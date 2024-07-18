Top 25 popular yacht rock songs to soothe you out on the ocean

Yacht rock, also known as West Coast sound or adult-oriented rock, is a broad and elegant music style mostly linked with soft rock. It was among the most commercially successful genres from the mid-1970s to the mid-1980s. Its distinctive fusion of jazz, R&B, and soft rock components has captivated audiences and created a new fan base. Discover some of the popular yacht rock songs that have become timeless favourites.

Yacht rock is a broad music style and aesthetic mostly associated with soft rock. Photo: pexels.com, @stephendn (modified by author)

Source: UGC

When compiling this list of the popular yacht rock songs, we used data from reputable music sites such as Spotify and Apple Music. We also considered the songs' popularity, billboard charts ranks, sales and streaming data.

25 popular yacht rock songs

Yacht rock is a soft rock style that originated from the late 1970s to the early 1980s. It featured smooth soul, smooth jazz, R&B, funk, rock, and disco elements. These songs were played aboard luxury yachts, capturing the essence of sunny days, ocean breezes, and carefree adventures on the water. Below are some of the most popular yacht rock songs of all time.

Song Artist Sailing Christopher Cross Steal Away Robbie Dupree I Can’t Tell You Why The Eagles Baby Come Back Player Sister Golden Hair America I’d Really Love To See You Tonight England Dan & John Ford Coley What a Fool Believes The Doobie Brothers Baker Street Gerry Rafferty Africa Toto Hey Nineteen Steely Dan Biggest Part of Me Ambrosia I Keep Forgettin' (Every Time You're Near) Michael McDonald This Is It Kenny Loggins Peg Steely Dan Ride Like the Wind Christopher Cross Escape (Pina Colada) Rupert Holmes Rosanna Toto Heart to Heart Kenny Loggins Reminiscing Little River Band Takin’ It to the Streets The Doobie Brothers Brandy (You're a Fine Girl) Looking Glass I'll Be Over You Toto Come and Get Your Love Redbone Minute by Minute The Doobie Brothers song The Boys of Summer Don Henley

1. Sailing by Christopher Cross

Released on : 15 June 1980

: 15 June 1980 Length : 4:14

: 4:14 Album: Christopher Cross

Sailing is a 1979 soft rock song by Christopher Cross. It was released on 15 June 1980 as the second single from his debut album Christopher Cross (1979). The song peaked at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart on 30 August 1980, where it stayed for one week.

It also won numerous awards including the Grammy Awards for Record of the Year. The song was named the most "softsational soft rock" song of all time by VH1.

2. Steal Away by Robbie Dupree

Released in : April 1980

: April 1980 Length : 3:21

: 3:21 Album: Robbie Dupree

Steal Away is one of the most popular yacht rock songs by American singer Robbie Dupree. The song was released in April 1980 as the first single from his 1980 debut album Robbie Dupree. It ranked at No. 6 on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 and No. 5 on the Adult Contemporary chart.

3. I Can’t Tell You Why by The Eagles

Released on : 8 February 1980

: 8 February 1980 Length : 4:30

: 4:30 Album: The Long Run

I Can’t Tell You Why is a popular song by The Eagles from their 1979 album The Long Run. It was written by band members Timothy B. Schmit, Glenn Frey, and Don Henley. The song was recorded in March 1978 and released on 8 February 1980. It was the group's last top-ten hit on the Billboard Hot 100.

4. Baby Come Back by Player

Released on : 13 October 1977

: 13 October 1977 Length : 4:30

: 4:30 Album: Player

Baby Come Back song was released on 13 October 1977 by the British-American rock band Player as a lead single from their 1977 self-titled debut album. Written and performed by Peter Beckett and J.C. Crowley, the founders of Player, the song peaked at number on the US Billboard Hot 100 for three consecutive weeks and #10 on the R&B charts in 1978.

5. Sister Golden Hair by America

Released on : 19 March 1975

: 19 March 1975 Length: 3:16

3:16 Album: Hearts

Sister Golden Hair is another popular yacht rock song by the band America from their fifth album, Hearts (1975). Gerry Beckley wrote the song. It became the band’s second single to reach number one on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100.

6. I’d Really Love To See You Tonight by England Dan & John Ford Coley

Released in : May 1976

: May 1976 Length : 2:39

: 2:39 Album: Nights Are Forever

I'd Really Love to See You Tonight is a popular Yatch rock song written by Parker McGee and recorded by England Dan & John Ford Coley from their 1976 popular album Nights Are Forever. Record World called it a sparkling tune with its extraordinary melodic hook.

7. What a Fool Believes by The Doobie Brothers

Released in : January 1979

: January 1979 Length: 3:37

3:37 Album: Minute by Minute

What a Fool Believes is a song by The Doobie Brothers. Written by Michael McDonald and Kenny Loggins, it became the group's best-known track. The song received Grammy Awards in 1980 for both Song of the Year and Record of the Year. In 2024, What a Fool Believes was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame.

8. Baker Street by Gerry Rafferty

Released in: 1978

1978 Length: 4:10

4:10 Album: City to City

Baker Street is a song by Scottish singer-songwriter Gerry Rafferty from his album City to City. He issued it as a single in February 1978 and won the 1979 Ivor Novello Award for Best Song Musically and Lyrically. The song was ranked top three in the UK and United States.

9. Africa by Toto

Released on : 25 June 1982

: 25 June 1982 Length : 4:21

: 4:21 Album: Toto IV

Africa is another hit yacht rock song released on 25 June 1982 by American rock band Toto. It is the tenth and final track on their fourth studio album Toto IV (1982). The track was written by band members David Paich and Jeff Porcaro.

10. Hey Nineteen by Steely Dan

Released on : 21 November 1980

: 21 November 1980 Length: 5:06 (Album version)

5:06 (Album version) Album: Gaucho

Hey Nineteen is a yacht rock song by the band Steely Dan from their album Gaucho (1980). The track is about a man in his early thirties contemplating a romantic encounter with a nineteen-year-old with whom he has nothing in common. It peaked at number 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in early 1981.

11. Biggest Part of Me by Ambrosia

Released on : 19 March 1980

: 19 March 1980 Length: 3:59

3:59 Album: One Eighty

Biggest Part of Me is among the 1980s yacht rock songs by American rock band Ambrosia. The song was released as a single on 19 March 1980 from the album One Eighty. It peaked at number one on the Radio & Records chart and number 3 on both the US Billboard Hot 100 and Adult Contemporary charts. Band member David Pack wrote the song.

12. I Keep Forgettin' (Every Time You're Near) by Michael McDonald

Released in : August 1982

: August 1982 Length: 3:39

3:39 Album: If That's What It Takes

I Keep Forgettin' (Every Time You're Near) is one of Michael McDonald's most popular songs as a solo artist. The song was written by McDonald and Ed Sanford and released in August 1982 from his debut album If That's What It Takes. It peaked at #4 on the Billboard Pop Singles charts and #7 on the Billboard R&B chart during its release in 1982.

13. This Is It by Kenny Loggins

Released in : October 1979

: October 1979 Length: 3:36

3:36 Album: Keep the Fire

This Is It is a 1979 yacht rock song by American musician Kenny Loggins. It was released as the lead single from his 1979 album Keep the Fire. The track peaked at number 11 on the Billboard Hot 100 and number 17 on the Adult Contemporary chart.

14. Peg by Steely Dan

Released in : November 1977

: November 1977 Length: 3:58

3:58 Album: Aja

Peg is a song by the American rock group Steely Dan. It was first released on the band's 1977 album Aja and later released as a single. The track reached number 11 on the US Billboard chart in 1978 and number eight on the Cash Box chart.

15. Ride Like the Wind by Christopher Cross

Released on : 15 February 1980

: 15 February 1980 Length : 3:56

: 3:56 Album: Christopher Cross

Ride Like the Wind by Christopher Cross was released in February 1980 as the lead single from his Grammy-winning 1979 self-titled debut album. Christopher Cross dedicated this song to Lowell George, formerly of the band Little Feat, who had died in 1979. It reached number two on the US charts for four consecutive weeks.

16. Escape (Pina Colada) by Rupert Holmes

Released in : 17 September 1979

: 17 September 1979 Length: 3:50

3:50 Album: Partners in Crime

Escape (The Piña Colada Song) is a 1979 song by British-American singer-songwriter Rupert Holmes. The song was released as a lead single from his fifth studio album, Partners in Crime (1979). The track became the US number-one song of the 1970s.

17. Rosanna by Toto

Released on : 31 March 1982

: 31 March 1982 Length: 3:59

3:59 Album: Toto IV

Rosanna is another popular yacht song by the American rock band Toto. It was written by David Paich and was released as the opening track and the first single from their 1982 album Toto IV. The track won numerous awards and nominations, including the Grammy Award for Record of the Year at the 1983 ceremony.

18. Heart to Heart by Kenny Loggins

Released on : November 1982

: November 1982 Length: 3:55

3:55 Album: High Adventure

Heart to Heart is a song by American musician Kenny Loggins. Michael McDonald and composer David Foster wrote it. It was released in 1982 as the second of three singles from his 1982 album High Adventure. It reached number 15 on the Billboard Hot 100 and spent five weeks in that position.

19. Reminiscing by Little River Band

Released in : June 1978

: June 1978 Length: 4:11 (album version)

4:11 (album version) Album: Sleeper Catcher

Reminiscing is among the most popular yacht rock songs by the Australian soft rock music group Little River Band. It was released in June 1978 as the second single from their fourth studio album, Sleeper Catcher. Written by the band's rhythm guitarist, Graeham Goble, and sung by their lead singer, Glenn Shorrock, the track peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100.

20. Takin’ It to the Streets by The Doobie Brothers

Released on: 17 March 1976

on: 17 March 1976 Length: 3:20

3:20 Album: Takin It to the Streets

Takin' It to the Streets, released on 17 March 1976, is a song by the American rock band The Doobie Brothers from the album of the same name. Written by McDonald, the track peaked at number 13 in the US and number 7 in Canada.

21. Brandy (You're a Fine Girl) by Looking Glass

Released on : 18 May 1972

: 18 May 1972 Length: 2:55

2:55 Album: Looking Glass

Brandy (You're a Fine Girl) was released on 18 May 1972 by American pop rock band Looking Glass from their debut album, Looking Glass. The song was written by Looking Glass lead guitarist and co-vocalist Elliot Lurie. Following the song's release, "Brandy" became popular as a girl's name in the United States.

22. I'll Be Over You by Toto

Released in : August 1986

: August 1986 Length: 3:51

3:51 Album: Fahrenheit

I'll Be Over You is a 1986 hit single by the rock band Toto. The song was written by Steve Lukather and Randy Goodrum and released as the lead single from their 1986 album, Fahrenheit. I'll Be Over You reached number 11 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in 1986.

23. Come and Get Your Love by Redbone

Released in : January 1974

: January 1974 Length: 3:27

3:27 Album: Wovoka

Come and Get Your Love is a 1974 song by American rock band Redbone. It was initially released as a promo track under the name "Hail" and later featured on their fifth album, Wovoka (1973), under its current name. The song was written and produced by band members Pat and Lolly Vegas and became one of the band's most successful singles.

24. Minute by Minute by The Doobie Brothers song

Released on : 25 April 1979

: 25 April 1979 Length: 3:26

3:26 Album: Minute by Minute

Minute by Minute is a song by the Doobie Brothers from their 1978 album Minute by Minute. Michael McDonald and Lester Abrams wrote it. The track reached number 14 on June 23 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

25. The Boys of Summer by Don Henley

Released on : 26 October 1984

: 26 October 1984 Length: 4:48

4:48 Album: Building the Perfect Beast

The Boys of Summer is a 1984 yacht rock song by the American musician Don Henley. It was released on 26 October 1984 as the lead single from Henley's album Building the Perfect Beast. The song peaked at number five on the Billboard Hot 100 chart in the US.

What makes a song "yacht rock"?

Yacht rock is a subgenre of soft rock from the late '70s and early '80s, famous for its smooth melodies, catchy hooks, and laid-back rhythms. Some artists commonly included in the yacht rock genre include Steely Dan, Toto, and Michael McDonald.

What is the ultimate yacht rock song?

The ultimate yacht rock song is often characterised by smooth melodies, mellow vocals, and lyrics that evoke relaxation and nostalgia. A good example of such a song is Sailing by Christopher Cross.

Why is it called yacht rock?

It is called yacht rock because the music evokes the feeling of luxury, smooth sailing, and leisurely coastal living, much like being on a yacht.

Yacht rock is a unique music genre because it was declared a genre a decade after any other was created. These songs capture the essence of Yacht rock with their smooth melodies, catchy hooks, and laid-back rhythms. The above yacht rock songs are the ideal soundtrack for your nautical adventures.

Legit.ng recently published an article about songs with numbers in the title. From iconic classics to contemporary hits, the presence of numbers in song titles has left an indelible mark on the music landscape.

songs with numbers in the title often draw inspiration from numbers for many reasons, including numerical significance, symbolism, and the ability to make the songs catchy and unforgettable. These numbers add to the musical magic, making the tracks unique. Discover more similar songs from various genres.

Source: Legit.ng