Cardi B addressed the swirling rumours about her love life during a candid X Space conversation that caught fans off guard

The rapper traced a pattern of drama with exes and baby mothers going back to when she was 20 years old

Cardi B made clear she has no intention of staying single, delivering a blunt explanation for why she keeps dating

US rapper Cardi B has broken her silence on the ongoing speculation about her romantic life, getting candid about dating Maduka Okoye and why she believes drama with exes will always follow her.

The rapper took to an X Space session to address the noise head-on, after photos of her and the Nigerian goalkeeper surfaced publicly.

Cardi B breaks silence on needing a new man amid Maduka Okoye dating buzz. Credit: @iamcardib, @madukaokoye

Source: Getty Images

His baby mother, Jelicia Westhoff, subsequently went on social media to accuse Okoye of being unfaithful with both men and women.

Rather than respond directly to those accusations, Cardi took a broader view, arguing that this kind of chaos has been a fixture of her dating life since she was a teenager.

Cardi B on the Pattern of Baby Mama Drama

Speaking during the X Space, Cardi reflected on a string of past relationships where she found herself caught in the crossfire of a partner's unresolved history.

She recalled a situation at age 20 when a former girlfriend of the man she was seeing showed up at her workplace to confront her, and another relationship with someone she described as a "scammer" whose baby mother she said was even more disruptive.

"As long as a niggaa have an ex-girlfriend, just an ex-girlfriend itself, this is going to happen," she said, summing up her position plainly.

She also acknowledged, with some self-awareness, that she may not always make the best choices in men, but insisted that even if she did, the same cycle would repeat itself.

"Could I pick better men? Probably, maybe so, whatever. But even if I do, one thing about it to think for sure... this is going to happen," she told listeners.

Why Cardi B Will Not Remain Single

Perhaps the most direct moment came when Cardi addressed her fans' apparent expectation that she should simply stay away from relationships altogether.

"I'm not going to stay single forever. I'm sorry. I'm just not. I need to be entertained," she said, adding candidly that her emotional and personal needs are not something she is willing to suppress for the sake of avoiding public scrutiny.

She also joked that she might resort to "rage baiting" the public by stepping out with her cousin just to stoke reactions online, signalling she is well aware of how closely her every move is watched.

The rapper's comments drew from years of navigating public relationships, from the "Tommy era" she referenced, which her longtime followers would recognise from around 2013 and 2014, to her more recent situationships that have kept tabloids busy.

Her tone throughout was unapologetic and at times laced with humour, even as the underlying frustration was evident.

Netizens react to Cardi B's confession

Nigerians online had plenty to say about the whole situation. Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

@slimreefah__:

"The world so lustful. Peoples downfalls be they own flesh"

@p.unky: "Omo, Maduka's money should not finish abeg o, that's my concern. Just don't get pregnant no more sis… have fun"

@miznun_chalant:

"Cardi be trolling and yall fall for it every time! I love Cardi, I don't care!"

@Trans4maJOHN:

"No super Eagles player dead or alive has given us issues like this bro 😂 This one leave Lekki girls go Hollywood"

Cardi B continues trending amid new dating rumour. Photo credit@cardib

Source: Instagram

Cardi B storms Paris fashion with live crow

Legit.ng had reported that Cardi B was one of the people who turned heads at the Paris Fashion Week with what she wore for the event.

She was seen in a chest revealing a dramatic dress, and she used an animal as her accessory to create more drama.

What she wore to the fashion event became a trending topic among those in the fashion industry.

Source: Legit.ng