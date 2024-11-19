Have you ever wondered who the richest baseball players in the world are? Major League Baseball players benefit from multi-million dollar contracts, high salaries, lucrative sponsorships and endorsement deals. Get to know who the richest baseball players are now.

The top 5 richest baseball players in the world. Photo: Robbie Rogers/MLB, Robert Rogers, Adam Glanzman/MLB, Christian Petersen, Matt Brown (modified by author)(Getty/canva.com)

We strive to provide factual and accurate information. As a result, we used data from Forbes, Celebrity Net Worth, and other credible sources to rank each player by net worth and determine the richest baseball player of all time. While this list does not conclusively cover all wealthy players, it includes the most notable figures.

Richest baseball players in the world

The financial success of Major League Baseball teams and their players has continually increased its global appeal. The players' wealth is sourced from salaries, bonuses, sponsorships, merchandising, and other investments. Below is a comprehensive list of the richest baseball player and their net worth details.

Player Net worth Alex Rodriguez $350 million Derek Jeter $200 million Justin Verlander $200 million Ichiro Suzuki $180 million Albert Pujols $170 million - $341 million Buster Posey $150 million - $153 million Max Scherzer $150 million - $374 million Miguel Cabrera $145 million - $393 million Mike Trout $140 million Zack Greinke $120 million Clayton Kershaw $110 million Joey Votto $110 million–$262 million Robinson Canó $110 million–$252 million Cole Hamels $105 million Adrián González $100 million Barry Bonds $100 million Bryce Harper $100 million Joe Mauer $100 million Prince Fielder $100 million Stephen Strasburg $100 million Adrián Beltré $95 million–$125 million Randy Johnson $95 million Chipper Jones $90 million–$110 million Felix Hernandez $90 million–$100 million Gary Sheffield $90 million

1. Alex Rodriguez — ($350 million)

Former New York Yankee Alex Rodriguez reacts before a game at Yankee Stadium on 24 August 2024, in New York City. Photo: Jim McIsaac

Full name : Alexander Emmanuel Rodriguez

: Alexander Emmanuel Rodriguez Date of birth : 27 July 1975

: 27 July 1975 Age : 49 years old as of 2024

: 49 years old as of 2024 Playing status: Retired

Alex Rodriguez, also known as 'A-Rod', is the richest retired baseball player as of 2024. According to Forbes and Celebrity Net Worth, his 22-year career earned him more than $20.7 million in salary and winnings, $24 million in bonuses, and $400,000 in endorsements.

2. Derek Jeter — ($200 million)

Former New York Yankee Derek Jeter laughs after game 4 of the 2024 World Series between the Dodgers and the Yankees at Yankee Stadium on 29 October 2024. Photo: Sarah Stier

Full name : Derek Sanderson Jeter

: Derek Sanderson Jeter Date of birth : 26 June 1974

: 26 June 1974 Age : 50 years as of 2024

: 50 years as of 2024 Playing status: Retired

According to The Success Bug and Celebrity Net Worth, his net worth is allegedly $200 million as of 2024. Between 1995 and 2014, he earned over $415 million in salary and endorsements. Post-retirement, ventured into real estate, team ownership, media and capital ventures.

3. Justin Verlander — ($200 million)

Justin Verlander of the Houston Astros throws a pitch against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on 28 September 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. Photo: Nick Cammett

Full name : Justin Brooks Verlander

: Justin Brooks Verlander Date of birth : 20 February 1983

: 20 February 1983 Age : 41 years as of 2024

: 41 years as of 2024 Playing status: Active

Justin Verlander is a 3-time AL Cy Young Award winner and a 2-time World Series Champion. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the dominant Astros pitcher has allegedly accumulated a net worth of between $150 million and $200 million.

4. Ichiro Suzuki — ($180 million)

Former Seattle Mariner Ichiro Suzuki speaks during the Mariners Hall of Fame ceremony at T-Mobile Park on 27 August 2022 in Seattle, Washington. Photo: Steph Chambers

Full name : Ichiro Suzuki

: Ichiro Suzuki Date of birth : 22 October 1973

: 22 October 1973 Age : 51 years as of 2024

: 51 years as of 2024 Playing status: Retired

Ichiro Suzuki is one of the richest athletes of Asian origin in MLB history. He is remembered as a 10-time All-Star, 10-time Gold Glove winner, 3-time Silver Slugger, and 2001 AL MVP with the Mariners. According to Celebrity Net Worth, his net worth is alleged to be $180 million.

5. Albert Pujols — ($170 million–$341 million)

Albert Pujols of the St. Louis Cardinals prepares to bat during a game against the San Diego Padres at PETCO Park on 22 September 2022 in San Diego, California. Photo: Sean M. Haffey

Full name : José Alberto Pujols Alcántara

: José Alberto Pujols Alcántara Date of birth : 16 January 1980

: 16 January 1980 Age : 44 years old as of 2024

: 44 years old as of 2024 Playing status: Active

According to Celebrity Net Worth and Salary Sport, the first baseman's net worth is alleged to be between $170 million and $341.7 million. He has reportedly earned up to $27.3 million in winnings and $700,000 in endorsements.

6. Buster Posey — ($150 million–$153 million)

Buster Posey speaks during a press conference at Oracle Park on 1 October 2024 in San Francisco, California. Photo: Andy Kuno/San Francisco Giants

Full name : Gerald Dempsey 'Buster' Posey III

: Gerald Dempsey 'Buster' Posey III Date of birth : 27 March 1987

: 27 March 1987 Age : 37 years old as of 2024

: 37 years old as of 2024 Playing status: Retired

The catcher's net worth is alleged to be between $150 million and $153.8 million. Reports by Forbes indicate that he receives $3.5 million annually off the field from memorabilia and endorsements.

7. Max Scherzer — ($150 million–$374 million)

Max Scherzer of the Texas Rangers pitches against the Chicago White Sox at Globe Life Field on 25 July 2024 in Arlington, Texas. Photo: Sam Hodde

Full name : Ryan Max Scherzer

: Ryan Max Scherzer Date of birth : 27 July 1984

: 27 July 1984 Age : 40 years old as of 2024

: 40 years old as of 2024 Playing status: Active

Scherzer tops the list of the richest active baseball players in 2024. His net worth is alleged to be between $150 million and $374.5 million.

8. Miguel Cabrera — ($145 million-$393 million)

Miguel Cabrera of the Detroit Tigers smiles as he makes the final play of his career against the Cleveland Guardians at Comerica Park on 1 October 2023. Photo: Mark Cunningham/MLB Photos

Full name : José Miguel Cabrera Torres

: José Miguel Cabrera Torres Date of birth : 18 April 1983

: 18 April 1983 Age : 41 years old as of 2024

: 41 years old as of 2024 Playing status: Retired

Recently retired first baseman Miggy has had 11,796 at-bat appearances, 1,551 runs, and 3,174 hits in 2,797 games. He is alleged to be worth between $145 million and $393 million. Off the field, Cabrera’s wealth comes from sponsorship deals with Adidas, Panini, and Topps.

9. Mike Trout — ($140 million)

Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels prepares to bat against the Minnesota Twins at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on 28 April 2024 in Anaheim, California. Photo: Jayne Kamin-Oncea

Full name : Michael Nelson Trout

: Michael Nelson Trout Date of birth : 7 August 1991

: 7 August 1991 Age : 33 years old as of 2024

: 33 years old as of 2024 Playing status: Active

According to Celebrity Net Worth and Essentially Sports, Mike Trout, a three-time MVP, allegedly has a net worth of $140 million. Trout signed a historic $426.5 million contract with the Los Angeles Angels and has endorsement deals with brands like Nike, BodyArmor, and Subway.

10. Zack Greinke — ($120 million)

Former Kansas City Royals player Zack Greinke walks onto the diamond before throwing out the ceremonial first pitch prior to Game 4 of the 2024 Division Series. Photo: Mary DeCicco/MLB Photos

Full name : Zackary Michael Greinke

: Zackary Michael Greinke Date of birth : 21 October 1983

: 21 October 1983 Age : 41 years old as of 2024

: 41 years old as of 2024 Playing status: Active

The 2009 Cy Young winner has an alleged net worth of $120 million. Greinke earns through endorsement deals with brands like Rawlings and Wilson Sporting Goods, and he has invested in tech startups and esports.

11. Clayton Kershaw — ($110 million)

Clayton Kershaw of the Los Angeles Dodgers speaks during the 2024 World Series Celebration Show at Dodger Stadium on 1 November 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Ronald Martinez

Full name : Clayton Edward Kershaw

: Clayton Edward Kershaw Date of birth : 19 March 1988

: 19 March 1988 Age : 36 years old as of 2024

: 36 years old as of 2024 Playing status: Active

Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw has an alleged net worth of $110 million. In 2020, he ranked 57th among the world's highest-paid athletes, earning $27.3 million. In the same year, he recorded $750,000 in endorsements from Skechers USA, Topps, and Wilson Sporting Goods.

12. Joey Votto — ($110 million–$262 million)

Joey Votto of the Cincinnati Reds claps during a game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Great American Ball Park on 19 August 2023 in Cincinnati, Ohio. Photo: Emilee Chinn/Cincinnati Reds

Full name : Joseph Daniel Votto

: Joseph Daniel Votto Date of birth : 10 September 1983

: 10 September 1983 Age : 41 years old as of 2024

: 41 years old as of 2024 Playing status: Retired

Canada's 2010 Athlete of the Year, Joey Votto, is a 6-time All-Star, 7-time James Tip O’Neil Award, Hank Aaron Award and Gold Glove winner. According to Celebrity Net Worth and Salary Sport, the first baseman has amassed an alleged net worth of between $110 million and $262.5 million.

13. Robinson Canó — ($110 million–$252 million)

Robinson Cano poses with the Home Run Derby trophy at the Cactus Jack HBCU Celebrity Softball Classic on 15 February 2024 in Houston, Texas. Photo by Bob Levey/Cactus Jack Foundation

Full name : Robinson José Canó Mercedes

: Robinson José Canó Mercedes Date of birth : 22 October 1982

: 22 October 1982 Age : 42 years old as of 2024

: 42 years old as of 2024 Playing status: Active

Robinson Canó is an 8-time MLB All-Star, 2-time Gold Glove, 5-time Silver Slugger and 2017 MLB All-Star Game winner. His net worth allegedly ranges between $110 million and $252 million.

14. Cole Hamels — ($105 million)

Cole Hamels of the Chicago Cubs throws a pitch during the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field on 31 August 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. Photo: Nuccio DiNuzzo

Full name : Colbert Michael Hamels

: Colbert Michael Hamels Date of birth : 27 December 1983

: 27 December 1983 Age : 40 years old as of 2024

: 40 years old as of 2024 Playing status: Retired

For 22 years, Phillies' pitcher Cole Hamels recorded 163 wins and 122 losses in 423 games before retiring in June 2024. He has an alleged net worth of $105 million. In 2017, his annual earnings of $22.7 million made him the 78th highest-paid athlete in the world.

15. Adrián González — ($100 million)

Adrián González of the New York Mets prepares to bat against the Baltimore Orioles at Citi Field on 6 June 2018 in Queens, New York City. Photo by Rich Schultz

Full name : Adrián Rafael González

: Adrián Rafael González Date of birth : 8 May 1982

: 8 May 1982 Age : 42 years old as of 2024

: 42 years old as of 2024 Playing status: Retired

Adrián González, a 5-time Gold Glove winner, has an estimated net worth of $90 million, according to Baseball Biographies and GOBanking Rates. A-Gon has earned between $190 million and $200 million in salaries from his teams.

16. Barry Bonds — ($100 million)

Barry Bonds attends the Bumpboxx's celebrity softball game honouring the 75th Anniversary Of Jackie Robinson breaking the colour barrier at the Jackie Robinson Stadium. Photo: Unique Nicole

Full name : Barry Lamar Bonds

: Barry Lamar Bonds Date of birth : 24 July 1964

: 24 July 1964 Age : 60 years old as of 2024

: 60 years old as of 2024 Playing status: Retired

Barry Bonds is an all-time stats leader who set various records, such as 73 home runs in 2001, 232 walks in 2004, 0.609% on-base in 2004, and a slugging 0. 863% in 2001. his net worth is alleged to be $100 million as of 2024.

17. Bryce Harper — ($100 million)

Bryce Harper of the Philadelphia Phillies celebrates after hitting a two-run home run against the New York Mets at Citizens Bank Park on 6 October 2024. Photo: Heather Barry

Full name : Bryce Aron Max Harper

: Bryce Aron Max Harper Date of birth : 16 October 1992

: 16 October 1992 Age : 32 years old as of 2024

: 32 years old as of 2024 Playing status: Active

In 2019, the two-time MVP signed a historic 13-year, $330 million contract with the Philadelphia Phillies. According to Celebrity Net Worth, his alleged net worth is $100 million. In 2019, he ranked 23rd among the world's highest-paid athletes, earning over $35 million through salary and winnings.

18. Joe Mauer — ($100 million)

Former Minnesota Twins player Joe Mauer addresses fans during a pregame celebration of his Hall of Fame entry at Target Field on 3 August 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Photo: Stephen Maturen

Full name : Joseph Patrick Mauer

: Joseph Patrick Mauer Date of birth : 19 April 1983

: 19 April 1983 Age : 41 years old as of 2024

: 41 years old as of 2024 Playing status: Retired

Joe Mauer is a former baseball catcher and first baseman who played for the Minnesota Twins, where he played 1,858 games between 2004 and 2018. According to The Richest and GOBanking Rates, the Hall of Famer has an alleged net worth of $100 million.

19. Prince Fielder — ($100 million)

Former baseball player Prince Fielder throws out the first pitch prior to Game 2 of the National League Championship Series at Miller Park on 13 October 2018 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Photo: Rob Carr

Full name : Prince Semien Fielder

: Prince Semien Fielder Date of birth : 9 May 1984

: 9 May 1984 Age : 40 years old as of 2024

: 40 years old as of 2024 Playing status: Retired

According to Media Referee and The Richest, the first baseman is allegedly worth $100 million. He is remembered for holding the Brewers' team record for home runs and runs batted in. In August 2016, he was declared medically disabled after suffering two , which led to his early retirement.

20. Stephen Strasburg — ($100 million–$351 million)

Stephen Strasburg of the Washington Nationals throws a pitch against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on 25 August 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. Photo: Nuccio DiNuzzo

Full name : Stephen James Strasburg

: Stephen James Strasburg Date of birth : 20 July 1988

: 20 July 1988 Age : 36 years old as of 2024

: 36 years old as of 2024 Playing status: Retired

Years of injuries forced the Nationals' pitcher to retire while still in his prime. However, this does not affect his net worth, as Stacker and Salary Sport allege that it lies between $100 million and $351 million.

21. Adrián Beltré — ($95 million–$125 million)

Adrián Beltré attends Major League Baseball Players Association x Lids x Topps All-Star Party at AT&T Stadium on 15 July 2024 in Arlington, Texas. Photo: Ayisha Collins

Full name : Adrián Rafael Beltré Pérez

: Adrián Rafael Beltré Pérez Date of birth : 7 April 1979

: 7 April 1979 Age : 45 years old as of 2024

: 45 years old as of 2024 Playing status: Retired

According to Celebrity Net Worth and The Richest, Adrián Beltré's net worth is alleged to be between $95 million and $125 million. His wealth is linked to career earnings and real estate ventures.

22. Randy Johnson — ($95 million)

Randy Johnson of the Arizona Diamondbacks pitches during a game against the Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim at Tempe Diablo Stadium on 15 March 2008 in Tempe, Arizona. Photo: Lisa Blumenfeld

Full name : Randall David Johnson

: Randall David Johnson Date of birth : 10 September 1963

: 10 September 1963 Age : 61 years old as of 2024

: 61 years old as of 2024 Playing status: Retired

Until 2009, the Big Unit was a formidable force in the MLB, playing for 22 seasons and recording over 300 wins against 166 losses. According to Market Realist and Clutch Points, the pitcher's career earned him an alleged net worth of $95 million.

23. Chipper Jones — ($90 million–$110 million)

Former baseball player Chipper Jones waves during the Atlanta Braves alumni weekend parade at Truist Park on 23 August 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Matthew Grimes Jr./Atlanta Braves

Full name : Larry Wayne Jones Jr.

: Larry Wayne Jones Jr. Date of birth : 24 April 1972

: 24 April 1972 Age : 52 years old as of 2024

: 52 years old as of 2024 Playing status: Retired

2018 Hall of Famer Chipper Jones played in the MLB for 19 years, in which he played 2,499 games for the Braves. Jones, who still serves the baseball community through consultancies, is allegedly worth between $90 million and $110 million, according to Kahawa Tungu and The Richest.

24. Félix Hernández — ($90 million–$100 million)

Former Seattle Mariner Félix Hernández gestures during his Hall of Fame induction ceremony at T-Mobile Park on 12 August 2023 in Seattle, Washington. Photo: Alika Jenner

Full name : Félix Abraham Hernández García

: Félix Abraham Hernández García Date of birth : 8 April 1986

: 8 April 1986 Age : 38 years old as of 2024

: 38 years old as of 2024 Playing status: Retired

According to Celebrity Net Worth and Baseball Biographies, the former pitcher is allegedly worth between $90 million and $100 million. In 2019, he was the 84th highest-paid athlete in the world, earning about $26.6 million. His endorsement earnings in the same year as approximately $300,000.

25. Gary Sheffield — ($90 million)

Gary Sheffield attends the MLB All-Star Player’s Party hosted by the Major League Baseball Players Association (MLBPA) at the Museum of Pop Culture in Seattle, Washington. Photo: Mat Hayward/TAO Group

Full name : Gary Antonian Sheffield

: Gary Antonian Sheffield Date of birth : 18 November 1968

: 18 November 1968 Age : 55 years old as of 2024

: 55 years old as of 2024 Playing status: Retired

According to Celebrity Net Worth and GOBankingRates, Sheffield is allegedly worth $90 million. The former outfielder earned his wealth through career winnings.

Who has the highest net worth in baseball?

Baseball executives Bud Selig and Jim Crane have the highest net worths in the game. Bud Selig, the Commissioner Emeritus of Baseball, is worth $400 million, while Houston Astros team owner Jim Crane is worth $2.5 billion.

Who is the current richest baseball player?

Shohei Ohtani is considered the wealthiest baseball player currently and the highest-paid MLB player of all time. According to Celebrity Net Worth and Parade, his net worth is alleged to be $50 million.

Who is the richest baseball player of all time?

Former shortstop Alex Rodriguez is considered the richest athlete in the sport. His business acumen, resilience and strength have contributed to his success in and out of active play.

The richest baseball players in the world reflect the lucrative benefits of the game. Their excellence on and off the field is critical to their wealth's growth. At the top of the list is retired baseball player Alex Rodriguez.

