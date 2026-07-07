The wife of former Kaduna State Governor, Hajiya Asiya El-Rufai, on Tuesday evening, made an emotional appeal to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, reminding him of the support she and her husband gave him in the 2023 presidential campaign leading to his victory while pleading for what she described as fair treatment for the detained former governor.

Hajia Asiya, who was flanked by El-Rufai’s other wife, Aichatou, was reacting to the arrest of her husband's personal physician, Prof Bello Abubakar, as confirmed by the ICPC on Tuesday.

Hajiya Asiya El-Rufai cries out to President Bola Tinubu over Nasir El-Rufai's dilemma Photo Credit: @el-Rufai, @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

The wife also alleged that her husband, who she said was diagnosed with high blood pressure and high blood sugar levels, was denied access to medical treatment.

Speaking with newsmen at her residence in Abuja, Asiya El-Rufai said the family was not asking the President to interfere with the judicial process or halt the prosecution of El-Rufai, but to ensure that he enjoys the constitutional rights available to every Nigerian, including access to medical care, family members, lawyers and bail on reasonable terms.

In an emotional message directed at President Tinubu, she recalled the sacrifices she and her husband made for the President during the 2023 electioneering campaign.

Source: Legit.ng