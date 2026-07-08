The 10 richest U.S. presidents of all time, adjusted for inflation

Donald John Trump is the richest president in American history by a margin that isn't even close. When he assumed office for his second term, Trump was worth as much as $7 billion, making him the richest U.S. president of all time — with previous presidents' net worths adjusted for inflation — by far. The runner-up, John F. Kennedy, peaked at roughly $1.3 billion; every other president on this list topped out below $1 billion.

Some of the richest U.S. presidents of all time. Photo: Canva.com (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Donald John Trump leads with a current net worth of ~ $6.5 billion (Forbes, March 2026), dwarfing every predecessor when figures are inflation-adjusted.

leads with a current net worth of ~ (Forbes, March 2026), dwarfing every predecessor when figures are inflation-adjusted. The runner-up is John F. Kennedy at ~ $1.3 billion (inflation-adjusted peak) — almost entirely inherited from the Kennedy family fortune.

at ~ (inflation-adjusted peak) — almost entirely inherited from the Kennedy family fortune. The overall range spans from $91.6 million (Bill Clinton, #10) to $6.5 billion+ (Trump, #1).

spans from (Bill Clinton, #10) to (Trump, #1). George Washington held the record as the richest president for more than a century before Trump came along, with a peak inflation-adjusted net worth of ~ $708.5 million .

held the record as the richest president for more than a century before Trump came along, with a peak inflation-adjusted net worth of ~ . Bill Clinton and Barack Obama both entered office with less than $1.3 million — two of the lowest pre-presidency fortunes on record for modern presidents.

10 richest U.S. presidents of all time

Our rankings draw on 24/7 Wall Street's analysis of U.S. presidents' finances, adjusted for inflation through 2023, accounting for hard assets such as real estate, estimated lifetime savings based on work history, and inheritance, as well as annual salaries, income from book royalties, ownership of companies, yields from family estates, and other forms of income.

The ranking reflects peak net worth — the most a president was ever worth, whether before, during, or after their time in office. Trump's current figures are sourced directly from Forbes (updated March 2026), the most widely cited independent tracker of his wealth.

Rank President Term Peak Net Worth (Inflation-Adjusted) Primary Source of Wealth #1 Donald J. Trump 2017–2021; 2025–present ~$6.5B+ Real estate, crypto, media #2 John F. Kennedy 1961–1963 ~$1.3B Family inheritance #3 George Washington 1789–1797 ~$708.5M Inherited plantation/land #4 Thomas Jefferson 1801–1809 ~$285.8M Inherited land/plantation #5 Theodore Roosevelt 1901–1909 ~$168.6M Inheritance/trust fund #6 Andrew Jackson 1829–1837 ~$160.1M Law/plantation/inheritance #7 James Madison 1809–1817 ~$136.7M Inherited plantation land #8 Lyndon B. Johnson 1963–1969 ~$131.9M Broadcasting empire #9 Herbert Hoover 1929–1933 ~$100.1M Mining engineering #10 Bill Clinton 1993–2001 ~$91.6M Books and speaking fees

10. Bill Clinton ($91.6 million)

Former U.S. President Bill Clinton speaks at a celebration of the life of the late Rep. Barney Frank (D-MA) in the Longworth House Office Building on Capitol Hill. Photo: Chip Somodevilla

Source: Getty Images

Full name: William Jefferson Clinton

William Jefferson Clinton Date of birth: August 19, 1946

August 19, 1946 Nationality: American

American Profession: 42nd President of the United States

42nd President of the United States Term: 1993–2001

1993–2001 Peak net worth (inflation-adjusted): $91.6 million

$91.6 million Source of wealth: Book deals, speaking engagements, spouse's income

Bill Clinton and Barack Obama are often cited together as presidents who had very little personal wealth when they entered office. Clinton entered the presidency with a relatively modest net worth of $1.3 million, primarily from his work as Governor of Arkansas and his legal career.

Since leaving office, Clinton made millions from his 2005 book My Life, and much of his wealth actually comes from his wife Hillary. His $91.6 million net worth is combined with the income of his wife, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Since leaving office, Clinton made millions from My Life, and Hillary Clinton earned a $14 million advance for her memoir Hard Choices. The result is a net worth of about $120 million today — an increase of roughly 9,000% from when he took office, the largest wealth jump of any U.S. president.

9. Herbert Hoover ($100.1 million)

Herbert Hoover and his wife. Photo: NY Daily News Archive

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Herbert Clark Hoover

Herbert Clark Hoover Date of birth: August 10, 1874

August 10, 1874 Nationality: American

American Profession: 31st President of the United States

31st President of the United States Term: 1929–1933

1929–1933 Peak net worth (inflation-adjusted): $100.1 million

$100.1 million Source of wealth: Mining engineering

Herbert Hoover was orphaned as a child but overcame his struggles to become very successful. After graduating from Stanford and before entering politics, Hoover worked as a mining engineer. He went on to own several Burmese silver mines and write a mining engineering textbook, all of which combined to make him quite wealthy.

Hoover was born into poverty but became a multimillionaire — perhaps $100 million in 2022 dollars — due to his mining interests. His story is one of the rare genuine rags-to-riches tales in presidential history: a self-made fortune built entirely before he entered public service. Unlike most wealthy presidents, Hoover inherited nothing — every dollar was earned.

8. Lyndon B. Johnson ($131.9 million)

American President Lyndon Baines Johnson addresses the nation on his first thanksgiving day television programme, broadcast from the executive offices of the White House. Photo: Keystone

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Lyndon Baines Johnson

Lyndon Baines Johnson Date of birth: August 27, 1908

August 27, 1908 Nationality: American

American Profession: 36th President of the United States

36th President of the United States Term: 1963–1969

1963–1969 Peak net worth (inflation-adjusted): $131.9 million

$131.9 million Source of wealth: Broadcasting (TV and radio stations)

Lyndon Johnson, who once taught school in rural Texas, became exceedingly rich by the end of his career. A key turning point was his marriage to Claudia "Lady Bird" Taylor, a savvy businesswoman who invested in a Texas radio station in 1943 and later a TV station — assets that grew immensely in value. The Johnsons also accumulated extensive ranch land and cattle in Texas.

Lyndon Baines Johnson owned a number of assets, including livestock and 1,500 acres of land in Texas. The main source of income for Johnson and his wife Lady Bird came from their Texas TV and radio station business. When President Lyndon Johnson died in 1973, his estate's value had ballooned to $20 million — more than $118 million in today's money.

7. James Madison ($136.7 million)

American star' Medallion portraits of George Washington and (below, left to right) Thomas Jefferson, James Madison, and John Adams. Photo: Universal History Archive

Source: Getty Images

Full name: James Madison Jr.

James Madison Jr. Date of birth: March 16, 1751

March 16, 1751 Nationality: American

American Profession: 4th President of the United States

4th President of the United States Term: 1809–1817

1809–1817 Peak net worth (inflation-adjusted): $136.7 million

$136.7 million Source of wealth: Inherited plantation land

James Madison was born to wealthy parents in Orange County, Virginia. His parents ran a successful plantation and eventually built the famed Montpelier estate on their land, owning over several thousand acres of land and dozens of slaves.

Madison inherited the Montpelier estate, with 5,000+ acres — making him the largest landowner in Orange County, VA. Though wealthy at one point, Madison's money dwindled towards the end of his life; his plantation was not successful, and his stepson burned through much of his money because of drinking and gambling problems. Despite his eventual financial decline, his peak wealth earned him a place in the top 10 of all-time.

6. Andrew Jackson ($160.1 million)

Andrew Jackson 1767 to 1845. 7th President of the United States. From painting by Alonzo Chappel. Photo: Universal History Archive

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Andrew Jackson

Andrew Jackson Date of birth: March 15, 1767

March 15, 1767 Nationality: American

American Profession: 7th President of the United States

7th President of the United States Term: 1829–1837

1829–1837 Peak net worth (inflation-adjusted): $160.1 million

$160.1 million Source of wealth: Law practice, plantation, inheritance

Andrew Jackson was one of the relatively few U.S. presidents who was actually born poor and earned his own money through a law practice. However, while he wasn't born into wealth, Jackson did marry money and inherited a fortune from his wife Rachel when she died shortly before he became president.

Andrew Jackson was a wealthy plantation owner. Slavery was the primary source of the seventh president's personal wealth, according to the White House Historical Association. He grew his wealth through slave-run plantations, owning around 150 people at the time of his death. His story stands out on this list: one of the very few self-made entrants who began life in genuine poverty.

5. Theodore Roosevelt ($168.6 million)

Theodore Roosevelt (1858 - 1919),the 26th President of the United States (1901-09) sitting at his desk working. Photo: Hulton Archive

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Theodore Roosevelt Jr.

Theodore Roosevelt Jr. Date of birth: October 27, 1858

October 27, 1858 Nationality: American

American Profession: 26th President of the United States

26th President of the United States Term: 1901–1909

1901–1909 Peak net worth (inflation-adjusted): $168.6 million

$168.6 million Source of wealth: Family inheritance and trust fund

Theodore Roosevelt came from a wealthy and prominent family. His fifth cousin, Franklin Delano Roosevelt, appears on the wealthiest presidents list. Teddy Roosevelt was significantly wealthier, having inherited a large trust fund.

Though he was born wealthy, Roosevelt never worked much to increase his wealth, as he spent almost his entire adult life in public service since being elected to the New York State Assembly at 23. He sunk much of his fortune into a ranch in the Dakota Territory.

Born into the affluent Roosevelt family, Teddy Roosevelt inherited a large trust fund and substantial family real estate (over 200 acres on Long Island). In his younger years he was a lavish spender and adventurous investor, pouring much of his fortune into risky ventures like cattle ranching in the Dakotas and other land speculation that often failed. His peak wealth was inherited, not grown.

4. Thomas Jefferson ($285.8 million)

Thomas Jefferson, principal author of the Declaration of Independence and third U.S. president (1801–1809). Photo: Ipsumpix/Corbis

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Thomas Jefferson

Thomas Jefferson Date of birth: April 13, 1743

April 13, 1743 Nationality: American

American Profession: 3rd President of the United States

3rd President of the United States Term: 1801–1809

1801–1809 Peak net worth (inflation-adjusted): $285.8 million

$285.8 million Source of wealth: Inherited land and plantation

Thomas Jefferson inherited 3,000 acres of land near Charlottesville, Virginia, from his father, added 2,000 more acres to his real estate portfolio, and built his showpiece home Monticello. Although he remained wealthy for most of his life, Jefferson was deeply in debt when he died, in part because income from farming was unreliable and also because Jefferson was a big spender who lived beyond his means.

Jefferson inherited a vast estate of about 5,000 acres (Monticello) and dozens of slaves. Despite this huge fortune, Jefferson was notoriously fond of luxury and lived beyond his means, reportedly spending an inflation-adjusted $1 million per year on wine alone.

By the time he died, Jefferson's debts far exceeded the value of his assets, forcing his heirs to sell off Monticello and other property to satisfy creditors. A dramatic fall from one of America's most spectacular peaks of wealth.

3. George Washington ($708.5 million)

George Washington (1732-1799), American president, 18th century. Photo: The Print Collector

Source: Getty Images

Full name: George Washington

George Washington Date of birth: February 22, 1732

February 22, 1732 Nationality: American

American Profession: 1st President of the United States

1st President of the United States Term: 1789–1797

1789–1797 Peak net worth (inflation-adjusted): $708.5 million

$708.5 million Source of wealth: Inherited plantation; land speculation; military service

George Washington was America's first president and also its wealthiest for more than a century. He inherited his extremely successful plantation, Mount Vernon, from his half-brother. Washington also made substantial money as a general and as president — his presidential salary in 1789 was 2% of the total U.S. budget.

After an early career as a land surveyor, Washington amassed his wealth as a land speculator in the new nation. His sprawling Virginia plantation, Mount Vernon, included five separate farms on 8,000 acres of prime farmland.

Washington ranks as the second-wealthiest president overall when his Mount Vernon landholdings are valued in today's dollars. He held the title of richest president in history for over 200 years — until Donald Trump.

2. John F. Kennedy ($1.3 billion)

President John F. Kennedy tells reporters at a press conference that he is happy that racial tensions have eased somewhat in Birmingham, Alabama. Photo: Bettmann

Source: Getty Images

Full name: John Fitzgerald Kennedy

John Fitzgerald Kennedy Date of birth: May 29, 1917

May 29, 1917 Nationality: American

American Profession: 35th President of the United States

35th President of the United States Term: 1961–1963

1961–1963 Peak net worth (inflation-adjusted): $1.3 billion

$1.3 billion Source of wealth: Kennedy family inheritance and trust funds

Kennedy's father, Joseph P. Kennedy Sr., was a multi-millionaire — close to $1 billion in today's dollars — thanks to liquor importing, Wall Street dealings, and Hollywood investments.

That wealth was held in a family trust that benefited JFK and his siblings, meaning John had access to trust funds (about $10 million in 1960s dollars) and family-backed luxuries. He certainly lived like a wealthy man — with estates, yachts, and elegant furnishings — largely funded by his father.

The 35th president's wife, Jacqueline Bouvier, was also born into wealth, an heiress to her stepfather's oil fortune. Almost all of JFK's income and property came from a trust shared with other family members.

Most of Kennedy's wealth was inherited, presidential historian Douglas Brinkley told CBS MoneyWatch. Kennedy's $1.3 billion inflation-adjusted figure makes him the only other president to crack the billion-dollar mark — though he sits more than $5 billion behind Trump.

1. Donald Trump ($6.5 billion+)

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at the White House on July 06, 2026 in Washington, DC. Photo: Anna Moneymaker

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Donald John Trump

Donald John Trump Date of birth: June 14, 1946

June 14, 1946 Nationality: American

American Profession: 45th and 47th President of the United States

45th and 47th President of the United States Terms: 2017–2021; January 2025–present

2017–2021; January 2025–present Net worth (current, Forbes March 2026): $6.5 billion

$6.5 billion Source of wealth: Real estate, cryptocurrency, Trump Media, licensing

Real estate, cryptocurrency, Trump Media, licensing Instagram: @realdonaldtrump

Trump is a real estate mogul and the first billionaire to become U.S. president. He inherited a substantial real estate portfolio from his father, Fred Trump, and expanded it into a business empire of luxury properties, hotels, golf courses, and licensing deals. His celebrity on The Apprentice and global branding ventures further boosted his wealth.

Forbes puts Trump's net worth at $6.5 billion, updated in March 2026. Trump added $1.4 billion over the past year, leveraging the presidency for profit. His cryptocurrency ventures, stalled before the election, exploded after his victory, adding an estimated $1.8 billion to his fortune overall.

Trump's latest financial disclosure shows his various businesses generated more than $2 billion in income in 2025 alone — more than triple his reported income from the year before.

Notably, Trump's fortune actually declined during his first term (2017–2021) — he was the only president whose net worth dropped while in office, largely due to the pandemic's impact on his businesses. His second term has been the inverse: no president in U.S. history has used his position to profit as immensely as Trump, with cryptocurrency — an asset class full of hype and vulnerable to regulators — serving as his primary vehicle for enrichment.

FAQs

Is Trump really the richest U.S. president in history?

Yes, by an enormous margin. When adjusted for inflation, Donald Trump is the richest person to ever serve as president — even at the lowest estimate. According to TheStreet, Trump is the richest U.S. president of all time after previous presidents' wealth is adjusted for inflation, and the only billionaire to live in the White House.

The nearest historic rival, George Washington, peaked at roughly $708.5 million in today's dollars — less than 11% of Trump's current fortune.

Who was the richest U.S. president before Trump?

George Washington, the United States' first president, was the wealthiest president for more than a century with $708.5 million. He inherited his Mount Vernon plantation and earned money from his time as a general in the war, serving as the country's leader from 1789 to 1797.

Before Washington's records were adjusted and compared, JFK's family trust — worth over $1 billion in today's money — was sometimes cited as the biggest, though much of that wealth was shared across the entire Kennedy family.

How rich was Barack Obama before he became president?

Former U.S. President Barack Obama speaks during the dedication ceremony for the opening of the Barack Obama Presidential Center, in John Lewis Plaza. Photo: Taylor Hill

Source: Getty Images

Before becoming president, Barack Obama had a net worth of $1.3 million, acquired through his salaries as a U.S. senator and Illinois state senator, as well as book royalties from his memoirs Dreams from My Father and The Audacity of Hope.

Obama was the president who saw the second-highest increase in wealth coming out of office, at around 5,300 percent — accumulating a net worth of $70 million, up from $1.3 million.

Which president made the most money while in office?

Trump's latest financial disclosure shows his various businesses generated more than $2 billion in income in 2025, his first year back in the White House — more than triple his reported income from the year before.

For historical comparison, Trump was the only president whose net worth actually dropped during his first term (2017–2021), largely due to the pandemic's impact on his businesses. His second term has reversed that entirely.

Who is the poorest president in U.S. history?

Harry Truman holds the distinction as the poorest president in history. He worked a range of odd jobs and served in the National Guard during World War I, but a failed hat shop venture left him so deep in debt that the presidential salary was doubled during his time in office.

His net worth never broke $1 million in modern-day dollars throughout his life. In stark contrast to the billionaires and land barons on this list, Truman left the White House with essentially nothing.

Legit.ng also shared details about the oldest presidents in U.S. history, focusing on their ages at inauguration and the wisdom they brought to the office. With the unique challenges and experiences that come with age, these leaders like Joe Biden and Ronald Reagan have not only shaped policies but also the public's perception of leadership in an evolving nation.

Source: Legit.ng