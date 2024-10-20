What is the cleanest animal in the world? Top 10 contenders

You will be surprised to know that the cleanest animal in the world is not always the most obvious. Cleanliness is not just a human trait; many animals exhibit remarkable hygiene habits. From pigs to birds of paradise, these creatures take cleanliness seriously. Read on to discover the cleanest animals in the world and why they stand out.

A bee on a sunflower (L), a pig (C), and a cat (R). Photo: Adam Jones, Zelenenka, Tuul & Bruno Morandi (modified by author)

Determining the list of the cleanest animals in the world involved analysing various ranking lists. We used data from multiple sources, including A-Z Animals, Science Times, and The Weather Channel, to compile this list. It is important to note that the list is presented in no particular order.

Top 10 cleanest animals in the world

Animals that have mastered the art of hygiene help keep them healthy and often reflect intelligence, social structures, and environmental adaptations. Whether through self-grooming or communal care, these animals prove that cleanliness is essential to their lives. Here is a list of the cleanest animals on earth.

1 Pigs 2 Domesticated cats 3 Rats 4 Dolphins 5 Naked mole rats 6 Ants 7 Polar bears 8 Elephants 9 Bird of paradise 10 Bees

1. Pigs

Pigs maintain their living spaces with surprising cleanliness. Photo: New Zealand Transition

Kingdom: Animalia

Animalia Phylum: Chordata

Chordata Class: Mammalia

Mammalia Order: Artiodactyla

Artiodactyla Family: Suidae

Many people associate pigs with dirtiness, not realising they fall among the top hygienic animals. These brilliant animals maintain their living spaces with surprising cleanliness. They avoid soiling areas where they eat or sleep, making them more hygienic than many other animals.

According to the ResearchGate Hub, their habit of wallowing in mud is often mistaken for dirtiness, but it helps them cool off, protect their skin from the sun, and fend off parasites. In farming environments, pigs quickly adapt to using designated areas for waste, demonstrating their preference for cleanliness.

2. Domesticated cats

Cats spend up to half their waking hours cleaning their fur. Photo: Mariia Zotova

Kingdom: Animalia

Animalia Phylum: Chordata

Chordata Class: Mammalia

Mammalia Order: Carnivora

Carnivora Family: Felidae

Domesticated cats are known for their obsessive grooming habits. They spend up to half their waking hours cleaning their fur. Their tongues have tiny hooks (papillae) that help remove dirt and fur loss while distributing oils to keep their coats soft and shiny. Domesticated cats’ cleanliness behaviour also reduces their scent, helping them avoid predators in the wild.

Cats also have strong preferences for clean environments. They instinctively use litter boxes and avoid areas they perceive as dirty. Their territorial nature means they keep their surroundings neat and organised, making them one of the cleanest pets in domestic life.

3. Rats

Rats enjoy grooming each other. Photo: Alexander W Helin

Kingdom: Animalia

Animalia Phylum: Chordata

Chordata Class: Mammalia

Mammalia Order: Rodentia

Rodentia Family: Muridae

Did you know rats groom themselves multiple times daily, even more than cats? These animals also enjoy grooming each other and their owners. This grooming is essential for hygiene; it helps them avoid dirt, parasites, and skin irritations. Despite their reputation as pests, rats are meticulous about hygiene and avoid living in soiled areas when possible.

In the wild and captivity, rats are social animals that value cleanliness. They will groom each other to maintain group hygiene and reduce the risk of infections. Their intelligence allows them to organise their living spaces, separating areas for eating, sleeping, and waste, reflecting their preference for clean environments.

4. Dolphins

Dolphins clean themselves by rubbing against corals and sponges to treat skin conditions. Photo: Stuart Westmorland

Kingdom: Animalia

Animalia Phylum: Chordata

Chordata Class: Mammalia

Mammalia Order: Cetacea

Cetacea Family: Delphinidae

Dolphins are naturally clean, living in the ocean where water constantly washes away dirt or parasites. Additionally, they engage in symbiotic relationships with fish that clean their skin by eating dead skin and algae. Dolphins also clean themselves by rubbing against corals and sponges to treat skin conditions and regulate their skin's microbiome.

These intelligent creatures also exhibit organised social structures, where group behaviours include cooperative hunting and care for the sick, ensuring everyone’s well-being. Dolphins are known for their playful and friendly nature, which extends to behaviours that help maintain cleanliness and group cohesion.

5. Naked mole rats

Naked mole rats ensure their living and nesting spaces remain clean and contamination-free. Photo: Tennessee Witney

Kingdom: Animalia

Animalia Phylum: Chordata

Chordata Class: Mammalia

Mammalia Order: Rodentia

Rodentia Family: Heterocephalidae

Naked mole rats live in highly organised underground colonies where cleanliness is a top priority. They create designated areas for waste disposal to ensure their living and nesting spaces remain clean and contamination-free. This behaviour reduces the risk of disease spreading within their tightly packed tunnels.

Naked mole rats are also known for closing their mouths with their teeth on the outside to prevent themselves from getting a mouthful of dirt. Afterwards, they use their back feet to kick the loose dirt out of their way.

Their social structure is similar to that of bees, with queen and worker roles, and this hierarchical system helps ensure that cleanliness and order are maintained in the colony.

6. Ants

Worker ants dedicate time to removing waste and dead bodies from the nest. Photo: Yannick Tylle

Kingdom: Animalia

Animalia Phylum: Arthropoda

Arthropoda Class: Insecta

Insecta Order: Hymenoptera

Hymenoptera Family: Formicidae

Ants are highly organised and maintain remarkably clean colonies. Worker ants dedicate time to removing waste and dead bodies from the nest, ensuring the living area remains sanitary. According to Pointe Pest Control, ants also groom themselves and each other, removing debris, parasites, and fungal spores that could cause infection.

Additionally, ants designate specific areas for waste disposal, keeping these zones far from their food and living spaces. Their cooperation and division of labour reflect their advanced social structure, making their nests some of the cleanest and most orderly in the animal kingdom.

7. Polar Bears

Polar bears regularly clean their fur by swimming in icy waters. Photo: Paul Souders

Kingdom: Animalia

Animalia Phylum: Chordata

Chordata Class: Mammalia

Mammalia Order: Carnivora

Carnivora Family: Ursidae

Polar bears are naturally clean animals. They regularly clean their fur by swimming in icy waters. After hunting or feeding, they often wash off blood and residue in the snow or water to keep their white fur pristine. This cleaning behaviour helps them blend into snowy surroundings and removes odours that could attract predators or alert prey.

These animals groom their fur to prevent matting and regulate their body temperature. Polar bears are solitary by nature, and their pristine appearance reflects their self-care routines in the wild, where cleanliness is crucial for survival in harsh environments.

8. Elephants

Elephants bathe in water to wash off dirt and refresh themselves. Photo: Craig Pershouse

Kingdom: Animalia

Animalia Phylum: Chordata

Chordata Class: Mammalia

Mammalia Order: Proboscidea

Proboscidea Family: Elephantidae

According to the Washington Post, elephants are known for their mud baths, which may appear messy but are essential for cleanliness. The mud protects their skin from the sun, insects, and parasites. After a mud bath, elephants bathe in water to wash off dirt and refresh themselves. They also use their trunks to spray water and dust to remove debris.

In addition to these cleaning rituals, elephants care for their herd members by grooming and nurturing each other. Their strong social bonds mean they assist in keeping their companions clean and comfortable, demonstrating their organised and caring nature.

9. Bird of paradise

Bird of paradise always ensures their colours remain striking during mating displays. Photo: Wokephoto17

Kingdom: Animalia

Animalia Phylum: Chordata

Chordata Class: Aves

Aves Order: Passeriformes

Passeriformes Family: Paradisaeidae

Male birds of paradise are meticulous in hygiene to maintain their bright, vibrant plumage. They regularly preen their feathers, removing dirt, parasites, and old feathers, which ensures their colours remain striking during mating displays. Their stunning appearance helps attract mates, making cleanliness vital to their survival and reproductive success.

These birds also maintain clean display areas, performing elaborate dances to attract females. By keeping their surroundings tidy, they ensure nothing detracts from their captivating performances, highlighting the role of cleanliness in their mating rituals.

10. Bees

Worker bees always keep the hive clean and disease-free. Photo: Mareta Arining

Kingdom: Animalia

Animalia Phylum: Arthropoda

Arthropoda Class: Insecta

Insecta Order: Hymenoptera

Hymenoptera Family: Apidae

Bees are some of the cleanest insects and maintain strict hygiene within their hives. According to the Planet Bee Foundation, worker bees remove dead bees, waste, and any foreign material from the hive to keep it clean and disease-free. They also engage in mutual grooming to remove pollen and other debris from their bodies, helping them remain agile and efficient in their pollination duties.

Bees also produce propolis, a resinous substance that helps seal and disinfect the hive, creating a sterile environment. This attention to hygiene is vital for the colony’s survival, ensuring that disease and parasites do not spread in the densely packed hive.

What pet is the cleanest?

The cleanest pet is the domesticated cat. Cats groom themselves meticulously as they spend much of their day cleaning their fur. They also instinctively use litter boxes, making them low-maintenance in hygiene.

What is the cleanest animal we eat?

The cleanest animal that is eaten is the pig. Despite common misconceptions, pigs are naturally clean animals that avoid soiling their living areas and regularly clean themselves. Their hygiene habits are often misunderstood due to their use of mud to cool down and protect their skin.

The above cleanest animals in the world showcase remarkable hygiene habits vital for survival and well-being. From ants’ structured colonies to dolphins’ playful cleaning routines, each species has developed its unique method of maintaining cleanliness.

