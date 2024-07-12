25 best walk-up songs to hit the field with confidence

As a major sport, baseball attracts over 500 million fans worldwide. Music is an integral part of enhancing fan experiences during MLB matches, as ballpark anthems and players' walk-up and walk-out soundtracks. Discover some of the best walk-up songs used by past and current MLB players.

When ranking this list of walk-up songs, we have focused on factors such as fan reviews, player favourites, charts, and MLB data. From spicing up the ballpark and hyping the crowd to motivating players, entrance songs have become the foundation of each baseball game.

25 best walk-up songs

Top walk-up songs take many forms. Far from traditionally recorded music, players have used funny walk-up songs such as SpongeBob Squarepants and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air theme songs. Check out the list of the most popular baseball walk-up songs.

Song Artist Macarena Los del Rio Livin' La Vida Loca Ricky Martin Wiggle Jason Derulo La Mamá De La Mamá El Alfa, El Cherry Scom, CJ. Mami Power Kanye West Big Poppa The Notorious B.I.G. Partition Beyonce Enter Sandman Metallica Thunderstruck AC/DC Hot in Herre Nelly Who Let the Dogs Out Baha Men Narco Blasterjaxx & Timmy Trumpet Bad Blood Taylor Swift Seven Nation Army The White Stripes The Final Countdown Europe Rock You Like a Hurricane Scorpions We Will Rock You Queen El Mechón Banda MS Shipping up to Boston Dropkick Murphys Tití Me Preguntó Bad bunny Eye of the Tiger Survivor Turn Down for What DJ Snake and Lil Jon Welcome to the Jungle Guns N' Roses This Is How We Do It Montell Jordan Crazy Train Ozzy Osbourne

1. Macarena by Los del Rio

Release year : 1993

: 1993 Genre : Pop

: Pop Album: A mí me gusta

One factor that makes an excellent walk-up song in baseball is how well it hypes the crowd and, to an extent, intimidates the opposing team. On August 8, 1996, over 50,000 dancing fans set a record at Yankee Stadium during a match between the home team and the Seattle Mariners.

2. Livin' La Vida Loca by Ricky Martin

Release year : 1999

: 1999 Genre : Pop, Rock

: Pop, Rock Album: Ricky Martin

Ricky Martin's fast-paced song, Livin' La Vida Loca, has all the elements of a hype walk-up song. Most recently, the 25-year-old Latin pop song was used by New York Giants’ Jarlin Garcia. Other Latin pop songs used by MLB players include El Mechón by Banda MS.

3. Wiggle by Jason Derulo

Release year : 2014

: 2014 Genre : R&B Soul, Pop

: R&B Soul, Pop Album : Talk Dirty

: Featured artist: Snoop Dogg

Not to be confused with an elementary school song, Wiggle has garnered a global audience since its release in 2014. The danceable hit does not leave baseball fans or players behind as players such as Jackie Bradley Jr. walk to the mound.

4. La Mamá De La Mamá by El Alfa

Release year : 2022

: 2022 Genre : Dembow

: Dembow Album : SAGITARIO

: Featured artist (s): El Cherry Scom, CJ. Mami

Reggaeton hit La Mamá de la Mamá spent up to 20 weeks on the Hot Latin pop songs list. The wildly popular hit often gets fans dancing away whenever San Diego Padres’ Manny Machado takes to the field.

5. Power by Kanye West

Release year : 2010

: 2010 Genre : Hip-Hop/Rap

: Hip-Hop/Rap Album: My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy

In past performances, New York Yankees’ Giancarlo Stanton has used Kanye West's Power. Other songs by the rapper include Good Life, Slow Jamz, Otis, and Famous.

6. Big Poppa by The Notorious B.I.G.

Release year : 1994

: 1994 Genre : Hip-Hop/Rap

: Hip-Hop/Rap Album : Ready to Die

: Featured artist (s): Mary J. Blige, Misa Hylton-Brim, Busta Rhymes

The Notorious B.I.G.’s hit Big Poppa is one of the best walk-up songs of all time. It is associated with a cool, calm, and collected savagery brought on the mound. The 90s banger has become synonymous with players such as David Ortiz or Big Papi.

7. Partition by Beyonce

Release year : 2014

: 2014 Genre : Alternative R&B, Pop

: Alternative R&B, Pop Album: Platinum Edition

As a globally acclaimed songstress, Beyonce's songs feature heavily on MLB teams' pre-game, walk-up and walk-out music lists. While Partition is a favourite, songs such as Drunk In Love, Run The World, and 7/11 have made appearances on team playlists.

8. Enter Sandman by Metallica

Release year : 1991

: 1991 Genre : Heavy Metal, Rock

: Heavy Metal, Rock Album: Metallica

During his prime, former pitcher Mariano Rivera used Enter Sandman by Metallica as his primary walk-up song. The song is also linked to his nickname, Sandman. The intimidating beats blaring in stadiums, accompanied by Rivera’s slow and calculated entrance onto the diamond, announced the defeat of opposing teams.

9. Thunderstruck by AC/DC

Release year : 1990

: 1990 Genre : Heavy Metal, Hard Rock

: Heavy Metal, Hard Rock Album: Razors Edge

This AC/DC banger is a common feature in baseball, used by players such as Noah Syndergaard, Mark Melancon, John Smoltz, Eddie Guardado, and JJ Putz. In 2016, the song was used to hype up Toronto Blue Jay fans in a viral promo video that announced the first appearance of the MLB Playoff games in Toronto in twenty-two years.

10. Hot In Herre by Nelly

Release year : 2002

: 2002 Genre : Hip-hop, Pop Rap, G-funk, Midwest hip-hop

: Hip-hop, Pop Rap, G-funk, Midwest hip-hop Album: Nellyville

As its title implies, professional players like Juan Lagares use the song to turn the heat against their opponents. In addition to the party anthem, Nelly's Country Grammar, E.I., Here Comes The Boom, and Ride Wit Me have also been part of MLB entertainment as walk-up music.

11. Who Let The Dogs Out by Baha Men

Release year : 2000

: 2000 Genre : Hip hop, Soca

: Hip hop, Soca Album: Who Let the Dogs Out

The Seattle Mariners have used the 90s hit by the Baha Men since June 22, 2000. According to the Seattle Times, the song was so often played that it once clocked 10,000 plays at the Mariners’ stadium. Speaking on the song's influence, Paul Abbott, who played for the team, said,

We were sold out every day. 48,000 people were singing whenever it came on. It was our theme song.

12. Narco by Blasterjaxx & Timmy Trumpet

Release year : 2017

: 2017 Genre : Electronic

: Electronic Album: Narco

Narco is a catchy tune that has taken a life of its own through Timothy Jude Smith’s echoing trumpet performance and electronic dance melody. The tune is often played as New York Mets’ pitcher Edwin Diaz takes his place on the mound.

13. Bad Blood by Taylor Swift

Release year : 2014

: 2014 Genre : Electropop, Pop

: Electropop, Pop Album : 1989

: Featured artist: Kendrick Lamar

Taylor Swift’s reach in sporting arenas can not be understated. While the New York Yankees often rock to The Last Great American Dynasty, the San Francisco Giants became full-lown Swifties on July 29, 2023, with an entire playlist of the pop singer's tunes.

14. Seven Nation Army by The White Stripes

Release year : 2003

: 2003 Genre : Alternative Rock, Garage Rock, Folk Rock, Blues

: Alternative Rock, Garage Rock, Folk Rock, Blues Album: Elephant

The opening track of The White Stripes’ fourth album, Elephant, has attained icon status as a sports anthem. Its iconic riff has invaded various college football, basketball, soccer, and baseball stadiums.

15. The Final Countdown by Europe

Release year : 1985

: 1985 Genre : Classic Rock, Glam Metal, Hard Rock

: Classic Rock, Glam Metal, Hard Rock Album: The Final Countdown

Few songs like Europe's Final Countdown can claim a billion views on YouTube. The 80's tune also serves as the ultimate walk-out song.

16. Rock You Like A Hurricane by Scorpions

Release year : 1984

: 1984 Genre : Heavy Metal, Hard Rock

: Heavy Metal, Hard Rock Album: Love at First Sting

Led Zeppelin’s songs are a staple in baseball stadiums. In addition to sampling Drake's music, Atlanta Braves’ Spencer Strider has used Bring It On Home as a hype song. Some of the best walk-up songs from Zeppelin used on baseball diamonds include Kashmir and Kickstart My Heart.

17. We Will Rock You by Queen

Release year : 1977

: 1977 Genre : Arena Rock

: Arena Rock Album: News of the World

The tune is an iconic 70s song with a rhythmic stomping and clapping beat. According to BMI, a platform that tracks the song's performance, its rallying effect and ‘stomp-stomp-clap’ energy make it as famous in the NHL and NFL as it is in the MLB.

18. El Mechón by Banda MS

Release year : 2008

: 2008 Genre : Regional Mexican

: Regional Mexican Album: Escuela De Rancho

Before San Francisco Giants pitcher Sergio Romo retired in 2023, he would often be introduced by El Mechón, a catchy dance tune, as he took his place on the mound. Although the tune has little to no lyrical meaning, it significantly influenced his career, even his nickname.

19. I'm Shipping Up To Boston by Dropkick Murphys

Release year : 2004

: 2004 Genre : Celtic punk

: Celtic punk Album: The Warrior's Code

The original version of I'm Shipping Up To Boston by Dropkick Murphys was released in 2004. The tune received a significant positive response, prompting a redo that has been featured as much on sports fields as in movies.

20. Tití Me Preguntó by Bad Bunny

Release year : 2022

: 2022 Genre : Reggaeton, Cumbia, Indie pop

: Reggaeton, Cumbia, Indie pop Album: Un Verano Sin Ti

At the time of writing, Bad Bunny has the most songs featured on teams’ playlists. In addition to Tití Me Preguntó, other Reggaeton hits by Bad Bunny are heard in stadiums, including Efecto, Me Porto Bonito, Ojitos Lindos and Hoy Cobré.

21. Eye Of The Tiger by Survivor

Release year : 1982

: 1982 Genre : Hard Rock

: Hard Rock Album: Eye of the Tiger

The 80s classic rock tune, Eye Of The Tiger by Survivor, is synonymous with confidence, resilience and success. It was aptly used by Detroit Tigers’ Hall of Famer, Al Kaline.

22. Turn Down For What by DJ Snake and Lil Jon

Release year : 2013

: 2013 Genre : Electronic dance, Trap, Electronic

: Electronic dance, Trap, Electronic Album: Turn Down for What

The tune Turn Down For What has long been used as a hype song for various occasions. Over time, it has been the tune for eight baseball players, including Shin-Soo Choo, Yasiel Puig, Justin Turner, Ben Revere, Anibal Sanchez, Justin Upton, and Matt Joyce.

23. Welcome To The Jungle by Guns N' Roses

Release year : 1987

: 1987 Genre : Hard Rock

: Hard Rock Album: Appetite For Destruction

This 1980s hit rivals newer tunes on the baseball entertainment scene and can be regarded as the most dominantly used walk-up song. This is evident from former players such as Randy Johnson, Carlos Beltrán, Eric Sogard, Kerry Wood, and Jason Kipnis to current pitchers such as Craig Kimbrel.

24. This Is How We Do It by Montell Jordan

Release year : 1995

: 1995 Genre : Hip-Hop/Rap

: Hip-Hop/Rap Album: This Is How We Do It

Former professional baseball player and executive Derek Jeter wowed fans with his performance for over two decades. Much of his mound-time was introduced by this hip-hop banger.

25. Crazy Train by Ozzy Osbourne

Release year : 1980

: 1980 Genre : Heavy metal

: Heavy metal Album: Blizzard of Ozz

One of the best walk-up songs used by legendary players such as Chipper Jones is Ozzy Osbourne's iconic tune, Crazy Train. With its dramatic intro and guitar riff, it is unsurprising that amateur and minor league team players still use the tune.

How do I choose a walk-up song?

There is no set template for choosing an entrance song. However, athletes tend to favour tunes that echo their individual personalities.

Who has the best walk-up song?

Walk-up songs transform the atmosphere of a game-turning the player into the centre of attention on a field. One player who has achieved this is Edwin Diaz of the New York Mets.

What is the best country walk-up song?

For players into the genre, picking a classic country walk-up song may be a career-defining moment. Options like God’s Gonna Cut You Down by Johnny Cash, Loud And Heavy by Cody Jinks, and Nothing Holds Me Down by Ryan Bingham have featured on top walk-up song lists.

Before technological advances, stadiums were graced by live organists such as Nancy Faust, who belted out classics such as Jesus Christ Superstar and I Feel the Earth Move Under My Feet as players walked onto the plate. However, that has changed now with many best walk-up songs to choose from. Above are some of the most iconic tunes that have set up past and current players for great performances on the field.

