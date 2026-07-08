Popular United States Congressman Riley Moore blamed Fulani militants for violence against Christians in Nigeria

Moore, who visited Nigeria in late 2025, sent a key message to authorities over the ceaseless killings in Nigeria's north-central geopolitical zone

US President Donald Trump's administration intensified operations against terrorists amid insecurity in Nigeria

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering security matters and counterinsurgency in Nigeria and Africa.

Washington, USA - Riley Moore, lawmaker representing West Virginia's 2nd District in the United States, on Wednesday evening, July 8, 2026, asserted that “Fulani militants are by far the largest perpetrators of violence against Christians in Nigeria.”

Legit.ng reports that Moore, who said this via his verified X (formerly Twitter) page, urged relevant authorities to “stop the killing in the Middle Belt (of Nigeria) at the hands of the Fulani.”

US Congressman Riley Moore alleges that Fulani militants are the leading perpetrators of violence against Christians in Nigeria. Photo credit: Riley Moore, Rev Ezekiel Dachomo

Source: Facebook

Fulani militants blamed by congressman

He wrote:

“As I have been saying since I started investigating the genocide against Christians in Nigeria, Fulani militants are by far the largest perpetrators of violence against Christians in Nigeria.”

Moore added:

“The Donald Trump administration has made historic progress against Boko Haram and ISWAP, but we must also stop the killing in the Middle Belt at the hands of the Fulani if we want to ensure our brothers and sisters in Christ are safe to live and worship without being murdered.”

Read the X post of Moore addressing alleged Christian genocide in Nigeria below:

US, Nigeria partner against terrorism

Between late 2025 and this period, US President Donald Trump ordered "numerous" strikes on Islamic State (ISIS) targets in Nigeria, accusing the group of targeting and deliberately killing Christians.

The strikes were directed at outlaws in the northwest of Nigeria.

US and Nigerian officials confirmed the two countries cooperated on multiple operations.

Like Moore and Trump, Reverend Ezekiel Dachomo, a clergyman and regional chairman of the Church of Christ in Nations (COCIN) in Barkin Ladi, Plateau state, is a vocal advocate for "persecuted Christians" and has frequently spoken out against violence in Nigeria's north-central region. The fiery Nigerian cleric revealed that he has personally conducted more than 70 mass burial ceremonies for victims of these heinous attacks.

Trump backsstrikes on ISIS targets in President Bola Tinubu-led Nigeria, citing attacks on Christians as the reason for the military action. Photo credit: ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/Win McNamee

Source: Getty Images

Nigeria has one of Africa’s largest economies and is the continent’s most populous country, with some 240 million people split between Christians, Muslims and members of other faiths.

In late October 2025, Trump warned that Christianity faces an “existential threat” in Nigeria, Reuters noted.

The government of Nigeria, as well as experts and scholars, has said that US officials’ portrayal of the security situation in the West African country is misleading, as members of all faiths have suffered at the hands of Islamist extremists.

Disputes over resources such as water have also exacerbated tensions and sometimes led to violent clashes between largely Christian farmers and largely Muslim herders.

While Trump has repeatedly condemned alleged anti-Christian violence in several social media posts, his administration has also faced criticism over its refugee policy, particularly its approach to people fleeing persecution or violence in their home countries, according to Al Jazeera.

Read more on insecurity in Nigeria:

Bandits kill Sokoto imam

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that bandits killed the chief imam of Kuda-Kuda village in Goronyo LGA of Sokoto state.

The cleric, identified as Liman Audu, was killed by suspected bandits along with three other residents, while several others were abducted.

Residents disclosed that the rifle-wielding assailants stormed the village in the wee hours of the day and operated for nearly two hours. During the raid, they reportedly fired sporadically, rustled livestock and forced many residents to flee for safety.

Source: Legit.ng