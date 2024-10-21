Global site navigation

Jelly Bean Brains' biography: real name, age, height, Instagram and career
Celebrity biographies

by  Mercy Mbuthia 4 min read

Jelly Bean Brains is a TikToker and YouTuber from the United States. She is widely recognised for her captivating dance videos and creative content. The social media sensation frequently blends dance choreography with trending challenges and engaging narratives on her social media platforms.

Jelly Bean Brains standing outdoors with a large dog on a leash by her side (L). The social media content creator standing next to a large, rugged vehicle (R)
Jelly Bean Brains standing outdoors with her dog on a leash (L). The content creator standing next to a large, rugged vehicle (R). Photo: @jellybeanbrainss on Instagram (modified by author)
TABLE OF CONTENTS

Before starting her content creation career, Jelly Bean Brains used to paint. The American content creator, known for her love of pets, owns a dog named Cupcake and often shares photos with her canine companion. She currently resides in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States.

Profile summary

Full nameJameliz Benitez Smith
Popular asJelly Bean Brains
GenderFemale
Date of birth23 November 2004
Age20 years old (as of 2024)
Zodiac signSagittarius
Place of birthUnited States of America
Current residenceLas Vegas, Nevada, United States
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityWhite
ReligionChristianity
SexualityStraight
Height in inches4’10”
Height in centimetres147
Weight in pounds95
Weight in kilograms43
Hair colourBlack
Eye colourDark brown
Relationship statusDating
ProfessionTikToker, dancer, YouTuber
Instagram@jellybeanbrainss

Jelly Bean Brains’ biography

Jelly Bean Brains’ real name is Jameliz Benitez Smith. She is widely recognised by her online alias, which has become a significant part of her identity as a social media personality. Jelly is an American national of white ethnicity with Latino heritage.

What is Jelly Bean Brains’ age?

Facts about Jelly Bean Brains
Top-5 facts about Jelly Bean Brains. Photo: @jellybeanbrainss on Instagram (modified by author)
The American social media content creator is 20 years old as of 2024. She was born on 23 November 2004, and her zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

Career

Jelly Bean Brains is a dancer and a social media personality. The social media sensation also smashes cars to see people’s reactions online. In the Itsdanielmac YouTube interview, she explained that her career in car-smashing videos took off unexpectedly.

I had a Tesla, but charging it was too much because I like to speed. I traded it for an M4 G82. I jumped off it for a video, and people started talking about the car. So it was like, “Oh…this is a thing!” People care about these cars, and it sort of just escalated.

In addition to her content creation career, she revealed that she is also into real estate and owns two houses in Las Vegas.

I’m into real estate and dabbling in stocks, putting the team together…The money came fast, and I had to put a team together to help... I own property in Vegas... two houses. One in Summerland has gone up in value… and then I have another house in another area in North Las Vegas.

What is Jelly Bean Brains Instagram account?

Jelly Bean Brains standing beside a rugged vehicle (L). The content creator posing inside a car (R)
Jelly Bean Brains standing beside a rugged vehicle (L). The content creator posing inside a car (R). Photo: @jellybeanbrainss on Instagram (modified by author)
The internet sensation is active on Instagram, where she shares most of her lifestyle, dance, and lip-sync videos. As of writing, her Instagram account has over 4.4 million followers. The renowned social media sensation also has a TikTok account, where she shares the same content.

What is Jelly Bean Brains’ height?

Jelly Bean Brains is 4 feet 10 inches (147 centimetres) tall and weighs approximately 95 pounds (43 kilograms).

FAQs

  1. What is Jelly Bean Brains’ real name? Her real name is Jameliz Benitez Smith.
  2. Is YouTuber Jelly Bean a girl? She is female.
  3. What is Jelly Bean Brains’ age? As of 2024, Jelly Bean Brains is 20 years old.
  4. Is Jelly Bean Brains on Instagram? Her Instagram account is popular among her fans. Her handle is @jellybeanbrainss.
  5. What is Jelly Bean Brains’ height? The American content creator is 4 feet 10 inches (147 centimetres) tall.
  6. What is Jelly Bean Brains’ ethnicity? She is of white ethnicity, with Latino heritage.

Jelly Bean Brains has made a name for herself as a dynamic YouTuber and social media influencer. With her energetic videos and connection to her audience, she continues to grow her brand, captivating fans with her unique style and personality.

