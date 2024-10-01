Kirk Cousins' net worth, salary, career earnings, age and wife

Kirk Cousins is a professional football player from the United States. He plays for the Atlanta Falcons as a quarterback. Kirk has made wealth by playing for other teams like the Washington Redskins and the Minnesota Vikings. What is Kirk Cousins' net worth?

Kirk Cousins prior to the start of the game at U.S. Bank Stadium (L). Falcons quarterbacks during OTA offseason workouts (R). Photo by David Berding, Kevin C. Cox (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Kirk Cousins developed a passion for football career in high school, where he played at Holland Christian High School. The played college football for the Michigan State University Spartans. In 2012, he was drafted by the Washington Redskins, joining the NFL and has been active for 12 years. As a result, Kirk Cousins' net worth has grown, making him a millionaire.

Profile summary

Real name Kirk Daniel Cousins Other names Captain Kirk Gender Male Date of birth 19 August 1988 Age 36 years old (as of September 2024) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Barrington, Illinois, USA Current residence Atlanta, Georgia, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6′3″ Height in centimetres 191 Weight in pounds 205 Weight in kilograms 93 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Light blue Mother Mary Ann Cousins Father Don Cousins Siblings 3 Marital status Married Spouse Julie Hampton Children 2 School Holland Christian High School University Michigan State University Profession Football player Net worth $120 million

Kirk Cousins' net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, ClutchPoints and other similar sources, the NFL player is alleged to be worth $120 million. He has made his money primarily from his football career.

On 11 March 2024, Cousins signed a four-year contract worth $180 million with the Atlanta Falcons. Kirk Cousins' salary for 2024 is 12.5 million, with an additional signing bonus of $12.5 million. In total, the Falcon quarterback will receive a total of $25 million cap hit in 2024.

According to Spotrac, Kirk Cousins' career earnings over the past 12 years total $294,169,486 in contract money from three teams he has played for.

Top-5 facts about Kirk Cousins. Photo: Adam Bettcher/Getty Images (modified by author)

Source: Original

Kirk Cousins' age and background

The sports personality is 36 years old as of 2024. He was born on 19 August 1988. Cousins' zodiac sign is Leo.

Kirk Cousins was born to Don and Mary Ann Cousins in Barrington, Illinois, United States. He is an American of white ethnicity. Kirk grew up alongside his two siblings in Holland, Michigan, United States.

The NFL quarterback attended Holland Christian High School in Holland, where he played football and baseball. In 2007, he received a scholarship from Mark Dantonio to attend Michigan State.

Career

Kirk Cousins is a professional football player in the NFL. He was signed by the Atlanta Falcons for four years since March 2024. Before joining the Falcons, the athlete was signed by Washington Redskins from 2012 to 2017. He was ranked 94th by his peers on the NFL Top 100 Players of 2018.

On 15 March 2018, the American athlete was signed by the Minnesota Vikings for a contract worth $84 million guaranteed for three years. It was the first fully guaranteed and highest-paying contract in the NFL at the time of signing. Kirk signed a two-year extension contract worth $66 million with the Vikings on 18 March 2020.

Who is Kirk Cousins' wife?

NFL player Kirk Cousins (L ) and Julie Hampton (R) attend the 8th Annual NFL Honours at The Fox Theatre on February 2, 2019, in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Jeff Kravitz (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

The American football player is married to Julie Hampton. The two met through a mutual family friend in 2012. Kirk proposed at the Capitol building in 2013, and they tied the knot on 28 June 2014 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Kirk and his wife have two sons, Cooper and Turner. Cooper was born on 29 September 2017, while Turner was born in March 2019. The couple lives in Atlanta, Georgia, with their two sons and a dog named Abe.

FAQs

Who is Kirk Cousins? He is an American professional football player. Where is Kirk Cousins from? He was born in Barrington, Illinois, but grew up in Holland, Michigan, United States. How old is Kirk Cousins? He is 36 years old as of 2024. He was born on 19 August 1988. Why is Kirk Cousins worth so much? Much of Cousins' wealth comes from his NFL contracts and endorsement deals. As a quarterback in the NFL, his salary is highly competitive. How much did Kirk Cousins go to the Falcons for? The NFL player signed a four-year contract worth $180 million, which includes a $50 million signing bonus and $100 million guaranteed. How much money has Kirk Cousins made in his NFL career? According to Spotrac, Kirk Cousins has made $294,169,486 in his NFL career. Does Kirk Cousins have a wife? Yes, he has been married to Julie Hampton Cousins since 2014. The couple has two kids.

Kirk Cousins' net worth is a testament to his success in the NFL. The Falcons quarterback has earned substantial income from his contracts with the three teams over the last 12 years. Additionally, he has made money from endorsement deals and media appearances, contributing to his overall wealth.

