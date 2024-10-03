Brandon Spikes’ net worth, contract, salary and NFL career

Brandon Spikes is a former American professional football player who played for six seasons in the NFL. He played for numerous teams, including the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills. As a renowned personality in the NFL, Brandon Spikes’s personal life has been a major topic of interest among his fans. For instance, many want to know Brando Soike’s net worth and his career earnings.

Brandon Spikes poses for his 2010 NFL headshot circa 2010 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. Photo: NFL

Source: Getty Images

Brandon Spikes began his football career at Crest High School and was subsequently ranked 33rd overall best player in the country during his senior year. He played college football for the Florida Gators, where he was a two-time All-American and two-time National Champion. The New England Patriots selected him in the second round of the 2010 NFL draft.

Profile summary

Full name Brandon Spikes Gender Male Date of birth 3 September 1987 Age 37 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac Virgo Place of birth Shelby, North Carolina, United States Current residence Gainesville, Florida, United States Ethnicity African-American Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Height in inches 6’3’’ Height in centimetres 191 Weight in pounds 255 Weight in kilograms 116 Hair colour Black Eye colour Dark brown Mother Sherry Allen Father Donald Spikes Siblings Breyron Middlebrooks Relationship status Single Children 1 School Crest High School University University of Florida Profession Former professional football player Net worth $7 million Instagram @bspikes55

What is Brando Spikes’ net worth?

According to Pro Football Network and Sportskeeda, the former professional football linebacker has an alleged net worth of $7 million. He amassed this wealth through his thriving football career, which lasted over a decade.

Brandon Spikes' contracts

Brandon had a few notable contracts during his career. Below is a general overview of Brandon Spikes' career earnings from his major contracts during his career in the NFL.

Team Year Signed Contract type Contract length Contract terms Average Salary Signing bonus New England Patriots 2010 Drafted 4 $3,200,000 $800,000 $960,000 Buffalo Bills 2014 UFA 1 $3,000,000 $3,000,000 $900,000 New England Patriots 2015 UFA 1 $1,100,000 $1,100,000 $25,000 Buffalo Bills 2016 UFA 1 $760,000 $760,000 N/A

Brando Spikes’ age and background

Top-5 facts about Brandon Spikes. Photo: @bspikes55 on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Original

Brandon was born on 3 September 1987 in Shelby, North Carolina, United States. He is 37 years old as of 2024, and his zodiac sign is Virgo.

Brandon is an American national of African heritage. His parents are Sherry Allen and Donald Spikes. The former athlete grew up alongside his elder brother Breyron Middlebrooks, who raised him while their mother worked 12-hour days at a fibreglass plant.

Brandon’s brother was sentenced to life in prison in 2001 after he was found guilty of first-degree murder. Breyron often writes to Brandon and even watches his games from his cell at Scotland Correctional Institute in Laurinburg, North Carolina.

Brandon completed his high school education at Crest High School and later attended the University of Florida.

Brandon Spikes' NFL career

Brandon is a former NFL linebacker who played from 2010 to 2016. He was a standout high school football player for the Crest Chargers. He played college football at the University of Florida, where he was a standout linebacker.

In 2010, the New England Patriots drafted Brandon in the second round (62nd overall). He played four seasons with the Patriots, becoming a key part of their defence, especially in stopping the run. He helped them reach Super Bowl XLVI, though they lost to the New York Giants.

After leaving the Patriots, he signed with the Buffalo Bills for one season and continued to make an impact on defence. On 12 September 2014, while playing for the Buffalo Bills, Spikes was fined $8,268 for a late hit on Chicago Bears wide receiver Santonio Holmes.

On 18 May 2015, Brandon briefly re-signed with the Patriots, but his time was cut short due to off-field issues. On 7 August 2016, he again signed a one-year contract with the Buffalo Bills, but he was released before the regular season began in September. Brandon did not play in any NFL games after 2016, effectively ending his professional football career.

What is Brandon Spikes doing today?

Since returning to the University of Florida to complete his degree in early 2023, Spikes has joined the football staff as a student assistant coach. He also recently opened Kava Lounge, a bar in the Cocoa Beach, FL area.

Who is Brandon Spikes' wife?

The former NFL player does not have either a wife or a girlfriend at the moment. He was previously in a relationship with Lela Woods, with whom he shares a daughter named Bella. The two were featured on Oxygen's special on his Florida teammate Aaron Hernandez.

What is Brandon Spikes’ height?

The former football player is 6 feet 3 inches or 191 centimetres tall and weighs approximately 255 pounds or 116 kilograms.

FAQs

What is Brandon Spikes’ net worth? He has an alleged net worth of $7 million. What is Brandon Spikes’ age? The former NFL star is 37 years old as of 2024. He was born on 3 September 1987. Where is Brandon Spikes from? He was born in Shelby, North Carolina, United States. Who are Brandon Spikes’ parents? His parents are Sherry Allen and Donald Spikes. Does Brandon Spikes have a sibling? He has an older brother named Breyron Middlebrooks. What is Brandon Spikes’ height? He is 6 feet 3 inches or 191 centimetres tall. How long did Brandon Spikes play in the NFL? He played six seasons in the NFL, the final two with Buffalo. What is Brandon Spikes doing today? He currently works as a student assistant coach of the Florida Gators.

