Conor McGregor is the richest UFC fighter, with an estimated net worth of $200 million. He tops the list after selling a majority stake in his Proper No. Twelve whiskey brand in a deal worth up to $600 million. Other top UFC fighters, including Tito Ortiz, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and Georges St-Pierre, also rank among the sport's highest earners.

5 richest UFC fighters: Conor McGregor, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Georges St-Pierre, Tito Ortiz, and Fedor Emelianenko. Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo, Chris Unger, Ivan Apfel, Jun Sato (modified by author)

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Key takeaways

Conor McGregor is currently the richest fighter in UFC history, with an estimated net worth of $200 million.

is currently the richest fighter in UFC history, with an estimated net worth of Most of the UFC's wealthiest fighters secured their multi-million-dollar fortunes by leveraging outside business ventures, major liquor brand endorsements , and mainstream entertainment roles .

, and . Khabib Nurmagomedov , with $40 million, and Georges St-Pierre , with $20 million , are among the wealthiest, thanks to their fighting careers and post-retirement ventures.

, with and , with , are among the wealthiest, thanks to their fighting careers and post-retirement ventures. Nate Diaz, the Stockton fan favourite, has an estimated $8 million net worth, driven by historic pay-per-view revenue shares, and ranks 15th overall.

The 15 richest UFC fighters ranked by net worth in 2026

In compiling and ranking the 15 richest UFC fighters in 2026, we used reported net worth estimates, acknowledging that these figures may fluctuate over time due to asset liquidations, active fight payouts, and private business valuations. The fortunes mentioned are based on publicly available financial information and reputable tracking sources, including Forbes, Front Office Sports, and Celebrity Net Worth.

Fighter Estimated net worth Conor McGregor $200 million Khabib Nurmagomedov $40 million Georges St-Pierre $20 million Tito Ortiz $20 million Fedor Emelianenko $18 million Wanderlei Silva $18 million Ronda Rousey $14 million Anderson Silva $14 million Brock Lesnar $10 million Alistair Overeem $10 million Junior Dos Santos $10 million Michael Bisping $9 million Donald Cerrone $9 million José Aldo $9 million Nate Diaz $8 million

15. Nate Diaz ($8 million)

Nate Diaz attends 'Shaq's Fun House' at XS nightclub. Photo: Greg Doherty

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Nathan Donald Diaz

Nathan Donald Diaz Date of birth: 16 April 1985

16 April 1985 Place of birth: Stockton, California, United States

Stockton, California, United States Current MMA team: Cesar Gracie Jiu-Jitsu/Real Fight Team

Nate Diaz is an American mixed martial artist and boxer with an estimated net worth of $8 million. His earnings have been driven by high-profile UFC pay-per-view fights, where he became one of the sport's most recognisable stars.

Diaz rose to global fame through his iconic rivalry with Conor McGregor, including a short-notice victory in 2016 that became one of the UFC's biggest pay-per-view events. After leaving the UFC following his 2022 win over Tony Ferguson, he transitioned into boxing. He continues to earn through Game Up Nutrition and plant-based wellness products.

14. José Aldo ($9 million)

Jose Aldo of Brazil is seen on stage during the UFC 315 press conference. Photo: Chris Unger

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Full name: José Aldo da Silva Oliveira Júnior

José Aldo da Silva Oliveira Júnior Date of birth: 9 September 1986

9 September 1986 Place of birth: Manaus, Amazonas, Brazil

Manaus, Amazonas, Brazil Current MMA team: Nova União

José Aldo is a Brazilian mixed martial artist with an estimated net worth of around $9 million. He competed in the UFC Bantamweight and Featherweight divisions, where he became the inaugural and longest-reigning UFC Featherweight Champion after the UFC–WEC merger.

After his successful MMA career, José went on to earn substantial income by moving into professional boxing. His wealth is further boosted by major corporate endorsement deals in Brazil. He also has long-term partnerships with football clubs such as Flamengo, as well as a growing restaurant franchise, Famous Burger, across Rio de Janeiro.

13. Donald Cerrone ($9 million)

Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone arrives on the red carpet prior to the UFC Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. Photo: Chris Unger

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Full name: Donald Anthony Cerrone

Donald Anthony Cerrone Date of birth: 29 March 1983

29 March 1983 Place of birth: Denver, Colorado, United States

Denver, Colorado, United States Current MMA team: BMF Ranch

Donald Cerrone built an estimated net worth of about $9 million during a high-volume UFC career. He maximised his earnings by competing multiple times a year and securing a record 18 post-fight performance bonuses. His career income was further boosted by high-profile fight purses, including his main event bout against Conor McGregor at UFC 246.

Today, Cerrone continues to generate income through his training facility, the BMF Ranch, as well as major outdoor and automotive sponsorships. He has also expanded into acting, appearing in Hollywood action films.

12. Michael Bisping ($9 million)

Michael Bisping anchors the broadcast during the UFC Fight Night event. Photo: Jeff Bottari

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Full name: Michael Gavin Joseph Bisping

Michael Gavin Joseph Bisping Date of birth: 28 February 1979

28 February 1979 Place of birth: Nicosia, Cyprus

Nicosia, Cyprus Current MMA team: Retired (Formerly RVCA / Bisping MMA)

Michael Bisping, an English former mixed martial artist, sports commentator, analyst, and actor, has an estimated net worth of around $9 million. During his fighting career, he competed in the UFC's middleweight and light heavyweight divisions.

After retiring from competition, Bisping successfully transitioned into a leading media personality in combat sports. He now earns a steady income through a long-term UFC colour commentator contract and his popular Believe You Me podcast. Michael also earns additional income through acting roles in Hollywood films and international live theatre tours.

11. Junior Dos Santos ($10 million)

Junior dos Santos speaks during the Press Conference for Netflix's Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano. Photo: Sarah Stier

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Full name: Junior dos Santos Almeida

Junior dos Santos Almeida Date of birth: 30 January 1984

30 January 1984 Place of birth: Caçador, Santa Catarina, Brazil

Caçador, Santa Catarina, Brazil Current MMA team: American Top Team

Junior dos Santos' net worth is reportedly $10 million. He built it during a peak combat sports career marked by a dominant run as UFC Heavyweight Champion and headline bouts that consistently earned six-figure purses.

Following his UFC tenure, Junior further increased his earnings through high-profile free-agent appearances, including winning a heavyweight title in Gamebred Bareknuckle MMA and competing in Eagle FC. He also generates income from appearances in AEW professional wrestling and endorsement deals with major Brazilian brands.

10. Alistair Overeem ($10 million)

Alistair Overeem prepares to fight Alexander Volkov of Russia in their heavyweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event. Photo: Chris Unger

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Alistair Cees Overeem

Alistair Cees Overeem Date of birth: 17 May 1980

17 May 1980 Place of birth: Hounslow, London, England

Hounslow, London, England Current MMA team: Retired (Formerly Team Elevation)

Alistair Overeem earned over $15.4 million in career fight purses, contributing to an estimated net worth of $10 million. He was known for securing rare, high-value flat-rate contracts that paid up to $800,000 per fight, regardless of pay-per-view performance.

Already an established international star through success in Strikeforce, DREAM, and K-1 kickboxing, Overeem entered the UFC with strong negotiating leverage. This helped him secure major paydays, including his debut victory over Brock Lesnar.

After stepping away from fighting to focus on health and Dutch politics, he has maintained his wealth through legacy endorsements in Japan and investments in European fitness.

9. Brock Lesnar ($10 million)

Brock Lesnar enters the ring during Monday Night RAW. Photo: Meg Oliphant (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Brock Edward Lesnar

Brock Edward Lesnar Date of birth: 12 July 1977

12 July 1977 Place of birth: Webster, South Dakota, United States

Webster, South Dakota, United States Current MMA team: Minnesota Martial Arts Academy

Brock Lesnar is a dual-sport attraction with an estimated net worth of $10 million, built through success in both WWE and the UFC. He is regarded as one of the highest-paid performers in WWE history and a major UFC draw.

During his run as UFC Heavyweight Champion, his crossover appeal generated over $15 million in fight earnings, including a reported $2.5 million flat purse at UFC 200.

Today, his income is anchored by a WWE contract estimated at $12 million per year. Brock Lesnar also earns from main-event bonuses, global merchandise royalties, and video game licensing deals.

8. Anderson Silva ($14 million)

UFC Middleweight fighter Anderson Silva of Brazil looks on before the UFC Media Day. Photo: Buda Mende

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Anderson da Silva

Anderson da Silva Date of birth: 14 April 1975

14 April 1975 Place of birth: São Paulo, Brazil

São Paulo, Brazil Current MMA team: Killer Bees Muay Thai

Anderson Silva built an estimated $14 million fortune during his legendary career. He earned much of it during his 2,457-day reign as UFC Middleweight Champion, which brought multi-million-dollar payouts driven by pay-per-view revenue shares.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest fighters in MMA history, Silva also broke into mainstream pop culture, landing major global endorsement deals with brands such as Nike and Burger King. In his post-UFC career, he has continued to earn significant seven-figure payouts through high-profile professional boxing matches.

7. Ronda Rousey ($14 million)

Ronda Rousey during the main card of Netflix's Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano. Photo: Melina Pizano

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Ronda Jean Rousey

Ronda Jean Rousey Date of birth: 1 February 1987

1 February 1987 Place of birth: Riverside, California, United States

Riverside, California, United States Current MMA team: Glendale Fighting Club

Ronda Jean Rousey is an American actress, semi-retired professional wrestler, former judoka, and former mixed martial artist. She has an estimated net worth of around $14 million, earned through a diverse career in combat sports and entertainment.

Ronda Rousey first rose to fame in the UFC as the inaugural Women's Bantamweight Champion. She earned major fight purses and pay-per-view bonuses during her run. This included a reported $4.89 million for her bout against Amanda Nunes at UFC 207. Rousey later moved to WWE, signing a multi-year deal worth about $1.5 million per year.

Beyond her fighting career, Ronda Rousey has also earned income from Hollywood roles in films like Furious 7 and The Expendables 3, as well as royalties from her book. Endorsement deals with brands such as Reebok, Monster headphones, and Carl's Jr. have further boosted her wealth.

6. Wanderlei Silva ($18 million)

Wanderlei Silva poses on the red carpet prior to the UFC Hall of Fame 2024 Induction Ceremony. Photo: Chris Unger

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Full name: Wanderlei César da Silva

Wanderlei César da Silva Date of birth: 3 July 1976

3 July 1976 Place of birth: Curitiba, Paraná, Brazil

Curitiba, Paraná, Brazil Current MMA team: Wand Fight Team

Wanderlei Silva has a reported net worth of $18 million, built as a dominant star in Japan's PRIDE Fighting Championships. His earnings increased further after joining the UFC, where high-profile main events generated an estimated $9.7 million through pay-per-view revenue and performance bonuses.

Today, Silva's wealth is sustained through international fitness seminars, licensing from his Wand Fight Team academies, and commercial real estate investments in Brazil.

5. Fedor Emelianenko ($18 million)

Martial arts fighter Fedor Emelianenko attends the Bellator Japan x Rizin Press Conference. Photo: Jun Sato

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Full name: Fedor Vladimirovich Emelianenko

Fedor Vladimirovich Emelianenko Date of birth : 28 September 1976

: 28 September 1976 Place of birth: Rubizhne, Luhansk Oblast, Ukrainian SSR (Soviet Union)

Rubizhne, Luhansk Oblast, Ukrainian SSR (Soviet Union) Current MMA team: Fedor Team

Fedor Emelianenko is a Russian mixed martial artist with an estimated net worth of around $18 million. His wealth was built outside the UFC, largely through his dominance in Japan's PRIDE Fighting Championships. He became one of the sport's biggest stars and reportedly earned up to $2.5 million per bout.

Fedor also boosted his earnings through co-promotional agreements with Strikeforce and M-1 Global, which included revenue-sharing arrangements tied to event performance. In retirement, he maintains his wealth through executive roles in Russian sports organisations, coaching, and international promotions.

4. Tito Ortiz ($20 million)

Tito Ortiz reacts during a press conference ahead of his cruiserweight fight against Anderson Silva. Photo: Eric Espada

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Jacob Christopher Ortiz

Jacob Christopher Ortiz Date of birth: 23 January 1975

23 January 1975 Place of birth: Santa Ana, California, United States

Santa Ana, California, United States Current MMA team: Team Punishment

Tito Ortiz is an American politician, former mixed martial artist, and professional boxer. with an estimated net worth of around $20 million. He used his Light Heavyweight Championship run to help pioneer fighter revenue-sharing models, earning up to $3 million per fight.

Tito also earned significant payouts from major rivalries with Chuck Liddell and Ken Shamrock. Beyond fighting, he expanded his income through entrepreneurship, founding Punishment Athletics, one of the early successful MMA apparel brands.

3. Georges St-Pierre ($20 million)

Georges St-Pierre is seen in the corner of Aiemann Zahabi during the UFC 315 event. Photo: Chris Unger

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Georges St-Pierre

Georges St-Pierre Date of birth: 19 May 1981

19 May 1981 Place of birth: Saint-Isidore, Montérégie, Quebec, Canada

Saint-Isidore, Montérégie, Quebec, Canada Current MMA team: TriStar Gym

Georges St-Pierre, a two-time UFC champion from Canada, has an estimated net worth of around $20 million, according to The Times of India. He earned around $11 million in fight purses, including a reported $6 million for his return bout at UFC 217.

However, much of Georges' wealth came outside the octagon. He secured major corporate endorsement deals with brands such as Under Armour, Hayabusa, and Google. Georges also earned additional income through acting roles in films and TV series.

2. Khabib Nurmagomedov ($40 million)

Khabib Nurmagomedov celebrates after the UEFA Champions League Final 2025. Photo: James Gill

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Full name: Khabib Abdulmanapovich Nurmagomedov

Khabib Abdulmanapovich Nurmagomedov Date of birth: 20 September 1988

20 September 1988 Place of birth: Sildi, Dagestan ASSR, Russian SFSR (Soviet Union)

Sildi, Dagestan ASSR, Russian SFSR (Soviet Union) Current MMA team: Eagles MMA / American Kickboxing Academy

Khabib Nurmagomedov's net worth is estimated at around $40 million. His earnings surged after his historic UFC 229 fight against Conor McGregor, which reportedly generated more than $10 million in pay-per-view revenue.

For his final title defenses in Abu Dhabi, Khabib reportedly received multi-million-dollar flat purses backed by state partnerships.

After retiring, Khabib expanded into business and global sports ventures. He now earns through speaking engagements, endorsement deals with brands such as Toyota and Reebok, and investments in agriculture, telecommunications, and sports promotion businesses.

1. Conor McGregor ($200 million)

Conor McGregor attends Charity Day 2025. Photo: Rob Kim

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Conor Anthony McGregor

Date of birth: 14 July 1988

Place of birth: Crumlin, Dublin, Ireland

Current MMA team: SBG Ireland

Conor McGregor is regarded as one of the wealthiest figures in combat sports, with an estimated net worth of around $200 million. He transformed the financial landscape of MMA through record-breaking UFC pay-per-view events, earning more than $39 million in fight purses alone.

Conor's wealth rose even further after his 2017 boxing match against Floyd Mayweather Jr., which reportedly earned him about $130 million.

Beyond fighting, McGregor built a business empire through Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey, later selling his majority stake in a deal valued at up to $600 million. He also earns from BKFC ownership equity, acting roles such as Road House, and major global endorsement partnerships.

Is Khabib richer than Conor?

Khabib Nurmagomedov is not richer than Conor McGregor. McGregor's estimated net worth is well over $200 million, while Khabib's fortune is estimated at $40 million.

Who is the wealthiest UFC fighter?

Conor McGregor is the wealthiest UFC fighter, with an estimated net worth of $200 million.

The richest UFC fighters' rankings in 2026 reflect how MMA stars have transformed cage success into massive wealth through business ventures, sponsorships, and blockbuster fights. From Conor McGregor to Khabib Nurmagomedov, these fighters have built fortunes that extend far beyond the Octagon.

Legit.ng recently published an article on the highest-paid QBs in the NFL. Most of the NFL's top-paid quarterbacks have secured massive long-term contracts valued at over $200 million.

NFL quarterback salaries continue to rise, driven by rising salary caps, intense franchise competition, and the growing importance of the position in modern football. Dak Prescott currently leads the league with a record-setting $60 million annual salary.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng