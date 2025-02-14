Cristiano Ronaldo is the highest paid athletes in the 2024 sports earnings list, dominating with $260 Million with over $100 million from his salary

France national team stars Karim Benzema and Kylian Mbappe secure spots in the top 10 highest-earning athletes of 2024

US Tennis star Coco Gauff emerges as the sole female athlete in the 2024 top 100 earnings, with $30.4 Million

Cristiano Ronaldo tops the 2024 list of highest-earning athletes, accumulating an impressive $260 million, with more than $100 million from his salary at Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr.

The former Real Madrid star’s numerous endorsement deals significantly enhance his total earnings, solidifying his position as the highest-paid athlete of the year.

The Portuguese massive financial package is a clear indicator of the growing power of the Saudi Pro League.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr celebrates after scoring the third goal of his team against Al Wasl at King Saud University Stadium. Photo by: Al Nassr.

Ronaldo Leads, Messi Follows

The top 10 highest earners are largely dominated by football stars, with Cristiano Ronaldo being joined by fellow icons Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappé in the rankings.

According to Sportico, the 8-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi ranks fourth with a total of $135 million, of which $60 million comes from his salary at Inter Miami.

Brazilian superstar Neymar Jr. is ranked 6th with total earnings of $133 million, primarily from his time at Santos.

French forward Karim Benzema follows in 8th place with a remarkable $116 million from Al-Ittihad, while Kylian Mbappé claims the 9th spot with $110 million, largely attributed to his contract with Real Madrid per UK outlet The Mirror.

Coco Gauff is the top-earning female athlete

Former US Open Champion Coco Gauff is the highest-earning female athlete, bringing in $30.4 million in 2024.

The Tennis sensation's earnings remain far from breaking into the top 100, with NFL stars Baker Mayfield and Daniel Jones earning more at $37.6 million and $37.5 million, respectively.

Gauff’s position highlights the ongoing disparity between the earnings of male and female athletes, with no woman breaking into the elite top-earning ranks.

Top earning athletes in 2024

Cristiano Ronaldo - $260m Steph Curry - $153.8m Tyson Fury - $147m Lionel Messi - $135m LeBron James - $133.2m Neymar - $133m Oleksandr Usyk - $122m Karim Benzema - $116m Kylian Mbappe - $110m Jon Rahm - $105.8m

Ronaldo continues to shine at 40

Legit.ng earlier reported that Cristiano Ronaldo scored a goal on his 40th birthday in Al-Nassr's 3-0 win against Al-Fayha.

The former Manchester United star netted the third goal to take his tally to 24 in 26 games.

The Portugal legend has extended his all-time record to 924.

