Jelly Roll's net worth (2024), wife, how much weight has he lost?

Jason Bradley DeFord, popularly known by his stage name, Jelly Roll, is a singer, rapper and songwriter from the United States. The award-winning singer gained widespread recognition for his hit singles such as Son of a Sinner, I'm So High, This Down Here and Train Tracks. But what is Jelly Roll’s net worth?

Jelly Roll at The Star in Frisco, Texas (L). Jelly Roll at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California (R). Photo: Ayisha Collins, Matt Winkelmeyer (modified by author)

Jelly began his music career as a hip-hop artist and transitioned to country music in 2021. He is famous for his unique style of blending different genres, including country, rock, and rap. Jelly has released over 15 studio albums throughout his career, including Biggest Loser, Addiction Kills, and A Beautiful Disaster. He has collaborated with numerous artists, including Tech N9ne, Struggle Jennings, and Lil Wyte.

Profile summary

Full name Jason Bradley DeFord Famous as Jelly Roll Gender Male Date of birth 4 December 1984 Age 39 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac Sagittarius Place of birth Antioch, Nashville, Tennessee, United States Current residence Antioch, Nashville, Tennessee, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Height in inches 5’7’’ Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 290 Weight in kilograms 132 Eye colour Brown Hair colour Brown Mother Donna Father Horace “Buddy” DeFord Siblings 3 Marital status Married Spouse Alyssa DeFord School Antioch High School Profession Singer, rapper, songwriter Net worth $4 million Instagram @jellyroll615 Facebook X (Twitter) @JellyRoll615 TikTok @officialjellyroll

What is Jelly Roll's net worth in 2024?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the American country singer has an estimated net worth of $4 million. He has amassed this wealth through various income sources, including music sales and streams, live performances and touring, brand endorsements, and sponsorships. His YouTube channel is estimated to make around $2 million a year.

Jelly Roll’s age and background

Fast five facts about Jelly Roll. Photo: Taylor Hill/Getty Images (modified by author)

The country singer was born Jason Bradley DeFord on 4 December 1984 in Antioch, Nashville, Tennessee, United States. He is 39 years old as of 2024, and his zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

Jelly Roll is an American national of Old French-English descent. Jelly Roll’s parents are Donna and Horace “Buddy” DeFord. His father was a meat salesman and worked as a bookie on the side, and his mother suffered from mental illness and addiction.

Jelly’s parents divorced when he was 13 years old. His father succumbed to cancer on 20 March 2019 at the age of 75. The singer shared the sad news with his fans in an emotional tribute to his father on Facebook. He wrote:

Today my best friend of 34 years took his last breath. My father, Buddy DeFord taught me how to wake up , get dressed and go to work. No matter how you feel, you get up get dressed and get your ass to work.

He added:

I made some serious promises to you as we cried together on your death bed and I’m starting on that list right now . Pray for my Brothers Roger and Scott and Sister Shelby. , as well as my Uncle and my cousins . It has truly been the hardest 73 days of my life . The last 2 weeks just unexplainable .going to take a few days away and pray until the funeral.

Does Jelly Roll have siblings?

Jelly Roll at The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on 9 November 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Jason Kempin

The country musician grew up alongside three half-siblings: two brothers, Roger and Scott, and a sister named Shelby from her father’s previous relationship. While his siblings have relatively maintained a discreet lifestyle, they occasionally appear on Jelly Roll’s social media.

Jelly completed his high school education at Antioch High School. During his teenage years, he was arrested several times and spent time in jail for various charges/felonies, including possession of bhang and aggravated robbery.

Career

Jelly Roll started his musical career in hip-hop after being inspired by artists such as Three 6 Mafia, UGK, and 8Ball & MJG. He released his studio album Year Round in 2011, followed by Strictly Business with Nashville rapper Haystak in late 2011.

The collaboration album, Strictly Business, peaked at 67 on the Billboard R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and 16 on the Heatseekers Albums chart.

In 2012, Jelly Roll released the mixtape Mid-Grade Miracle (The Boston George Story) and his debut solo studio album, The Big Sal Story. He has since released many solo mixtapes and studio albums, such as Goodnight Nashville (2018), Whiskey Sessions II (2019), A Beautiful Disaster (2020) and Self Medicated (2020).

Jelly Roll transitioned to country music in 2021, with the album Ballads of the Broken on BBR Music Group, followed by Whitsitt Chapel in 2023. His country music albums include hit songs such as Son of a Sinner, Need a Favor, and Save Me. The song Son of a Sinner earned him three CMT Music Awards.

Throughout his career, which spans over two decades, Jelly has released 18 studio albums, 22 mixtapes, 2 extended plays, and 14 singles. He has also collaborated with artists such as Lil Wyte, Struggle Jennings, Haystak, and Tech N9ne.

Who is Jelly Roll’s wife?

Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO at the 2024 MusiCares Person Of The Year Honoring Jon Bon Jovi at the Los Angeles Convention Center on 2 February 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Jeff Kravitz

The American country singer has married Alyssa DeFord, popularly known as Bunny Xo, since 31 August 2016. Jelly and Bunny first met in 2015 when Jelly was performing on Fremont Street in Las Vegas at the Country Saloon and soon began dating.

Jelly Roll’s wife is a TikTok star, YouTuber, entrepreneur and podcast host. She is widely known for sharing comedy-related content, podcast clips, and behind-the-scenes footage from her husband's tours. Bunny also hosts the Dumb Blonde Podcast.

Does Jelly Roll have children?

The singer has two children, a daughter named Bailee, born on 22 May 2008 and a son named Noah Buddy DeFord, born in 2016, both from his previous relationships.

Jelly Roll weight and height

The singer stands at 5 feet 7 inches or 170 centimetres tall. He weighs approximately 290 pounds or 132 kilograms.

how much weight has Jelly lost?

Jelly has struggled with his weight and has been on a fitness journey over the last few years. In a 2018 Instagram post, he shared that he once weighed over 500 pounds. In the same post, he shared that in 2016, he lost 200 pounds but then began overeating again in 2018 and gained 60 back.

On 13 April 2024, in an interview with People, Jelly confirmed that he had lost over 70 pounds. He said:

I’m probably down 70-something pounds. I’ve been really kicking ass, man. I’m doing two to three miles a day, four to six days a week. I’m doing 20 to 30 minutes in the sauna, six minutes in a cold plunge every day. I’m eating healthy right now.

FAQs

Who is Jelly Roll? He is an American singer, rapper, and songwriter. Where is Jelly Roll from? He was born in Antioch, Nashville, Tennessee, United States. How old is Jelly Roll? The singer is 39 years old as of 2024. He was born on 4 December 1984. What is Jelly Roll’s real name? His real name is Jason Bradley DeFord. Who is Jelly Roll’s wife? He has been married to Bunny Xo since 2016. How many children does Jelly Roll have? He has two children: a daughter named Bailee and a son named Noah Buddy DeFord. How much does Jelly Roll weigh? He weighs approximately 290 pounds or 132 kilograms. What is Jelly Roll’s net worth? He has an alleged net worth of $4 million.

Jelly Roll’s net worth reflects his success as a country singer, rapper and songwriter. He has been in the entertainment industry for over a decade and has released numerous songs and albums, including Biggest Loser, Addiction Kills, and A Beautiful Disaster. However, he is best known for his hit singles such as Son of a Sinner, I'm So High, This Down Here and Train Tracks.

