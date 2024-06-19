Keith Richards' net worth, age, wife, children, where does he live?

Keith Richards is a British singer, songwriter, guitarist, and record producer. He is best recognised as one of the founding members of the English rock band The Rolling Stones. The band is one of the rock era's most popular and enduring groups. It is known for hits such as Wild Horses, Anybody Seen My Baby, She’s So Cold, and Waiting on a Friend. What is Keith Richards’ net worth?

Keith Richards performs at a concert in Amsterdam (L). The singer attends Jimmy Fallon's show (R). Photo: Paul Bergen, Todd Owyoung (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Having started his musical journey in the 1960s, Keith Richards has been an entertainer for over six decades. He has been part of The Rolling Stones but has also charted a solo career with immense success. He has not only gained fame but also significant wealth. Keith Richard’s net worth makes him among the wealthiest people in the entertainment industry.

Profile summary

Full name Keith Richards Nickname Keef Gender Male Date of birth 18 December 1943 Age 80 years old (as of June 2024) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Dartford, England, United Kingdom Current residence Weston, Connecticut, United States Nationality British Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'9" Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 140 Weight in kilograms 63 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Mother Doris Dupree Richards Father Herbert William Richards Marital status Married Partner Patricia Alvine Hansen Children 5 School Dartford Technical School College Sidcup Art College Profession Musician, singer, songwriter, record producer Net worth $500 million Instagram @officialkeef X (Twitter) @officialKeef Facebook

Keith Richards' net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Wealthy Gorilla, and Urban Splatter, the singer’s net worth is alleged to be approximately $500 million as of 2024. He primarily derives his income from his successful entertainment career spanning over six decades.

Keith Richards' houses

Where does Keith Richards live? The rock star owns several properties, but he mostly spends his time at his home in Weston, Connecticut, United States, where he lives with his family. He has a luxury 8,000-square-foot mansion on eight acres of land that he bought in 1985.

He also owns a property in West Wittering, West Sussex, England, which he acquired in 1966 and a rentable private resort in the Turks and Caicos Islands, Parrot Cay.

Car collection

Additionally, the Rolling Stones guitarist has an impressive car collection. Although most of his cars have been sold through auctions, he still possesses some high-end pieces. According to VIP Fortunes, he currently owns the following cars.

Ferrari Dino 246 GT

Pontiac Chieftain Convertible

Bentley S3 Continental Flying Spur

Ferrari 400i

Keith Richards' background

Top-5 facts about Keith Richards. Photo: Cindy Ord/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Keith Richards was born to Doris Dupree and Herbert William Richards in Dartford, England, United Kingdom. He is the only child of the former couple, who divorced in 1962. Growing up, he became interested in music because his maternal grandfather, Augustus Theodore "Gus" Dupree, a jazz musician, gifted him his first guitar.

He attended Wentworth Primary School alongside Mick Jagger, his neighbour and later joined Dartford Technical School. He completed his tertiary education at Sidcup Art College, where he met Dick Taylor.

What is Keith Richards’ age?

The Beast of Burden singer is 80 years old as of June 2024. Keith Richards’ birthday is on 18 December 1943. His zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

Career

Keith Richards is a guitarist, singer, songwriter, and record producer. He is best recognised as one of the founding members of the rock group The Rolling Stones, which was established in 1962. Other group members include Mick Jagger, Brian Jones, Bill Wyman, Mick Taylor, Charlie Watts, and Stewart.

Keith and Mick Jagger's songwriting partnership is considered one of the most successful. The collaboration led the band to release over 25 studio albums and perform at over a thousand concerts worldwide.

Beyond the rock group, Keith is a talented artist and has shown his incredible individual musical capabilities when he began his solo career. His debut solo song was Run Rudolph Run in 1978, and he later released his solo debut album, Talk Is Cheap, in 1988.

Alongside Steve Jordan, he co-founded X-Pensive Winos band in 1987, but the band broke up in 1993. The three-time Grammy Award winner owns Mindless Records and has worked with artists such as Aretha Franklin and Ronnie Spector.

Is Keith Richard married?

Keith Richards’ wife is Patti Hansen, a former American model and actress. Keith and Patti first met in 1979 at Studio 54 when she celebrated her 23rd birthday. They began dating later the same year after meeting again on Keith’s birthday. The couple tied the knot on 18 December 1983.

The Under My Thumb hitmaker previously dated Italian actress and artist Anita Pallenberg. Their relationship began in 1967 and lasted until 1979, when they parted ways but remained good friends. Anita Pallenberg passed away on 13 June 2017.

Who are Keith Richards’ children?

Keith Richards is the father of five children. In his first romantic relationship with Anita Pallenberg, he had three children: two sons and a daughter. His first child, Marlon Leon Sundeep, was born in 1969, and he welcomed his daughter, Angela, in 1972.

The former couple’s third child, Tara Jo Jo Gunne, died two months after his birth in 1976. He was criticised for performing at a show knowing that his son had passed, but he defended himself, saying that it was the only way he could cope. He said in an interview:

I’m getting a phone call in Paris, and this happened in Geneva, and I thought, ‘I am going to go mad unless I do this show tonight. If I don’t do something that I am supposed to do, if I just sit here with this idea, I don’t know what I’d do.’ Maybe it was just a sense of self-preservation.

Keith has two daughters with his wife, Patti Hansen. Theodora Dupree, the first child, was born in 1985, and Alexandra Nicole, the second, was born in 1986.

How tall is Keith Richards?

Mick Jagger and Keith Richards perform on stage during the SIXTY tour at Anfield Stadium in Liverpool, England. Photo: Jim Dyson

Source: Getty Images

The singer and songwriter is approximately 5 feet 9 inches or 175 centimetres tall and weighs 140 pounds or 63 kilograms.

FAQs

How old is Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones? The singer is 80 years old as of June 2024, having been born on December 18, 1943. What is Keith Richards’ nationality? He is a British national currently residing in the United States. Where does Keith Richards currently live? He lives in Weston, Connecticut, United States. What is Keith Richards known for? He is a singer, songwriter, guitarist, and member of the rock band The Rolling Stones. How many times was Keith Richards married? He has been married once to his wife, Patti Hansen. He previously dated Anita Pallenberg. How many biological children does Keith Richards have? He has five children—three with his ex-girlfriend, Anita Pallenberg, and two with his wife, Patti Hansen. However, one of his children passed away in 1976. Why is Keith Richards’ net worth more than Mick Jagger? According to Celebrity Net Worth, New York Post, and Love Money, Mick Jagger’s net worth is alleged to be about $500 million, suggesting that Mick and Keith’s net worth is the same. What is Keith Richards’ height? He is 5 feet 9 inches or 175 centimetres tall.

Keith Richards’ net worth is a testament to his immense success as an entertainer. He has been part of The Rolling Stones since its inception, and the group has sold over 200 million records. The multi-award-winning artist is a father of five children and resides with his wife, Patti Hansen, in Weston, Connecticut, United States.

