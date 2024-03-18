28 memorable green characters from cartoons, movies and anime

The colour green has brought some unforgettable characters to life in the worlds of cartoons, movies, and anime. These green characters play different roles that are exciting to watch. While the colour green is often associated with envy and jealousy, these cool characters are anything but great.

The list of top memorable green characters features iconic green figures from various films, anime and cartoons. These characters are known to be full of humour and memorable faces and are loved by many fans.

Famous green characters

Some of the most memorable cartoon figures come in the form of green characters from cartoons, movies, and anime. From the mischievous and lovable Shrek to the wise and powerful Yoda, green characters have left a lasting impression on audiences of all ages. Here are some of the top green characters in movies, cartoons, and anime.

Debut Character Shrek! Shrek Sam and Friends Kermit the Frog The Empire Strikes Back Yoda The Incredible Hulk The Hulk Strange Tales Gamora SpongeBob SquarePants Plankton The Amazing Spider-Man Green Goblin The Great Gazoo The Great Gazoo How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Grinch Gumby: The Movie Gumby Ghostbusters Slimer Sesame Street Oscar the Grouch Fraggle Rock Wembley Fraggle Super Mario World Yoshi Uncle Grandpa Mr. Gus Detective Comics Martian Manhunter Monsters, Inc. Mike Wazowski Showcase Green Lantern (Hal Jordan) Doom Patrol Beast Boy Jazz Jackrabbit Jazz Jackrabbit Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Donatello The Fantastic Four Doctor Doom Ninjago: Rise of the Snakes Lloyd Montgomery Garmadon Inside Out Disgust Legends of Chima Cragger Monkey See, Doggie Do Mojo Jojo Treehouse of Horror Kang and Kodos My Little Pony: Equestria Girls – Forgotten Friendship Wallflower Blush

1. Shrek

A wax figure of Shrek is seen at Madame Tussauds Wax Museum in Istanbul, Turkey. Photo: Altan Gocher

Debut: Shrek! (1990 book)

(1990 book) Created by: William Steig

William Steig Abilities: Superhuman strength, enhanced durability

Shrek is a green ogre who managed to win the heart of a beautiful princess. His cheeky wits and distinct charms have made him win the hearts of millions of viewers across the globe.

2. Kermit the Frog

Kermit the Frog performs for A Capitol Fourth, live from Washington, DC, airing Sunday on PBS in Washington, DC. Photo: Jemal Countess

Debut: Sam and Friends

Created by: Jim Henson

Jim Henson Abilities: Leadership, charm

Kermit the Frog is popularly known for his green animated characters in Muppet Babies, which went up to 107 episodes. He has also appeared in several other movies like Sesame Street, The Great Muppet Caper (1981), The Muppets Take Manhattan (1984) and Muppets from Space (1999).

3. Yoda

Yoda is pictured at the Startup booths during day three of Web Summit Rio 2023 at Riocentro in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Photo: Sam Barnes

Debut: The Empire Strikes Back

Created by: George Lucas

George Lucas Abilities: Jedi master

Yoda is an old green cartoon fictional character with wisdom, selflessness and inner strength. He has served with the Jedi Order, a group of mighty and wise warriors known for their powerful force. He has pointy ears and wrinkled skin.

4. The Hulk

A Wax figure of The Hulk appears at the Madame Tussauds New York's Interactive Marvel Super Hero Experience at Madame Tussauds in New York City. Photo: Astrid Stawiarz

Debut: The Incredible Hulk

Created by: Stan Lee and Jack Kirby

Stan Lee and Jack Kirby Abilities: Super strength

The Hulk is the alter ego of Dr. Robert Bruce Banner, a physically weak, socially withdrawn, and emotionally reserved physicist. When Banner is angered or stressed, he transforms into the Hulk, a hulking and muscular humanoid with green skin and immense physical strength.

5. Gamora

Marvel Legends Gamora custom in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.3. Photo: @marvellegends.nl on Instagram (modified by author)

Debut: Strange Tales

Created by: Jim Starlin

Jim Starlin Abilities: Master assassin

Gamora is one of the great and famous female green characters in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy. As a trained assassin, she realised what she was doing was evil, so she turned to the good side.

6. Plankton

Plankton from SpongeBob SquarePants. Photo: @Plankton on Facebook (modified by author)

Debut: SpongeBob SquarePants

Created by: Stephen Hillenburg

Stephen Hillenburg Abilities: Optimistic, SpongeBob-ninja

Plankton is SpongeBob SquarePants' primary antagonist, often clashing with Mr. Krabs and SpongeBob. Plankton owns a restaurant but wants the more popular Krabby Patties recipes from M. Krab's restaurant to build a food empire and dominate the industry. He is one of the most famous green cartoon characters you can watch.

7. Green Goblin

Robert Cuccioli during the curtain call for Broadway's Spider-Man Turn Off The Dark at The Foxwoods Theatre in New York City. Photo: Jim Spellman

Debut: The Amazing Spider-Man

Created by: Stan Lee and Steve Ditko

Stan Lee and Steve Ditko Abilities: Insanity, intellect

Green Goblin, primarily associated with Spider-Man, is a fictional character in the Marvel Comics universe. He is responsible for some of the worst ordeals in Peter Parker's life. The Green Goblin is also popularly known as the Web Slinger's archenemy.

8. The Great Gazoo

The Great Gazoo is a tiny, green, floating scientist. Photo: @matmutchmr, @vectorcartoonsite.com_ on Instagram (modified by author)

Debut: The Great Gazoo

Created by: Hanna-Barbera

Hanna-Barbera Abilities: Advanced alien tech

The Great Gazoo is known from the animated television series The Flintstones. He is a scientist exiled to Earth from his home planet, Zetox, for inventing the Doomsday Machine as punishment. He has great powers that can teleport, read minds and even destroy the world.

9. The Grinch

Grinch is a grumpy, cave-dwelling, green-furred creature who hates Christmas. Photo: @The Grinch on Facebook (modified by author)

Debut: How the Grinch Stole Christmas!

Created by: Dr. Seuss

Dr. Seuss Abilities: Stealth, trickery

The Grinch is a fictional green anime character in the film The Grinch whose body is filled with green fur. He has a cat-like face and a cynical personality, but he is not cute like a cat because he always has a scowl.

10. Gumby

Gumby is a blocky green humanoid made of clay. Photo: @gumby29, @grandpa_gumby on Instagram (modified by author)

Debut: Gumby: The Movie

Created by: Art Clokey

Art Clokey Abilities: Flexible, adventurous

This was a character that Art Clokey created in the 1950s. He has appeared in television series such as Gumby Adventures and Gumby Imagined. He is also one of the green fictional characters in comic books, including Gumby's Gang.

11. Slimer

A hologram of Slimer poses for a photo in the Mercado Lobby inside Madame Tussauds New York's highly-anticipated all-new Ghostbusters Experience in New York City. Photo: Cindy Ord

Debut: Ghostbusters

Created by: Dan Aykroyd and Harold Ramis (concept) and Steve Johnson (design)

Dan Aykroyd and Harold Ramis (concept) and Steve Johnson (design) Abilities: Ghostly slime

Slimer is a popular green character who first appeared in the 1984 Ghostbusters movie. He is known for his love of food and naughty behaviour. Slimer causes trouble for the Ghostbusters crew but later changes into a helpful ghost and assists the crew in their battle.

12. Oscar the Grouch

Oscar the Grouch attends the 2023 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City. Photo: Noam Galai

Debut: Sesame Street

Created by: Jim Henson and Jon Stone

Jim Henson and Jon Stone Abilities: Trash expert

Oscar the Grouch is well known for his appearance in the children's television show Sesame Street. He is a little green cartoon character who is a furry monster and lives in a trash can, enjoying his messy and irritable life. Oscar is also known for his hit song I Love Trash.

13. Wembley Fraggle

Debut: Fraggle Rock

Created by: Jim Henson

Jim Henson Abilities: Kind, friendly

Wembley Fraggle is the youngest of the five central Fraggle characters in Fraggle Rock. He has yellowish-green skin, a long nose, big eyes, and a prominent tuft of yellow hair. He wears his trademark banana tree shirt. Wembley Fraggle has a lot of insecurities and always agrees to most things just so that the conversation doesn't get heated because he hates arguments.

14. Yoshi

Super Mario Brothers cosplayer Kristy Harrington as Yoshi poses on Day 2 of Comic-Con International in San Diego, California. Photo: Daniel Knighton

Debut: Super Mario World

Created by: Shigefumi Hino

Shigefumi Hino Abilities: Egg laying, tongue grapple

Yoshi is a fictional green character who debuted in 1990 in the Nintendo-owned Super Mario World video game series. Since then, he has emerged as one of the series' most well-known and adored characters. He is a dinosaur monster-like character who eats objects and other enemies using his long tongue.

15. Mr. Gus

Mr. Gus is a half-lizard, half-dinosaur who is cynical and smarter than the others. Photo: @Uncle Grandpa on Facebook (modified by author)

Debut: Uncle Grandpa

Created by: Peter Browngardt

Peter Browngardt Abilities: Wise

Mr. Gus came to Earth so he could be friends with humans. He has been living with a green anthropomorphic dinosaur, Uncle Grandpa. His expression never changes, whether he is happy or surprised.

16. Martian Manhunter

Debut: Detective Comics

Created by: Joseph Samachson and Joe Certa

Joseph Samachson and Joe Certa Abilities: Shape-shifting, telepathy

Martian Manhunter is one of the DC universe's most potent and adaptable figures who has become a popular favourite among readers of comic books. He is one of the best green superhero characters with great superhuman vision.

17. Mike Wazowski

Costumed character Mike Wazowski attends LA's Best Summer Learning Day at the El Capitan Theatre at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California. Photo: Rodrigo Vaz

Debut: Monsters, Inc.

Created by: Pete Docter

Pete Docter Abilities: One-eyed, determination

He is the main character in Monsters, Inc., a short, green spherical monster with one large green eye. He has also appeared in Disney crossover video games like Disney Infinity and Kingdom Hearts III.

18. Green Lantern (Hal Jordan)

Debut: Showcase

Created by: John Broome and Gil Kane

John Broome and Gil Kane Abilities: Willpower, power Ring

Hal Jordan is the most iconic Disney character who wears green. He is a member of the Green Lantern Corps who has extraordinary powers and courageously protects the universe from threats. His leadership brings hope and justice to the DC Comics universe.

19. Beast Boy

Debut: Doom Patrol

Created by: Arnold Drake and Bob Brown

Arnold Drake and Bob Brown Abilities: Animal shapeshifting

He is one of the most iconic cartoon network characters from Teen Titans. He is a great hero known for his unwavering dedication to protecting his teammates and the world from villains. Comic book enthusiasts love him for his unique abilities and lighthearted personality.

20. Jazz Jackrabbit

Debut: Jazz Jackrabbit

Created by: Arjan Brussee and Cliff Bleszinski

Arjan Brussee and Cliff Bleszinski Abilities: Speed, agility

Jazz is an adventurous cartoon character who has green hair. He is a hare with a great love of adventure and determination to frustrate the plans of his rival, Devan Shell. His fast-paced gameplay has made him become a beloved character in the gaming community.

21. Donatello

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles character Donatello visits One World Observatory. Photo: Lev Radin

Debut: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

Created by: Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird

Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird Gender: Genius inventor

Donatello is the tallest of all turtles and the wisest of them all, making him braver. His resourcefulness allows him to create a third machine by combining two machines. His exceptional mechanical skills are of great significance to their exploits and triumphs.

22. Doctor Doom

Debut: The Fantastic Four

Created by: Stan Lee and Jack Kirby

Stan Lee and Jack Kirby Abilities: Genius, armor suit

Doctor Doom has both psychic power and the ability to cast energy bolts. Doctor Doom has participated in several television cartoons such as Spider-Man and his Amazing Friends, Avengers: Earth's Mightiest Heroes, Iron Man: Armored Adventures, and Avengers Assemble.

23. Lloyd Montgomery Garmadon

Debut: Ninjago: Rise of the Snakes

Created by: Dan and Kevin Hageman

Dan and Kevin Hageman Abilities: Dark powers

Loyd is the wise leader of the team and is fully dedicated to the way of the ninja. He will destroy evil in the final climactic battle for Ninjago's destiny. He is also goodhearted and, at times, naïve, making him an easy target of deception by his enemies

24. Disgust

Disgust is a character in Inside Out. Photo: @Disgust on Facebook (modified by author)

Debut: Inside Out

Created by: Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling Abilities: Emotional intellect

Disgust does her best to protect Riley from getting poisoned by always keeping an eye on everything surrounding her. She has high expectations from everyone around her. She is very stubborn, honest, easily upset, disgusted, and annoyed.

25. Cragger

Debut: Legends of Chima

Created by: Tommy Andreasen

Tommy Andreasen Abilities: Strength, leadership

Cragger is the prince of the Crocodile Tribe, the son of Cronus and Crunket, and the brother of Crooler. He was the first season's chief antagonist but later became a protagonist in the second and third seasons. Cragger is represented as a muscular and light-green-coloured crocodile.

26. Mojo Jojo

Debut: Monkey See, Doggie Do

Created by: Craig McCracken

Craig McCracken Abilities: Intelligent, cunning

Mojo is an evil anthropomorphic ape who has been the most successful villain of the franchise. He has been winning and defeating the girls in several series episodes. Despite Mojo's brain being openly exposed from his skull, he never receives brain damage.

27. Kang and Kodos

Debut: Treehouse of Horror

Created by: Jay Kogen and Wallace Wolodarsky

Jay Kogen and Wallace Wolodarsky Abilities: Alien technology

Kang and Kodos are the famous green aliens of the blockbuster animated comedy series The Simpsons. They have appeared in every Treehouse of Horror episode of the annual Halloween special. They ensure they conquer the Earth with their sinister plans.

28. Wallflower Blush

Wallflower Blush is a quiet and introverted girl. Photo: @wall.flowerblush, @the_butcher_x on Instagram (modified by author)

Debut: My Little Pony: Equestria Girls – Forgotten Friendship

Created by: Hasbro Studios

Hasbro Studios Abilities: Invisibility

Wallflower Blush first appeared in My Little Pony Equestria Girls: Forgotten Friendship. Being a quiet and introverted girl, she is likely to be ignored and quickly forgotten by the other students, which makes her feel invisible. She enjoys gardening and wants to become the founder of the school's Gardening Club.

Who is the most popular green character?

The most popular green character is arguably The Incredible Hulk. He is a Marvel Comics superhero known for his immense strength and iconic green skin.

Which Disney character is green?

One of the most well-known green Disney characters is Mike Wazowski from the movie Monsters, Inc. Mike is a one-eyed green monster who works alongside his best friend Sulley at the Monsters, Inc. factory.

What movie character is green?

One notable green movie character is Shrek from the animated film series of the same name. Shrek is an ogre known for his green skin, gruff demeanour, and unique sense of humour.

What girl characters wear green?

Female green characters are Gamora, Jade, Poison Ivy, aka Pamela Lillian Isley and Wallflower Blush. Gamora from Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy films is known for her green skin and combat attire.

It is arguably evident that green characters have become cultural icons and symbols. They continue to entertain and motivate fans of all generations. Get your favourite green character online or on your favourite cartoon channel, comic book, or video game and get unlimited fun.

