Maduka Okoye has expressed confidence that the Super Eagles will qualify for the 2030 FIFA World Cup

The Udinese goalkeeper also opened up on his experience at the British Grand Prix and his growing love for Formula One

Okoye explained why he believes Nigeria deserves to return to football's biggest stage after consecutive qualification failures

Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye has broken his silence on Nigeria's hopes of returning to the FIFA World Cup, insisting the team is determined to end its painful run of qualification disappointments by securing a place at the 2030 tournament.

The Udinese shot-stopper made the remarks during an interview with SuperSport presenter Nqobile Khwezi at the British Grand Prix, where he also spoke about his love for motorsport, his club future and why he hopes Formula One will one day race in Nigeria.

Maduka Okoye looks to serve the ball during the match between Poland and Nigeria in Warsaw. Photo by Maciej Rogowski

Source: Getty Images

Okoye's comments come after the Super Eagles endured successive World Cup qualification disappointments, leaving millions of Nigerian football supporters eager to see the three-time African champions return to the global stage.

Back-to-back World Cup heartbreak for the Super Eagles

Nigeria's determination to qualify for the 2030 FIFA World Cup follows two painful qualification campaigns that left the country's supporters frustrated.

The Super Eagles first missed the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after a playoff defeat to Ghana. Following a goalless first leg in Kumasi, Nigeria could only manage a 1-1 draw in Abuja, with Thomas Partey's away goal sending the Black Stars to the tournament under the away-goal rule.

The disappointment deepened during qualification for the expanded 2026 World Cup. Despite Africa receiving nine automatic qualification places, Nigeria failed to win Group C after dropping crucial points against lower-ranked opponents, per TNT Sports.

The Super Eagles were forced into the continental playoffs, where they suffered another heartbreaking exit after losing on penalties to the Democratic Republic of the Congo following a 1-1 draw after extra time.

The back-to-back failures attracted widespread criticism, with many observers pointing to coaching instability, inconsistent performances and administrative challenges despite the country's wealth of talent, including Victor Osimhen, Ademola Lookman and several Europe-based stars.

Okoye confident Nigeria will bounce back

Asked whether he believes Nigeria can recover after missing consecutive FIFA World Cups, the 25-year-old expressed complete confidence in the squad's ability to qualify for the next edition.

According to him, representing Nigeria remains one of the biggest honours of his career, and the current generation of players is determined to restore the country's place among football's elite.

"One hundred percent," Okoye told SuperSport.

"We're going to do everything for our country. Nigeria deserves to be at the World Cup, and we'll do everything in our power to make sure we're there in four years' time."

The goalkeeper also reflected on his own football journey, revealing he remains settled at Italian Serie A club Udinese despite regular speculation surrounding his future.

"Football moves very fast," he said.

"Right now, I'm very happy at Udinese in Italy, and I'm also very proud to represent the Nigerian national team. We'll see what the future brings."

British Grand Prix leaves Okoye impressed

Away from football, Okoye admitted attending the British Grand Prix strengthened his admiration for Formula One and gave him a fresh appreciation of the demands placed on elite racing drivers.

The Nigerian international, who has been trending on social media during the off-season over his looks, explained that witnessing the action firsthand showed him similarities between football and motorsport, particularly regarding discipline, preparation and mental strength.

"One hundred percent. I'm a big fan," he said.

"Especially after today, I'm an even bigger fan of motorsport.

"It's really impressive to see what these athletes do on the track. As a professional athlete myself, there's a lot I can learn from being here. It's been a great experience, and I'm very happy."

Maduka Okoye showing off his tattoo and looks. Photo by Maduka Okoye

Source: Instagram

When asked which driver he was supporting, Okoye quickly threw his backing behind seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton despite the British star now racing for Ferrari.

"I'm enjoying everything, but obviously we're here in England, so I'm supporting Lewis Hamilton with Ferrari."

Goalkeeper backs Nigeria to host Formula One

The conversation also turned to Formula One's long-awaited return to Africa, with several countries, including Nigeria, Rwanda and South Africa, expressing interest in staging a Grand Prix.

Although Okoye acknowledged that different African nations could be capable hosts, he admitted there was only one destination he truly wanted to see welcome Formula One.

"There are a few good options because Africa is developing really well. I couldn't tell you exactly where right now, but..."

After being asked if his heart was set on Nigeria, the goalkeeper smiled before giving a straightforward response.

"Exactly. It has to be in Nigeria, so I'll say Nigeria."

Watch the full video here:

Okoye distances himself from DJ Cuppy rumours

Legit.ng previously reported that Okoye dismissed speculation linking him romantically with billionaire heiress and disc jockey Florence Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy.

Speaking with Germany-based sports journalist Oma Akatugba, the Super Eagles goalkeeper clarified that while he admires Cuppy's success, she does not fit the kind of partner he is looking for, following her comments about preferring someone with a quieter lifestyle and limited social media presence.

Source: Legit.ng