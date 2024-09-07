Who are the richest NFL owners? All 32 owners ranked by net worth
Ever wondered who holds the title of the wealthiest NFL owner? The NFL is a significant financial powerhouse driven by the immense wealth of its team owners. With the league being one of the most lucrative sports franchises globally, it's no surprise that its owners boast some impressive net worth. Get to know who the richest NFL owners are today.
- Who is the richest NFL owner in the world?
- What NFL team is the richest franchise?
Determining the richest NFL owners involved by analysing their net worth and different income sources. We used data from various sources, including Forbes, Celebrity Net Worth, and Pro Football Network, to compile this list. We analysed the individuals’ assets, investments, and financial holdings.
Top richest NFL owners today
The National Football League isn’t just about touchdowns and game-winning plays; it's also a playground for some of the wealthiest individuals in the world. These owners often have diverse business interests and substantial fortunes, contributing to the league’s overall success. Here is a list of all the 32 NFL owners' net worths.
1. Rob Walton ($74 billion)
- Full name: Samuel Robson Walton
- Date of birth: 27 October 1944
- Place of birth: Tulsa, Oklahoma, United States
- Team: Denver Broncos
Rob Walton is an American billionaire and the eldest son of Sam Walton, the founder of Walmart, the world's largest retailer. Rob formed the Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group with other Walton family members.
The group acquired the professional American football franchise Denver Broncos in 2022 for $4.65 billion. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Rob has an estimated net worth of $74 billion. According to Forbes, Rob Walton & family have a net worth of $93.2 billion.
2. David Tepper ($20.6 billion)
- Full name: David Alan Tepper
- Date of birth: 11 September 1957
- Place of birth: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States
- Team: Carolina Panthers
David Tepper is an American businessman and philanthropist. He is the founder and president of Appaloosa Management, a global hedge fund based in Miami Beach. Davis owns the Carolina Panthers and Charlotte FC of the NFL and MLS, respectively. His net worth is estimated to be $20.6 billion
3. Jody Allen ($20.3 billion)
- Full name: Jo Lynn Allen
- Date of birth: 3 February 1959
- Place of birth: Seattle, Washington, United States
- Team: Seattle Seahawks
Jody Allen is among the richest NFL owners, with an alleged net worth of $20.3 billion. She is a businesswoman, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and the sister of Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen. Following Paul's death in 2018, she inherited the ownership of significant sports assets, including the NFL's Seattle Seahawks.
4. Stan Kroenke ($16.2 billion)
- Full name: Enos Stanley Kroenke
- Date of birth: 29 July 1947
- Place of birth: Columbia, Missouri, United States
- Team: Los Angeles Rams
Stan Kroenke is a renowned businessman who owns the Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, the holding company of several sports teams. He owns the NFL's Los Angeles Rams and the MLS's Colorado Rapids. Kroenke is estimated to have a net worth of $16.2 billion.
5. Stephen Ross ($16.2 billion)
- Full name: Stephen Michael Ross
- Date of birth: 10 May 1940
- Place of birth: Detroit, Michigan, United States
- Team: Miami Dolphins
Stephen Ross is an acclaimed American real estate magnate, philanthropist, and sports team owner. He is the founder and chairman of Related Companies, a global real estate development firm. Additionally, he owns the NFL's Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium. His net worth is $16.2 billion.
6. Jerry Jones ($15.1 billion)
- Full name: Jerral Wayne Jones Sr.
- Date of birth: 13 October 1942
- Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States
- Team: Dallas Cowboys
Jerry Jones is the owner, president, and general manager of the Dallas Cowboys of the National Football League (NFL). He is famous as the first owner in the NFL's history to lead his team to three Super Bowl champions in his first seven years of ownership. Jerry Jones' net worth is $15.1 billion.
7. Shahid Khan ($12.1 billion)
- Full name: Shahid Rafiq Khan
- Date of birth: 18 July 1950
- Place of birth: Lahore, Pakistan
- Team: Jacksonville Jaguars
Shahid Khan is a billionaire businessman and sports tycoon. He is known for owning Flex-N-Gate, an auto parts supplier, the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars, and the EPL's Fulham Football Club. His net worth is estimated to be $12.1 billion
8. Robert Kraft ($11.1 billion)
- Full name: Robert Kenneth Kraft
- Date of birth: 5 June 1941
- Place of birth: Brookline, Massachusetts, United States
- Team: New England Patriots
Robert Kraft has owned the New England Patriots of the National Football League since 1994. He is also the founder and chairman of the Kraft Group, which has assets in paper and packaging, sports, and entertainment. Robert Kraft's net worth is $11.1 billion.
9. Glazer family ($10 billion)
- President: Darcie Glazer Kassewitz
- Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
The Glazer siblings are the current owners of the NFL's Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a franchise their father purchased in 1995 for $192 million. Today, the team is valued at approximately $4 billion (after accounting for debt).
One of the siblings, Darcie Glazer Kassewitz, serves as the president of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation and the Glazer Vision Foundation, which focuses on providing eyecare to children in underserved communities. According to Forbes, the Glazer family is worth $10 billion.
10. Arthur Blank ($9 billion)
- Full name: Arthur Morris Blank
- Date of birth: 27 September 1942
- Place of birth: Sunnyside, New York, United States
- Team: Atlanta Falcons
Arthur Blank is best known as a co-founder of The Home Depot, a major home improvement retailer. He also owns two professional sports teams in Atlanta, Georgia: the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United FC of Major League Soccer. Forbes estimates his net worth to be $9 billion.
11. Josh Harris ($8.6 billion)
- Full name: Joshua Jordan Harris
- Date of birth: December 1964
- Place of birth: Chevy Chase, Maryland
- Team: Washington Commanders
Josh Harris is a private equity investor, philanthropist, and co-founder of Apollo Global Management, an American asset management firm. He manages a group that owns the NFL's Washington Commanders, which he acquired in 2023. His net worth is estimated to be $8.6 billion.
12. Jimmy Haslam ($8 billion)
- Full name: James Arthur Haslam III
- Date of birth: 9 March 1954
- Place of birth: Knoxville, Tennessee, United States
- Team: Cleveland Browns
Jimmy Haslam is the chairman of Pilot Flying J, the truck stop company established in 1958 by his father, who purchased a gas station in Virginia for $6,000. Jimmy Haslam joined the board in 1975, at age 20, while still a senior at the University of Tennessee.
Today, Pilot Flying J operates over 800 locations across North America, generating approximately $26 billion in annual revenue. In 2012, Haslam became the majority owner of the Cleveland Browns. Jimmy Haslam's net worth is around $8.6 billion.
13. Terry Pegula ($8 billion)
- Full name: Terrence Michael Pegula
- Date of birth: 27 March 1951
- Place of birth: Carbondale, Pennsylvania, United States
- Team: Buffalo Bills
Terrence Pegula is an American billionaire businessman and petroleum engineer, while his wife, Kim Pegula, is a former businesswoman of Korean descent. Together, they each have a net worth of $8 billion. The Pegulas continue to own both the Buffalo Sabres and the Buffalo Bills.
14. Stephen Bisciotti ($7.1 billion)
- Full name: Stephen J. Bisciotti
- Date of birth: 10 April 1960
- Place of birth: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States
- Team: Baltimore Ravens
Stephen Bisciotti is one of the richest people today. He owns the NFL's Baltimore Ravens and founded the Maryland-based multinational talent management firm Aerotek.
He is also the co-founder of Allegis Group, a multi-million dollar staffing firm with several daughter companies, including TEKsystems Global Services and Aston Carter. Stephen Bisciotti's net worth is estimated to be $7.1 billion.
15. Gayle Benson ($6.1 billion)
- Full name: Gayle Marie LaJaunie Bird Benson
- Date of birth: 26 January 1947
- Place of birth: New Orleans, Louisiana, United States
- Team: New Orleans Saints
Gayle Benson, the widow of Tom Benson (who passed away in March 2018), is the current owner of the NFL's New Orleans Saints and the NBA's New Orleans Pelicans. Forbes estimates her net worth to be around 6.1 billion.
16. Denise DeBartolo York and John York ($5.8 billion)
- Full name: Marie Denise DeBartolo York
- Date of birth: 1950
- Place of birth: Youngstown, Ohio, United States
- Team: San Francisco 49ers
Denise DeBartolo York and John York are proud owners of the San Francisco 49ers. Denise's father, Edward DeBartolo Sr., purchased the 49ers in 1977 for $13 million.
Denise and John York took over the team in 2000 after her brother, Edward Jr., faced legal troubles. According to Forbes, Denise DeBartolo York's net worth is alleged to be $5.8 billion.
17. Cal McNair ($5.6 billion)
- Full name: Daniel Calhoun "Cal" McNair
- Date of birth: 24 October 1961
- Place of birth: Houston, Texas, United States
- Team: Houston Texans
Daniel McNair is the principal owner, chairman, and CEO of the Houston Texans. He became the team's primary owner on 26 March 2024.
In addition to his role with the Texans, McNair serves as an executive for the Palmetto Trust Company and RCM Financial Services. According to TheSuperSlice, his net worth is alleged to be $5.6 billion.
18. Jeffrey Lurie ($4.6 billion)
- Full name: Jeffrey Robert Lurie
- Date of birth: 8 September 1951
- Place of birth: Boston, Massachusetts, United States
- Team: Philadelphia Eagles
Jeffrey Lurie began his career at General Cinema Corporation, a prominent film company founded by his grandfather, Philip Smith, and led by his uncle, Richard A. Smith. He went on to establish Chestnut Hill Productions in 1985
Although Lurie initially attempted to buy the New England Patriots in 1993, the deal fell through. Instead, he acquired the Philadelphia Eagles in May 1994 for $195 million and has been in charge of the franchise since then. According to Forbes, Jeffrey Lurie has a net worth of $4.6 billion.
19. Jim Irsay ($4.4 billion)
- Full name: James Irsay
- Date of birth: 13 June 1959
- Place of birth: Lincolnwood, Illinois, United States
- Team: Indianapolis Colts
James Irsay is the principal owner, chairman, and CEO of the Indianapolis Colts. He is the son of Robert Irsay, who purchased the Baltimore Colts in 1972 for $12 million and relocated the team to Indianapolis in 1984.
James Irsay served as the Colts' general manager from 1984 to 1996. In his younger years, he was involved in boxing, golf, and weightlifting. According to Forbes, James is worth $4.4 billion.
20. Woody Johnson ($3.3 billion)
- Full name: Robert Wood Johnson IV
- Date of birth: 12 April 1947
- Place of birth: New Brunswick, New Jersey, United States
- Team: New York Jets
Woody Johnson is an American businessman and diplomat best known for owning the New York Jets, an NFL team. He is also a member of the prominent Johnson family, which founded the Johnson & Johnson pharmaceutical company. Johnson is estimated to have a net worth of $3.3 billion.
21. Mark Davis ($2.3 billion)
- Full name: Mark M Davis
- Date of birth: 18 May 1955
- Place of birth: Brooklyn, New York, United States
- Team: Las Vegas Raiders
Mark Davis is the controlling owner and managing general partner of the Las Vegas Raiders and also owns the Las Vegas Aces of the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA).
Following his father's death, Davis and his mother, Carol, inherited ownership of the Raiders, with Mark Davis assuming the role of the franchise's operating head. Forbes estimates Mark's net worth to be $2.3 billion.
22. Sheila Ford Hamp ($2 billion)
- Full name: Sheila Ford Hamp
- Date of birth: 1951
- Place of birth: Detroit, Michigan, United States
- Team: Detroit Lions
According to Pro Football Network, Sheila Ford Hamp is one of the wealthiest owners in the NFL, with a net worth of $2 billion. In 2020, her mother, Martha Firestone Ford, the CEO of Firestone Tires, handed over control of the team, marking a historic moment in the NFL as ownership transitioned from one woman to another for the first time.
23. Mike Brown ($2 billion)
- Full name: Michael Brown
- Date of birth: 10 August 1935
- Place of birth: Massillon, Ohio, United States
- Team: Cincinnati Bengals
Michael Brown is the son of Bengals co-founder Paul Brown. He joined the team when it was founded in 1968 and became owner after his father died in 1991. Before beginning his career as a football executive, he played quarterback at Dartmouth. According to Heavy, Michael Brown's net worth is alleged to be $2 billion.
24. Amy Adams Strunk and Family ($2 billion)
- Full name: Amy Adams Strunk
- Date of birth: 29 September 1955
- Place of birth: Houston, Texas, United States
- Team: Tennessee Titans
Adams Strunk comes from one of the richest families in the US. She is the controlling owner of the Tennessee Titans, a position she assumed in March 2015 after a family dispute. She has an estimated net worth of $2 billion.
25. Steve Tisch ($1.6 billion)
- Full name: Steven Elliot Tisch
- Date of birth: 14 February 1949
- Place of birth: Lakewood, New Jersey, United States
- Team: New York Giants
Steven Tisch is the chairman and executive vice president of the New York Giants. His late father, Bob Tisch, purchased a 50% stake in the team for $75 million in 1991.
Bob Tisch co-founded Loews Corp. with his brother Laurence in 1946, starting as a New Jersey hotel venture. Today, Loews Corp. is a publicly-traded company that operates in insurance, drilling rigs, natural gas pipelines, and hotels.
Steven's mother, Joan (who passed away in 2017), was the largest individual shareholder of Loews, with a 6% stake. Steven's brother Jonathan is the co-chairman of Loews, and Steven, Jonathan, and their sister Laurie inherited their mother's fortune. According to Forbes, Steve Tisch's net worth is $1.6 billion.
26. Michael Bidwill and Family ($1.4 billion)
- Full name: Michael Bidwill
- Date of birth: December 1964
- Place of birth: St. Louis, Missouri, United States
- Team: Arizona Cardinals
With deep family ties to the team, Bidwill's passion for football is a significant part of his identity. He represents the third generation of his family and leads the business. According to the Pro Football Network and Sportskeeda, his net worth is alleged to be $1.4 billion.
27. Clark Hunt and family ($1.4 billion)
- Full name: Clark Knobel Hunt
- Date of birth: 19 February 1965
- Place of birth: Dallas, Texas, United States
- Team: Kansas City Chiefs
Clark Hunt is the chairman and CEO of the Kansas City Chiefs, an NFL team he co-owns with his three siblings. Their father, Lamar Hunt, who passed away in 2006, founded the team and transferred control to his children in 2005. According to Forbes, Clark Hunt and family is worth $1.4 billion.
28. Zygi Wilf and Family ($1.3 billion)
- Full name: Zygmunt "Zygi" Wilf
- Date of birth: 22 April 1950
- Place of birth: West Berlin
- Team: Minnesota Vikings
Zygmunt "Zygi" Wilf is an American billionaire businessman and real estate developer. He is the chairman and co-owner of the Minnesota Vikings and the majority owner of Orlando City SC in Major League Soccer.
Zygi and his brother, Mark Wilf, also serve as a trustee of Yeshiva University. According to Celebrity Net Worth and Pro Football Network, Zygi Wilf's net worth is $1.3 billion.
29. Virginia McCaskey ($1.3 billion)
- Full name: Virginia Halas McCaskey
- Date of birth: 5 January 1923
- Place of birth: Chicago, Illinois, United States
- Team: Chicago Bears
Virginia Halas McCaskey is the principal owner of the Chicago Bears. She inherited the team from her father, George Halas, upon his death in 1983. According to Forbes, Virginia Halas McCaskey is worth $1.3 billion.
30. Art Rooney II ($1.2 billion)
- Full name: Arthur Joseph Rooney II
- Date of birth: 14 September 1952
- Place of birth: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States
- Team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Arthur Rooney II, a lawyer by profession, is the owner and president of the Pittsburgh Steelers. He is among the richest men in the world.
Arthur assumed the role of team president in May 2003. Rooney is actively involved in the Pittsburgh community, dedicating much of his time to various organisations. Arthur Rooney II's net worth is $1.2 billion.
31. Dean Spanos ($1 billion)
- Full name: Dean Alexander Spanos
- Date of birth: 26 May 1950
- Place of birth: Stockton, California, United States
- Team: Los Angeles Chargers
Dean Spanos assumed control of the team's daily operations in 1994, serving as president and CEO until 2015, when he handed the reins to his sons. After his father's passing in 2018, Dean became the sole owner. Celebrity Net Worth estimates his net worth at approximately $1 billion.
32. Mark Murphy ($44.4 million)
- Full name: Daniel Calhoun "Cal" McNair
- Date of birth: 24 October 1961
- Place of birth: Houston, Texas, United States
- Team: Green Bay Packers
Mark Murphy is an American football executive and former player who serves as the Green Bay Packers president and CEO. According to Benziga, Mark Murphy's net worth is alleged to be $44.4 million.
On a philanthropic level, the Murphys have contributed financially to various organisations, including the Milwaukee Public Schools Foundation, We All Rise Green Bay, Urban Triage, and Maroon Calabash.
Who is the richest NFL owner in the world?
As of 2024, Rob Walton, who owns the Denver Broncos, is the richest NFL owner. Walton is a member of the Walton family, which founded and controlled Walmart, one of the world's largest retail chains. His estimated net worth is around $74 billion.
What NFL team is the richest franchise?
According to Forbes, the Dallas Cowboys are consistently ranked as the most valuable NFL franchise. The team's current value is $9 billion, with an operating income of 504 million.
The list of the richest NFL owners showcases an extraordinary range of financial achievements and backgrounds. While the top owners wield significant influence over the league, each brings unique strengths and resources contributing to the NFL's success.
