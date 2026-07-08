A Nigerian law graduate has shared a message of encouragement for students who feel like giving up on law school

The graduate posed proudly in her black and white law outfit after completing the programme, using the moment to inspire others still on the journey

She acknowledged that law school can be challenging but urged aspiring lawyers not to lose hope, assuring them that the struggle would eventually be worth it

A Nigerian law graduate has inspired many on social media after sharing words of encouragement for students finding law school difficult.

She posted a video of herself posing confidently in her black and white law outfit following her successful graduation.

Law graduate shares advice for those thinking of quitting law school. Photo credit: Mira Philemon/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Law graduate encourages students struggling with law school

Rather than focusing only on celebrating her achievement, she chose to address students who may be feeling discouraged by the demands of legal education.

According to the graduate identified on TikTok as @MiraPhilemon, she understands that many students often reach a point where they feel overwhelmed and begin to doubt whether they can complete the programme.

Drawing from her own experience, she encouraged them not to give up, expressing confidence that they would successfully overcome the challenges before them.

Her uplifting message touched many viewers, particularly aspiring lawyers and law students who could relate to the pressure associated with legal studies.

Reflecting on her accomplishment, the graduate noted that the difficulties encountered during law school should not discourage students from pursuing their dreams.

She reminded those who were considering quitting that many graduates had once faced similar doubts but eventually reached the finish line.

Newly called lawyer sends message to students in law school. Photo credit: Mira Philemon/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Sharing the video on TikTok, she wrote:

"Law school is tough, I can't do it. Just trust me you'll be fine."

Reactions as law graduate encourages students

TikTok users stormed the comments section to react to her post.

@•f said:

"Congratulations."

@F. A. B said:

"Oh my!! Congratulations Mirabel."

@jobsimon14 said:

"Ohhhh my goodness."

@Keepingupwiththehotchic commented:

"You did that baby."

@Steph nwa added:

"Congratulations boo."

@msssrockkstarr said:

"I’m honestly scared but ykw idrc atp I wanna be a lawyer idk it’s like I need it. So ima just try harder n harder n just push myself to be better each day."

@nikss added:

"I know it's hard but the real reality of studying law can't define my capabilities and abilities, Iam not expecting that I can do good but I will persevere to achieve this, my passion in my heart with God within can help me to face this in the future."

@Ara added:

"I’m studying performing arts and nobody told me i will face what I’m facing now,all course is hard,may lord make it easy for us."

See the post below:

Graduate breaks record in faculty

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young man who recently achieved a feat at his faculty at the University of Ilorin, UNILORIN, earned praise online.

The brother of the young man took to his social media page to speak about his academic achievement at the Nigerian Law School.

Source: Legit.ng