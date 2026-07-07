18 First Term Governors Meet Behind Closed Door, Video Trends
Eighteen first-term governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are currently holding a closed-door meeting at the Kebbi State Government House.
Kaduna State Governor Senator Uba Sani, who serves as the Vice Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), is chairing the session, which was hosted by Kebbi State Governor Nasir Idris. The meeting brings together governors from various states to discuss issues of common interest.
Governors in attendance include those from Sokoto, Kaduna, Jigawa, Plateau, Delta, Ekiti, Taraba, Ondo, Ebonyi, Akwa Ibom, Edo, Benue, Kogi, and Enugu states, among others. Governors of Cross River, Niger, and Katsina states were absent but sent apologies.
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished writer with over 5 years of experience in journalism and writing, he is also politics and current affairs editor with Legit.ng. He holds B.A in Literature from OAU, and Diploma in Mass Comm. He has obtained certificates in Google's Advance Digital Reporting, News Lab workshop. He previously worked as an Editor with OperaNews. Best Editor of the Year for Politics and Current Affairs Desk (2023) by Legit.ng. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng