Who is Trace Adkins’ spouse? A closer look at his marital history

Trace Adkins is an American Country music artist, actor, author, and TV personality. He is known for his popular songs, such as Ladies Love Country Boys and Still a Soldier. He has appeared in films like I Can Only Imagine and Moms’ Night Out. His music career has gained him tremendous fame, and his fans are curious about his personal life–the majority want to know who Trace Adkins’ spouse is and his past relationships.

American country music singer Trace Adkins. Photo: @taceadkins on Instagram (modified by author)

Trace Adkins was born in Sarepta, Louisiana, United States of America. He began his music career at an early age playing the guitar. Trace has released many music albums since his career breakthrough–his famous albums include Chrome, Dangerous Man, and Proud to Be Here. While his career is an open book, the same cannot be said about his personal life. For example, who is Trace Adkins ‘wife? Has he ever been married before? If yes, how many times?

Full name Tracy Darrell Adkins Gender Male Date of birth 13 January 1962 Age 61 years (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Capricorn Place of birth Sarepta, Louisiana, USA Current residence United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'6'' Height in centimetres 198 Weight in pounds 240 Weight in kilograms 109 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Blue Mother Peggy Caraway Father Aaron Doyle Adkins Siblings 2 Marital status Married Wife Victoria Pratt Children 5 School Sarepta High School College Louisiana Tech University Profession Musician, actor, author, TV personality Instagram @traceadkins

Who is Trace Adkins married to?

Who is Trace Adkins’ spouse? The musician is married to Victoria Pratt. She is a famous actress, author and fitness model. She is known for films like The Desperate Riders, Deadly Double Cross and Cops and Robbers. She is the author of the book titled Double Down.

As a fitness model, Trace Adkins’ wife has graced several magazine covers like Muscle Mug and Oxygen.

They met on the set of the 2014 film, The Virginian. The country music singer married Trace Adkins on 12 October 2019 in New Orleans, and he shared a photo of the two taking vows on Instagram. Blake Shelton, an American singer, officiated their wedding ceremony.

Is Trace Adkins still married to Victoria Pratt?

Yes, the two are still married. On 12 October 2022, they celebrated a third anniversary, and the actress shared a photo of the two cutting a cake on Instagram. Trace Adkins and Victoria Pratt are happily married, and in an interview, the singer admitted that his wife has greatly supported his career since she came into his life. She has inspired some of his music, like the song, It All Adds up to Us.

Past Trace Adkins’ marriages

While Trace Adkins’ spouse is Victoria Pratt, the American country singer has been in three other marriages. Below are more details regarding his former spouses.

Barbara Lewis (1982–1990)

The American singer married to Barbara Lewis in 1982. The two have two daughters, Tarah and Sarah. Tarah was born in 1983 and Sarah in 1985. They ended their relationship in 1990 when Trace Adkins filed for a divorce.

Julie Lauren Curtis (1991–1994)

Julie Curtis is a Hollywood actress, model, country music singer and performer. She is known for songs like Love Me for I Love You. She appeared in the film Snap (2002), playing Cathy.

The two got married on 3 February 1991. However, they divorced in 1994 after Julie Curtis allegedly shot him in February 1994. The shooting incident resulted from an argument the two had about Trace Adkins’ drinking habit.

Rhonda Forlaw (1997–2015)

Host Trace Adkins (L) and wife Rhonda Forlaw arrive at the American Country Awards 2013 at the Mandalay Bay Events Center. Photo: Denise Truscello

Rhonda Forlaw is an American entrepreneur. She has worked as publicity manager of Arista Records. She is the founder and president of Rhonda and Company, LLC. She has also worked as the vice president of the Sarepta Company.

Trace Adkins and Rhonda Forlaw met in 1996. In 1997, they exchanged vows. The two had three daughters, Mackenzie, Brianna, and Trinity, before their marriage ended in 2015. Their marriage lasted for 17 years before they parted ways.

FAQs

Who is Trace Adkins? He is an American country music singer, author, actor and television personality. What is Trace Adkins' wife do? Her name is Victoria Pratt. How many times has Trace Adkins been married? The singer has married four times. Who are Trace Adkins’ wives? He is married to actress Victoria Pratt. Previously, he was married to Barbara Lewis, Julie Lauren, and Rhonda Forlaw. How many kids does Trace Adkins have? He has five daughters, Tarah, Sarah, Mackenzie, Trinity, and Brianna. How tall is Trace Adkins? The singer is 6 feet 6 inches or 198 centimetres tall.

Trace Adkins is an American country music artist, author, actor and television personality. The musician has been married four times. Victoria Pratt is Trace Adkins' spouse now, and the two have been married since 2019.

