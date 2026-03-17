The federal government has announced Thursday and Friday as public holidays to mark the Eid al-Fitr celebration

Nigerian banks and other financial institutions will have to shut their branches nationwide on Thursday and Friday

Customers are expected to carry out transactions via ATMs, mobile apps, and internet banking during the holiday

Oluwatobi Odeyinka is a business editor at Legit.ng, covering energy, the money market, technology and macroeconomic trends in Nigeria.

Branches of commercial banks and other financial institutions across Nigeria, including Access Bank, UBA, Zenith Bank, and GTB, will be closed on Thursday and Friday.

This is in observance of the public holidays declared by the federal government to mark Eid-el-Fitr celebration, which marks the end of the Muslim fasting period of Ramadan.

Access, UBA, Zenith, GTB, and all other banks will close their branches on Thursday and Friday. Photo: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

The federal government has announced Thursday, March 19, and Friday, March 20, 2026, as public holidays.

The holidays were announced by the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, as contained in a statement issued by the Permanent Secretary in the ministry, Magdalene Ajani.

The statement conveyed the minister’s message congratulating Muslim faithful on the successful completion of the fasting period.

Call to uphold values of Ramadan

According to the statement, the minister encouraged Muslims to continue practising key virtues associated with Ramadan, including love, generosity, peace, tolerance and sacrifice.

He also urged Nigerians to use the period of Eid-el-Fitr to pray for the country’s peace, unity and sustained development.

Part of the statement read:

“The Minister urges Muslims to sustain the virtues of love, generosity, peace, tolerance, and sacrifice, which were emphasised during the holy month.

“He also called on all Nigerians to use the festive period to pray for the continued peace, unity, and prosperity of the nation.”

Appeal for responsible celebrations

Tunji-Ojo further advised citizens to celebrate responsibly and show kindness to vulnerable members of society during the festivities.

The government reiterated its commitment to promoting national unity and peaceful coexistence across the country.

Bank customers have been advised to e-channels, such as ATMs, mobile apps, and internet banking. Photo: Bloomberg/Contributor.

Source: UGC

Banks advise customers to use e-channels

Bank customers have been advised to use ATMs, mobile apps, internet banking, and USSD platforms to carry out transactions during the one-day holiday.

CBN discloses 30 banks have met new capital requirements

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Central Bank of Nigeria disclosed the 30 Nigerian banks that have met the minimum capital requirements ahead of the March 31 deadline.

The apex bank noted that the remaining banks are undergoing regulatory verification before final confirmation of compliance.

All banks are expected to meet the new capital requirements, which were set in April 2024, before the March 31, 2026, deadline.

Source: Legit.ng