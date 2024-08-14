Shaq's hand size: 20 biggest hands in the NBA ranked by size

The NBA has some of history's most physically imposing and gifted players. Some are tall, and others have big hands, allowing them to palm the ball away from their opponents easily. However, having big hands will not completely change the game. Some scoring and dribbling skills rely more on finger strength than hand size. Discover Shaq's hand size and the other biggest hands in the NBA, ranked by size.

Shaquille O’Neal (L), Giannis Antetokounmpo (C) and Boban Marjanovic (R) are some of the players with the biggest hands in the NBA. Photo: Steve Granitz, Srdjan Stevanovic (modified by author)

In determining the NBA's biggest hands, we used data from various sources, including the NBA Draft Combine and other official team measurements, which often provide hand length and span.

Shaq's hand size: Does he have the biggest hands in the NBA?

Shaquille O'Neal, remembered for his dominant presence on the court, is often regarded as having some of the largest hands in the NBA's history. His hand size was a defining aspect of his extraordinary physical ability and impact on the game. However, it's worth noting that several other NBA players also share this notable feature.

NBA players with the biggest hand sizes

Having large hands is a plus for NBA players, as gripping the ball and controlling it becomes easier for those with bigger hands than those with smaller ones. Here is a list of players with the biggest hands in the NBA's history, ranked by size.

Name Hand length (in/cm) Hand span (in/cm) Boban Marjanovic 10.75’’ (27 cm) 12’’ (30 cm) Shaquille O’Neal 10.25” (26 cm) 12” (30 cm) Giannis Antetokounmpo 9.85” (25 cm) 12” (30 cm) Gregory Smith 9.8” (25 cm) 12” (30 cm) Noah Vonleh 9.75” (25 cm) 11.75” (30 cm) Julius Erving 9.5” (24 cm) 11.75” (30 cm) Royce White 9.5’’ (24 cm) 11.5’’ (29 cm) Wayne Embry 9.25’’ (23 cm) 11.75’’ (30 cm) Wilt Chamberlain 9.5'' (24 cm) 11.5'' (29 cm) Michael Jordan 9.75” (25 cm) 11.375” (29 cm) Kawhi Leonard 9.75’’ (25 cm) 11.25’’ (29 cm) Jahlil Okafor 9.5’’ (24 cm) 11.25’’ (29 cm) Elgin Baylor 9.75'' (25 cm) 11.00'' (28 cm) Larry Sanders 9.75’’ (25 cm) 11.00’’ (28 cm) Xavier Tillman Sr. 10.25’’ (26 cm) 11.00’’ (28 cm) Victor Wembanyama 10.25’’ (26 cm) 10.75’’ (27 cm) Andrew Nicholson 10.00’’ (25 cm) 10.75’’ (27 cm) Tacko Fall 10.50’’ (27 cm) 10.50’’ (27 cm) Dexter Pittman 10.25’’ (26 cm) 10.50’’ (27 cm) Rajon Rondo 9.5” (24 cm) 10” (25 cm)

1. Boban Marjanovic

Boban Marjanovic at Staples Center on 21 November 2021 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Katelyn Mulcahy

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Boban Marjanović

: Boban Marjanović Date of birth : 15 August 1988

: 15 August 1988 Place of birth : Boljevac, SR Serbia, Yugoslavia

: Boljevac, SR Serbia, Yugoslavia Hand size : 10.75’’/12’’

: 10.75’’/12’’ Height: 7’4’’ (224 cm)

Boban Marjanovic is a Serbian basketball player for the Houston Rockets of the NBA. He also plays for the Serbian national team in international competitions. At 7 feet 4 inches, Boban Marjanovic’s hand size is 10.75 inches long and 12 inches in span.

2. Shaquille O’Neal

Shaquille O'Neal at Shaq's Boys & Girls Club on 11 May 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Derek White

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Shaquille Rashaun O'Neal

: Shaquille Rashaun O'Neal Date of birth : 6 March 1972

: 6 March 1972 Place of birth : Newark, New Jersey, United States

: Newark, New Jersey, United States Hand size : 10.25”/12”

: 10.25”/12” Height: 7’1’’ (216 cm)

Shaquille Rashaun O'Neal is an American former basketball player who is a sports analyst on the TV program Inside the NBA. He played for six teams during his 19-year career in the NBA and is a four-time NBA champion.

As one of the most dominant players in NBA history, Shaquille O'Neal relied on his size and strength to overpower his opponents. He has a hand length of 10.25 inches and a hand span of 12 inches.

3. Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo at Fiserv Forum on 3 April 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Photo: John Fisher

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Giannis Sina Ugo Antetokounmpo

: Giannis Sina Ugo Antetokounmpo Date of birth : 6 December 1994

: 6 December 1994 Place of birth : Athens, Greece

: Athens, Greece Hand size : 9.85”/12”

: 9.85”/12” Height: 6’11’’ (211 cm)

Giannis is a Greek-Nigerian NBA player for the Milwaukee Bucks. He is widely considered one of the greatest power forwards and players ever. Giannis’ hand size is 9.85 inches long and 12 inches in span. The two-time MVP is an unstoppable force inside the paint, where his huge hands greatly benefit him.

4. Gregory Smith

Full name : Gregory Stephen Smith

: Gregory Stephen Smith Date of birth : 8 January 1991

: 8 January 1991 Place of birth : Vallejo, California, United States

: Vallejo, California, United States Hand size : 9.8”/12”

: 9.8”/12” Height: 6’10’’ (208 cm)

Gregory Stephen Smith is a former American professional basketball player. He played college basketball for Fresno State before playing in the NBA and overseas. Smith’s hands are 9.8 inches long and 12 inches wide, making them some of the largest hands ever measured in the history of the NBA.

5. Noah Vonleh

Noah Vonleh poses for a portrait during the 2014 NBA rookie photo shoot at MSG Training Center on 3 August 2014 in Tarrytown, New York. Photo: Nick Laham

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Noah Vonleh

: Noah Vonleh Date of birth : 24 August 1995

: 24 August 1995 Place of birth : Haverhill, Massachusetts, United States

: Haverhill, Massachusetts, United States Hand size : 9.75”/11.75”

: 9.75”/11.75” Height: 6’9’’ (206 cm)

Noah Vonleh is an American professional basketball player for the Shanghai Sharks of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA). Noah Vonleh is among the players with the largest hand size in the NBA, measuring 9.75 inches in length by 11.75 inches in span.

6. Julius Erving

Julius Erving at Comerica Center on 24 July 2022 in Frisco, Texas. Photo: Tim Heitman

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Julius Winfield Erving II

: Julius Winfield Erving II Date of birth : 22 February 1950

: 22 February 1950 Place of birth : East Meadow, New York, U.S.

: East Meadow, New York, U.S. Hand size : 9.5”/11.75”

: 9.5”/11.75” Height: 6’7’’ (201 cm)

Julius Winfield Erving II, best known as Dr. J, is a former NBA player. He is widely acknowledged as one of the game's best dunkers and among the most talented players in the NBA's history. His size, speed, and big hands, measuring 9.5 inches by 11.75 inches, have enabled him to palm the ball off the dribble since junior high school.

7. Royce White

Royce White at Comerica Center on 24 July 2022 in Frisco, Texas. Photo: Cooper Neill

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Royce Alexander White

Royce Alexander White Date of birth : 10 April 1991

: 10 April 1991 Place of birth : Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States

: Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States Hand size: 9.5’’/11.5’’

9.5’’/11.5’’ Height: 6’8’’ (203 cm)

Royce Alexander White is an American political candidate, mixed martial artist, and former collegiate and professional basketball player. Royce White's hand size is reported to be 9.5 inches in hand length and 11.5 inches in hand span.

8. Wayne Embry

Wayne Embry at Symphony Hall on 11 September 2021 in Springfield, Massachusetts. Photo: Maddie Meyer

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Wayne Richard Embry

Wayne Richard Embry Date of birth : 26 March 1937

: 26 March 1937 Place of birth : Springfield, Ohio, United States

: Springfield, Ohio, United States Hand size : 9.25’’/11.75’’

: 9.25’’/11.75’’ Height: 6’8’’ (203 cm)

Wayne Richard Embry is an American former professional basketball player and basketball executive. He played basketball for 11 years as a centre from 1958 to 1969. Wayne’s hand is estimated to be 9.25 inches in length and 11.75 inches in span.

9. Wilt Chamberlain

Wilt Chamberlain in action vs Milwaukee Bucks. Photo: Walter Iooss Jr.

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Wilton Norman Chamberlain

: Wilton Norman Chamberlain Date of birth : 21 August 1936

: 21 August 1936 Date of death : 12 October 1999

: 12 October 1999 Place of birth : Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States

: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, United States Hand size : 9.5''/11.5''

: 9.5''/11.5'' Height: 7’1’’ (216 cm)

Wilton Norman Chamberlain was an American basketball player. He played as a centre in the National Basketball Association (NBA) for 14 seasons. Wilt's hand size, measuring 9.5 inches in length and 11.5 inches in span, certainly contributed to his status as one of the most dominant players in NBA history.

10. Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan at Staples Center on 24 February 2020 in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Kevork Djansezian

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Michael Jeffrey Jordan

: Michael Jeffrey Jordan Date of birth : 7 February 1963

: 7 February 1963 Place of birth: Cumberland Hospital

Cumberland Hospital Hand size : 9.75”/11.375”

: 9.75”/11.375” Height: 6’6’’ (198 cm)

Michael Jeffrey Jordan is an American businessman and former basketball player who played 15 seasons in the NBA between 1984 and 2003. Widely recognised as the greatest NBA player of all time, Michael Jordan’s hand size hand size of 9.75 inches long and 11.375 inches wide enabled him to play basketball easily, leading to many of his high-flying dunks.

11. Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi Leonard at Spectrum Center on 5 December 2022 in Charlotte, North Carolina. Photo: Jacob Kupferman

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Kawhi Anthony Leonard

: Kawhi Anthony Leonard Date of birth: 29 June 1991

29 June 1991 Place of birth : Los Angeles, California, United States

: Los Angeles, California, United States Hand size : 9.75’’/11.25’’

: 9.75’’/11.25’’ Height: 6’7’’ (201 cm)

Kawhi Anthony Leonard plays for the Los Angeles Clippers of the NBA. He is a two-time NBA champion, a six-time All-Star, and a six-time member of the All-NBA Team. Kawhi Leonard’s hand size measures 9.75 inches long and 11.25 inches wide. He is nicknamed "Claw" or "Klaw" for his ball-hawking skills and exceptionally large hands.

12. Jahlil Okafor

Jahlil Okafor poses for a portrait during media day at PC&E Atlanta on 27 September 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Todd Kirkland

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Jahlil Obika Okafor

: Jahlil Obika Okafor Date of birth : 15 December 1995

: 15 December 1995 Place of birth : Fort Smith, Arkansas, United States

: Fort Smith, Arkansas, United States Hand size : 9.5’’/11.25’’

: 9.5’’/11.25’’ Height: 6’11’’ (211 cm)

Jahlil Obika Okafor plays for the Capitanes de Arecibo of the Baloncesto Superior Nacional (BSN). He is considered a top NBA prospect for both his skills and his size. Okafor's hand span measures 11.25 inches, and his hand length is around 9.5 inches. His enormous hands make it easy for him to palm a basketball and make it difficult for him to shoot free throws.

13. Elgin Baylor

Elgin Baylor poses for a photo during a Collection Media Preview, at Julien's Auctions Gallery on 20 May 2013 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Joe Kohen/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Elgin Gay Baylor

: Elgin Gay Baylor Date of birth : 16 September 1934

: 16 September 1934 Date of death : 22 March 2021

: 22 March 2021 Place of birth : Washington, D.C., United States

: Washington, D.C., United States Hand size: 9.75''/11''

9.75''/11'' Height: 6’5’’ (196 cm)

Elgin Gay Baylor was an American basketball player, coach, and executive. He played 14 seasons as a forward in the National Basketball Association (NBA) for the Minneapolis/Los Angeles Lakers. He was considered among the game's all-time greatest players. His hands were estimated to be around 9.5 inches long and a hand span of 11 inches.

14. Larry Sanders

Larry Sanders at American Airlines Center on 26 February 2013 in Dallas, Texas. Photo: Ronald Martinez

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Larry Sanders

: Larry Sanders Date of birth : 21 November 1988

: 21 November 1988 Place of birth : Fort Pierce, Florida, USA

: Fort Pierce, Florida, USA Hand size : 9.75’’/11.00’’

: 9.75’’/11.00’’ Height: 6’11’’ (211 cm)

Larry Sanders is an American former professional basketball player. His career spanned over five years, and he played for various NBA teams, including the Milwaukee Bucks and Cleveland Cavaliers. Larry Sanders’ hands, measuring 9.75 inches and 11.00 inches, helped him to fake shots and passes during his career.

15. Xavier Tillman Sr.

Full name : Xavier Justis Tillman Sr.

: Xavier Justis Tillman Sr. Date of birth : 12 January 1999

: 12 January 1999 Place of birth : Grand Rapids, Michigan, United States

: Grand Rapids, Michigan, United States Hand size : 10.25’’/11.00’’

: 10.25’’/11.00’’ Height: 6’7’’ (201 cm)

Xavier Justis Tillman Sr. is an American professional basketball player for the Boston Celtics of the NBA. He played college basketball for the Michigan State Spartans. His hands reportedly measure 10.25 inches long and /11.00 inches wide.

16. Victor Wembanyama

Victor Wembanyama during the friendly match between France and Serbia at LDLC Arena on 12 July 2024 in Lyon, France. Photo: Catherine Steenkeste

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Victor Wembanyama

: Victor Wembanyama Date of birth : 4 January 2004

: 4 January 2004 Place of birth : Le Chesnay, Le Chesnay-Rocquencourt, France

: Le Chesnay, Le Chesnay-Rocquencourt, France Hand size : 10.25’’/10.75’’

: 10.25’’/10.75’’ Height: 7’4’’ (224 cm)

Victor Wembanyama is a French basketball player for the San Antonio Spurs of the NBA. He is regarded as one of the best basketball prospects of his generation. Standing at 7’4’’, Victor Wembanyama’s hands measure approximately 10.25 inches long and a hand span of 10.75 inches.

17. Andrew Nicholson

Andrew Nicholson during the 2020/2021 Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) League match between Fujian Sturgeons and Jiangsu Dragons on 5 February 2021 in Zhuji, Zhejiang Province of China. Photo: VCG

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Andrew Fabian Nicholson

: Andrew Fabian Nicholson Date of birth : 8 December 1989

: 8 December 1989 Place of birth : Mississauga, Canada

: Mississauga, Canada Hand size: 10.00’’/10.75’’

10.00’’/10.75’’ Height: 6’9’’ (206 cm)

The Canadian basketball player currently plays for the Daegu KOGAS Pegasus of the Korean Basketball League (KBL). He previously played for numerous teams, such as Orlando Magic, Bay Area Dragons and Washington Wizards. His hands measure 10 inches in height and 10.75 inches in width.

18. Tacko Fall

Tacko Fall during Cleveland Cavaliers Media Day at Cleveland Clinic Courts on 27 September 2021 in Independence, Ohio. Photo: Jason Miller

Source: Getty Images

Full name : El Hadji Tacko Sereigne Diop Fall

: El Hadji Tacko Sereigne Diop Fall Date of birth: 10 December 1995

10 December 1995 Place of birth : Dakar, Senegal

: Dakar, Senegal Hand size : 10.50’’/10.50’’

: 10.50’’/10.50’’ Height: 7’6’’ (229 cm)

Tacko Fall plays basketball for the Piratas de Quebradillas of the Baloncesto Superior Nacional (BSN). He has previously played for the Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers. Fall was one of the tallest NBA players and is one of the tallest living humans. His hands measure 10.50 inches (27 cm) in length and width.

19. Dexter Pittman

Dexter Pittman poses for portraits taken at a studio on 5 October 2011 in Boca Raton, Florida. Photo: Marc Serota

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Dexter Jerome Pittman

: Dexter Jerome Pittman Date of birth : 2 March 1988

: 2 March 1988 Place of birth: Houston, Texas, United States

Houston, Texas, United States Hand size : 10.25’’/10.50’’

: 10.25’’/10.50’’ Height: 6’11’’ (211 cm)

Dexter Jerome Pittman plays as a centre for Guaiqueríes de Margarita of the Venezuelan SuperLiga. Dexter has always been on the fringes of the NBA because of his combination of physical tools, including his size, strength, big hands and great footwork. At 6'11”, he possesses a hand length of 10.25 inches which is truly astonishing.

20. Rajon Rondo

Rajon Rondo at Toyota Center on 2 February 2022 in Houston, Texas. Photo: Carmen Mandato

Source: Getty Images

Full name : Rajon Pierre Rondo

: Rajon Pierre Rondo Date of birth : 22 February 1986

: 22 February 1986 Place of birth : Louisville, Kentucky, United States

: Louisville, Kentucky, United States Hand size : 9.5”/ 10”

: 9.5”/ 10” Height: 6’1’’ (185 cm)

Rajon is a former basketball player who helped lead the Boston Celtics to an NBA championship in 2008. He played two years of college basketball for the Kentucky Wildcats. He has a hand length of 9.5 inches and a hand span of 10 inches. Rondo’s big hands helped him grip the ball better and make more accurate passes during his career.

Who has the largest hands in the NBA?

The player with the largest hands in NBA history is generally considered to be Boban Marjanović. His hands measure 10.75 inches in length and 12 inches in span.

What was Kobe Bryant's hand size?

Kobe Bryant's hand size was not officially documented in terms of length and span, but it is known that his hands were slightly smaller compared to other NBA players of similar stature.

Who has bigger hands, Michael Jordan or Kawhi Leonard?

Kawhi Leonard has bigger hands than Michael Jordan. Kawhi Leonard's hands measure 9.75 inches in length and 11.25 inches in span, while Michael Jordan's hands are estimated to be around 9.75 inches in length and 11.375 inches in span.

Shaq's hand size makes him among the players with the biggest hands in the NBA. While big hands are not the only factor determining a player’s success in the NBA, they can certainly be an advantage and help players in various aspects of the game. The above-listed players are known for their skills on the court and how their large hands have contributed to their playing techniques and abilities.

