The RHONY housewives are among the most successful personalities in reality TV. Cast members, including Bethenny Frankel, Ramona Singer, Luann de Lesseps, and Sonja Morgan, have built impressive fortunes through business ventures, television careers, investments, and inherited wealth. Their estimated net worths range from $2 million to $80 million.

RHONY cast members : Bethenny Frankel, Jill Zarin, Luann de Lesseps, Kristen Taekman, and Ramona Singer. Photo: A. London, S. Moskowitz, Bruce Glikas, Cindy Ord, Steve Eichner (modified by author)

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Key takeaways

Bethenny Frankel is considered the wealthiest RHONY cast member with an alleged net worth of $80 million. Other top-ranking reality TV stars include Jill Zarin, Luann de Lesseps, Kristen Taekman, and Ramona Singer.

is considered the with an alleged net worth of $80 million. Other top-ranking reality TV stars include Jill Zarin, Luann de Lesseps, Kristen Taekman, and Ramona Singer. While most of the cast members had already established careers, the reality TV show brought them into the limelight and opened doors for other opportunities such as brand sponsorship and endorsements.

Besides reality television, RHONY cast members have diverse income sources, including modelling, entrepreneurship, music, book sales, fashion design, and real estate.

RHONY housewives ranked by net worth

The net worth figures presented in this article are estimates compiled from publicly available information and may vary between sources. The information used to rank the RHONY housewives by net worth was obtained from several credible publications, including Celebrity Net Worth, Women's Health Magazine, The Sun, Life & Style Magazine, and The Cut.

RHONY cast member Net worth Bethenny Frankel $80 million Jill Zarin $50 million Luann de Lesseps $25 million Kristen Taekman $20 million Ramona Singer $16 million Dorinda Medley $10 million Rebecca Minkoff $10 million Kelly Bensimon $10 million Aviva Drescher $10 million Sonja Morgan $8 million Jenna Lyons $5 million Carole Radziwill $5 million Jessel Taank $5 million Brynn Whitfield $3 million Leah McSweeney $2.5 million–$3.5 million Tinsley Mortimer $2.5 million Eboni K. Williams $2 million

1. Bethenny Frankel ($80 million)

Bethenny Frankel attends Netflix's "Kinda Pregnant" New York Premiere at Paris Theatre in New York City. Photo: Jamie McCarthy

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Bethenny Frankel

: Bethenny Frankel Date of birth : 4 November 1970

: 4 November 1970 Age : 55 years old (as of June 2026)

: 55 years old (as of June 2026) Profession: Entrepreneur, television personality, philanthropist, author

Bethenny Frankel has an alleged net worth of $80 million. Much of her wealth stems from the sale of the Skinnygirl cocktail brand for approximately $100 million. In 2019, she received equity in the celebrity greeting app Cameo and reportedly sold her shares in 2021, earning a seven-figure amount.

In the real estate industry, Bethenny Frankel has bought and sold several properties across New York City, Greenwich, Connecticut, and the Hamptons. Some of her most recent property purchases include a home in Southampton for $5.45 million and a condo in Miami for $1.7 million.

2. Jill Zarin ($50 million)

Jill Zarin attends the Los Angeles premiere of Amazon Freevee's "THE GOAT" at Ysabel in West Hollywood, California. Photo: Paul Archuleta

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Jill Susan Zarin

: Jill Susan Zarin Date of birth : 30 November 1963

: 30 November 1963 Age : 62 years old (as of June 2026)

: 62 years old (as of June 2026) Profession: Entrepreneur, television personality, author

Jill Zarin has an alleged net worth of $50 million. Besides the reality TV show, she has appeared in White Collar, Night of the Wild, and Celebrity Wife Swap. As an entrepreneur, she owns multiple businesses spanning home decor, wellness, and consumer goods.

Jill Zarin owns multiple properties, including a home in Southampton of an unknown value. In 2022, she purchased a home in Boca Raton, Florida, for $3.5 million. She also published the book Secrets of a Jewish Mother, which she co-authored with her mother, Gloria Kamen, and her sister, Lisa Wexler.

3. Luann de Lesseps ($25 million)

Luann de Lesseps attends "Housewives on the Hill" for HIV Prevention presented by MISTR in Washington, DC. Photo: Leigh Vogel

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Luann Nadeau de Lesseps

: Luann Nadeau de Lesseps Date of birth : 17 May 1965

: 17 May 1965 Age : 61 years old (as of 2026)

: 61 years old (as of 2026) Profession: Television personality, singer, model, author

Luann de Lesseps is another wealthy RHONY cast member with an alleged net worth of $25 million. She has made money through various ventures, including business, music, book sales, and brand endorsements.

Luann de Lesseps' cabaret shows are one of her major income sources, believed to be earning her millions of dollars annually. She also earns from music with a career spanning over a decade. The reality TV star is the author of the book Class with the Countess: How to Live with Elegance and Charm.

4. Kristen Taekman ($20 million)

Kristen Taekman at US Weekly and Pluto TV's Reality Stars of the Year event held at The Highlight Room in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Gilbert Flores

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Kristen Carroll Taekman

: Kristen Carroll Taekman Date of birth : 21 April 1977

: 21 April 1977 Age : 49 years old (as of 2026)

: 49 years old (as of 2026) Profession: Model, entrepreneur, television personality

Kristen Taekman’s net worth is estimated at $20 million. She began her career as a professional model and has worked internationally, appearing in campaigns for major fashion and beauty brands such as L'Oréal and Clairol.

After gaining fame on RHONY, Taekman expanded her income through social media partnerships, brand endorsements, and entrepreneurial ventures. She has also been involved in beauty and lifestyle projects.

5. Ramona Singer ($16 million)

Ramona Singer at Apple's "Fountain of Youth" world premiere held at the American Museum of Natural History in New York, New York. Photo: Kristina Bumphrey

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Ramona Mazur Singer

: Ramona Mazur Singer Date of birth : 18 November 1956

: 18 November 1956 Age : 69 years old (as of June 2026)

: 69 years old (as of June 2026) Profession: Television personality, businesswoman, author

Ramona Singer's net worth is approximately $16 million, and much of her wealth comes from entrepreneurship. She worked in the fashion industry before launching RMS Fashions, a wholesale clothing company that sold excess inventory to retailers and generated substantial profits.

Her RHONY success created additional revenue streams through television salaries, sponsored partnerships, public appearances, and product lines. Singer has multiple real estate investments and launched the skincare line, Ageless by Ramona.

6. Dorinda Medley ($10 million)

Dorinda Medley arrives at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Rich Polk

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Dorinda Cinkala Medley

: Dorinda Cinkala Medley Date of birth : 13 December 1964

: 13 December 1964 Age : 61 years old (as of June 2026)

: 61 years old (as of June 2026) Profession: Television personality, entrepreneur, philanthropist

Dorinda Medley has an impressive net worth of $10 million, built through business and investments. While living in London, she founded DCL Cashmere, a luxury cashmere company, whose sale significantly contributed to her wealth.

Following her RHONY debut, Medley capitalised on her popularity through brand collaborations while maintaining ownership of the iconic Bluestone Manor estate.

7. Rebecca Minkoff ($10 million)

Rebecca Minkoff at the ACE Awards held at Pierre Hotel NY in New York, New York. Photo: Stephanie Augello

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Rebecca Minkoff

: Rebecca Minkoff Date of birth : 11 December 1980

: 11 December 1980 Age : 45 years old (as of June 2026)

: 45 years old (as of June 2026) Profession: Reality TV star, fashion designer, entrepreneur

Fashion designer Rebecca Minkoff’s net worth is estimated to be $10 million. She founded her namesake fashion brand, which became internationally recognised for its handbags, clothing, footwear, and accessories. Beyond fashion design, Minkoff earns income through licensing agreements, retail operations, speaking engagements, and books focused on entrepreneurship.

8. Kelly Bensimon ($10 million)

Kelly Killoren Bensimon at Amazon MGM Studios' "Oh. What. Fun." New York premiere held at Alice Tully Hall in New York, New York. (Photo by John Nacion

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Kelly Jean Killoren Bensimon

: Kelly Jean Killoren Bensimon Date of birth : 1 May 1968

: 1 May 1968 Age : 58 years old (as of 2026)

: 58 years old (as of 2026) Profession: Model, author, real estate broker, television personality

Kelly Bensimon’s net worth is estimated at $10 million. She first worked as a fashion model before transitioning into media and serving as a columnist and editor while publishing books on fashion, lifestyle, and wellness. In recent years, Bensimon has established herself as a successful real estate broker specialising in high-end properties.

9. Aviva Drescher ($10 million)

Aviva Drescher attends 2016 Breast Cancer Research Foundation Award Luncheon at The Waldorf=Astoria in New York City. Photo: Laura Cavanaugh

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Aviva Teichner Drescher

: Aviva Teichner Drescher Date of birth : 9 September 1970

: 9 September 1970 Age : 55 years old (as of June 2026)

: 55 years old (as of June 2026) Profession: Author, lawyer, reality TV star

Aviva Drescher boasts an estimated net worth of $10 million. She worked in business and philanthropy while benefiting from investments and financial stability associated with her family background.

RHONY elevated her public profile and opened doors to speaking engagements, media appearances, and publishing opportunities. She has also generated income through advocacy work and projects related to disability awareness and motivational speaking.

10. Sonja Morgan ($8 million)

Sonja Morgan arrives at Caesars Forum in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Rich Polk

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Sonja Tremont Morgan

: Sonja Tremont Morgan Date of birth : 25 November 1963

: 25 November 1963 Age : 62 years old (as of June 2026)

: 62 years old (as of June 2026) Profession: Television personality, socialite, entrepreneur, philanthropist

Sonja Morgan has an alleged net worth of $8 million. She became widely known through her marriage to financier John Adams Morgan. Her income has come from RHONY salaries, fashion collections, event hosting, endorsements, and licensing deals.

11. Jenna Lyons ($5 million)

Jenna Lyons attends The 2025 CFDA Fashion Awards at American Museum of Natural History in New York City. Photo: Sean Zanni

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Jenna Lyons

: Jenna Lyons Date of birth : 8 June 1968

: 8 June 1968 Age : 57 years old (as of 2026)

: 57 years old (as of 2026) Profession: Fashion designer, businesswoman, television personality

Jenna Lyons’ net worth is alleged to be approximately $5 million, largely built through a distinguished career in fashion retail. She spent more than two decades at J.Crew, eventually becoming the company's executive creative director and president. Lyons launched multiple business ventures, including LoveSeen and FundamentalCo.

12. Carole Radziwill ($5 million)

Carole Radziwill attends the 2026 Vulture Reality Masterminds Celebration at The Lawn Club in New York City. Photo: Dia Dipasupil

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Carole Ann Radziwiłł

: Carole Ann Radziwiłł Date of birth : 20 August 1963

: 20 August 1963 Age : 62 years old (as of June 2026)

: 62 years old (as of June 2026) Profession: Journalist, writer, television personality

Carole Radziwill earned much of her wealth through journalism and publishing and boasts an estimated net worth of $5 million. She spent years working as an award-winning producer for ABC News. Her bestselling memoir, What Remains, became a significant commercial success.

Television appearances, publishing royalties, and speaking engagements have remained important sources of income throughout her career.

13. Jessel Taank ($5 million)

Jessel Taank attends Peacock's "Ponies" New York premiere at The Whitby Hotel in New York City. Photo: Dia Dipasupil

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Jessel Taank

: Jessel Taank Date of birth : 23 October 1979

: 23 October 1979 Age : 46 years old (as of June 2026)

: 46 years old (as of June 2026) Profession: Fashion and beauty entrepreneur, reality TV star

Jessel Taank’s net worth of allegedly $5 million has been built from her career in the fashion and public relations industries. The reality TV star worked for major brands, such as Condé Nast International and Stella McCartney, and later founded The Know. Her wealth comes from her entrepreneurial ventures, consulting work, and media appearances.

14. Brynn Whitfield ($3 million)

Brynn Whitfield attends NatGeo's "No Taste Like Home With Antoni Porowski" New York Screening in New York City. Photo: Santiago Felipe

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Brynn Whitfield

: Brynn Whitfield Date of birth : 8 February 1986

: 8 February 1986 Age : 40 years old (as of 2026)

: 40 years old (as of 2026) Profession: Reality TV star, communication expert, marketing consultant

Brynn Whitfield’s net worth is approximately $3 million. She developed her career in marketing and communications, working with CPG brands and tech companies in public relations and corporate marketing.

Since joining RHONY, Brynn Whitfield has gained additional income opportunities through media appearances and endorsements. She is also the co-founder and chief marketing officer of the dating app Hoppy.

15. Leah McSweeney ($2.5 million - $3.5 million)

Leah McSweeney speaks onstage during the Variety Entertainment Summit at CES in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Bryan Steffy

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Leah Christine McSweeney

: Leah Christine McSweeney Date of birth : 27 August 1982

: 27 August 1982 Age : 43 years old (as of June 2026)

: 43 years old (as of June 2026) Profession: Fashion designer, television personality, columnist, entrepreneur

Leah McSweeney's net worth is alleged to range between $2.5 million and $3.5 million, with her primary source of wealth being fashion entrepreneurship. In 2004, she founded Married to the Mob, a women's streetwear brand.

Her earnings also come from television appearances, writing, podcast features, and collaborations with major brands.

16. Tinsley Mortimer ($2.5 million)

Tinsley Mortimer attends the Opening Night of Big Apple Circus at Lincoln Center with Celebrity Ringmaster Neil Patrick Harris in New York City. Photo: Thomas Concordia

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Tinsley Randolph Mortimer

: Tinsley Randolph Mortimer Date of birth : 11 August 1976

: 11 August 1976 Age : 49 years old (as of June 2026)

: 49 years old (as of June 2026) Profession: Socialite, television personality, fashion influencer, entrepreneur

Tinsley Mortimer’s net worth is estimated at $2.5 million. She rose to prominence as a Manhattan socialite and fashion personality. Endorsement deals, television appearances, magazine features, and fashion collaborations are some of her income sources. Her financial resources have also been supported by family wealth and her former marriage into the prominent Mortimer family.

17. Eboni K. Williams ($2 million)

Eboni K Williams attends the Safe Horizon's 30th Annual Champion Celebration at Gotham Hall in New York City. Photo: Michael Ostuni

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Eboni Kiuhnna Williams

: Eboni Kiuhnna Williams Date of birth : 9 September 1983

: 9 September 1983 Age : 42 years old (as of June 2026)

: 42 years old (as of June 2026) Profession: Attorney, television host, author, media personality

Eboni K. Williams built her fortune through a legal and media career and has an alleged net worth of $2 million. After practising law in North Carolina, she transitioned into television, becoming a legal analyst, political commentator, and host on major news networks. Her wealth comes from broadcasting contracts, legal consulting, public speaking engagements, book sales, and television appearances.

Who is the richest RHONY housewife?

Bethenny Frankel is widely considered the richest RHONY housewife. Her fortune was built largely through the success of the Skinnygirl brand, which expanded from cocktails into a broader lifestyle empire.

Which RHONY cast member has the most successful fashion career?

Rebecca Minkoff and Jenna Lyons are among the most successful fashion professionals to appear on RHONY. Minkoff built a global fashion brand, while Lyons spent decades helping transform J.Crew into a major retail powerhouse.

Did the RHONY housewives become wealthy because of the show?

Most RHONY cast members were financially successful before joining the show. However, RHONY significantly increased their public profiles and created new opportunities for endorsements, business ventures, appearances, and media projects.

The RHONY housewives have built their wealth through diverse careers in business, fashion, media, law, and entertainment. While some entered the show as established entrepreneurs, others used their reality TV fame to expand their brands and increase their earnings.

Legit.ng recently published an article about the net worth of the cast of The Rookie. The Rookie cast members' net worths are estimated to range from $30 million to $100 million.

In addition to their acting careers, the Rookie cast members have built wealth through various ventures, including music, entrepreneurship, dancing, modelling, and endorsement deals. Read on to discover more about their net worth rankings and sources of income.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng