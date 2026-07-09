Olivia Kaiser is a reality television star, brand ambassador, cosmetologist, and digital content creator. She first captured public attention on Season 3 of Love Island USA. Since her reality TV breakthrough, Olivia has expanded her career through business ventures, appearances on The Challenge, and a growing online presence.

Olivia Kaiser from Love Island USA in a pink crop top and white skirt at an outdoor golf event (L), and in a satin shirt (R). Photo: @oliviaannkaiser on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Olivia Kaiser won Season 3 of Love Island USA alongside her former partner, Korey Gandy.

alongside her former partner, Korey Gandy. Following her time in the villa, she transitioned to MTV's The Challenge , competing on multiple seasons.

, competing on multiple seasons. The reality star got married to British Love Island alumnus Theo Campbell in mid-2026.

alumnus in mid-2026. Olivia welcomed her first child, a son named Atlas, on 20 November 2025.

Olivia Kaiser's profile summary

Full name Olivia Kaiser Gender Female Date of birth 12 July 1992 Age 34 years old (as of July 2026) Zodiac sign Cancer Place of birth Anchorage, Alaska, United States Current residence Scottsdale, Arizona, United States Nationality American Relationship status Married Profession TV personality, cosmetologist, brand ambassador, content creator Instagram @oliviaannkaiser TikTok @oliviaannkaiser

Who is Olivia Kaiser from Love Island USA?

Olivia Kaiser was born in Anchorage, Alaska. She is an American national of white ethnicity. Olivia is 34 years old as of July 2026. She was born on 12 July 1992, making her a Cancer. The reality star grew up with two sisters: Katie and Lacy.

Top five facts about Olivia Kaiser. Photo: @oliviaannkaiser (modified by author)

Source: Original

After high school, Olivia enrolled at the University of Alaska Anchorage in 2011. She graduated with an Associate Degree in performing arts in 2013. That same year, Kaiser was crowned second runner-up for Ms Alaska.

Inside Olivia Kaiser's career journey

Before finding television fame, Olivia built a successful career as a professional cosmetologist. She currently runs her own permanent makeup studio in Scottsdale, Arizona.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Olivia also works as a lead brand ambassador for special events. She has collaborated with companies like Wolves Den Entertainment, TEAM Enterprises, and MKTG INC.

Olivia Kaiser is overlooking her shoulder (L) and in a white crop top (R). Photo: @oliviaannkaiser on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Since her reality TV breakthrough, Kaiser has grown her career through a massive online presence as a digital content creator. She boasts over 450,000 Instagram followers. Olivia's TikTok account has gained over 168,300 followers and 2.4 million likes.

Olivia Kaiser on Love Island story

Olivia was introduced to the public on Season 3 of Love Island USA in the summer of 2021. Entering the villa on Day 1, she initially struggled to find a romantic connection.

After navigating multiple platonic couplings, Kaiser developed genuine feelings for fellow Love Island USA winner Korey Gandy. The couple won viewers' hearts, took home the title, and split the $100,000 grand prize.

Olivia Kaiser's journey on The Challenge

Olivia Kaiser sits in a woven chair at night, posing with her hand resting lightly on her chin. Photo: @oliviaannkaiser (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Olivia Kaiser easily transitioned into the physical world of MTV's The Challenge. Her tactical mind and bold gameplay quickly made her a fan favourite.

The TV personality debuted as a rookie on The Challenge: Ride or Dies (Season 38). Partnering with TV personality and former UFC fighter Horacio Gutierrez, she won multiple eliminations and reached the final, finishing as a runner-up.

Olivia Kaiser returned for Battle for a New Champion (Season 39) and Battle of the Eras (Season 40). Her crowning moment came on Vets & New Threats (Season 41). Paired with rookie Yeremi Hykel, Olivia won the entire season.

Olivia Kaiser's villain story: From dating-show sweetheart to competition-show adversary

Olivia Kaiser and Horacio Gutierrez are standing side by side in an open, grassy field on The Challenge. Photo: @oliviaannkaiser (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Olivia first appeared on Love Island USA as a confident cosmetologist and business owner who seemed charming, focused, and easy to support. Her connection with Korey Gandy helped her win the season, making her story feel like a classic reality-TV success.

That early image made Olivia look warm and likeable, with little sign of the more complicated role she would later play. She seemed like someone viewers could root for, not someone likely to become a polarising figure later on.

Things changed when Olivia joined The Challenge, where her competitive side became more visible, and her personality seemed much tougher. The show highlighted her strategic moves, emotional moments, and willingness to play hard, which made her feel more like a villain.

Olivia Kaiser and Horacio pose together outside an urban plaza. Photo: @oliviaannkaiser (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

In Season 39 of The Challenge, Olivia upset many viewers when she saved Moriah Jade instead of Nurys Mateo and Horacio Gutierrez. That choice pushed Nurys, Horacio, and Kyland Young into elimination, and fans saw it as a serious betrayal that made Olivia look fake and ruthless.

Instead of romance and charm, viewers saw aggression, alliances, and conflict shaping their view of the reality star on screen. Olivia's villain story is really a shift in format, from sweet dating-show winner to sharp competition-show opponent.

Who is Olivia Kaiser's husband?

Olivia Kaiser and Theo, posing outdoors together in a mountainous landscape (L) and standing, cradling a pregnancy bump (R). Photo: @oliviaannkaiser on Instagram (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Olivia Kaiser is married to British reality star and Olympic sprinter Theo Campbell. The two met in 2024 while filming The Challenge. Kaiser and Campbell formed an instant connection, easily overcoming the challenges of a long-distance relationship.

The couple welcomed their first child, a son named Atlas, on 20 November 2025. Olivia posted a photo of their newborn with the caption:

Our little love is finally here, and he is the sweetest, calmest baby you’ll ever meet. We are so grateful and so in love. I can’t wait for this beautiful new chapter in our lives.

Olivia was secretly seven weeks pregnant while running the Season 41 final. She only discovered the pregnancy after filming wrapped.

Olivia and Theo embracing against a rugged mountain landscape (L), and the reality star standing outdoors with baby Atlas (R). Photo: @oliviaannkaiser (modified by author)

Source: Instagram

Theo proposed in March 2026. By June 2026, the pair confirmed on social media that they had officially married. Co-authoring an update regarding their home life, they noted:

One day you're on Love Island pulling people for a chat, the next you're married, obsessing if the curtains match your aesthetic... The Love Island arc goes crazyyyyyy.

Olivia Kaiser and Theo Campbell currently balance their media careers while raising their young family in Scottsdale, Arizona. Before Theo, she sparked a relationship with fellow contestant Nelson Thomas during her time on Ride or Die, but it didn't last after filming.

FAQs

Who is Olivia Kaiser? She is an American reality TV star, cosmetologist, brand ambassador, and content creator. Why is Olivia Kaiser famous? She won Love Island USA Season 3 and later won MTV's The Challenge: Vets & New Threats. Where is Olivia Kaiser from? She was born in Anchorage, Alaska, but currently resides in Scottsdale, Arizona, United States. How old is Olivia Kaiser? Olivia is 34 years old as of July 2026. She was born on 12 July 1992. Are Olivia and Korey still together? Korey Gandy split a few months after their Love Island win. Did Olivia Kaiser have a baby? The American TV personality gave birth to a baby boy, Atlas, on 20 November 2025. Who is Olivia Kaiser's baby daddy? Her son's father is her husband, Love Island UK and The Challenge star Theo Campbell. Are Olivia and Theo still together in real life? The two are still together and are married.

Olivia Kaiser has successfully overturned the traditional post-dating-show path and leaned directly into her sharpest competitive instincts despite being labelled a villain. The reality TV personality won both Love Island USA and The Challenge. Olivia is now a mother and a wife who resides in Scottsdale, Arizona, where she owns a tattoo salon.

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Sierra Mills was born and raised in Escondido, California. She currently resides in Los Angeles and works as a professional model signed with The Digital Dept Agency. Discover more about Sierra Mills from Love Island in this post.

Proofreading by Kola Muhammed, copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng