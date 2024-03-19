Who is Joan Jett's partner? Has the singer ever been married?

Joan Jett is an American rock singer, guitarist, songwriter, record producer, and actress. She is a Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Fame inductee known for her fierce determination and groundbreaking contributions to the music industry. As a successful artist and often described as The Godmother of Punk, Jett's private life has often fascinated fans, more so her romantic lifestyle. Who is Joan Jett's partner?

Joan Jett attends the Bvlgari B.zero1 Rock collection event at Duggal Greenhouse (L) and the Music Event of Summer (R).

Joan Jett entered the music scene as a teenager in 1975 via the punk-pop band The Runaways. This was an all-female rock band that, alongside Blackheart Records, propelled her to musical stardom. She went on to become one of the most influential women in rock, best known for the rendition of her 1981 single I Love Rock 'n' Roll, which topped the Billboard Hot 100 for seven weeks.

Profile summary

Full name Joan Marie Larkin Nickname Godmother of Punk, The Original Riot Grrrl, The Queen of Rock' n' Roll. Gender Female Date of birth 22 September 1958 Age 65 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac sign Virgo Place of birth Wynnewood, Pennsylvania Current residence Long Beach, New York. Nationality American Ethnicity English-Irish Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'5" Height in centimetres 166 Weight in pounds 123 Weight in kilograms 56 Body measurements in inches 33-24-33 Body measurements in centimetres 83-60-83 Hair colour Black Eye colour Light Brown Father James Francis Larkin Mother Dorothy Jett Larkin Siblings 2 Relationship status Single School Randolph Junior High, Wheaton High School Profession Rock singer, guitarist, musician, actress, record producer Net worth $10 million Instagram @joanjett TikTok @joanjettofficial YouTube JoanJettVEVO

Who is Joan Jett?

The rock singer, whose real name is Joan Marie Larkin, was born in 1958 at the Lankenau Medical Center in Wynnewood, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. She is the eldest of three siblings, alongside sister Anne and brother James Larkin. She celebrates her birthday on 22 September; her zodiac sign is Virgo.

Even though her hit single came in 1981, Jett founded an all-girl rock band, The Runaways, in 1975, which was ahead of its time. After The Runaways disbanded in 1979, she embarked on a solo career, co-founded Joan Jett & the Blackhearts, and released their debut album, Bad Reputation, in 1980.

She has since become a rock icon. Not only did three of her albums get certified platinum, but she and the Blackhearts were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2015.

Who is Joan Jett's partner?

The female rock star has allegedly hooked up with various male and female individuals throughout her career. While her music career is an open book, the same can't be said about her love life. Here is what Joan Jett's relationship history looks like.

Tom Petersson (1976)

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Tom Petersson of the band Cheap Trick performs onstage at Ventura County Fairgrounds and Event Center in Ventura, California.

According to reports, Joan Jett and Tom Petersson around 1976. Petersson is a gifted musician and bassist for the famous American rock band Cheap Trick. Their romance was, however, short-lived, and details about their separation remain scant. Besides, both never addressed their relationship publicly.

Billy Idol (1978)

Billy Idol performs during a show as part of the 'Hell & Heaven 2023' at Foro Pegaso in Toluca, Mexico.

Joan Jett and Billy Idol reportedly had a relationship in 1978. Their alleged romantic bond was a closely guarded secret. This left fans and media guessing about the extent and duration of their involvement. Billy Idol is a famous English musician, singer, songwriter, and composer. His standout hits, such as White Wedding and Rebel Yell.

Carmen Electra (2006)

Carmen Electra arrives at the 2024 People's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California.

Joan Jett and Carmen Electra reportedly dated around 2006. Electra is a model, singer, TV personality, and actor who made her name in Hollywood. Much of the details surrounding their relationship remain a mystery.

The two were spotted on numerous occasions getting cosy. Neither acknowledged their alleged romance publicly.

Joan Jett and Kenny Laguna attend the "Bad Reputation" premiere during the San Francisco Film Festival at Castro Theatre in San Francisco, California.

Joan Jett's partner, Kenny Laguna, is a musician, songwriter, and record producer. The two enjoyed a close personal and professional relationship for many years. He played a significant role in helping Jett launch her solo career after The Runaways disbanded.

In the aftermath, Laguna served as Jett's manager and a collaborator on numerous albums. He crafted some of her most iconic songs during that time.

While their relationship has primarily been professional, rumours and speculation about a romantic involvement have been rife. Neither Joan Jett nor Kenny Laguna has publicly confirmed or denied any romantic relationship between them.

Was Joan Jett ever married?

Throughout her career, she has maintained privacy regarding her personal life, especially her romantic relationships. She has not publicly disclosed any marriages or long-term partnerships, if any.

Who is Joan Jett's life partner?

Joan Jett is known to be private about her personal life. There have been rumours about past relationships, but she has never publicly confirmed a life partner.

FAQs

Is Joan Jett in a relationship? The famous rock Hall of Fame inductee is currently single. She has allegedly dated Tom Petersson, Billy Idol, and Carmen Electra. Who are Joan Jett's children? Jett has no children. Does Joan Jett have a daughter? No. The famous composer does not have any children. What guitar does Joan Jett play? She plays the beloved Gibson Melody Maker. What is Joan Jett's marital status? Joan Jett is currently unmarried. How many romantic relationships did Joan Jett have? The singer has had numerous high-profile hookups. Only a few are known due to her conviction of leading a private personal life. How many records has Joan Jett sold? The singer's most successful release was 1981's hit single I Love Rock 'n' Roll. She sold over 10 million copies worldwide.

Queries about Joan Jett's partner will continue trending online until the singer goes public about her love life. She is not married and does not have any children as of writing. While she has had some high-profile romantic relationships in the past, she has never publicly acknowledged to have been engaged with any of them.

