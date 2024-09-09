Who is the highest-paid coach in the NFL? Top 10 ranked by salary

To be a head coach in the NFL is quite an accomplishment. It is a coveted position that comes with an equally rewarding paycheck. The salaries of NFL coach may vary based on several factors, such as their teams, tenure, experience, and past successes. So, who is the highest-paid coach in the NFL now?

Jim Harbaugh (L), Andy Reid (C) and Sean Payton (R) are some of the highest-paid coaches in the NFL. Photo: Allen J. Schaben, David Eulitt, James Gilbert (modified by author)

10 highest-paid coaches in the NFL

Being a coach in the NFL requires special and unique skills that can lead a team through any difficulties. Given the importance of coaches in the NFL, fans are always curious about their salaries. Below is a list of the top ten highest-paid NFL coaches.

Name Annual salary Current team Andy Reid $20 million Kansas City Chiefs Sean Payton $18 million Denver Broncos Jim Harbaugh $16 million Los Angeles Chargers Sean McVay $15 million Los Angeles Rams Kyle Shanahan $14 million San Francisco 49ers Mike Tomlin $12.5 million Pittsburgh Steelers John Harbaugh $12 million Baltimore Ravens Doug Pederson $8.5 million Jacksonville Jaguars Sean McDermott $8 million Buffalo Bills Matt LaFleur $5 million Green Bay Packers

1. Andy Reid — $20 million

Andy Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs at Westin Lake Las Vegas Resort and Spa on 7 February 2024 in Henderson, Nevada. Photo: Jamie Squire

Full name : Andrew Walter Reid

: Andrew Walter Reid Date of birth : 19 March 1958

: 19 March 1958 Age : 66 years old (as of 2024)

: 66 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Los Angeles, California, United States

: Los Angeles, California, United States Current team: Kansas City Chiefs

Andrew Reid is the head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs of the NFL. He was formerly the head coach of the Philadelphia Eagles from 1999 to 2012 and the Eagles' executive vice president of football operations from 2001 to 2012. As a coach, Reid has three Super Bowl wins.

As of 2024, Andrew is the NFL coach, with an annual salary of $20 million. Through the end of the 2023-2024 season, Andy earned $11.5 million with the Kansas City Chiefs. His salary increased to $20 million annually after signing a five-year contract with the team in April 2024. He has an estimated net worth of $50 million.

2. Sean Payton — $18 million

Sean Payton of the Denver Broncos at the Indiana Convention Center on 27 February 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Photo: Stacy Revere

Full name : Patrick Sean Payton

: Patrick Sean Payton Date of birth : 29 December 1963

: 29 December 1963 Age: 60 years old (as of September 2024)

60 years old (as of September 2024) Place of birth : San Mateo, California, United States

: San Mateo, California, United States Current team: Denver Broncos

Sean Payton is an American professional football coach and former quarterback. He is the current head coach of the Denver Broncos of the NFL. He formerly served as the head coach of the New Orleans Saints from 2006 to 2021. Sean began his coaching career in the collegiate ranks, starting as an offensive assistant at San Diego State University in 1988.

Sean has had a career spanning many years and clubs, including the New Orleans Saints, the Dallas Cowboys, and the Philadelphia Eagles. In 2023, he was hired as the head coach of the Denver Broncos for the next five years. His salary at the Broncos is $18 million annually, making him the second highest-paid NFL coach. Sean has an estimated net worth of $35 million.

3. Jim Harbaugh — $16 million

Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on 19 November 2022 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Photo: Aaron J. Thornton

Full name : James Joseph Harbaugh

: James Joseph Harbaugh Date of birth : 23 December 1963

: 23 December 1963 Age : 60 years old (as of September 2024)

: 60 years old (as of September 2024) Place of birth : Toledo, Ohio, United States

: Toledo, Ohio, United States Current team: Los Angeles Chargers

James Harbaugh is an American professional football coach and former quarterback. He is currently the head coach of the Los Angeles Chargers and previously coached at the University of Michigan, the San Francisco 49ers, Stanford University, and the University of San Diego.

On 24 January 2024, he was signed by the Los Angeles Chargers for the next five years, reportedly earning $16 million per year. His previous contract with Michigan paid him a base salary of around $7.5 million per year.

4. Sean McVay — $15 million

Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams at NRG Stadium on 24 August 2024 in Houston, Texas. Photo: Ric Tapia

Full name: Sean McVay

Sean McVay Date of birth : 24 January 1986

: 24 January 1986 Age : 38 years old (as of 2024)

: 38 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Dayton, Ohio, United States

: Dayton, Ohio, United States Current team: Los Angeles Rams

Sean McVay is among the highest-paid coaches in the NFL. He has served as the head coach of the Los Angeles Rams since 2017. He was previously the offensive coordinator for the Washington Redskins and tight ends coach for the Redskins.

McVay became the youngest NFL head coach in the modern era when he was hired by the Rams in 2017 at the age of 30.

Before that, he led the Rams to two Super Bowl appearances and won the franchise's first since 1999 in Super Bowl LVI. With the Rams, Sean McVary earns an annual salary of 15 million. He previously earned $8.5 million per year in the 2021-2022 season. According to Celebrity Net Worth, he has an estimated net worth of $40 million.

5. Kyle Shanahan — $14 million

Kyle Shanahan at Hilton Lake Las Vegas Resort and Spa on 8 February 2024 in Henderson, Nevada. Photo: Chris Unger

Full name : Kyle Michael Shanahan

: Kyle Michael Shanahan Date of birth: 14 December 1979

14 December 1979 Age: 44 years old (as of September 2024)

44 years old (as of September 2024) Place of birth : Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States

: Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States Current team: San Francisco 49ers

Kyle Michael Shanahan is the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers, whom he has led to three division titles, four postseason appearances, four NFC Championship Game appearances, and two Super Bowl appearances (LIV and LVIII). Shanahan started his career as an assistant coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2004.

He has also coached numerous other teams, including Atlanta Falcons, Cleveland Browns and Washington Redskins. Shanahan was named the AP NFL Assistant Coach of the Year in 2016. With the 49ers, Kyle's annual salary is 14 million. This comes after he signed an extension contract that will keep him with the 49ers through 2027.

6. Mike Tomlin — $12.5 million

Mike Tomlin at the 13th Annual NFL Honors at Resorts World Theatre on 8 February 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Jeff Kravitz

Full name : Michael Pettaway Tomlin

: Michael Pettaway Tomlin Date of birth : 15 March 1972

: 15 March 1972 Age : 52 years old (as of 2024)

: 52 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Hampton, Virginia, United States

: Hampton, Virginia, United States Current team: Pittsburgh Steelers

Mike Tomlin is the current head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers, a position he has held since 2007. Since joining the Steelers, he has led the team to 11 playoff appearances, seven division titles, three AFC Championship games, two Super Bowl appearances, and a title in Super Bowl XLIII.

Before joining the Pennsylvania franchise in 2007, Tomlin was the defensive backs coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2001-2005) and defensive coordinator for the Minnesota Vikings (2006). Mike Tomlin's annual salary with the Pittsburgh Steelers is $12.5 million, making him one of the highest-paid coaches in the NFL.

7. John Harbaugh — 12 million

John Harbaugh at the Under Armour Performance Center on 1 August 2024 in Owings Mills, Maryland. Photo: Kim Hairston

Full name : John William Harbaugh

: John William Harbaugh Date of birth : 23 September 1962

: 23 September 1962 Age : 62 years old (as of 2024)

: 62 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Toledo, Ohio, United States

: Toledo, Ohio, United States Current team: Baltimore Ravens

John Harbaugh is the head coach of the NFL's Baltimore Ravens. He previously served as the Philadelphia Eagles defensive backs coach and coach for nine years. Harbaugh has been guiding the Ravens for 15 years, during which time the team has won 172 games and Super Bowl XLVII.

John Harbaugh is one of the highest-paid coaches in the league. He made around $3.5 million in his initial contract with the Ravens in 2008, but in 2022, he signed a contract extension with them, bringing his annual salary to $12 million.

8. Doug Pederson — $8.5 million

Doug Pederson of the Jacksonville Jaguars at the Indiana Convention Center on 27 February 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Photo: Stacy Revere

Full name: Douglas Irvin Pederson

Douglas Irvin Pederson Date of birth: 31 January 1968

31 January 1968 Age: 56 years old (as of 2024)

56 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Bellingham, Washington, United States

Bellingham, Washington, United States Current team: Jacksonville Jaguars

Douglas Pederson is an American professional football coach and former player. He is the current head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars and has coached for various NFL teams, including the Kansas City Chiefs, Philadelphia Eagles, and Calvary Baptist Academy (LA). As the Eagles' coach, he won Super Bowl LII.

Doug Pederson signed a multi-year deal with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2022 to become their head coach. He earns a base salary of $8.5 million with the team. In 2022, he led the team to its first division title and playoff victory since 2017. The coach has an estimated net worth of $12 million.

9. Sean McDermott — $8 million

Sean McDermott at Ford Field on 24 November 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. Photo: Nic Antaya

Full name : Sean Michael McDermott

: Sean Michael McDermott Date of birth : 21 March 1974

: 21 March 1974 Age : 50 years old (as of 2024)

: 50 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth : Omaha, Nebraska, United States

: Omaha, Nebraska, United States Current team: Buffalo Bills

Sean McDermott is the head coach of the NFL's Buffalo Bills. He formerly served as the assistant coach for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2001, as defensive coordinator from 2009 to 2010, and later as defensive coordinator of the Carolina Panthers from 2011 to 2016.

Since becoming head coach in 2017, McDermott has significantly improved the Bills' fortunes, leading the team to three consecutive AFC East division titles from 2020 to 2022. In 2020, the Bills granted McDermott a six-year contract extension, entitling him to an annual salary of $8 million.

10. Matt LaFleur — $5 million

Matt LaFleur at Lambeau Field on 18 September 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Photo: Michael Reaves

Full name : Matthew Patrick LaFleur

: Matthew Patrick LaFleur Date of birth : 3 November 1979

: 3 November 1979 Age: 44 years old (as of September 2024)

44 years old (as of September 2024) Place of birth : Mount Pleasant, Michigan, United States

: Mount Pleasant, Michigan, United States Current team: Green Bay Packers

Matt LaFleur has served as the head coach of the Green Bay Packers since 2019. He was formerly the quarterback coach of the Washington Redskins, Notre Dame, and the Atlanta Falcons. He also served as the offensive coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams and the Tennessee Titans.

LaFleur reportedly earns around $5 million annually as of his latest contract. He signed a four-year contract with the Green Bay Packers worth $20 million.

What is Andy Reid's annual salary?

Andy Reid, the head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs, earns an annual salary of around $20 million, making him one of the highest-paid coaches in the NFL.

Who is the lowest-paid coach in the NFL?

The lowest-paid head coach in the NFL is Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns. His annual salary is estimated to be around $3.5 million.

What NFL coaches get paid the most?

The highest-paid NFL coaches come from teams with consistent winning records, multiple championships, or innovative coaching styles. As of 2024, some of the top-paid NFL coaches include Andrew Reid of the Kansas City Chiefs and Sean Payton of the Denver Broncos.

The highest-paid coach in the NFL earns several millions annually. Often, these coaches command a salary that reflects both exceptional leadership and a history of success on the field. As of writing, Andy Reid, the head coach of the Kansas City Chiefs, earns an estimated annual salary of $20 million, making him one of the highest-paid coaches in the NFL.

