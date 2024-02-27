70+ best fat jokes that are hilarious and tasteful

Sharing jokes is one of the best ways to bond and have fun. The jokes vary depending on the relationship and circumstances. Fat jokes are hilarious, although caution is advised before sharing them as weight is a sensitive matter. These are the best fat jokes to tease your friends or loved ones.

Fat jokes have made life more enjoyable since childhood. It is always hilarious if you are thick and can laugh at yourself sometimes. Ensure that the people you share the jokes with have a sense of humour and are okay with them. Here is a list of hilarious fat jokes you can unleash on your friends to strengthen your relationship.

Best fat jokes

The best fat jokes are always respectful since not everyone is comfortable with their weight. Whether you want a lighthearted laugh or a full-blown blast, these hilarious jokes will surely leave you chuckling.

She was so fat that movie theatres paid to rent her butt cheeks as screens.

What exercise are fat people the best at doing? Chewing.

Obese people must stay active and move to get in shape. Round shape.

She took her pants to the dry cleaners, and the lady said, "We don't do curtains."

He was so obese he could distance himself from himself socially during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Why do fat Romans prefer baggy clothes? In Roman numerals, L is more enormous than XL.

Life is like a box of chocolates; it ends sooner for fat people.

You're fat. It's not because it runs in the family; you're fat because nobody runs in your family.

What is the French word all obese Americans have known since they were young? Buffet.

Every time someone calls me fat, I get so depressed I cut myself… a piece of cake.

He tried creating a weight loss support group, but people found the name Wide Loaders United too insulting.

Jokes about fat bellies

A good joke about belly fat is guaranteed to deliver if you're looking for hearty belly laughter. Here is a list of jokes about fat bellies for your next roast session.

What do you call a belly that sings? An opera-tummy!

You know you are getting too fat when you take your shirt off and your belly accidentally hits the laptop space bar.

How do you make a fat belly laugh? Just tickle it with a doughnut!

Why did the fat belly join a band? It wanted to be the tuba player!

Why was the belly always getting into trouble? It couldn't resist a second helping!

What's a belly's favourite part of a meal? The grand finale with dessert!

How do you make a fat belly smile? Tickl-erobics!

Why did the belly want to become a comedian? It knew how to deliver a punchline!

How does a belly make friends? It offers everyone a slice of pizza!

Why did the belly become a motivational speaker? It wanted to inspire others to embrace their curves!

Why did the belly go to the gym? Because it wanted to get a little more "ab"-ulous!

Fat jokes comebacks

When someone makes jokes about your weight or calls you fat, there are millions of things you can say. Below are some of the best fat jokes comebacks you can fire back to anyone trying to body shame you.

Be careful; I ate the last person who commented on my weight!

The only reason I'm fat is because a tiny body couldn't store all this personality.

You know things expand when they heat. So I'm not fat, I'm Hot!

Don't you need a license to be that ugly?

Thanks for the compliment. What time does your mom pick you up from daycare?

I could lose weight if I wanted to, but you are stuck with your horrible personality.

You are proof that evolution CAN go in reverse.

Perhaps if you are friendly to the next person, they might help.

I'm not fat. I'm abundant.

I bet you are not half as proud of your body as I am. You should learn to speak with a little more respect.

I'm sorry you're hurting enough that yelling at a stranger seems acceptable.

Body shaming isn't cute, and it's the same with you.

Fat jokes pick-up lines

Is your crush a little bit big or has a bit of fat on them? An excellent fat will break the ice and impress them. Below are hilarious pick-up lines for your potential date.

Are you a fat girl? Because I'm running out of options.

If a fat guy grabs you and puts you in a bag, don't freak out. I told Santa I wanted you for Christmas.

You don't sweat much for a fat girl.

I will name your kiss avocado cause it's a good fat.

Ever make it with a fat guy with a whip?

I heard you liked avocados. Well, I'm a good fat.

Are you a cigarette? Because you got a hot butt.

I love your body because good things don't come in small packages.

Are you on the treadmill because you think you're fat?

A skinny guy approached a fat guy and said to everyone, 'Look, when we stand together, we look like the number 10'.

Hey, baby, are you from McDonald's? Because you're fat and greasy.

Yo momma so fat jokes

Yo momma so fat jokes are always funny, although offensive to some people. Checking if your friends have a sense of humour before sharing them is reasonable. Below is a collection of yo momma so fat jokes you can share with friends.

Yo momma eats so much gravy is her blood type is gravy.

Yo momma is so fat. Rick and Morty thought her navel was a portal to another dimension.

Yo momma is so fat she wore a yellow raincoat, and people yelled Taxi!

Yo momma is so fat, Naruto; she couldn't make enough shadow clones to surround her.

Yo momma is so fat that when her right and left hip have a conversation, it is considered a long-distance call.

Yo momma is so fat; the only insurance she can get is group insurance!

Yo mama eats so much that her blood type is gravy.

Yo momma is so fat that her naval arrives in a room 5 minutes before the rest of her body does.

Yo momma is so fat she wears two watches, one for each time zone she's in.

Yo momma is so fat that her bathtub overflows even with no water.

Yo momma's body is so big that Dora refuses to explore her.

Yo, momma's so fat that her hips are no longer in the same time zones.

Yo momma's so fat that all the animals hide their food when she visits the zoo.

Yo momma's so fat that although I didn't laugh when she fell, I saw that the asphalt had cracked.

Yo momma weighs so much that she gets out of breath every time she jumps to a conclusion.

Funny fat jokes

The funniest jokes about fat people are an excellent way to laugh and bond with fat family members and friends. If you are looking for hilarious jokes that will tickle your family and friends' funny bones, the list below is for you.

How do you get a fat kid to lose weight? You pay the ice cream man to keep on driving.

A study done recently has found out that women who have a little extra weight live longer than the men who talk about it.

Bill was so fat when he stepped on the scale, it said, "To be continued."

Yo daddy is so fat he wore a grey shirt to the zoo; they thought the elephants escaped.

If weight is a number, then mine is unlisted.

Yo sister is so fat that when she took a selfie, Instagram crashed.

She has so many double chins she looks like she is staring at you over a pile of pancakes.

What's a fat ghost's biggest fear of physical therapists? Being exercised.

Hey, my friend, you are so fat that when the family has their picture taken, you're the background.

Why was the killer relentlessly killing fat people on Friday the 13th? He wanted to be a mass murderer.

He was so fat when they applied for the Biggest Loser TV show. They said, "Sorry, there's a weight limit."

TV show. They said, "Sorry, there's a weight limit." The centre of a doughnut is 100% fat-free.

Are fat jokes bad?

Humour is subjective; some jokes can be offensive to some people and funny to others. Even so, fat jokes can be quite hurtful and are often seen as a form of body shaming. For some individuals, these jokes can be disturbing and stressful. Ensure the person you share the joke with can take it. Otherwise, never joke about someone's physical appearance.

Fat jokes are always hilarious, although they should be shared with caution. This is because not everyone appreciates people making fun of their weight. If you want funny fat jokes to tease your friends and family, the above jokes are for you.

