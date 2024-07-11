20 best father-daughter dance songs to celebrate that unbreakable bond
Nothing compares to the love a father and daughter have for each other. A father is his daughter's best friend, first love, and number one supporter and protector. For this reason, father-daughter dance songs are the best to play on any occasion or event of a daughter, be it her birthday, wedding, or graduation.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Best father-daughter dance songs
- 1. Father and Daughter by Paul Simon
- 2. Dance with My Father by Luther Vandross
- 3. My Girl by The Temptations
- 4. Sweet Child O’Mine by Guns N’Roses
- 5. Daddy’s Little Girl by The Shires
- 6. Dance Like Yo Daddy by Meghan Trainor
- 7. Isn’t She Lovely by Stevie Wonder
- 8. Daughter by London Wain Wright III
- 9. Forever Young by Bob Dylan
- 10. When She Grows Up by Craig Campbell
- 11. Daddy Dance with Me by Krystal Keith
- 12. The Man Who Loves You The Most by Zac Brown Band
- 13. For My Daughter by Kane Brown
- 14. Stealing Cinderella by Chuck Wicks
- 15. Daddy's Hands by Holly Dunn
- 16. Butterfly Kisses by Bob Carlisle
- 17. You Are My Sunshine by Johnny Cash
- 18. She's a Rainbow by The Rolling Stones
- 19. Here For You by Neil Young
- 20. I Hope You Dance by Lee Ann Womack
- What is the best father-daughter dance at a wedding?
- What is a fun daughter-father song?
- How do you pick a father-daughter dance song?
Many factors have been considered in compiling this list, such as chart-topping songs and their commercial success. We have used data from music charts such as Billboard and several other publicly available data. Note that this list doesn't include all the best father-daughter dance songs, as there are many.
Best father-daughter dance songs
What is the most popular father-daughter dance? The father-daughter dance songs have great lyrics that genuinely come from the heart of songwriters who are fathers. Here is a list of some of the best father-daughter dance songs.
1. Father and Daughter by Paul Simon
- Artist: Paul Simon
- Released: 2002
- Album: The Wild Thornberry Movie
- Genre: Classic rock
Father & Daughter is a father-daughter song that has been part of many significant life moments and memories between fathers and their daughters. Paul Simon wrote it for the 2002 animated film The Wild Thornberry Movie. It is full of hope, light, and love and perfectly fits on Father's Day.
2. Dance with My Father by Luther Vandross
- Artist: Luther Vandross
- Released: 2003
- Album: Dance with My Father
- Genre: R&B, soul
Dance with My Father is among the popular father-daughter dance songs by the late American R&B/soul singer and songwriter Luther Vandross. The track was released as his thirteenth album’s lead single in May 2003. The song earned him a Grammy Award in 2004.
3. My Girl by The Temptations
- Artist: The Temptations
- Released: 21 December 1964
- Album: The Temptations Sing Smokey
- Genres: R&B, soul, vocal, easy listening
My Girl is a song by The Temptations, written and produced by Miracles members Smokey Robinson and Ronald White. It was also released in 1965 and 1966 in German and Italian language versions, Mein Girl and Solamente Lei, respectively.
4. Sweet Child O’Mine by Guns N’Roses
- Artist: Guns N’ Roses
- Released: 1988
- Album: Appetite for Destruction
- Genres: Hard rock, Glam metal, metal, pop, rock
Sweet Child O’Mine is one of the best father-daughter dance songs produced by Mike Clink. It was released in 1988 by the American rock band Guns N’Roses as their first single on their debut studio album, Appetite for Destruction. It topped the US Billboard Hot 100 chart and peaked at 24 on the UK Singles Chart.
5. Daddy’s Little Girl by The Shires
- Artist: The Shires
- Released: 2017
- Album: My Universe
- Genre: Country
Daddy’s Little Girl is a 2017 country-dance song by the British country music duo The Shires, singers and songwriters Crissie Rhodes and Ben Earle. The track is from their second album, My Universe, which peaked at number 3 on the UK Album Charts.
6. Dance Like Yo Daddy by Meghan Trainor
- Artist: Meghan Trainor
- Released on: 13 May 2016
- Album: Thank You
- Genre: Dance-pop, hip-pop, R&B
Dance Like Yo Daddy is a hip-hop dance song by the American singer and songwriter Meghan Trainor. It was released on 13 May 2016 via Epic Records as part of her second major-label studio album, Thank You.
7. Isn’t She Lovely by Stevie Wonder
- Artist: Stevie Wonder
- Released: 1976
- Album: Songs in the Key of Life
- Genre: Soul
Isn’t She Lovely is a song by Stevie Wonder, featured on his 1976 studio album, Songs in the Key of Life. It peaked at number 23 on the Billboard Adult Contemporary chart in January 1977. The lyrics celebrate the birth of his daughter, Aisha Morris.
8. Daughter by London Wain Wright III
- Artist: London Wain Wright III
- Released: 2007
- Album: Strange Weirdos
- Genre: Rock
Daughter is one of the best father-daughter dance songs, mostly played at weddings. Peter Blegvard originally wrote it. Loudon popularised it by recording it for the 2007 film Knocked Up.
9. Forever Young by Bob Dylan
- Artist: Bob Dylan
- Released: 17 January 1974
- Album: Planet Waves
- Genre: Rock
Forever Young is one of the best rock dance songs by Bob Dylan. It was released in 1974 for Dylan’s fourteenth studio album, Planet Waves. It initially appeared in two different versions, a slow-pace and a face-pace. It is one of the most famous songs recorded in California, USA, in November 1973.
10. When She Grows Up by Craig Campbell
- Artist: Craig Campbell
- Released: 2013
- Album: Never Regret
- Genre: Country
When She Grows Up is one of Craig Campbell's best father-daughter songs. It has been and continues to be a hit since its release in 2013. This song is a sweet and emotional letter from a father to a daughter.
11. Daddy Dance with Me by Krystal Keith
- Artist: Krystal Keith
- Released: 2013
- Album: Whiskey & Lace
- Genre: Country
Daddy Dance With Me is one of the best wedding songs by the American country music singer Krystal Ladawn Covel Sandubrae, who goes by the stage name Krystal Keith. In it, Krystal gives a deeper perspective on her love for her celebrity father, Toby Keith.
12. The Man Who Loves You The Most by Zac Brown Band
- Artist: Zac Brown Band
- Released: 2020
- Album: The Man Who Loves You The Most
- Genre: Country
Zac Brown Band is an American country music band that has existed since 2002. The song resonates with a bride and her father on her special day.
13. For My Daughter by Kane Brown
- Artist: Kane Brown
- Released: 2018
- Album: Experiment
- Genre: Country
For My Daughter is a great song for your daughter's event. It is an all-purpose daddy-daughter song written with a wedding in mind.
14. Stealing Cinderella by Chuck Wicks
- Artist: Chuck Wicks
- Released: 10 September 2007
- Album: Starting Now
- Genre: Country
Stealing Cinderella by Chuck Wicks is Chuck's debut song from the album Starting Now. It reached number 5 on the U.S. Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. The song tells a story from the groom's perspective, honouring the bride and her father.
15. Daddy's Hands by Holly Dunn
- Artist: Holly Dunn
- Released: 23 August 1986
- Album: Holly Dunn
- Genre: Country
Daddy's Hands is the third and final single from the American country music singer Holly Dunn's album Holly Dunn. The song is about a daughter who acknowledges her father's soft hands and how they nurtured her when she was crying.
16. Butterfly Kisses by Bob Carlisle
- Artist: Bob Carlisle
- Released: 1997
- Album: Butterfly Kisses & Bed Time Prayers
- Genre: Gospel, seasonal, country, Christian
Butterfly Kisses was released in April 1997 under Diadem/Jive Records. It is from Bob's third studio album, Butterfly Kisses (Shades of Grace). It captures the beauty and innocence of the father-daughter relationship.
17. You Are My Sunshine by Johnny Cash
- Artist: Johnny Cash
- Released: 1989
- Album: Unearthed
- Genre: Country
You Are My Sunshine was initially written by Jimmie Davis and Charles Mitchell in 1939. Johnny Cash did a cover of the song in 1989. It's a lullaby, although it is a father's reassurance that his daughter is his sunshine and the whole world.
18. She's a Rainbow by The Rolling Stones
- Artist: The Rolling Stones
- Released: November 1967
- Album: Their Satanic Majesties Request
- Genre: Psychedelic pop
She's a Rainbow is a psychedelic pop song by the English rock band The Rolling Stones, written by Mick Jagger and Keith Richards. It is easy for any father or daughter to dance to it.
19. Here For You by Neil Young
- Artist: Neil Young
- Released: September 2005
- Album: Prairie Wind
- Genre: Country rock, folk rock, Americana
Here For You is a song from the Canadian-American musician Neil Young's 28th studio album, Prairie Wind. The singer wrote the song for his daughter, where he meant every word.
20. I Hope You Dance by Lee Ann Womack
- Artists: Lee Ann Womack
- Released: 17 March 2000
- Album: I Hope You Dance
- Genre: Pop, country
I Hope You Dance is a country pop song recorded by the country music singer Lee Ann Womack with Sons of the Desert. The track peaked at #1 on the Billboard Hot Country Singles & Tracks and Hot Adult Contemporary Tracks charts.
What is the best father-daughter dance at a wedding?
Several father-daughter dance songs can be performed at her wedding, making it colourful. Tracks such as You Are So Beautiful, The Way You Look Tonight, Could I Have This Dance, and Butterfly Kisses.
What is a fun daughter-father song?
Songs like Daughter by Loudon Wainwright III, You Can't Hurry Love by the Supremes, and Crazy Little Thing Called Love by Queen are some of the playful daughter-father songs. These fun dance songs are sweet, heartfelt, and memorable.
How do you pick a father-daughter dance song?
Traditionally, the father picks the song, but this is not always the case nowadays. The dad and the daughter can opt for a joint decision. Note that the song should be the one you both cherish for it to be a meaningful part of the celebration.
The relationship between daughters and their fathers is exceptional. The above list of the best father-daughter dance songs provides a variety of forms to choose from based on your genre. These songs will make her feel unique on her birthday, wedding or any other event.
