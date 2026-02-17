Cast members of Severance, one of Apple TV's most successful series, have a net worth that ranges between $8 million and $50 million. While the cast salaries for the show's first and second seasons have not been largely disclosed, lead actors reportedly received between $136,000 and $476,000 per episode.

The highest paid Severance cast per episode. Photo: @onlinechristopherwalkenfanclub, @PatriciaArquetteOfficial on Facebook @brittle on Instagram, @K2strikes, @_justthegems on X (modified by author)

Key takeaways

The salaries of most Severance cast members have yet to be disclosed , but are reported to range between $136,000 and nearly $480,000 per episode.

cast members have , but are reported to range between $136,000 and nearly $480,000 per episode. Adam Scott, John Turturro, and Patricia Arquette receive the highest salaries in the series, ranging between $245,000 and $470,000 per episode.

receive the in the series, ranging between per episode. The richest Severance cast member is Christopher Walken , whose net worth is about $10 million.

cast member is , whose net worth is about $10 million. Severance Season 1 generated $299.4 million in revenue despite costing more than $40 million more than intended.

generated despite costing more than $40 million more than intended. Season 2 of the thriller series cost about $200 million ($20 million per episode) to produce.

How much did the Severance cast get paid?

In compiling and ranking salaries and net worths of the Severance cast, we used recorded industry estimates, acknowledging that these figures may not reflect actual final revenue and compensation. The net worth figures mentioned are based on publicly available information and reports from reputable sources, including Celebrity Net Worth and London Theatre News.

Rank Actor Role Salary Net worth 1. Christopher Walken Burt Goodman $340,500–$476,700 $50 million 2. Adam Scott Mark Scout $272,400–$408,600 $8 million 3. John Turturro Irving Bailiff $245,000–$340,500 $14 million 4. Patricia Arquette Harmony Cobel $204,300–$340,500 $24 million 5. Britt Lower Helly R. $136,000–$240,000 $3 million

5. Britt Lower ($136,000–$240,000)

Britt Lower pictured as Helly R., an innie who works at Lumon Industries in Severance. Photo: @PopBase

Full name : Brittney Leigh Lower

: Brittney Leigh Lower Date of birth : 2 August 1985

: 2 August 1985 Age : 40 years as of February 2026

: 40 years as of February 2026 Place of birth : Heyworth, Illinois, United States

: Heyworth, Illinois, United States Profession: Actress, visual artist, circus performer

2025 Primetime Emmy Award winner Britt Lower reportedly receives between $136,000 and $240,000, according to London Theatre News. The breakout star plays Helena Eagan, the daughter of Lumon Industries CEO James Eagan and Helly R., a new employee in Mark Scout's Microdata Refinement team.

4. Patricia Arquette ($204,300–$340,500)

Patricia Arquette pictured in a promotional still for the Severance Season 2 premiere episode, titled Hello, Ms. Cobel. Photo: @Severance - TV Series

Full name : Patricia Tiffany Arquette

: Patricia Tiffany Arquette Date of birth : 8 April 1968

: 8 April 1968 Age : 57 years as of February 2026

: 57 years as of February 2026 Place of birth : Chicago, Illinois, United States

: Chicago, Illinois, United States Profession: Actress

London Theatre News lists Patricia Arquette's Severance salary as the fourth highest. She is one of the show's executive producers and plays innie Harmony Corbel, a manager at Lumon, and outie Mrs. Selvig, a spy.

Born into an acting dynasty, Patricia had amassed a significant net worth through long-term lead roles in film series such as CSI: Cyber, Medium, Boardwalk Empire, and Escape at Dannemora. At the time of this writing, her net worth is alleged to be $24 million by Celebrity Net Worth.

3. John Turturro ($245,000–$340,500)

John Turturro pictured as his character, Irving Bailiff, in the Apple TV series Severance. Photo: @LastExitToNowhere

Full name : John Michael Turturro

: John Michael Turturro Date of birth : 28 February 1957

: 28 February 1957 Age : 68 years as of February 2026

: 68 years as of February 2026 Place of birth : Brooklyn, New York, United States

: Brooklyn, New York, United States Profession: Actor, writer, producer

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the Mr. and Mrs. Smith actor has an alleged net worth of about $14 million. The American actor, writer, and director plays Irving Bailiff, a diligent microdata refiner at Lumon Industries.

His net worth has been derived from an acting career that started in 1980. He has over 120 films that include big-screen films such as The Big Lebowski, the Transformers film series, Miami Vice, The Raging Bull, The Batman, and Barton Fink.

2. Adam Scott ($272,400–$408,600)

Adam Scott in character as Mark Scout, pictured in the opening scene of the premiere episode of Severance Season 2. Photo: @igndotcom on Threads

Full name : Adam Paul Scott

: Adam Paul Scott Date of birth : 3 April 1973

: 3 April 1973 Age : 52 years as of February 2026

: 52 years as of February 2026 Place of birth : Santa Cruz, California, United States

: Santa Cruz, California, United States Profession: Actor, comedian

According to London Theatre News, Adam Scott received between £200,000 ($272,400) and £300,000 ($408,600) in season 1. As the lead actor of the show, he is reported to have the second-highest Severance salary per episode. In the psychological thriller series, he plays Mark Scout, a former history professor who leads the Macrodata Refinement division team whose memories have been surgically modified at Lumon Industries.

The actor whose net worth is alleged to be $8 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. His wealth is tied to his active career that includes more than 130 IMDb acting credits and 13 film and TV series production credits, among others.

1. Christopher Walken ($340,500–$476,700)

Christopher Walken pictured in character as Burt Goodman, the retired head of Optics and Design at Lumon Industries. Photo: @DiscussingFilm

Full name : Christopher Walken

: Christopher Walken Date of birth : 31 March 1943

: 31 March 1943 Age : 82 years as of February 2026

: 82 years as of February 2026 Place of birth : Astoria, New York, United States

: Astoria, New York, United States Profession: Actor

On Severance, veteran actor Christopher Walken portrays Burt Goodman, a lead employee on the Severed Floor. His salary of between $340,500 and $476,700 makes him the highest-paid actor on the television series, as per London Theatre News.

As per the Daily Mail, the 1979 Oscar winner has an alleged net worth of $50 million. This net worth has been amassed in a 58-year acting career that includes high-grossing films such as Dune: Part Two, The Jungle Book, Batman Returns, and Catch Me If You Can.

How much do the actors on Severance make?

Severance has not published details of the actors' compensation for seasons one and two. Because of his level of experience and lead role, Christopher Walken is believed to receive the highest salary, which ranges between $340,500 and $476,700. Other secondary lead actors, such as Patricia Arquette, John Turturro, and Adam Scott, received between $204,000 and $408,000 per episode.

How much did Apple TV make from Severance?

According to Parrot Analytics' content valuation methodology, Apple TV made $299.4 million in revenue in Severance Season 1. Although season 2 broke Apple TV's viewership records with more than 589 million minutes viewed in its first week, exact figures of the streaming service's revenue have yet to be revealed.

What is Britt Lower's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the American actress has an alleged net worth of about $3 million. While Severance has given her widespread critical acclaim, she is also known for her roles in It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, Psycho Therapy, Darkest Miriam, Holly Slept Over, and American Horror Stories, among others.

Actual Severance cast salaries per episode continue to remain confidential for all cast members. However, based on industry estimates and the show's price tag of about $20 million per episode, cast members are reported to receive between $136,000 and nearly $480,000 per episode in its first season.

