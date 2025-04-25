The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has taken action action over the CBEX scandal

The EFCC has declared four operators of the online trading platform called Crypto Bridge Exchange (CBEX) wanted

The anti-graft agency released the photos and last home addresses of the wanted CBEX operators

Legit.ng journalist, Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has declared four persons wanted over alleged fraud on an online trading platform called Crypto Bridge Exchange (CBEX).

The EFCC notified the public of the persons with their photographs and addresses.

EFCC declares 4 persons wanted over CBEX scam Photo credit: @officialEFCC

Source: Twitter

The Head of media and publicity of the anti-graft agency, Dele Oyewale, made this known in a statement issued via the EFCC X handle @officialEFCC on Friday, April 25, 2025.

Oyewale said anybody with useful information about the whereabouts of the wanted persons should contact any EFCC offices in Ibadan, Enugu, Kano, Lagos, Gombe, Port Harcourt, or Abuja.

EFCC declares 4 persons wanted over CBEX scam

The public is hereby notified that the persons whose photographs appear above are wanted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for fraud allegedly perpetrated on an online trading platform called Crypto Bridge Exchange (CBEX).

SEYI OLOYEDE

Oloyede's last known address is at No 166, Idimu Egbeda

Road, Lagos State.

EMMANUEL UKO

Uko's last known address is at No 166, Idimu Egbeda Road, Lagos State.

ADEFOWORA OLUWANISOLA

Oluwanisola is 37 years old and her last known address is at 13, Jimoh Odutola, Ogunpa, Ibadan, Oyo State.

ADEFOWORA ABIODUN OLAONIPEKUN

Olaonipekun is 44 years and his last known address is at 13, Jimoh Odutola, Ogunpa, Ibadan, Oyo State.

Nigerians react as EFCC declares 4 wanted over CBEX scam

@PhamousToo

I'm sure these people are also victims of CBEX, they may have carried it on their heads more than others. These are not the real culprits.

@BenRmc_

Arrest those influencers wey promote cbex too.

@splashy_blog

Nonsense joke. When this guys were operating u people didn’t lay anything to hold them in case dey disappear with peoples money.

@ShedrackChukw18

You guys are really funny. All these while CBEX has been operating, u want to prove u guys aren't aware of it existence in this country. These are some of d things u should be putting an eyes on not only catching Yahoo boys. U guys have well tech oriented workers. Do better...

Court grants EFCC's request to arrest 6 CBEX operators

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the request of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to arrest and detain six CBEX promoters was granted.

Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court in Abuja gave the EFCC the go-ahead to arrest and detain the CBEX staff members on Thursday, April 24, 2025.

The EFCC’s lawyer, Fadila Yusuf, had earlier moved an ex parte motion to the effect, seeking two prayers from the court.

CBEX scam: EFCC, SEC take action against Ponzi schemes

Legit.ng also reported that EFCC said CBEX investors are going to get their money back.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said it will commence investigation as to where the operators are and hunt them down.

The two federal government agencies have vowed to hunt down operators of Ponzi schemes across the country.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng