Breaking: El-Rufai's Wife Writes Tinubu, "We Are Traumatized"
The wife of former Kaduna State Governor, Hajiya Asiya El-Rufai, on Tuesday evening, made an emotional appeal to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, reminding him of the support she and her husband gave him in the 2023 presidential campaign leading to his victory while pleading for what she described as fair treatment for the detained former governor.
Hajia Asiya, who was flanked by El-Rufai’s other wife, Aichatou, was reacting to the arrest of her husband's personal physician, Prof Bello Abubakar, as confirmed by the ICPC on Tuesday.
The wife also alleged that her husband, who she said was diagnosed with high blood pressure and high blood sugar levels, was denied access to medical treatment.
Speaking with newsmen at her residence in Abuja, Asiya El-Rufai said the family was not asking the President to interfere with the judicial process or halt the prosecution of El-Rufai, but to ensure that he enjoys the constitutional rights available to every Nigerian, including access to medical care, family members, lawyers and bail on reasonable terms.
In an emotional message directed at President Tinubu, she recalled the sacrifices she and her husband made for the President during the 2023 electioneering campaign.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng