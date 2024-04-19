Moneybagg Yo's net worth, real name, age, height and children

Moneybagg Yo is an American rapper and songwriter. He released his first debut studio album, Reset, in 2018. Since then, he has achieved great success by releasing hits such as Motion God, Shot Off Gumbo, Blow, and See Wat I'm Sayin. Due to his popularity, most fans have been curious about his wealth and personal life. So, what is Moneybagg Yo's net worth?

Moneybagg Yo, real name Demario DeWayne White Jr., is a talented American rapper who has gained recognition for his mixtapes, particularly Federal 3X and Heartless. He is known for his distinctive flow and lyrical content. He has also collaborated with various artists in the rap industry.

Profile summary

Real name Demario DeWayne White Jr. Nickname Moneybagg Yo Gender Male Date of birth 22 September 1991 Age 32 years old (as of April 2024) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Memphis, Tennessee, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity African-American Religion Islam Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'11" Height in centimetres 180 Weight in pounds 181 Weight in kilograms 82 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Father Demario DeWayne White Sr. Mother Juanita White Siblings 3 Relationship status Dating Girlfriend Ari Fletcher Children 8 High School Mitchell High School Profession Rapper, songwriter Net worth $4 million Instagram @moneybaggyo X (Twitter) TikTok @moneybaggyo

What is Moneybagg Yo's net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, HotNewHipHop and similar websites, the rapper's net worth is alleged to be $4 million. He primarily earns income from his career as a rapper. On some occasions, he makes around $150,000 per concert.

He has also invested in local businesses like Vior, an alkaline water brand. He also bought land in his hometown and planned to develop it into a community centre, dirt bike paths, and a paintball course.

The rapper is known for enjoying lavish luxuries, not just for himself but also for his children. He frequently treats them to upscale jewellery and other extravagant gifts. Additionally, they have a personal chef.

Moneybagg Yo's family and educational background

Moneybagg Yo was born Demario DeWayne White Jr on 22 September 1991 in Memphis, Tennessee, to a single mother. He is the oldest of three siblings and was raised in South Memphis.

The rapper had a difficult childhood. His family often struggled with financial issues, including not having lights, furniture, or running water. These struggles led Moneybagg to run away from home and seek refuge with friends or on the streets from a young age.

He attended Mitchell High School, where he earned his stage name for his hustler's mentality focused on "getting to the bag". Dropping out in the 12th grade due to financial struggles, he turned to selling drugs despite attempts to stay away from street life.

Despite near-death experiences, his determination to provide for his family led him to entrepreneurial endeavours. Inspired by his peers' success in rap, he recognised its potential for financial gain, prompting him to delve into music seriously. Eventually, he gained local recognition despite his upbringing in a crime-ridden community.

What religion is Moneybagg Yo?

Moneybagg Yo is a devoted Muslim. He converted to Islam in 2018, taking his Shahada from rapper Kevin Gates. He prays five times daily with his $8,000 prayer mat and fasts during Ramadan.

Moneybagg Yo attributed his decision to quit drinking to his adherence to Islam. He expressed that being Muslim instilled discipline in him.

Career

Moneybagg Yo's journey in the music industry began in the mid-2000s when he released mixtapes independently. Through his gritty street lyrics and charismatic delivery, he gained a loyal following in his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee.

His breakthrough came with the release of his mixtape series Federal, which garnered attention from fans and industry insiders. The series helped solidify his reputation as a rising star in the Southern hip-hop scene.

In 2016, Moneybagg Yo signed with Yo Gotti's record label, Collective Music Group (CMG), and N-Less Entertainment, which provided him with a platform to reach a wider audience.

Moneybagg Yo's career gained significant momentum with the release of his major-label debut album, Federal 3X, in 2017. The album debuted at number 5 on the Billboard 200 chart. He followed up with several successful projects, including mixtapes like Heartless and 2 Heartless.

He has collaborated with numerous prominent artists in the industry, including Future, Lil Baby, Megan Thee Stallion, and others.

Who is Moneybagg Yo's wife?

The American rapper does not have a wife and has never been married. He is currently dating Ari Fletcher, an American television personality.

How many children does Moneybagg Yo have?

In a 2017 interview with Shade 45, he disclosed to DJ SuperStar and Gray Rizzy that he has seven children with four different women. He shared that he became a father to two or three of his children while still in the 12th grade. Additionally, he recently welcomed a daughter named Spring into his family making it to eight kids as of 2024.

Where does Moneybagg Yo live?

In a 2022 interview with the New York Times, the rapper confirmed that he had relocated to Atlanta, GA. This was to maintain a sense of peace and focus on the family he has with the mother of his children.

FAQs

Who is Moneybagg Yo? He is a famous American rapper and songwriter. He is widely known for his albums, including 2 Heartless, Reset, and The Pre-Release. What is Moneybagg Yo's real name? His real name is Demario DeWayne White Jr. What is Moneybagg Yo's nationality? He is an American national. He was born in Memphis, Tennessee. How old is Moneybagg Yo? He is 32 years old as of May 2023. He was born on 22 September 1991. How tall is Moneybagg Yo? Moneybagg Yo's height is 5 feet 11 inches or 180 centimeters. How many kids does Moneybagg have? The rapper has eight children: four sons and four daughters. How many baby mamas does Moneybagg have? He has five baby mamas. The ones known to the public are Chyna Santana, Whitney White, Renee Echelon, and Spring's mother.

As his career progresses, Moneybagg Yo's net worth increases daily. He is known for his candid storytelling, vivid lyricism, and dynamic flow. His music resonates deeply with his fans, resulting in fame and adoration.

