Eighteen first-term governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) are currently holding a closed-door meeting at the Kebbi State Government House.

Kaduna State Governor Senator Uba Sani, who serves as the Vice Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), is chairing the session, which was hosted by Kebbi State Governor Nasir Idris. The meeting brings together governors from various states to discuss issues of common interest.

Governors in attendance include those from Sokoto, Kaduna, Jigawa, Plateau, Delta, Ekiti, Taraba, Ondo, Ebonyi, Akwa Ibom, Edo, Benue, Kogi, and Enugu states, among others. Governors of Cross River, Niger, and Katsina states were absent but sent apologies.

Source: Legit.ng