British singer Ed Sheeran has shared the experience he had with legendary rapper, Snoop Dogg

On his official TikTok page, Ed Sheeran explained what happened to him the last time he smoked with Snoop Dogg

Ed Sheeran’s disclosure went viral on social media, and it triggered a series of reactions from social media users

Popular British singer, Ed Sheeran is making headlines with his experience about losing his sight after spending time with Snoop Dogg.

On April 24, 2025, the Shape of You crooner took to his official TikTok page to share how his health was affected after the last time he was with Snoop Dogg.

Ed Sheeran posted a video of himself with the rap icon, who appeared to be rolling himself a ‘blunt’ while the British rapper sat beside him, eating chips. Sheeran looked on in awe as Snoop Dogg finished rolling his smoke.

Ed Sheeran recounts how hanging out with Snoop Dogg left him unable to see. Photos: @snoppdogg / IG, @EDsheeran / TikTok

In the caption of the 20-second video, Ed Sheeran recounted his wild experience the last time he smoked with the rapper. According to the British musician, the last time he smoked with Snoop Dogg, he lost his ability to see.

In his words:

“Last time I smoked with snoop I lost the ability to see.”

See the video below:

Recall that Ed Sheeran has also opened up about being outsmoked by Nigerian Grammy-winning singer, Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy. In 2023, the English singer talked about how he ended up after having a studio session with Burna Boy.

Ed Sheeran shares what smoking with Snoop Dogg did to him. Photo: @snoppdogg

Reactions as Ed Sheeran recounts experience with Snoop Dogg

After Ed Sheeran shared how he lost his eyesight the last time he smoked with Snoop Dogg, the post went viral on social media, and it triggered a series of reactions. Many netizens were amused by the British singer’s disclosure:

joggers.ng said:

“E don puff and pass Wetin pass you😂.”

King_fraga said:

“You sef get mind go dey smoke weed with uncle snoop. 😂😂😂.”

Richie19_xx said:

“Na only your eyes sabi waitin e see 😂.”

Mzchiamaka said:

“Snoop wan blind my r&b baby😂😂 u go smoke with chimney na hin cos am😂.”

Papiiitino said:

“You wan go do pass yourself 😂.”

Official_austin001 said:

“You self done learn the hard way 😂😂.”

Deejaygfunk wrote:

“Big mistake from the invitation to smoke sef 🤓.”

Mr_hyenana said:

“This one Loud Ooo😢😢.”

The_sarah_official1 wrote:

“Smoke another one make your eye clear once.”

Xparrow said:

“When your eyes don't work like they used to before.....😂.”

Bambam slams Snoop Dogg over stunt about quitting smoking

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that in 2023, BBNaija star, Bambam, took to Snoop Dogg’s comment section to blast him after he pulled an online stunt.

Snoop Dogg made headlines after he announced on social media that he was going to quit smoking. However, only a few days after the announcement, it was discovered that the music star’s post was a publicity stunt and he had no intention of stopping his well-known habit.

BBNaija star, Bambam was later spotted in Snoop Dogg’s comment section and she expressed displeasure with the rapper’s stunt.

