Colt McCoy’s net worth, career earnings, is he still playing football?

Colt McCoy is an American former professional football player who was a quarterback for 14 seasons in the National Football League (NFL). Throughout his career, he has played for numerous NFL teams, including the San Francisco 49ers, Washington Redskins, New York Giants, and Arizona Cardinals. Find out Colt McCoy’s net worth in this post.

Colt McCoy at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona (L). Colt McCoy at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington (R). Photo: Steph Chambers, Christian Petersen (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Colt McCoy is among the most decorated college quarterbacks of all time. He played college football for the Texas Longhorns from 2005 to 2009. The Cleveland Browns selected him as the 85th overall pick in the third round of the 2010 NFL Draft. Due to his popularity, many are wondering what Colt McCoy’s net worth could be.

Profile summary

Full name Daniel "Colt" McCoy Gender Male Date of birth 5 September 1986 Age 38 years old (as of 2024) Zodiac Virgo Place of birth Hobbs, New Mexico, United States Current residence Austin, Texas, United States Ethnicity White Sexuality Straight Religion Christianity Height in inches 6’1’’ Height in centimetres 185 Weight in pounds 212 Weight in kilograms 96 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Blue Mother Debra Father Brad Siblings Chance, Case Marital status Married Wife Rachel Glandorf McCoy Children Brooke Lincoln School Jim Ned High School University University of Texas At Austin Profession Former professional football player Net worth $14 million Instagram @coltmccoy Facebook

What is Colt McCoy’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth and Kahawa Tungu, the former professional football player has an alleged net worth of $14 million. His primary source of income is his various NFL contracts and investments in businesses like the Dunkin Donuts Austin location.

Fast five facts about Colt McCoy. Photo: Kelly Kline/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Colt McCoy’s career earnings

How much money did Colt McCoy make? Over his NFL career, the former NFL star has earned over $24 million in salary alone. He reportedly earned $5 million over four years on his NFL rookie contract. In 2016, he signed a three-year deal worth $9 million with the Washington Redskins.

In 2018, the sides agreed to terms on a two-year, $6.5 million extension. Below is a detailed breakdown of Colt McCoy’s NFL earnings.

Year Team Earnings 2023 Arizona Cardinals $2.3 million 2022 Arizona Cardinals $3.8 million 2021 Arizona Cardinals $1.2 million 2020 New York Giants $2.3 million 2019 Washington Redskins $3.1 million 2018 Washington Redskins $3 million 2017 Washington Redskins $3 million 2016 Washington Redskins $3 million 2015 Washington Redskins $1.4 million 2014 Washington Redskins $795 thousand 2013 San Francisco 49ers $630 thousand 2012 Houston Texans $540 thousand 2011 Houston Texans $450 thousand 2010 Houston Texans $1.1 million

Colt McCoy’s age and background

The former NFL player was born on 5 September 1986 in Hobbs, New Mexico, United States, and currently resides in Austin, Texas, United States. He is 38 years old as of 2024, and his zodiac sign is Virgo.

Colt McCoy’s parents are Debra Kay (Woodruff) McCoy and Steven Brad McCoy. His mother was a shooting guard in basketball, while his father was a safety in football at Abilene Christian and is now the head coach at Graham H.S.

Colt grew up alongside two younger brothers called Chance and Case, who also played quarterback at the University of Texas but did not pursue a professional career in the NFL.

As for his education, he attended Jim Ned High School in Tuscola, Texas, where he was coached in football by his father. He later attended the University of Texas At Austin, where he graduated with a degree in sports management.

Career

Colt McCoy started his football journey at Jim Ned High School in Tuscola, Texas, where he earned several accolades. He was a two-time Associated Press 2A Offensive MVP and received First-team All-State honours during his high school career.

Colt McCoy at Allegiant Stadium on 18 September 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Cardinals defeated the Raiders 29-23 in overtime. Photo: Jeff Bottari

Source: Getty Images

College career

Colt McCoy played for the University of Texas, where he was a four-year starting quarterback from 2006 to 2009. He became the first player in the program’s history to earn the team MVP award for four straight seasons. In his freshman year in 2006, McCoy was recognised as the Big 12 Offensive Freshman of the Year and was also named the Alamo Bowl Offensive MVP.

In 2007, McCoy earned the title of Holiday Bowl Offensive MVP and went on to win the Archie Griffin Award in 2008. He was named a First-team All-American twice, in both 2008 and 2009, and also won the Walter Camp Award in those same years. Additionally, McCoy was a Heisman Trophy nominee in 2008 and a finalist for the prestigious award in 2009.

McCoy set several records for both Texas and the NCAA, becoming the all-time winningest quarterback in NCAA history with 45 wins by the end of his college career.

NFL career

After being drafted by the Cleveland Browns in the third round of the 2010 NFL Draft, McCoy had a few stints as a starter early in his career but struggled with injuries and inconsistent play. He later transitioned into a backup role, playing for multiple teams, including the San Francisco 49ers, Washington Commanders, New York Giants, and Arizona Cardinals.

On August 2024, Colt McCoy officially announced his retirement from football after 12 NFL seasons. He transitioned into sports media and now serves as an analyst for NBC's Big Ten Football coverage. He made his debut on 7 September 2024, with the Colorado-Nebraska game.

McCoy confirmed the news through a YouTube video posted on 16 September 2024. He said:

Football has been what I've done for 37 years. Three years old and I was the water boy on my dad's football team, and I've been around the game every day since. I never doubt that I didn't give my best foot forward, that I didn't work harder. I couldn't, I couldn't watch more tape, I couldn't do more.

He added:

College football has always held a special place in my heart. With the expansion of the Big Ten and new era of college football, it is the perfect time to join NBC Sports. I can't wait to share in the passion, excitement, and competitive spirit every week.

Who is Colt McCoy’s wife?

Colt McCoy and Rachel McCoy at the Mack, Jack & McConaughey charity gala at ACL Live on 12 April 2018 in Austin, Texas. Photo: Gary Miller

Source: Getty Images

The former NFL player has been married to Rachel Glandorf McCoy, a former middle-distance track and field athlete for Baylor University, for over a decade. The pair first met in 2008 when Rachel was working for KEYE-TV in Austin, Texas.

Colt and Rachel got engaged on 12 January 2010 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin and eventually tied the knot on 17 July 2010 at the Westover Hills Church of Christ in Austin. The couple shares two daughters, Sloane and Brooke Lincoln, and a son, Knox.

What is Colt McCoy’s height?

The American athlete stands at 6 feet 1 inch or 185 centimetres and weighs approximately 212 pounds or 96 kilograms.

FAQs

What is Colt McCoy’s net worth? The former professional football player is alleged to have a net worth of $14 million. How old is Colt McCoy? The former quarterback is 38 years old as of 2024. Who are Colt McCoy's parents? His parents are Debra Kay (Woodruff) McCoy and Steven Brad McCoy. Does Colt McCoy have any brothers? The former NFL player has two younger brothers called Chance and Case. Is Colt McCoy married? He has been married to Rachel Glandorf McCoy since 17 July 2010. Where does Colt McCoy live? The athlete currently resides in Austin, Texas, United States. What happened to Colt McCoy? The NFL quarterback confirmed his retirement after 14 years in August 2024. What is Colt McCoy’s height? He is 6 feet 1 inch or 185 centimetres tall.

Colt McCoy’s net worth reflects his dedication to his football career, which spanned over 12 seasons in the NFL. He played for numerous teams, such as the Cleveland Browns, San Francisco 49ers, Arizona Cardinals, and New York Giants. During his collegiate career, he was a two-time finalist for the Heisman Trophy.

Legit.ng recently published Sammy Davis Jr.'s children. Sammy Davis was an American singer, actor, dance and standup comedian known for films such as The Kid Who Loved Christmas and Cannonball Run II. He was born in Harlem, New York City, United States of America.

The American singer was married to Altovise Joanne, an American entertainer. He has four children, a biological daughter and three adopted sons. His daughter Tracey Davis was an author known for the memoir Sammy Davis Jr: My Father. Find out more about all of Sammy Davis' children in the article.

Source: Legit.ng