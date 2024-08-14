Global site navigation

Local editions

Shaq's hand size: 20 biggest hands in the NBA ranked by size
Top Lists

Shaq's hand size: 20 biggest hands in the NBA ranked by size

by  Night Mongina 10 min read

The NBA has some of history's most physically imposing and gifted players. Some are tall, and others have big hands, allowing them to palm the ball away from their opponents easily. However, having big hands will not completely change the game. Some scoring and dribbling skills rely more on finger strength than hand size. Discover Shaq's hand size and the other biggest hands in the NBA, ranked by size.

NBA players with the biggest hands: Shaquille O’Neal (L), Giannis Antetokounmpo (C) and Boban Marjanovic (R)
Shaquille O’Neal (L), Giannis Antetokounmpo (C) and Boban Marjanovic (R) are some of the players with the biggest hands in the NBA. Photo: Steve Granitz, Srdjan Stevanovic (modified by author)
Source: Getty Images

TABLE OF CONTENTS

In determining the NBA's biggest hands, we used data from various sources, including the NBA Draft Combine and other official team measurements, which often provide hand length and span.

Shaq's hand size: Does he have the biggest hands in the NBA?

Shaquille O'Neal, remembered for his dominant presence on the court, is often regarded as having some of the largest hands in the NBA's history. His hand size was a defining aspect of his extraordinary physical ability and impact on the game. However, it's worth noting that several other NBA players also share this notable feature.

Read also

Who is the tallest soccer player in the world right now?

NBA players with the biggest hand sizes

Having large hands is a plus for NBA players, as gripping the ball and controlling it becomes easier for those with bigger hands than those with smaller ones. Here is a list of players with the biggest hands in the NBA's history, ranked by size.

NameHand length (in/cm)Hand span (in/cm)
Boban Marjanovic10.75’’ (27 cm)12’’ (30 cm)
Shaquille O’Neal10.25” (26 cm)12” (30 cm)
Giannis Antetokounmpo9.85” (25 cm)12” (30 cm)
Gregory Smith9.8” (25 cm)12” (30 cm)
Noah Vonleh9.75” (25 cm)11.75” (30 cm)
Julius Erving9.5” (24 cm)11.75” (30 cm)
Royce White9.5’’ (24 cm)11.5’’ (29 cm)
Wayne Embry9.25’’ (23 cm)11.75’’ (30 cm)
Wilt Chamberlain9.5'' (24 cm)11.5'' (29 cm)
Michael Jordan 9.75” (25 cm)11.375” (29 cm)
Kawhi Leonard9.75’’ (25 cm)11.25’’ (29 cm)
Jahlil Okafor9.5’’ (24 cm)11.25’’ (29 cm)
Elgin Baylor9.75'' (25 cm)11.00'' (28 cm)
Larry Sanders9.75’’ (25 cm)11.00’’ (28 cm)
Xavier Tillman Sr.10.25’’ (26 cm)11.00’’ (28 cm)
Victor Wembanyama10.25’’ (26 cm)10.75’’ (27 cm)
Andrew Nicholson10.00’’ (25 cm)10.75’’ (27 cm)
Tacko Fall10.50’’ (27 cm)10.50’’ (27 cm)
Dexter Pittman10.25’’ (26 cm)10.50’’ (27 cm)
Rajon Rondo9.5” (24 cm)10” (25 cm)

Read also

Paris 2024: Tobi Amusan crashes out after finishing 3rd in Women's 100m hurdles semis

1. Boban Marjanovic

Boban Marjanovic in Los Angeles, California.
Boban Marjanovic at Staples Center on 21 November 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Katelyn Mulcahy
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Boban Marjanović
  • Date of birth: 15 August 1988
  • Place of birth: Boljevac, SR Serbia, Yugoslavia
  • Hand size: 10.75’’/12’’
  • Height: 7’4’’ (224 cm)

Boban Marjanovic is a Serbian basketball player for the Houston Rockets of the NBA. He also plays for the Serbian national team in international competitions. At 7 feet 4 inches, Boban Marjanovic’s hand size is 10.75 inches long and 12 inches in span.

2. Shaquille O’Neal

Shaquille O'Neal at Shaq's Boys & Girls Club in Atlanta, Georgia.
Shaquille O'Neal at Shaq's Boys & Girls Club on 11 May 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Derek White
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Shaquille Rashaun O'Neal
  • Date of birth: 6 March 1972
  • Place of birth: Newark, New Jersey, United States
  • Hand size: 10.25”/12”
  • Height: 7’1’’ (216 cm)

Shaquille Rashaun O'Neal is an American former basketball player who is a sports analyst on the TV program Inside the NBA. He played for six teams during his 19-year career in the NBA and is a four-time NBA champion.

Read also

Nigerian man shares how he travelled without spending a dime during Paris Olympics 2024

As one of the most dominant players in NBA history, Shaquille O'Neal relied on his size and strength to overpower his opponents. He has a hand length of 10.25 inches and a hand span of 12 inches.

3. Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo at Fiserv Forum on 3 April 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Giannis Antetokounmpo at Fiserv Forum on 3 April 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Photo: John Fisher
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Giannis Sina Ugo Antetokounmpo
  • Date of birth: 6 December 1994
  • Place of birth: Athens, Greece
  • Hand size: 9.85”/12”
  • Height: 6’11’’ (211 cm)

Giannis is a Greek-Nigerian NBA player for the Milwaukee Bucks. He is widely considered one of the greatest power forwards and players ever. Giannis’ hand size is 9.85 inches long and 12 inches in span. The two-time MVP is an unstoppable force inside the paint, where his huge hands greatly benefit him.

4. Gregory Smith

  • Full name: Gregory Stephen Smith
  • Date of birth: 8 January 1991
  • Place of birth: Vallejo, California, United States
  • Hand size: 9.8”/12”
  • Height: 6’10’’ (208 cm)

Read also

Faith Kipyegon suffers disqualification as Beatrice Chebet wins gold at Paris Olympics

Gregory Stephen Smith is a former American professional basketball player. He played college basketball for Fresno State before playing in the NBA and overseas. Smith’s hands are 9.8 inches long and 12 inches wide, making them some of the largest hands ever measured in the history of the NBA.

5. Noah Vonleh

Noah Vonleh at MSG Training Center in Tarrytown, New York.
Noah Vonleh poses for a portrait during the 2014 NBA rookie photo shoot at MSG Training Center on 3 August 2014 in Tarrytown, New York. Photo: Nick Laham
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Noah Vonleh
  • Date of birth: 24 August 1995
  • Place of birth: Haverhill, Massachusetts, United States
  • Hand size: 9.75”/11.75”
  • Height: 6’9’’ (206 cm)

Noah Vonleh is an American professional basketball player for the Shanghai Sharks of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA). Noah Vonleh is among the players with the largest hand size in the NBA, measuring 9.75 inches in length by 11.75 inches in span.

6. Julius Erving

Julius Erving at Comerica Center in Frisco, Texas.
Julius Erving at Comerica Center on 24 July 2022 in Frisco, Texas. Photo: Tim Heitman
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Julius Winfield Erving II
  • Date of birth: 22 February 1950
  • Place of birth: East Meadow, New York, U.S.
  • Hand size: 9.5”/11.75”
  • Height: 6’7’’ (201 cm)

Read also

Best friends achieve first class degrees, celebrate with hugs at graduation

Julius Winfield Erving II, best known as Dr. J, is a former NBA player. He is widely acknowledged as one of the game's best dunkers and among the most talented players in the NBA's history. His size, speed, and big hands, measuring 9.5 inches by 11.75 inches, have enabled him to palm the ball off the dribble since junior high school.

7. Royce White

Royce White at Comerica Center in Frisco, Texas.
Royce White at Comerica Center on 24 July 2022 in Frisco, Texas. Photo: Cooper Neill
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Royce Alexander White
  • Date of birth: 10 April 1991
  • Place of birth: Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States
  • Hand size: 9.5’’/11.5’’
  • Height: 6’8’’ (203 cm)

Royce Alexander White is an American political candidate, mixed martial artist, and former collegiate and professional basketball player. Royce White's hand size is reported to be 9.5 inches in hand length and 11.5 inches in hand span.

8. Wayne Embry

Wayne Embry in Springfield, Massachusetts.
Wayne Embry at Symphony Hall on 11 September 2021 in Springfield, Massachusetts. Photo: Maddie Meyer
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Wayne Richard Embry
  • Date of birth: 26 March 1937
  • Place of birth: Springfield, Ohio, United States
  • Hand size: 9.25’’/11.75’’
  • Height: 6’8’’ (203 cm)

Read also

Biological male boxer defeats female opponent at Paris Olympics: video

Wayne Richard Embry is an American former professional basketball player and basketball executive. He played basketball for 11 years as a centre from 1958 to 1969. Wayne’s hand is estimated to be 9.25 inches in length and 11.75 inches in span.

9. Wilt Chamberlain

Wilt Chamberlain in action vs Milwaukee Bucks.
Wilt Chamberlain in action vs Milwaukee Bucks. Photo: Walter Iooss Jr.
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Wilton Norman Chamberlain
  • Date of birth: 21 August 1936
  • Date of death: 12 October 1999
  • Place of birth: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States
  • Hand size: 9.5''/11.5''
  • Height: 7’1’’ (216 cm)

Wilton Norman Chamberlain was an American basketball player. He played as a centre in the National Basketball Association (NBA) for 14 seasons. Wilt's hand size, measuring 9.5 inches in length and 11.5 inches in span, certainly contributed to his status as one of the most dominant players in NBA history.

10. Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan at Staples Center on 24 February 2020 in Los Angeles, California.
Michael Jordan at Staples Center on 24 February 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kevork Djansezian
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Michael Jeffrey Jordan
  • Date of birth: 7 February 1963
  • Place of birth: Cumberland Hospital
  • Hand size: 9.75”/11.375”
  • Height: 6’6’’ (198 cm)

Read also

Nigerian corps member shares stressful clearance day experience and meeting with comedian Papa James

Michael Jeffrey Jordan is an American businessman and former basketball player who played 15 seasons in the NBA between 1984 and 2003. Widely recognised as the greatest NBA player of all time, Michael Jordan’s hand size hand size of 9.75 inches long and 11.375 inches wide enabled him to play basketball easily, leading to many of his high-flying dunks.

11. Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi Leonard at Spectrum Center on 5 December 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Kawhi Leonard at Spectrum Center on 5 December 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Photo: Jacob Kupferman
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Kawhi Anthony Leonard
  • Date of birth: 29 June 1991
  • Place of birth: Los Angeles, California, United States
  • Hand size: 9.75’’/11.25’’
  • Height: 6’7’’ (201 cm)

Kawhi Anthony Leonard plays for the Los Angeles Clippers of the NBA. He is a two-time NBA champion, a six-time All-Star, and a six-time member of the All-NBA Team. Kawhi Leonard’s hand size measures 9.75 inches long and 11.25 inches wide. He is nicknamed "Claw" or "Klaw" for his ball-hawking skills and exceptionally large hands.

12. Jahlil Okafor

Read also

Young man moves to Canada, shares his room transformation in first three days

Jahlil Okafor at PC&E Atlanta on 27 September 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Jahlil Okafor poses for a portrait during media day at PC&E Atlanta on 27 September 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Todd Kirkland
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Jahlil Obika Okafor
  • Date of birth: 15 December 1995
  • Place of birth: Fort Smith, Arkansas, United States
  • Hand size: 9.5’’/11.25’’
  • Height: 6’11’’ (211 cm)

Jahlil Obika Okafor plays for the Capitanes de Arecibo of the Baloncesto Superior Nacional (BSN). He is considered a top NBA prospect for both his skills and his size. Okafor's hand span measures 11.25 inches, and his hand length is around 9.5 inches. His enormous hands make it easy for him to palm a basketball and make it difficult for him to shoot free throws.

13. Elgin Baylor

Elgin Baylor at Julien's Auctions Gallery in Beverly Hills, California.
Elgin Baylor poses for a photo during a Collection Media Preview, at Julien's Auctions Gallery on 20 May 2013 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Joe Kohen/WireImage
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Elgin Gay Baylor
  • Date of birth: 16 September 1934
  • Date of death: 22 March 2021
  • Place of birth: Washington, D.C., United States
  • Hand size: 9.75''/11''
  • Height: 6’5’’ (196 cm)

Elgin Gay Baylor was an American basketball player, coach, and executive. He played 14 seasons as a forward in the National Basketball Association (NBA) for the Minneapolis/Los Angeles Lakers. He was considered among the game's all-time greatest players. His hands were estimated to be around 9.5 inches long and a hand span of 11 inches.

Read also

Nigerian student clears his Cambridge Assessment International Education result with straight A1's

14. Larry Sanders

Larry Sanders at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.
Larry Sanders at American Airlines Center on 26 February 2013 in Dallas, Texas. Photo: Ronald Martinez
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Larry Sanders
  • Date of birth: 21 November 1988
  • Place of birth: Fort Pierce, Florida, USA
  • Hand size: 9.75’’/11.00’’
  • Height: 6’11’’ (211 cm)

Larry Sanders is an American former professional basketball player. His career spanned over five years, and he played for various NBA teams, including the Milwaukee Bucks and Cleveland Cavaliers. Larry Sanders’ hands, measuring 9.75 inches and 11.00 inches, helped him to fake shots and passes during his career.

15. Xavier Tillman Sr.

  • Full name: Xavier Justis Tillman Sr.
  • Date of birth: 12 January 1999
  • Place of birth: Grand Rapids, Michigan, United States
  • Hand size: 10.25’’/11.00’’
  • Height: 6’7’’ (201 cm)

Xavier Justis Tillman Sr. is an American professional basketball player for the Boston Celtics of the NBA. He played college basketball for the Michigan State Spartans. His hands reportedly measure 10.25 inches long and /11.00 inches wide.

Read also

How tall is the tallest NBA player? 10 tallest players and their heights

16. Victor Wembanyama

Victor Wembanyama at LDLC Arena on 12 July 2024 in Lyon, France.
Victor Wembanyama during the friendly match between France and Serbia at LDLC Arena on 12 July 2024 in Lyon, France. Photo: Catherine Steenkeste
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Victor Wembanyama
  • Date of birth: 4 January 2004
  • Place of birth: Le Chesnay, Le Chesnay-Rocquencourt, France
  • Hand size: 10.25’’/10.75’’
  • Height: 7’4’’ (224 cm)

Victor Wembanyama is a French basketball player for the San Antonio Spurs of the NBA. He is regarded as one of the best basketball prospects of his generation. Standing at 7’4’’, Victor Wembanyama’s hands measure approximately 10.25 inches long and a hand span of 10.75 inches.

17. Andrew Nicholson

Andrew Nicholson in Zhuji, Zhejiang Province of China.
Andrew Nicholson during the 2020/2021 Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) League match between Fujian Sturgeons and Jiangsu Dragons on 5 February 2021 in Zhuji, Zhejiang Province of China. Photo: VCG
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Andrew Fabian Nicholson
  • Date of birth: 8 December 1989
  • Place of birth: Mississauga, Canada
  • Hand size: 10.00’’/10.75’’
  • Height: 6’9’’ (206 cm)

The Canadian basketball player currently plays for the Daegu KOGAS Pegasus of the Korean Basketball League (KBL). He previously played for numerous teams, such as Orlando Magic, Bay Area Dragons and Washington Wizards. His hands measure 10 inches in height and 10.75 inches in width.

Read also

What is the biggest owl in the world? Top 10 largest breeds to ever exist

18. Tacko Fall

Tacko Fall at Cleveland Clinic Courts in Independence, Ohio.
Tacko Fall during Cleveland Cavaliers Media Day at Cleveland Clinic Courts on 27 September 2021 in Independence, Ohio. Photo: Jason Miller
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: El Hadji Tacko Sereigne Diop Fall
  • Date of birth: 10 December 1995
  • Place of birth: Dakar, Senegal
  • Hand size: 10.50’’/10.50’’
  • Height: 7’6’’ (229 cm)

Tacko Fall plays basketball for the Piratas de Quebradillas of the Baloncesto Superior Nacional (BSN). He has previously played for the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers. Fall was one of the tallest NBA players and is one of the tallest living humans. His hands measure 10.50 inches (27 cm) in length and width.

19. Dexter Pittman

Dexter Pittman in Boca Raton, Florida.
Dexter Pittman poses for portraits taken at a studio on 5 October 2011 in Boca Raton, Florida. Photo: Marc Serota
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Dexter Jerome Pittman
  • Date of birth: 2 March 1988
  • Place of birth: Houston, Texas, United States
  • Hand size: 10.25’’/10.50’’
  • Height: 6’11’’ (211 cm)

Dexter Jerome Pittman plays as a centre for Guaiqueríes de Margarita of the Venezuelan SuperLiga. Dexter has always been on the fringes of the NBA because of his combination of physical tools, including his size, strength, big hands and great footwork. At 6'11”, he possesses a hand length of 10.25 inches which is truly astonishing.

Read also

What's the world's largest eagle? Top 10 biggest majestic birds

20. Rajon Rondo

Rajon Rondo at Toyota Center 2 in Houston, Texas.
Rajon Rondo at Toyota Center on 2 February 2022 in Houston, Texas. Photo: Carmen Mandato
Source: Getty Images
  • Full name: Rajon Pierre Rondo
  • Date of birth: 22 February 1986
  • Place of birth: Louisville, Kentucky, United States
  • Hand size: 9.5”/ 10”
  • Height: 6’1’’ (185 cm)

Rajon is a former basketball player who helped lead the Boston Celtics to an NBA championship in 2008. He played two years of college basketball for the Kentucky Wildcats. He has a hand length of 9.5 inches and a hand span of 10 inches. Rondo’s big hands helped him grip the ball better and make more accurate passes during his career.

Who has the largest hands in the NBA?

The player with the largest hands in NBA history is generally considered to be Boban Marjanović. His hands measure 10.75 inches in length and 12 inches in span.

What was Kobe Bryant's hand size?

Kobe Bryant's hand size was not officially documented in terms of length and span, but it is known that his hands were slightly smaller compared to other NBA players of similar stature.

Read also

Who is the tallest soccer player in the world? Top 20 contenders

Who has bigger hands, Michael Jordan or Kawhi Leonard?

Kawhi Leonard has bigger hands than Michael Jordan. Kawhi Leonard's hands measure 9.75 inches in length and 11.25 inches in span, while Michael Jordan's hands are estimated to be around 9.75 inches in length and 11.375 inches in span.

Shaq's hand size makes him among the players with the biggest hands in the NBA. While big hands are not the only factor determining a player’s success in the NBA, they can certainly be an advantage and help players in various aspects of the game. The above-listed players are known for their skills on the court and how their large hands have contributed to their playing techniques and abilities.

Legit.ng recently published an article about the tallest actors in Hollywood. While an actor's success depends on their acting skills, their physical attributes, such as height, can also significantly impact the roles they are cast in and the audience.

Like in sports, a tall stature is a unique characteristic in the industry. Several of the tallest Hollywood actors have captured the attention of many with their towering presence and larger-than-life performances. Find out who the tallest actors in Hollywood are.

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Night Mongina avatar

Night Mongina (Lifestyle writer) Night Mongina is an article writer with an experience of three years. She has been working as a writer in Legit.ng since August 2021. She won the Writer of the Year Award on Legit in 2023. Night worked with (KNA) Kenya News Agency as a freelance writer (2016-2017). She graduated with a Diploma in Health Records and Information from Kisii University in 2018. In 2023, Night finished the AFP course on Digital Investigation Techniques. In March 2024, she completed the Google News Initiative course. Email: nightmongina@gmail.com

Tags:
NBA
Hot: