Who are the richest NFL owners? All 32 owners ranked by net worth

Ever wondered who holds the title of the wealthiest NFL owner? The NFL is a significant financial powerhouse driven by the immense wealth of its team owners. With the league being one of the most lucrative sports franchises globally, it's no surprise that its owners boast some impressive net worth. Get to know who the richest NFL owners are today.

Determining the richest NFL owners involved by analysing their net worth and different income sources. We used data from various sources, including Forbes, Celebrity Net Worth, and Pro Football Network, to compile this list. We analysed the individuals’ assets, investments, and financial holdings.

Top richest NFL owners today

The National Football League isn’t just about touchdowns and game-winning plays; it's also a playground for some of the wealthiest individuals in the world. These owners often have diverse business interests and substantial fortunes, contributing to the league’s overall success. Here is a list of all the 32 NFL owners' net worths.

No. Name Team Net worth 1 Rob Walton Denver Broncos $74 billion 2 David Tepper Carolina Panthers $20.6 billion 3 Jody Allen Seattle Seahawks $20.3 billion 4 Stan Kroenke Los Angeles Rams $16.2 billion 5 Stephen Ross Miami Dolphins $16.2 billion 6 Jerry Jones Dallas Cowboys $15.1 billion 7 Shahid Khan Jacksonville Jaguars $12.1 billion 8 Robert Kraft New England Patriots $11.1 billion 9 Glazer family Tampa Bay Buccaneers $10 billion 10 Arthur Blank Atlanta Falcons $9 billion

1. Rob Walton ($74 billion)

Owner Rob Walton of the Denver Broncos looks on before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Ethan Miller

Full name: Samuel Robson Walton

Samuel Robson Walton Date of birth: 27 October 1944

27 October 1944 Place of birth: Tulsa, Oklahoma, United States

Tulsa, Oklahoma, United States Team: Denver Broncos

Rob Walton is an American billionaire and the eldest son of Sam Walton, the founder of Walmart, the world's largest retailer. Rob formed the Walton-Penner Family Ownership Group with other Walton family members.

The group acquired the professional American football franchise Denver Broncos in 2022 for $4.65 billion. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Rob has an estimated net worth of $74 billion. According to Forbes, Rob Walton & family have a net worth of $93.2 billion.

2. David Tepper ($20.6 billion)

Owner of the Carolina Panthers, David Tepper, looks on before the game against the Green Bay Packers at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina. Photo: Jared C. Tilton

Full name: David Alan Tepper

David Alan Tepper Date of birth: 11 September 1957

11 September 1957 Place of birth: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States Team: Carolina Panthers

David Tepper is an American businessman and philanthropist. He is the founder and president of Appaloosa Management, a global hedge fund based in Miami Beach. Davis owns the Carolina Panthers and Charlotte FC of the NFL and MLS, respectively. His net worth is estimated to be $20.6 billion

3. Jody Allen ($20.3 billion)

Jody Allen smiles while walking on the court before the game against the Indiana Pacers at Moda Center. Photo: Soobum Im

Full name: Jo Lynn Allen

Jo Lynn Allen Date of birth: 3 February 1959

3 February 1959 Place of birth: Seattle, Washington, United States

Seattle, Washington, United States Team: Seattle Seahawks

Jody Allen is among the richest NFL owners, with an alleged net worth of $20.3 billion. She is a businesswoman, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and the sister of Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen. Following Paul's death in 2018, she inherited the ownership of significant sports assets, including the NFL's Seattle Seahawks.

4. Stan Kroenke ($16.2 billion)

Stan Kroenke, owner of Arsenal and the LA Rams, at the Los Angeles Rams Training Camp at Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC

Full name: Enos Stanley Kroenke

Enos Stanley Kroenke Date of birth: 29 July 1947

29 July 1947 Place of birth: Columbia, Missouri, United States

Columbia, Missouri, United States Team: Los Angeles Rams

Stan Kroenke is a renowned businessman who owns the Kroenke Sports & Entertainment, the holding company of several sports teams. He owns the NFL's Los Angeles Rams and the MLS's Colorado Rapids. Kroenke is estimated to have a net worth of $16.2 billion.

5. Stephen Ross ($16.2 billion)

Owner Stephen M. Ross of the Miami Dolphins speaks at halftime during a game against the Carolina Panthers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Photo: Megan Briggs

Full name: Stephen Michael Ross

Stephen Michael Ross Date of birth: 10 May 1940

10 May 1940 Place of birth: Detroit, Michigan, United States

Detroit, Michigan, United States Team: Miami Dolphins

Stephen Ross is an acclaimed American real estate magnate, philanthropist, and sports team owner. He is the founder and chairman of Related Companies, a global real estate development firm. Additionally, he owns the NFL's Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium. His net worth is $16.2 billion.

6. Jerry Jones ($15.1 billion)

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones looks on before a preseason game against the Los Angeles Chargers at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Photo: Sam Hodde

Full name: Jerral Wayne Jones Sr.

Jerral Wayne Jones Sr. Date of birth: 13 October 1942

13 October 1942 Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States

Los Angeles, California, United States Team: Dallas Cowboys

Jerry Jones is the owner, president, and general manager of the Dallas Cowboys of the National Football League (NFL). He is famous as the first owner in the NFL's history to lead his team to three Super Bowl champions in his first seven years of ownership. Jerry Jones' net worth is $15.1 billion.

7. Shahid Khan ($12.1 billion)

Shad Khan, Owner of the Jacksonville Jaguars, speaks to the media during a press conference introducing Doug Pederson as the new Head Coach in Jacksonville, Florida. Photo: James Gilbert

Full name: Shahid Rafiq Khan

Shahid Rafiq Khan Date of birth: 18 July 1950

18 July 1950 Place of birth: Lahore, Pakistan

Lahore, Pakistan Team: Jacksonville Jaguars

Shahid Khan is a billionaire businessman and sports tycoon. He is known for owning Flex-N-Gate, an auto parts supplier, the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars, and the EPL's Fulham Football Club. His net worth is estimated to be $12.1 billion

8. Robert Kraft ($11.1 billion)

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft attends the 13th Annual NFL Honors at Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Full name: Robert Kenneth Kraft

Robert Kenneth Kraft Date of birth: 5 June 1941

5 June 1941 Place of birth: Brookline, Massachusetts, United States

Brookline, Massachusetts, United States Team: New England Patriots

Robert Kraft has owned the New England Patriots of the National Football League since 1994. He is also the founder and chairman of the Kraft Group, which has assets in paper and packaging, sports, and entertainment. Robert Kraft's net worth is $11.1 billion.

9. Glazer family ($10 billion)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers owners Joel (left), Kevin (middle), and Darcie Glazer (right) before the NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys in Tampa, Florida. Photo: Perry Knotts

President: Darcie Glazer Kassewitz

Darcie Glazer Kassewitz Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Glazer siblings are the current owners of the NFL's Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a franchise their father purchased in 1995 for $192 million. Today, the team is valued at approximately $4 billion (after accounting for debt).

One of the siblings, Darcie Glazer Kassewitz, serves as the president of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation and the Glazer Vision Foundation, which focuses on providing eyecare to children in underserved communities. According to Forbes, the Glazer family is worth $10 billion.

10. Arthur Blank ($9 billion)

Arthur Blank speaks during the groundbreaking of the Arthur M. Blank US Soccer Training Grounds in Fayette County, Georgia. Photo: Adam Hagy/ISI Photos/USSF

Full name: Arthur Morris Blank

Arthur Morris Blank Date of birth: 27 September 1942

27 September 1942 Place of birth: Sunnyside, New York, United States

Sunnyside, New York, United States Team: Atlanta Falcons

Arthur Blank is best known as a co-founder of The Home Depot, a major home improvement retailer. He also owns two professional sports teams in Atlanta, Georgia: the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United FC of Major League Soccer. Forbes estimates his net worth to be $9 billion.

11. Josh Harris ($8.6 billion)

Philadelphia 76ers owner Josh Harris watches the game against the Brooklyn Nets at the Wells Fargo Center on April 14, 2024, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo: G Fiume

Full name: Joshua Jordan Harris

Joshua Jordan Harris Date of birth: December 1964

December 1964 Place of birth: Chevy Chase, Maryland

Chevy Chase, Maryland Team: Washington Commanders

Josh Harris is a private equity investor, philanthropist, and co-founder of Apollo Global Management, an American asset management firm. He manages a group that owns the NFL's Washington Commanders, which he acquired in 2023. His net worth is estimated to be $8.6 billion.

12. Jimmy Haslam ($8 billion)

Jimmy Haslam of the Cleveland Browns looks on before a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 19, 2023, in Cleveland, Ohio. Photo: Nick Cammett/Diamond Images

Full name: James Arthur Haslam III

James Arthur Haslam III Date of birth: 9 March 1954

9 March 1954 Place of birth: Knoxville, Tennessee, United States

Knoxville, Tennessee, United States Team: Cleveland Browns

Jimmy Haslam is the chairman of Pilot Flying J, the truck stop company established in 1958 by his father, who purchased a gas station in Virginia for $6,000. Jimmy Haslam joined the board in 1975, at age 20, while still a senior at the University of Tennessee.

Today, Pilot Flying J operates over 800 locations across North America, generating approximately $26 billion in annual revenue. In 2012, Haslam became the majority owner of the Cleveland Browns. Jimmy Haslam's net worth is around $8.6 billion.

13. Terry Pegula ($8 billion)

Owner Terry Pegula of the Buffalo Bills walks to the field before a preseason game against the Carolina Panthers at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. Photo: Bryan M. Bennett

Full name: Terrence Michael Pegula

Terrence Michael Pegula Date of birth: 27 March 1951

27 March 1951 Place of birth: Carbondale, Pennsylvania, United States

Carbondale, Pennsylvania, United States Team: Buffalo Bills

Terrence Pegula is an American billionaire businessman and petroleum engineer, while his wife, Kim Pegula, is a former businesswoman of Korean descent. Together, they each have a net worth of $8 billion. The Pegulas continue to own both the Buffalo Sabres and the Buffalo Bills.

14. Stephen Bisciotti ($7.1 billion)

Owner Stephen Bisciotti of the Baltimore Ravens looks on at the AFC Divisional Playoff game between the Ravens and the Houston Texans in Baltimore, Maryland. Photo: Kirby Lee

Full name: Stephen J. Bisciotti

Stephen J. Bisciotti Date of birth: 10 April 1960

10 April 1960 Place of birth: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States Team: Baltimore Ravens

Stephen Bisciotti is one of the richest people today. He owns the NFL's Baltimore Ravens and founded the Maryland-based multinational talent management firm Aerotek.

He is also the co-founder of Allegis Group, a multi-million dollar staffing firm with several daughter companies, including TEKsystems Global Services and Aston Carter. Stephen Bisciotti's net worth is estimated to be $7.1 billion.

15. Gayle Benson ($6.1 billion)

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson comes onto the field before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Todd Kirkland

Full name: Gayle Marie LaJaunie Bird Benson

Gayle Marie LaJaunie Bird Benson Date of birth: 26 January 1947

26 January 1947 Place of birth: New Orleans, Louisiana, United States

New Orleans, Louisiana, United States Team: New Orleans Saints

Gayle Benson, the widow of Tom Benson (who passed away in March 2018), is the current owner of the NFL's New Orleans Saints and the NBA's New Orleans Pelicans. Forbes estimates her net worth to be around 6.1 billion.

16. Denise DeBartolo York and John York ($5.8 billion)

From (L-R) Dr John York, Jed York, and Denise DeBartolo York look on during a ceremony in Jerry Rice's honour at Monster Park. Photo: Michael Zagaris

Full name: Marie Denise DeBartolo York

Marie Denise DeBartolo York Date of birth: 1950

1950 Place of birth: Youngstown, Ohio, United States

Youngstown, Ohio, United States Team: San Francisco 49ers

Denise DeBartolo York and John York are proud owners of the San Francisco 49ers. Denise's father, Edward DeBartolo Sr., purchased the 49ers in 1977 for $13 million.

Denise and John York took over the team in 2000 after her brother, Edward Jr., faced legal troubles. According to Forbes, Denise DeBartolo York's net worth is alleged to be $5.8 billion.

17. Cal McNair ($5.6 billion)

Cal McNair of the Houston Texans walks off the field during a preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. Photo: Ric Tapia

Full name: Daniel Calhoun "Cal" McNair

Daniel Calhoun "Cal" McNair Date of birth: 24 October 1961

24 October 1961 Place of birth: Houston, Texas, United States

Houston, Texas, United States Team: Houston Texans

Daniel McNair is the principal owner, chairman, and CEO of the Houston Texans. He became the team's primary owner on 26 March 2024.

In addition to his role with the Texans, McNair serves as an executive for the Palmetto Trust Company and RCM Financial Services. According to TheSuperSlice, his net worth is alleged to be $5.6 billion.

18. Jeffrey Lurie ($4.6 billion)

Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie looks on from the field before an NFL Wild Card playoff football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Photo: Perry Knotts

Full name: Jeffrey Robert Lurie

Jeffrey Robert Lurie Date of birth: 8 September 1951

8 September 1951 Place of birth: Boston, Massachusetts, United States

Boston, Massachusetts, United States Team: Philadelphia Eagles

Jeffrey Lurie began his career at General Cinema Corporation, a prominent film company founded by his grandfather, Philip Smith, and led by his uncle, Richard A. Smith. He went on to establish Chestnut Hill Productions in 1985

Although Lurie initially attempted to buy the New England Patriots in 1993, the deal fell through. Instead, he acquired the Philadelphia Eagles in May 1994 for $195 million and has been in charge of the franchise since then. According to Forbes, Jeffrey Lurie has a net worth of $4.6 billion.

19. Jim Irsay ($4.4 billion)

Jim Irsay attends the 15th Annual HOPE luncheon seminar honouring Michael Phelps at The Plaza in New York City. Photo: Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan

Full name: James Irsay

James Irsay Date of birth: 13 June 1959

13 June 1959 Place of birth: Lincolnwood, Illinois, United States

Lincolnwood, Illinois, United States Team: Indianapolis Colts

James Irsay is the principal owner, chairman, and CEO of the Indianapolis Colts. He is the son of Robert Irsay, who purchased the Baltimore Colts in 1972 for $12 million and relocated the team to Indianapolis in 1984.

James Irsay served as the Colts' general manager from 1984 to 1996. In his younger years, he was involved in boxing, golf, and weightlifting. According to Forbes, James is worth $4.4 billion.

20. Woody Johnson ($3.3 billion)

New York Jets owner Woody Johnson looks on before a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Photo: Joe Sargent

Full name: Robert Wood Johnson IV

Robert Wood Johnson IV Date of birth: 12 April 1947

12 April 1947 Place of birth: New Brunswick, New Jersey, United States

New Brunswick, New Jersey, United States Team: New York Jets

Woody Johnson is an American businessman and diplomat best known for owning the New York Jets, an NFL team. He is also a member of the prominent Johnson family, which founded the Johnson & Johnson pharmaceutical company. Johnson is estimated to have a net worth of $3.3 billion.

21. Mark Davis ($2.3 billion)

Mark Davis of the Las Vegas Raiders speaks at a news conference introducing Tom Telesco as the general manager and Antonio Pierce as the head coach. Photo: Ethan Miller

Full name: Mark M Davis

Mark M Davis Date of birth: 18 May 1955

18 May 1955 Place of birth: Brooklyn, New York, United States

Brooklyn, New York, United States Team: Las Vegas Raiders

Mark Davis is the controlling owner and managing general partner of the Las Vegas Raiders and also owns the Las Vegas Aces of the Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA).

Following his father's death, Davis and his mother, Carol, inherited ownership of the Raiders, with Mark Davis assuming the role of the franchise's operating head. Forbes estimates Mark's net worth to be $2.3 billion.

22. Sheila Ford Hamp ($2 billion)

Sheila Ford Hamp smiles before the preseason game between the Detroit Lions and Buffalo Bills at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. Photo: Nic Antaya

Full name: Sheila Ford Hamp

Sheila Ford Hamp Date of birth: 1951

1951 Place of birth: Detroit, Michigan, United States

Detroit, Michigan, United States Team: Detroit Lions

According to Pro Football Network, Sheila Ford Hamp is one of the wealthiest owners in the NFL, with a net worth of $2 billion. In 2020, her mother, Martha Firestone Ford, the CEO of Firestone Tires, handed over control of the team, marking a historic moment in the NFL as ownership transitioned from one woman to another for the first time.

23. Mike Brown ($2 billion)

Cincinnati Bengals owner Mike Brown speaks to the media after introducing Zac Taylor as the new head coach at Paul Brown Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio. Photo: Joe Robbins

Full name: Michael Brown

Michael Brown Date of birth: 10 August 1935

10 August 1935 Place of birth: Massillon, Ohio, United States

Massillon, Ohio, United States Team: Cincinnati Bengals

Michael Brown is the son of Bengals co-founder Paul Brown. He joined the team when it was founded in 1968 and became owner after his father died in 1991. Before beginning his career as a football executive, he played quarterback at Dartmouth. According to Heavy, Michael Brown's net worth is alleged to be $2 billion.

24. Amy Adams Strunk and Family ($2 billion)

Owner Amy Adams Strunk of the Tennessee Titans on the field before a game against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo: Wesley Hitt

Full name: Amy Adams Strunk

Amy Adams Strunk Date of birth: 29 September 1955

29 September 1955 Place of birth: Houston, Texas, United States

Houston, Texas, United States Team: Tennessee Titans

Adams Strunk comes from one of the richest families in the US. She is the controlling owner of the Tennessee Titans, a position she assumed in March 2015 after a family dispute. She has an estimated net worth of $2 billion.

25. Steve Tisch ($1.6 billion)

Steve Tisch looks on before the pre-season football game against the Carolina Panthers at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Photo: Rich Schultz

Full name: Steven Elliot Tisch

Steven Elliot Tisch Date of birth: 14 February 1949

14 February 1949 Place of birth: Lakewood, New Jersey, United States

Lakewood, New Jersey, United States Team: New York Giants

Steven Tisch is the chairman and executive vice president of the New York Giants. His late father, Bob Tisch, purchased a 50% stake in the team for $75 million in 1991.

Bob Tisch co-founded Loews Corp. with his brother Laurence in 1946, starting as a New Jersey hotel venture. Today, Loews Corp. is a publicly-traded company that operates in insurance, drilling rigs, natural gas pipelines, and hotels.

Steven's mother, Joan (who passed away in 2017), was the largest individual shareholder of Loews, with a 6% stake. Steven's brother Jonathan is the co-chairman of Loews, and Steven, Jonathan, and their sister Laurie inherited their mother's fortune. According to Forbes, Steve Tisch's net worth is $1.6 billion.

26. Michael Bidwill and Family ($1.4 billion)

Owner Michael Bidwill of the Arizona Cardinals looks on before the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. Photo: Michael Reaves

Full name: Michael Bidwill

Michael Bidwill Date of birth: December 1964

December 1964 Place of birth: St. Louis, Missouri, United States

St. Louis, Missouri, United States Team: Arizona Cardinals

With deep family ties to the team, Bidwill's passion for football is a significant part of his identity. He represents the third generation of his family and leads the business. According to the Pro Football Network and Sportskeeda, his net worth is alleged to be $1.4 billion.

27. Clark Hunt and family ($1.4 billion)

Kansas City Chiefs owner and CEO Clark Hunt celebrates after defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20 in the AFC Championship Game in Kansas City, Missouri. Photo: Kevin C. Cox

Full name: Clark Knobel Hunt

Clark Knobel Hunt Date of birth: 19 February 1965

19 February 1965 Place of birth: Dallas, Texas, United States

Dallas, Texas, United States Team: Kansas City Chiefs

Clark Hunt is the chairman and CEO of the Kansas City Chiefs, an NFL team he co-owns with his three siblings. Their father, Lamar Hunt, who passed away in 2006, founded the team and transferred control to his children in 2005. According to Forbes, Clark Hunt and family is worth $1.4 billion.

28. Zygi Wilf and Family ($1.3 billion)

Owner Zygi Wilf of the Minnesota Vikings walks the sideline before the game against the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Photo: Stephen Maturen

Full name: Zygmunt "Zygi" Wilf

Zygmunt "Zygi" Wilf Date of birth: 22 April 1950

22 April 1950 Place of birth: West Berlin

West Berlin Team: Minnesota Vikings

Zygmunt "Zygi" Wilf is an American billionaire businessman and real estate developer. He is the chairman and co-owner of the Minnesota Vikings and the majority owner of Orlando City SC in Major League Soccer.

Zygi and his brother, Mark Wilf, also serve as a trustee of Yeshiva University. According to Celebrity Net Worth and Pro Football Network, Zygi Wilf's net worth is $1.3 billion.

29. Virginia McCaskey ($1.3 billion)

Virginia McCaskey speaks at the Ring of Excellence ceremony for Brian Urlacher's recent induction into the Hall of Fame in Chicago, Illinois. Photo: Robin Alam/Icon Sportswire

Full name: Virginia Halas McCaskey

Virginia Halas McCaskey Date of birth: 5 January 1923

5 January 1923 Place of birth: Chicago, Illinois, United States

Chicago, Illinois, United States Team: Chicago Bears

Virginia Halas McCaskey is the principal owner of the Chicago Bears. She inherited the team from her father, George Halas, upon his death in 1983. According to Forbes, Virginia Halas McCaskey is worth $1.3 billion.

30. Art Rooney II ($1.2 billion)

Pittsburgh Steelers owner Art Rooney looks on during the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Photo: Joe Sargent

Full name: Arthur Joseph Rooney II

Arthur Joseph Rooney II Date of birth: 14 September 1952

14 September 1952 Place of birth: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States Team: Pittsburgh Steelers

Arthur Rooney II, a lawyer by profession, is the owner and president of the Pittsburgh Steelers. He is among the richest men in the world.

Arthur assumed the role of team president in May 2003. Rooney is actively involved in the Pittsburgh community, dedicating much of his time to various organisations. Arthur Rooney II's net worth is $1.2 billion.

31. Dean Spanos ($1 billion)

Owner and Chairman of the Board Dean Spanos of the Los Angeles Chargers speaks to the media during a press conference at YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California. Photo: Ronald Martinez

Full name: Dean Alexander Spanos

Dean Alexander Spanos Date of birth: 26 May 1950

26 May 1950 Place of birth: Stockton, California, United States

Stockton, California, United States Team: Los Angeles Chargers

Dean Spanos assumed control of the team's daily operations in 1994, serving as president and CEO until 2015, when he handed the reins to his sons. After his father's passing in 2018, Dean became the sole owner. Celebrity Net Worth estimates his net worth at approximately $1 billion.

32. Mark Murphy ($44.4 million)

Green Bay's president and CEO Mark Murphy gestures before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo: Scott Taetsch

Full name: Daniel Calhoun "Cal" McNair

Daniel Calhoun "Cal" McNair Date of birth: 24 October 1961

24 October 1961 Place of birth: Houston, Texas, United States

Houston, Texas, United States Team: Green Bay Packers

Mark Murphy is an American football executive and former player who serves as the Green Bay Packers president and CEO. According to Benziga, Mark Murphy's net worth is alleged to be $44.4 million.

On a philanthropic level, the Murphys have contributed financially to various organisations, including the Milwaukee Public Schools Foundation, We All Rise Green Bay, Urban Triage, and Maroon Calabash.

Who is the richest NFL owner in the world?

As of 2024, Rob Walton, who owns the Denver Broncos, is the richest NFL owner. Walton is a member of the Walton family, which founded and controlled Walmart, one of the world's largest retail chains. His estimated net worth is around $74 billion.

What NFL team is the richest franchise?

According to Forbes, the Dallas Cowboys are consistently ranked as the most valuable NFL franchise. The team's current value is $9 billion, with an operating income of 504 million.

The list of the richest NFL owners showcases an extraordinary range of financial achievements and backgrounds. While the top owners wield significant influence over the league, each brings unique strengths and resources contributing to the NFL's success.

