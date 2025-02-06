Rickie Fowler's net worth following his TGL beef and EY partnership

Rickie Fowler is a professional golf player from the United States. He is known for playing on the PGA tour and was ranked the number one amateur golf player for nine months between 2007 and 2008. He is among the four golf players to shoot 62 in a major championship, which he achieved at the 2023 US. Open. Rickie Fowler's net worth has reached $40 million following his TGL beef and EY partnership.

Rickie Fowler posing with a golf ball (L) and swinging a golf stick (R). Photo: @rickiefowler on Instagram (modified y author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Rickie Fowler is a professional golfer from the United States.

Rickie Fowler's net worth is alleged to be $40 million as of 2025.

as of 2025. He is among the four golf players to shoot 62 in a major championship, which he achieved at the 2023 US Open.

At the start of the 2018 season, Rickie became the 27th golfer in PGA history to win $30 million in Tour earnings .

. In 2016, the golfer bought a $14 million mansion in Florida.

Profile summary

Real name Rick Yutaka Fowler Nickname Rickie Gender Male Date of birth 13 December 1988 Age 36 years old (as of January 2025) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Murrieta, California, United States Current residence Jupiter, Florida, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5'7" Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 150 Weight in kilograms 68 Hair colour Black Eye colour Brown Mother Lynn Fowler Father Rod Fowler Siblings 1 Marital status Married Spouse Allison Stokke Children 1 School Murrieta Valley High School University Oklahoma State University Profession Professional golfer Net worth $40 million

What is Rickie Fowler's net worth in 2025?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, EsseciallySports, and Golf Monthly, the golf player is estimated to be worth $40 million. He makes his money through golf tournaments and brand endorsements from brands like Mercedes-Benz and Puma.

What car does Rickie Fowler drive?

Ferrari 458 Italia, Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X, Mercedes-AMG 63, Mercedes-AMG GTS, and Nissan GT-R. Photo: Kevin Wood, Keith Tsuji, Joan Cros, Didier Messens, @bradikan (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

The professional golfer has a love of speed and style reflected by the expensive fleet of vehicles he owns. Below is a list of five posh cars owned by Fowler.

Ferrari 458 Italia. Kevin

Mercedes-AMG GT S Coupe

Mercedes-AMG G63

Nissan GT-R

Mitsubishi Evolution X

Where does Rickie Fowler currently live?

The professional athlete lives in Jupiter, Florida, United States. He bought his 11,573-square-foot waterfront mansion in 2016 at $14 million.

The mansion has a clean and modern aesthetic, six bedrooms and nine baths, a sports bar, a home theatre, and a games room. Additionally, the home has a practice hole in the front yard and a replica of Magnolia Lane for the driveway.

Rickie Fowler's background

The American sports personality is 36 years old as of 2025. Rickie was born on 13 December 1988 in Murrieta, California, United States. His zodiac sign is Sagittarius.

Rickie Fowler's parents are Lynn and Rod. Fowler grew up alongside one sister named Taylor Fowler.

Rickie Fowler attended Murrieta Valley High School, where he trained himself how to play golf. After high school, he joined Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, where he continued playing golf.

Is Rickie Fowler part Japanese?

The American golfer is of Japanese ancestry. His maternal grandfather is Japanese and his middle name Taka Tanaka is Japanese. He pays homage to his Japanese roots by adorning a Tanaka in Japanese tattoo on his left bicep.

Career

Rickie Fowler plays his shot from the third tee during the first round of The American Express 2025 at La Quinta Country Club on January 16, 2025, in La Quinta, California. Photo: Joe Scarnici

Source: Getty Images

Rickie Fowler is a professional golf player. He started playing at a young age, and for years, he taught himself and played only on a driving range. In his high school senior year, Fowler won the SW League Final, scoring 64-69=133 and led his school team to the state final.

The famous golfer started playing professionally in 2009. Among his many achievements, Rickie won the 2015 PGA Tour, Players Championship, and AAM Scottish Open. He also won the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship 2016 and Rocket Mortgage Classic in 2023.

Fowler hit a career-high when he ranked fourth in the 2016 Official World Golf Ranking. He was also a runner-up at the 2018 Masters and has represented his country in the Olympics.

Fowler replaced his previous partnership with Grant Thornton when he signed a sponsorship deal with Ernst & Young (EY). He will wear the EY logo during all PGA Tour appearances.

Interestingly, the EY partnership comes after Rickie made comments about Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy's tech-infused golf league(TGL), saying it is "not real golf" but more like a "glorified man cave". Despite his remarks, the golfer is part of the New York Golf Club team owned by TGL.

Did Rickie Fowler join LIV Golf?

Rickie Fowler poses for a photograph during the United States Team Portraits at the 2023 Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf Club on September 28, 2023, in Rome, Italy. Photo: Ross Kinnaird

Source: Getty Images

Rickie Fowler never joined LIV Golf. Although LIV to join, he chose to remain at the PGA. The golfer emphasised that he wanted to compete against the best players in the world, which is on the PGA Tour.

Is Rickie Fowler still married?

Yes, Fowler is still married to Allison Stokke. The couple started dating in 2017 and got engaged on 8 June 2018. Rickie and Allison tied the knot in October 2019 in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.

Allison Stokke was a competitive pole-vaulter and has caddied for Rickie at the Masters tournament. The couple share two daughters, Maya, born on 18 November 2021, and Nellie, born in August 2024.

FAQs

Who is Rickie Fowler? He is an American professional golf player. Where is Rickie Fowler from? The golfer was born in Murrieta, California, but currently lives in Jupiter, Florida, United States. What is Rickie Fowler's age? The sports personality is 36 years old as of 2025. He was born on 13 December 1988. Who are Rickie Fowler's parents? His parents are Lynn and Rod Fowler. What is Rickie Fowler's net worth? The professional athlete is estimated to be worth $40 million. How much does Rickie Fowler make from sponsors? Fowler has allegedly made $100 million in endorsements throughout his career. Who is Rickie Fowler's wife? The golf player has been married to Allison Stokke since 2019. The couple has two daughters, Maya and Nellie.

Rickie Fowler's net worth is a testament to his hard work on the golf course He lives in Jupiter, Florida, with his wife, Allison Stokke and their two daughters, Maya and Nellie.

Legit.ng published an article about Uche Ugo. The late Uche Ugo was a Nigerian graphic designer, art director, branding, communication expert, and author. He is known for Iyanya Live in Concert and Bovi's Man on Fire. Uche worked for Standard Chartered Bank Mobile app as a brand strategist.

Uche Ugo launched his career in 2013 as a Senior Principal Consultant at UU CONSULTING. He emphasised the transformational power of personal branding. Uche Ugo passed away in January 2024. Discover more about Uche Ugo and the impact he made in Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng