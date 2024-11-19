Top 25 richest baseball players in the world ranked by their net worths
Have you ever wondered who the richest baseball players in the world are? Major League Baseball players benefit from multi-million dollar contracts, high salaries, lucrative sponsorships and endorsement deals. Get to know who the richest baseball players are now.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Richest baseball players in the world
- 1. Alex Rodriguez — ($350 million)
- 2. Derek Jeter — ($200 million)
- 3. Justin Verlander — ($200 million)
- 4. Ichiro Suzuki — ($180 million)
- 5. Albert Pujols — ($170 million–$341 million)
- 6. Buster Posey — ($150 million–$153 million)
- 7. Max Scherzer — ($150 million–$374 million)
- 8. Miguel Cabrera — ($145 million-$393 million)
- 9. Mike Trout — ($140 million)
- 10. Zack Greinke — ($120 million)
- 11. Clayton Kershaw — ($110 million)
- 12. Joey Votto — ($110 million–$262 million)
- 13. Robinson Canó — ($110 million–$252 million)
- 14. Cole Hamels — ($105 million)
- 15. Adrián González — ($100 million)
- 16. Barry Bonds — ($100 million)
- 17. Bryce Harper — ($100 million)
- 18. Joe Mauer — ($100 million)
- 19. Prince Fielder — ($100 million)
- 20. Stephen Strasburg — ($100 million–$351 million)
- 21. Adrián Beltré — ($95 million–$125 million)
- 22. Randy Johnson — ($95 million)
- 23. Chipper Jones — ($90 million–$110 million)
- 24. Félix Hernández — ($90 million–$100 million)
- 25. Gary Sheffield — ($90 million)
- Who has the highest net worth in baseball?
- Who is the richest baseball player of all time?
We strive to provide factual and accurate information. As a result, we used data from Forbes, Celebrity Net Worth, and other credible sources to rank each player by net worth and determine the richest baseball player of all time. While this list does not conclusively cover all wealthy players, it includes the most notable figures.
Richest baseball players in the world
The financial success of Major League Baseball teams and their players has continually increased its global appeal. The players' wealth is sourced from salaries, bonuses, sponsorships, merchandising, and other investments. Below is a comprehensive list of the richest baseball player and their net worth details.
|Player
|Net worth
|Alex Rodriguez
|$350 million
|Derek Jeter
|$200 million
|Justin Verlander
|$200 million
|Ichiro Suzuki
|$180 million
|Albert Pujols
|$170 million - $341 million
|Buster Posey
|$150 million - $153 million
|Max Scherzer
|$150 million - $374 million
|Miguel Cabrera
|$145 million - $393 million
|Mike Trout
|$140 million
|Zack Greinke
|$120 million
|Clayton Kershaw
|$110 million
|Joey Votto
|$110 million–$262 million
|Robinson Canó
|$110 million–$252 million
|Cole Hamels
|$105 million
|Adrián González
|$100 million
|Barry Bonds
|$100 million
|Bryce Harper
|$100 million
|Joe Mauer
|$100 million
|Prince Fielder
|$100 million
|Stephen Strasburg
|$100 million
|Adrián Beltré
|$95 million–$125 million
|Randy Johnson
|$95 million
|Chipper Jones
|$90 million–$110 million
|Felix Hernandez
|$90 million–$100 million
|Gary Sheffield
|$90 million
1. Alex Rodriguez — ($350 million)
- Full name: Alexander Emmanuel Rodriguez
- Date of birth: 27 July 1975
- Age: 49 years old as of 2024
- Playing status: Retired
Alex Rodriguez, also known as 'A-Rod', is the richest retired baseball player as of 2024. According to Forbes and Celebrity Net Worth, his 22-year career earned him more than $20.7 million in salary and winnings, $24 million in bonuses, and $400,000 in endorsements.
2. Derek Jeter — ($200 million)
- Full name: Derek Sanderson Jeter
- Date of birth: 26 June 1974
- Age: 50 years as of 2024
- Playing status: Retired
According to The Success Bug and Celebrity Net Worth, his net worth is allegedly $200 million as of 2024. Between 1995 and 2014, he earned over $415 million in salary and endorsements. Post-retirement, Derek Jeter ventured into real estate, team ownership, media and capital ventures.
3. Justin Verlander — ($200 million)
- Full name: Justin Brooks Verlander
- Date of birth: 20 February 1983
- Age: 41 years as of 2024
- Playing status: Active
Justin Verlander is a 3-time AL Cy Young Award winner and a 2-time World Series Champion. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the dominant Astros pitcher has allegedly accumulated a net worth of between $150 million and $200 million.
4. Ichiro Suzuki — ($180 million)
- Full name: Ichiro Suzuki
- Date of birth: 22 October 1973
- Age: 51 years as of 2024
- Playing status: Retired
Ichiro Suzuki is one of the richest athletes of Asian origin in MLB history. He is remembered as a 10-time All-Star, 10-time Gold Glove winner, 3-time Silver Slugger, and 2001 AL MVP with the Mariners. According to Celebrity Net Worth, his net worth is alleged to be $180 million.
5. Albert Pujols — ($170 million–$341 million)
- Full name: José Alberto Pujols Alcántara
- Date of birth: 16 January 1980
- Age: 44 years old as of 2024
- Playing status: Active
According to Celebrity Net Worth and Salary Sport, the first baseman's net worth is alleged to be between $170 million and $341.7 million. He has reportedly earned up to $27.3 million in winnings and $700,000 in endorsements.
6. Buster Posey — ($150 million–$153 million)
- Full name: Gerald Dempsey 'Buster' Posey III
- Date of birth: 27 March 1987
- Age: 37 years old as of 2024
- Playing status: Retired
The catcher's net worth is alleged to be between $150 million and $153.8 million. Reports by Forbes indicate that he receives $3.5 million annually off the field from memorabilia and endorsements.
7. Max Scherzer — ($150 million–$374 million)
- Full name: Ryan Max Scherzer
- Date of birth: 27 July 1984
- Age: 40 years old as of 2024
- Playing status: Active
Scherzer tops the list of the richest active baseball players in 2024. His net worth is alleged to be between $150 million and $374.5 million.
8. Miguel Cabrera — ($145 million-$393 million)
- Full name: José Miguel Cabrera Torres
- Date of birth: 18 April 1983
- Age: 41 years old as of 2024
- Playing status: Retired
Recently retired first baseman Miggy has had 11,796 at-bat appearances, 1,551 runs, and 3,174 hits in 2,797 games. He is alleged to be worth between $145 million and $393 million. Off the field, Cabrera’s wealth comes from sponsorship deals with Adidas, Panini, and Topps.
9. Mike Trout — ($140 million)
- Full name: Michael Nelson Trout
- Date of birth: 7 August 1991
- Age: 33 years old as of 2024
- Playing status: Active
According to Celebrity Net Worth and Essentially Sports, Mike Trout, a three-time MVP, allegedly has a net worth of $140 million. Trout signed a historic $426.5 million contract with the Los Angeles Angels and has endorsement deals with brands like Nike, BodyArmor, and Subway.
10. Zack Greinke — ($120 million)
- Full name: Zackary Michael Greinke
- Date of birth: 21 October 1983
- Age: 41 years old as of 2024
- Playing status: Active
The 2009 Cy Young winner has an alleged net worth of $120 million. Greinke earns through endorsement deals with brands like Rawlings and Wilson Sporting Goods, and he has invested in tech startups and esports.
11. Clayton Kershaw — ($110 million)
- Full name: Clayton Edward Kershaw
- Date of birth: 19 March 1988
- Age: 36 years old as of 2024
- Playing status: Active
Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw has an alleged net worth of $110 million. In 2020, he ranked 57th among the world's highest-paid athletes, earning $27.3 million. In the same year, he recorded $750,000 in endorsements from Skechers USA, Topps, and Wilson Sporting Goods.
12. Joey Votto — ($110 million–$262 million)
- Full name: Joseph Daniel Votto
- Date of birth: 10 September 1983
- Age: 41 years old as of 2024
- Playing status: Retired
Canada's 2010 Athlete of the Year, Joey Votto, is a 6-time All-Star, 7-time James Tip O’Neil Award, Hank Aaron Award and Gold Glove winner. According to Celebrity Net Worth and Salary Sport, the first baseman has amassed an alleged net worth of between $110 million and $262.5 million.
13. Robinson Canó — ($110 million–$252 million)
- Full name: Robinson José Canó Mercedes
- Date of birth: 22 October 1982
- Age: 42 years old as of 2024
- Playing status: Active
Robinson Canó is an 8-time MLB All-Star, 2-time Gold Glove, 5-time Silver Slugger and 2017 MLB All-Star Game winner. His net worth allegedly ranges between $110 million and $252 million.
14. Cole Hamels — ($105 million)
- Full name: Colbert Michael Hamels
- Date of birth: 27 December 1983
- Age: 40 years old as of 2024
- Playing status: Retired
For 22 years, Phillies' pitcher Cole Hamels recorded 163 wins and 122 losses in 423 games before retiring in June 2024. He has an alleged net worth of $105 million. In 2017, his annual earnings of $22.7 million made him the 78th highest-paid athlete in the world.
15. Adrián González — ($100 million)
- Full name: Adrián Rafael González
- Date of birth: 8 May 1982
- Age: 42 years old as of 2024
- Playing status: Retired
Adrián González, a 5-time Gold Glove winner, has an estimated net worth of $90 million, according to Baseball Biographies and GOBanking Rates. A-Gon has earned between $190 million and $200 million in salaries from his teams.
16. Barry Bonds — ($100 million)
- Full name: Barry Lamar Bonds
- Date of birth: 24 July 1964
- Age: 60 years old as of 2024
- Playing status: Retired
Barry Bonds is an all-time stats leader who set various records, such as 73 home runs in 2001, 232 walks in 2004, 0.609% on-base in 2004, and a slugging 0. 863% in 2001. his net worth is alleged to be $100 million as of 2024.
17. Bryce Harper — ($100 million)
- Full name: Bryce Aron Max Harper
- Date of birth: 16 October 1992
- Age: 32 years old as of 2024
- Playing status: Active
In 2019, the two-time MVP signed a historic 13-year, $330 million contract with the Philadelphia Phillies. According to Celebrity Net Worth, his alleged net worth is $100 million. In 2019, he ranked 23rd among the world's highest-paid athletes, earning over $35 million through salary and winnings.
18. Joe Mauer — ($100 million)
- Full name: Joseph Patrick Mauer
- Date of birth: 19 April 1983
- Age: 41 years old as of 2024
- Playing status: Retired
Joe Mauer is a former baseball catcher and first baseman who played for the Minnesota Twins, where he played 1,858 games between 2004 and 2018. According to The Richest and GOBanking Rates, the Hall of Famer has an alleged net worth of $100 million.
19. Prince Fielder — ($100 million)
- Full name: Prince Semien Fielder
- Date of birth: 9 May 1984
- Age: 40 years old as of 2024
- Playing status: Retired
According to Media Referee and The Richest, the first baseman is allegedly worth $100 million. He is remembered for holding the Brewers' team record for home runs and runs batted in. In August 2016, he was declared medically disabled after suffering two gruesome injuries, which led to his early retirement.
20. Stephen Strasburg — ($100 million–$351 million)
- Full name: Stephen James Strasburg
- Date of birth: 20 July 1988
- Age: 36 years old as of 2024
- Playing status: Retired
Years of injuries forced the Nationals' pitcher to retire while still in his prime. However, this does not affect his net worth, as Stacker and Salary Sport allege that it lies between $100 million and $351 million.
21. Adrián Beltré — ($95 million–$125 million)
- Full name: Adrián Rafael Beltré Pérez
- Date of birth: 7 April 1979
- Age: 45 years old as of 2024
- Playing status: Retired
According to Celebrity Net Worth and The Richest, Adrián Beltré's net worth is alleged to be between $95 million and $125 million. His wealth is linked to career earnings and real estate ventures.
22. Randy Johnson — ($95 million)
- Full name: Randall David Johnson
- Date of birth: 10 September 1963
- Age: 61 years old as of 2024
- Playing status: Retired
Until 2009, the Big Unit was a formidable force in the MLB, playing for 22 seasons and recording over 300 wins against 166 losses. According to Market Realist and Clutch Points, the pitcher's career earned him an alleged net worth of $95 million.
23. Chipper Jones — ($90 million–$110 million)
- Full name: Larry Wayne Jones Jr.
- Date of birth: 24 April 1972
- Age: 52 years old as of 2024
- Playing status: Retired
2018 Hall of Famer Chipper Jones played in the MLB for 19 years, in which he played 2,499 games for the Braves. Jones, who still serves the baseball community through consultancies, is allegedly worth between $90 million and $110 million, according to Kahawa Tungu and The Richest.
24. Félix Hernández — ($90 million–$100 million)
- Full name: Félix Abraham Hernández García
- Date of birth: 8 April 1986
- Age: 38 years old as of 2024
- Playing status: Retired
According to Celebrity Net Worth and Baseball Biographies, the former pitcher is allegedly worth between $90 million and $100 million. In 2019, he was the 84th highest-paid athlete in the world, earning about $26.6 million. His endorsement earnings in the same year as approximately $300,000.
25. Gary Sheffield — ($90 million)
- Full name: Gary Antonian Sheffield
- Date of birth: 18 November 1968
- Age: 55 years old as of 2024
- Playing status: Retired
According to Celebrity Net Worth and GOBankingRates, Sheffield is allegedly worth $90 million. The former outfielder earned his wealth through career winnings.
Who has the highest net worth in baseball?
Baseball executives Bud Selig and Jim Crane have the highest net worths in the game. Bud Selig, the Commissioner Emeritus of Baseball, is worth $400 million, while Houston Astros team owner Jim Crane is worth $2.5 billion.
Who is the current richest baseball player?
Shohei Ohtani is considered the wealthiest baseball player currently and the highest-paid MLB player of all time. According to Celebrity Net Worth and Parade, his net worth is alleged to be $50 million.
Who is the richest baseball player of all time?
Former shortstop Alex Rodriguez is considered the richest athlete in the sport. His business acumen, resilience and strength have contributed to his success in and out of active play.
The richest baseball players in the world reflect the lucrative benefits of the game. Their excellence on and off the field is critical to their wealth's growth. At the top of the list is retired baseball player Alex Rodriguez.
Legit.ng also published an article on the richest sports in the world. The report highlights lucrative and thriving sports and the passion and global appeal their success creates.
Sports teams and leagues generate income through ticket sales, broadcasting rights, merchandising, sponsorships, and advertising. Read on for details of the wealthiest sports around the world.
Source: Legit.ng
Ciku Njuguna (Lifestyle writer) Ciku Njuguna is a journalist with four years of experience in content creation working with Sports Brief and CyberSchool technologies. She has a BSc in Nutrition and Dietetics (2018) and a Postgraduate Diploma in Education from the University of Nairobi (2022). Ciku joined Legit.ng in 2024, where she currently covers lifestyle content. In 2023, she finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. In 2024, she participated in the Google News Initiative training program. Email: ciku.njuguna1@gmail.com