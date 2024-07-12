25 best walk-up songs to hit the field with confidence
As a major sport, baseball attracts over 500 million fans worldwide. Music is an integral part of enhancing fan experiences during MLB matches, as ballpark anthems and players' walk-up and walk-out soundtracks. Discover some of the best walk-up songs used by past and current MLB players.
When ranking this list of walk-up songs, we have focused on factors such as fan reviews, player favourites, charts, and MLB data. From spicing up the ballpark and hyping the crowd to motivating players, entrance songs have become the foundation of each baseball game.
25 best walk-up songs
Top walk-up songs take many forms. Far from traditionally recorded music, players have used funny walk-up songs such as SpongeBob Squarepants and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air theme songs. Check out the list of the most popular baseball walk-up songs.
1. Macarena by Los del Rio
- Release year: 1993
- Genre: Pop
- Album: A mí me gusta
One factor that makes an excellent walk-up song in baseball is how well it hypes the crowd and, to an extent, intimidates the opposing team. On August 8, 1996, over 50,000 dancing fans set a record at Yankee Stadium during a match between the home team and the Seattle Mariners.
2. Livin' La Vida Loca by Ricky Martin
- Release year: 1999
- Genre: Pop, Rock
- Album: Ricky Martin
Ricky Martin's fast-paced song, Livin' La Vida Loca, has all the elements of a hype walk-up song. Most recently, the 25-year-old Latin pop song was used by New York Giants’ Jarlin Garcia. Other Latin pop songs used by MLB players include El Mechón by Banda MS.
3. Wiggle by Jason Derulo
- Release year: 2014
- Genre: R&B Soul, Pop
- Album: Talk Dirty
- Featured artist: Snoop Dogg
Not to be confused with an elementary school song, Wiggle has garnered a global audience since its release in 2014. The danceable hit does not leave baseball fans or players behind as players such as Jackie Bradley Jr. walk to the mound.
4. La Mamá De La Mamá by El Alfa
- Release year: 2022
- Genre: Dembow
- Album: SAGITARIO
- Featured artist (s): El Cherry Scom, CJ. Mami
Reggaeton hit La Mamá de la Mamá spent up to 20 weeks on the Hot Latin pop songs list. The wildly popular hit often gets fans dancing away whenever San Diego Padres’ Manny Machado takes to the field.
5. Power by Kanye West
- Release year: 2010
- Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
- Album: My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy
In past performances, New York Yankees’ Giancarlo Stanton has used Kanye West's Power. Other songs by the rapper include Good Life, Slow Jamz, Otis, and Famous.
6. Big Poppa by The Notorious B.I.G.
- Release year: 1994
- Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
- Album: Ready to Die
- Featured artist (s): Mary J. Blige, Misa Hylton-Brim, Busta Rhymes
The Notorious B.I.G.’s hit Big Poppa is one of the best walk-up songs of all time. It is associated with a cool, calm, and collected savagery brought on the mound. The 90s banger has become synonymous with players such as David Ortiz or Big Papi.
7. Partition by Beyonce
- Release year: 2014
- Genre: Alternative R&B, Pop
- Album: Platinum Edition
As a globally acclaimed songstress, Beyonce's songs feature heavily on MLB teams' pre-game, walk-up and walk-out music lists. While Partition is a favourite, songs such as Drunk In Love, Run The World, and 7/11 have made appearances on team playlists.
8. Enter Sandman by Metallica
- Release year: 1991
- Genre: Heavy Metal, Rock
- Album: Metallica
During his prime, former pitcher Mariano Rivera used Enter Sandman by Metallica as his primary walk-up song. The song is also linked to his nickname, Sandman. The intimidating beats blaring in stadiums, accompanied by Rivera’s slow and calculated entrance onto the diamond, announced the defeat of opposing teams.
9. Thunderstruck by AC/DC
- Release year: 1990
- Genre: Heavy Metal, Hard Rock
- Album: Razors Edge
This AC/DC banger is a common feature in baseball, used by players such as Noah Syndergaard, Mark Melancon, John Smoltz, Eddie Guardado, and JJ Putz. In 2016, the song was used to hype up Toronto Blue Jay fans in a viral promo video that announced the first appearance of the MLB Playoff games in Toronto in twenty-two years.
10. Hot In Herre by Nelly
- Release year: 2002
- Genre: Hip-hop, Pop Rap, G-funk, Midwest hip-hop
- Album: Nellyville
As its title implies, professional players like Juan Lagares use the song to turn the heat against their opponents. In addition to the party anthem, Nelly's Country Grammar, E.I., Here Comes The Boom, and Ride Wit Me have also been part of MLB entertainment as walk-up music.
11. Who Let The Dogs Out by Baha Men
- Release year: 2000
- Genre: Hip hop, Soca
- Album: Who Let the Dogs Out
The Seattle Mariners have used the 90s hit by the Baha Men since June 22, 2000. According to the Seattle Times, the song was so often played that it once clocked 10,000 plays at the Mariners’ stadium. Speaking on the song's influence, Paul Abbott, who played for the team, said,
We were sold out every day. 48,000 people were singing whenever it came on. It was our theme song.
12. Narco by Blasterjaxx & Timmy Trumpet
- Release year: 2017
- Genre: Electronic
- Album: Narco
Narco is a catchy tune that has taken a life of its own through Timothy Jude Smith’s echoing trumpet performance and electronic dance melody. The tune is often played as New York Mets’ pitcher Edwin Diaz takes his place on the mound.
13. Bad Blood by Taylor Swift
- Release year: 2014
- Genre: Electropop, Pop
- Album: 1989
- Featured artist: Kendrick Lamar
Taylor Swift’s reach in sporting arenas can not be understated. While the New York Yankees often rock to The Last Great American Dynasty, the San Francisco Giants became full-lown Swifties on July 29, 2023, with an entire playlist of the pop singer's tunes.
14. Seven Nation Army by The White Stripes
- Release year: 2003
- Genre: Alternative Rock, Garage Rock, Folk Rock, Blues
- Album: Elephant
The opening track of The White Stripes’ fourth album, Elephant, has attained icon status as a sports anthem. Its iconic riff has invaded various college football, basketball, soccer, and baseball stadiums.
15. The Final Countdown by Europe
- Release year: 1985
- Genre: Classic Rock, Glam Metal, Hard Rock
- Album: The Final Countdown
Few songs like Europe's Final Countdown can claim a billion views on YouTube. The 80's tune also serves as the ultimate walk-out song.
16. Rock You Like A Hurricane by Scorpions
- Release year: 1984
- Genre: Heavy Metal, Hard Rock
- Album: Love at First Sting
Led Zeppelin’s songs are a staple in baseball stadiums. In addition to sampling Drake's music, Atlanta Braves’ Spencer Strider has used Bring It On Home as a hype song. Some of the best walk-up songs from Zeppelin used on baseball diamonds include Kashmir and Kickstart My Heart.
17. We Will Rock You by Queen
- Release year: 1977
- Genre: Arena Rock
- Album: News of the World
The tune is an iconic 70s song with a rhythmic stomping and clapping beat. According to BMI, a platform that tracks the song's performance, its rallying effect and ‘stomp-stomp-clap’ energy make it as famous in the NHL and NFL as it is in the MLB.
18. El Mechón by Banda MS
- Release year: 2008
- Genre: Regional Mexican
- Album: Escuela De Rancho
Before San Francisco Giants pitcher Sergio Romo retired in 2023, he would often be introduced by El Mechón, a catchy dance tune, as he took his place on the mound. Although the tune has little to no lyrical meaning, it significantly influenced his career, even his nickname.
19. I'm Shipping Up To Boston by Dropkick Murphys
- Release year: 2004
- Genre: Celtic punk
- Album: The Warrior's Code
The original version of I'm Shipping Up To Boston by Dropkick Murphys was released in 2004. The tune received a significant positive response, prompting a redo that has been featured as much on sports fields as in movies.
20. Tití Me Preguntó by Bad Bunny
- Release year: 2022
- Genre: Reggaeton, Cumbia, Indie pop
- Album: Un Verano Sin Ti
At the time of writing, Bad Bunny has the most songs featured on teams’ playlists. In addition to Tití Me Preguntó, other Reggaeton hits by Bad Bunny are heard in stadiums, including Efecto, Me Porto Bonito, Ojitos Lindos and Hoy Cobré.
21. Eye Of The Tiger by Survivor
- Release year: 1982
- Genre: Hard Rock
- Album: Eye of the Tiger
The 80s classic rock tune, Eye Of The Tiger by Survivor, is synonymous with confidence, resilience and success. It was aptly used by Detroit Tigers’ Hall of Famer, Al Kaline.
22. Turn Down For What by DJ Snake and Lil Jon
- Release year: 2013
- Genre: Electronic dance, Trap, Electronic
- Album: Turn Down for What
The tune Turn Down For What has long been used as a hype song for various occasions. Over time, it has been the tune for eight baseball players, including Shin-Soo Choo, Yasiel Puig, Justin Turner, Ben Revere, Anibal Sanchez, Justin Upton, and Matt Joyce.
23. Welcome To The Jungle by Guns N' Roses
- Release year: 1987
- Genre: Hard Rock
- Album: Appetite For Destruction
This 1980s hit rivals newer tunes on the baseball entertainment scene and can be regarded as the most dominantly used walk-up song. This is evident from former players such as Randy Johnson, Carlos Beltrán, Eric Sogard, Kerry Wood, and Jason Kipnis to current pitchers such as Craig Kimbrel.
24. This Is How We Do It by Montell Jordan
- Release year: 1995
- Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
- Album: This Is How We Do It
Former professional baseball player and executive Derek Jeter wowed fans with his performance for over two decades. Much of his mound-time was introduced by this hip-hop banger.
25. Crazy Train by Ozzy Osbourne
- Release year: 1980
- Genre: Heavy metal
- Album: Blizzard of Ozz
One of the best walk-up songs used by legendary players such as Chipper Jones is Ozzy Osbourne's iconic tune, Crazy Train. With its dramatic intro and guitar riff, it is unsurprising that amateur and minor league team players still use the tune.
How do I choose a walk-up song?
There is no set template for choosing an entrance song. However, athletes tend to favour tunes that echo their individual personalities.
Who has the best walk-up song?
Walk-up songs transform the atmosphere of a game-turning the player into the centre of attention on a field. One player who has achieved this is Edwin Diaz of the New York Mets.
What is the best country walk-up song?
For players into the genre, picking a classic country walk-up song may be a career-defining moment. Options like God’s Gonna Cut You Down by Johnny Cash, Loud And Heavy by Cody Jinks, and Nothing Holds Me Down by Ryan Bingham have featured on top walk-up song lists.
Before technological advances, stadiums were graced by live organists such as Nancy Faust, who belted out classics such as Jesus Christ Superstar and I Feel the Earth Move Under My Feet as players walked onto the plate. However, that has changed now with many best walk-up songs to choose from. Above are some of the most iconic tunes that have set up past and current players for great performances on the field.
