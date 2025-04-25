Manchester United legend Patrice Evra is set to make his Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) debut in Paris next month

The France international has challenged former Liverpool star Luis Suárez, with both players having a history in the English Premier League

The 43-year-old has been training in combat sports for a decade and is friends with PFL star Cedric Doumbe

France international Patrice Evra will make his mixed martial arts debut in Paris on May 23.

The former Les Bleus player will step into the SmartCage for the first time at the Accor Arena.

After retiring from football in 2019, the France international has since focused on punditry.

Liverpool player Luis Suarez refuses to shake the hand of Patrice Evra of Manchester United at Old Trafford in Manchester, England. Photo by: Tom Jenkins.



Evra calls out Suarez for MMA Bout

UEFA Champions League winner Patrice Evra is ready to make his MMA debut, naming Luis Suarez as his dream opponent.

According to ESPN, both football stars have a history, with their rivalry dating back to 2011, when Suarez was found guilty of racially abusing Evra during a match at Anfield.

Despite support from Liverpool, Suarez was handed an eight-game ban by the FA after a two-month investigation.

The tension escalated in 2012 when Suarez refused to shake Evra’s hand before a game at Old Trafford. Evra said via SkySports:

"You guys should know by now, I love this game too.

"I've performed on the world's biggest stages, won every major trophy in football, but PFL Europe Paris will be an incredibly special night for me.

"I've been training alongside the best in the world for years and they'll also tell you I'm ready for this. I'm going to put on a show at the Accor Arena on May 23, so come watch the spectacle."

“They will pick my opponent. They asked who I wanna face. I said: Luis Suarez.”

Liverpool's Luis Suarez and Manchester United's Patrice Evra tangle with each other during the English Premier League match at Anfield in Liverpool, England. Photo by: Clive Brunskill.



Fans react to Evra’s MMA debut

The Chief Executive Officer of Professional Fighters League, Peter Murray, expressed excitement in unveiling Patrice Evra as one of the fighters. He said:

"I'm told he loves this game as much as us, and we'll find out on 23 May! We're incredibly excited to have the superstar that is Patrice Evra fight under the PFL banner, as we're all about exciting match-ups and making history.

Others wrote

@ewan_the_scot said:

“Let's go! Be interesting to see how this goes!”

@abyssinyared wrote:

“We want Luis Suarez against him”.

@RucksSake added:

“PFL really not escaping the joker card rumours 🤣🤣 can’t get your Bellator champions fights but Evra is in”.

@lifeofgeorgec posited:

“Patrice,aka the GOAT Manchester United left back, I’m willing to train you in jiu jitsu. I can take you to glory, I promise you”.

@AkserArien said:

“I love this game, i love this guy's Patrice Evra”.

@Todd97615648927 wrote:

“wow; give him hector lombard at open weight just for the lolz for the fight to be over in 23 seconds”.

Evra regrets playing for France

Legit.ng earlier reported that former Manchester United defender Patrice Evra has revealed that if he had the chance to make a decision on his international career, he would have played for Senegal.

Evra, who was born in Dakar, ended up playing for the French national team.

The 42-year-old enjoyed a successful playing career, winning several titles, including the 2008 UEFA Champions League with Manchester United. He also played for France at the 2010 World Cup in South Africa.

