Clashes between groups of residents broke out in the Ojoo area of Ibadan, Oyo State on Wednesday

A scavengers' depot locally known as 'Bolla' was reportedly set ablaze during the unrest, though circumstances remain unverified

Operation Burst officials were deployed to the area to restore order as residents were urged to stay calm

Tension gripped the Ojoo area of Ibadan, Oyo state on Wednesday, July 8, following clashes between groups of residents, with reports indicating that those involved were believed to be members of the Yoruba and Hausa communities.

Security authorities had not officially confirmed the identities of those involved or the precise circumstances of the incident as of the time this report was filed.

Clashes broke out between groups in Ojoo, Oyo State. A scavengers’ depot was reportedly set ablaze. Photo credit: X/Saliha Nur Koksal/Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

Joint security operatives from Operation Burst, Oyo state's combined security outfit, were dispatched to Ojoo to quell the unrest and prevent further breakdown of order in the area, Punch reported.

Scavengers' depot reportedly set ablaze

Alongside the clashes, reports emerged that a scavengers' depot popularly referred to as "Bolla" was burnt during the disturbance.

The origin of the fire and those responsible had not been independently verified at the time of this report, and no official statement had been issued by security authorities on the matter.

Residents in and around the affected area were advised to remain calm, steer clear of flash points, and follow updates from recognised security agencies as containment efforts continued.

No formal statement addressing the incident, its causes, or the extent of damage had been released by any government or security body by the time this report was published, Vanguard reported.

The video here

Oyo police rescue abducted victims

Previously, Legit.ng reported that amid insecurity in Nigeria, the Oyo state Police Command on Wednesday, July 1, 2026, said it recorded a "significant operational breakthrough."

This had followed a kidnapping incident at Gaa Alhaji, Gbonkan, via Ipapo, in Oorelope local government area (LGA) of the state.

Source: Legit.ng