20 best father-daughter dance songs to celebrate that unbreakable bond

Nothing compares to the love a father and daughter have for each other. A father is his daughter's best friend, first love, and number one supporter and protector. For this reason, father-daughter dance songs are the best to play on any occasion or event of a daughter, be it her birthday, wedding, or graduation.

Many factors have been considered in compiling this list, such as chart-topping songs and their commercial success. We have used data from music charts such as Billboard and several other publicly available data. Note that this list doesn't include all the best father-daughter dance songs, as there are many.

Best father-daughter dance songs

What is the most popular father-daughter dance? The father-daughter dance songs have great lyrics that genuinely come from the heart of songwriters who are fathers. Here is a list of some of the best father-daughter dance songs.

Songs Artists Father & Daughter Paul Simon Dance with My Father Luther Vandross My Girl The Temptations Sweet Child O'Mine Guns N' Roses Daughter's Little Girl The Shires Dance Like Yo Daddy Meghan Trainer Isn't She Lovely Stevie Wonder Daughter London Wain Wright III Forever Young Bob Dylan When She Grows Up Craig Campbell Daddy Dance With Me Krystal Keith The Man Who Loved You the Most Zac Brown Band For My Daughter Kane Brown Stealing Cinderella Chuck Wicks Daddy's Hands Holly Dunn Butterfly Kisses Bob Carlisle You Are My Sunshine Johnny Cash She's a Rainbow The Rolling Stones Here For You Neil Young I Hope You Dance Lee Ann Womack

1. Father and Daughter by Paul Simon

Artist: Paul Simon

Paul Simon Released: 2002

2002 Album: The Wild Thornberry Movie

Genre: Classic rock

Father & Daughter is a father-daughter song that has been part of many significant life moments and memories between fathers and their daughters. Paul Simon wrote it for the 2002 animated film The Wild Thornberry Movie. It is full of hope, light, and love and perfectly fits on Father's Day.

2. Dance with My Father by Luther Vandross

Artist: Luther Vandross

Luther Vandross Released: 2003

2003 Album: Dance with My Father

Genre: R&B, soul

Dance with My Father is among the popular father-daughter dance songs by the late American R&B/soul singer and songwriter Luther Vandross. The track was released as his thirteenth album’s lead single in May 2003. The song earned him a Grammy Award in 2004.

3. My Girl by The Temptations

Artist: The Temptations

The Temptations Released: 21 December 1964

21 December 1964 Album: The Temptations Sing Smokey

Genres: R&B, soul, vocal, easy listening

My Girl is a song by The Temptations, written and produced by Miracles members Smokey Robinson and Ronald White. It was also released in 1965 and 1966 in German and Italian language versions, Mein Girl and Solamente Lei, respectively.

4. Sweet Child O’Mine by Guns N’Roses

Artist: Guns N’ Roses

Guns N’ Roses Released: 1988

1988 Album: Appetite for Destruction

Genres: Hard rock, Glam metal, metal, pop, rock

Sweet Child O’Mine is one of the best father-daughter dance songs produced by Mike Clink. It was released in 1988 by the American rock band Guns N’Roses as their first single on their debut studio album, Appetite for Destruction. It topped the US Billboard Hot 100 chart and peaked at 24 on the UK Singles Chart.

5. Daddy’s Little Girl by The Shires

Artist: The Shires

The Shires Released: 2017

2017 Album: My Universe

Genre: Country

Daddy’s Little Girl is a 2017 country-dance song by the British country music duo The Shires, singers and songwriters Crissie Rhodes and Ben Earle. The track is from their second album, My Universe, which peaked at number 3 on the UK Album Charts.

6. Dance Like Yo Daddy by Meghan Trainor

Artist: Meghan Trainor

Meghan Trainor Released on: 13 May 2016

13 May 2016 Album: Thank You

Genre: Dance-pop, hip-pop, R&B

Dance Like Yo Daddy is a hip-hop dance song by the American singer and songwriter Meghan Trainor. It was released on 13 May 2016 via Epic Records as part of her second major-label studio album, Thank You.

7. Isn’t She Lovely by Stevie Wonder

Artist: Stevie Wonder

Stevie Wonder Released: 1976

1976 Album: Songs in the Key of Life

Genre: Soul

Isn’t She Lovely is a song by Stevie Wonder, featured on his 1976 studio album, Songs in the Key of Life. It peaked at number 23 on the Billboard Adult Contemporary chart in January 1977. The lyrics celebrate the birth of his daughter, Aisha Morris.

8. Daughter by London Wain Wright III

Artist: London Wain Wright III

London Wain Wright III Released: 2007

2007 Album: Strange Weirdos

Genre: Rock

Daughter is one of the best father-daughter dance songs, mostly played at weddings. Peter Blegvard originally wrote it. Loudon popularised it by recording it for the 2007 film Knocked Up.

9. Forever Young by Bob Dylan

Artist: Bob Dylan

Bob Dylan Released: 17 January 1974

17 January 1974 Album: Planet Waves

Genre: Rock

Forever Young is one of the best rock dance songs by Bob Dylan. It was released in 1974 for Dylan’s fourteenth studio album, Planet Waves. It initially appeared in two different versions, a slow-pace and a face-pace. It is one of the most famous songs recorded in California, USA, in November 1973.

10. When She Grows Up by Craig Campbell

Artist: Craig Campbell

Craig Campbell Released: 2013

2013 Album: Never Regret

Genre: Country

When She Grows Up is one of Craig Campbell's best father-daughter songs. It has been and continues to be a hit since its release in 2013. This song is a sweet and emotional letter from a father to a daughter.

11. Daddy Dance with Me by Krystal Keith

Artist: Krystal Keith

Krystal Keith Released: 2013

2013 Album: Whiskey & Lace

Genre: Country

Daddy Dance With Me is one of the best wedding songs by the American country music singer Krystal Ladawn Covel Sandubrae, who goes by the stage name Krystal Keith. In it, Krystal gives a deeper perspective on her love for her celebrity father, Toby Keith.

12. The Man Who Loves You The Most by Zac Brown Band

Artist: Zac Brown Band

Zac Brown Band Released: 2020

2020 Album: The Man Who Loves You The Most

Genre: Country

Zac Brown Band is an American country music band that has existed since 2002. The song resonates with a bride and her father on her special day.

13. For My Daughter by Kane Brown

Artist: Kane Brown

Kane Brown Released: 2018

2018 Album: Experiment

Genre: Country

For My Daughter is a great song for your daughter's event. It is an all-purpose daddy-daughter song written with a wedding in mind.

14. Stealing Cinderella by Chuck Wicks

Artist: Chuck Wicks

Chuck Wicks Released: 10 September 2007

10 September 2007 Album: Starting Now

Genre: Country

Stealing Cinderella by Chuck Wicks is Chuck's debut song from the album Starting Now. It reached number 5 on the U.S. Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. The song tells a story from the groom's perspective, honouring the bride and her father.

15. Daddy's Hands by Holly Dunn

Artist: Holly Dunn

Holly Dunn Released: 23 August 1986

23 August 1986 Album: Holly Dunn

Genre: Country

Daddy's Hands is the third and final single from the American country music singer Holly Dunn's album Holly Dunn. The song is about a daughter who acknowledges her father's soft hands and how they nurtured her when she was crying.

16. Butterfly Kisses by Bob Carlisle

Artist: Bob Carlisle

Bob Carlisle Released: 1997

1997 Album: Butterfly Kisses & Bed Time Prayers

Genre: Gospel, seasonal, country, Christian

Butterfly Kisses was released in April 1997 under Diadem/Jive Records. It is from Bob's third studio album, Butterfly Kisses (Shades of Grace). It captures the beauty and innocence of the father-daughter relationship.

17. You Are My Sunshine by Johnny Cash

Artist: Johnny Cash

Johnny Cash Released: 1989

1989 Album: Unearthed

Genre: Country

You Are My Sunshine was initially written by Jimmie Davis and Charles Mitchell in 1939. Johnny Cash did a cover of the song in 1989. It's a lullaby, although it is a father's reassurance that his daughter is his sunshine and the whole world.

18. She's a Rainbow by The Rolling Stones

Artist: The Rolling Stones

The Rolling Stones Released: November 1967

November 1967 Album: Their Satanic Majesties Request

Genre: Psychedelic pop

She's a Rainbow is a psychedelic pop song by the English rock band The Rolling Stones, written by Mick Jagger and Keith Richards. It is easy for any father or daughter to dance to it.

19. Here For You by Neil Young

Artist: Neil Young

Neil Young Released: September 2005

September 2005 Album: Prairie Wind

Genre: Country rock, folk rock, Americana

Here For You is a song from the Canadian-American musician Neil Young's 28th studio album, Prairie Wind. The singer wrote the song for his daughter, where he meant every word.

20. I Hope You Dance by Lee Ann Womack

Artists: Lee Ann Womack

Lee Ann Womack Released: 17 March 2000

17 March 2000 Album: I Hope You Dance

Genre: Pop, country

I Hope You Dance is a country pop song recorded by the country music singer Lee Ann Womack with Sons of the Desert. The track peaked at #1 on the Billboard Hot Country Singles & Tracks and Hot Adult Contemporary Tracks charts.

What is the best father-daughter dance at a wedding?

Several father-daughter dance songs can be performed at her wedding, making it colourful. Tracks such as You Are So Beautiful, The Way You Look Tonight, Could I Have This Dance, and Butterfly Kisses.

What is a fun daughter-father song?

Songs like Daughter by Loudon Wainwright III, You Can't Hurry Love by the Supremes, and Crazy Little Thing Called Love by Queen are some of the playful daughter-father songs. These fun dance songs are sweet, heartfelt, and memorable.

How do you pick a father-daughter dance song?

Traditionally, the father picks the song, but this is not always the case nowadays. The dad and the daughter can opt for a joint decision. Note that the song should be the one you both cherish for it to be a meaningful part of the celebration.

The relationship between daughters and their fathers is exceptional. The above list of the best father-daughter dance songs provides a variety of forms to choose from based on your genre. These songs will make her feel unique on her birthday, wedding or any other event.

