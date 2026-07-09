Rasheedat Ajibade says growing up in a financially challenged home inspired her determination to succeed through football

The Super Falcons captain credits her youth coaches for believing in her when many girls were discouraged from pursuing the sport

Ajibade is already preparing for the 2026 WAFCON after an impressive campaign that saw her lead Nigeria to continental glory

Super Falcons captain Rasheedat Ajibade has spoken candidly about the struggles she faced while growing up, revealing that financial hardship and a desire to improve her family's circumstances became the driving force behind her successful football career.

The Nigeria international reflected on her childhood journey, explaining that football became more than a game at a young age as it provided hope and purpose during difficult times.

Rasheedat Ajibade during the Paris 2024 Olympics match between Spain and Nigeria. Photo by Eddie Keogh

Source: Getty Images

Ajibade, who has established herself as one of Africa's leading female footballers, also paid tribute to her parents and youth coaches for the roles they played in helping her fulfil her dream despite the challenges they encountered.

Ajibade explains how poverty became her motivation

Speaking to The Lagos Voice about her upbringing, the Super Falcons skipper admitted that her parents were unable to accompany her to training sessions because they were focused on earning a living for the family.

She explained that, unlike what is common in some European countries, many Nigerian parents are unable to attend every sporting activity involving their children due to financial and work commitments.

According to Ajibade, her family's economic reality meant everyone had to play their part.

"In Nigeria, we don't really have the culture where parents go to sports centres with their children, as you see in Europe," she said.

"Maybe it happened out of ignorance, but we also came from a less financially privileged family. My parents had to go out and work to provide for us, while I also had to go out and play football."

Rather than discouraging her, Ajibade said those circumstances strengthened her determination to succeed.

'Football became my safe space'

The Paris Saint-Germain Women forward explained that football gradually evolved from a childhood pastime into something much more meaningful.

She revealed that her ambition to transform her family's future became one of the biggest motivations behind her dedication to the sport.

"The motivating factor honestly came from a place of survival. You want to make a difference," she added.

Ajibade also described football as her refuge during difficult moments.

"I naturally loved football, and it became my safe space from when I was about six years old. I also realised I could play well against the people around me."

Her comments highlight the personal journey behind her rise from grassroots football to becoming captain of Nigeria's most successful women's national team.

Ajibade gears up for another WAFCON challenge

After captaining Nigeria to a record-extending 10th Women's Africa Cup of Nations title in Morocco, Ajibade is already preparing for another campaign with the Super Falcons.

The forward enjoyed a remarkable tournament, winning the Most Valuable Player award and collecting three Player of the Match honours during the competition.

Rasheedat Ajibade poses with her WAFCON 2025 Woman of the Tournament trophy. Photo by ABDEL BZIOUAT

Source: Getty Images

Ahead of the 2026 edition, she has been training privately in Mallorca, Spain, alongside fellow Super Falcons stars Jennifer Echegini and Rinsola Babajide as she fine-tunes her fitness before Nigeria's training camp opens in Morocco.

Sharing photos from the off-season programme organised by 292 Performance and Nike, Ajibade wrote on X:

"Off season, on purpose. Mallorca with Nike and 292 Performance. Ready for WAFCON 2026 for God's glory."

Away from competitive football, the captain has also continued to invest in the growth of the women's game by organising coaching clinics and development programmes for grassroots coaches and aspiring footballers across Nigeria.

Ajibade backs Morocco at the World Cup

Legit.ng previously reported that Ajibade generated widespread discussion after publicly supporting Morocco during the ongoing 2026 FIFA World Cup despite the fierce rivalry between the Atlas Lions and the Super Falcons.

The Nigeria captain shared photographs from Boston Stadium waving a Moroccan flag, a gesture that attracted significant attention among supporters given the recent competitive history between both countries in African women's football.

Source: Legit.ng