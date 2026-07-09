NDC's Peter Gregory Obi expressed fears of not being alive for the 2027 general elections amid President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's presidency

The Nigerian presidency strongly reacted to Obi's claims, explaining that they are exaggerations and personal grievances

The Tinubu administration defended its economic performance, arguing that Fidelity Bank, in which Obi reportedly has an ample interest, continues to operate without any form of victimisation

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over nine years of experience covering politics, elections, public affairs, and governance in Nigeria and Africa.

FCT, Abuja - The presidency has reacted strongly after Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) for the 2027 elections, said he may be dead before the poll.

Legit.ng previously reported that Obi said he might not be alive by the time the 2027 election is held if President Bola Tinubu's administration remains in power.

Tinubu's camp responds after Obi said he may not be alive by the 2027 election, dismissing his claims and defending the Tinubu administration. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

Obi, Tinubu in war of words

Obi made the remarks during an interview with media personality Chude Jideonwo, monitored by Legit.ng, where he also accused the federal government of deliberately frustrating his means of livelihood and targeting opposition figures.

The former Anambra state governor alleged that the government was intentionally obstructing everything he does for a living.

Obi said:

“The way they are going… not even as a candidate, I might not even be alive. I’m telling you.

“Every single thing I do for a living, this government is frustrating it. Deliberately so. Everything.

“So there’s even a possibility that, if they have an opportunity, I will not be alive.”

Tinubu's presidency fires back at Obi

Reacting in a statement posted on his verified X (formerly Twitter) account on Wednesday night, July 8, presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga dismissed Obi's allegations, describing them as "new lies".

Onanuga wrote, according to Vanguard:

“As a pathological and serial liar, Mr Obi is intent on dragging the government into every personal inconvenience he encounters, often resorting to exaggeration and baseless allegations.

“His claim that he may not be alive for the January 2027 election and that people are being pressured not to invite him to social events is nothing more than a fabricated narrative, a page from his book of lies and propaganda. These claims lack substance and are designed to attract undue sympathy and deflect attention from his credibility deficit and the problems faced by his SPV and his adopted political association, the NDC.”

The presidency says Fidelity Bank, in which Obi 'has a substantial interest', continues to thrive, rejecting claims that the government is targeting his business interests. Photo credit: Kole Shittu

Source: Facebook

Furthermore, the presidency defended the Tinubu administration, stating that Obi has a substantial interest in Fidelity Bank and that the financial institution continues to thrive.

The statement added, according to The Cable:

"The institution (Fidelity Bank) continues to thrive as a result of the current administration’s robust economic reforms. The government is certainly not targeting the bank. Rather than being “haunted” by the government, Mr Obi appears to be grappling with the consequences of his litany of unfounded statements."

Read the X post of Onanuga tackling Obi below:

Read more on Peter Obi

Obi asks Tinubu to resign

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Obi called for President Tinubu's resignation.

Obi had in June demanded President Tinubu's resignation over alleged governance failures and purported nationwide discontent.

Following the IMF's purported revelation that expenditure amounting to two per cent of Nigeria’s gross domestic product (GDP) was omitted from the budget process, Obi described the development as "horrible" and called on the president to step down.

Source: Legit.ng