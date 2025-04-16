Southern Hospitality cast ages: A look at their lives and backgrounds

Southern Hospitality is a reality TV show that has caught the attention of many with its mix of charm, drama, and the friendly spirit of the South. Each cast member brings something special to the show, shaped by their age, experiences, and Southern roots. Explore Southern Hospitality cast ages and backgrounds, giving you a closer look at the people behind the show’s biggest moments.

Southern Hospitality season 3 cast.

Get to know the Southern Hospitality cast: Ages and personal stories

Southern Hospitality is a TV show about young people working in a busy nightclub in Charleston. The show's cast consists of fun, unique individuals who each bring their personality into the show. It includes bartenders, servers, and Disc Jockeys who all have big dreams. Here is everything you need to know about the Southern Hospitality cast, including their ages as of writing.

Mia Alario

Mia Alario on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen during Season 21.

Mia Alario is a Trinidadian-born financial analyst, actress, and media host based in Charleston, South Carolina. She currently works in the healthcare industry in the finance department after earning two degrees in economics and finance from the College of Charleston.

Mia gained prominence as a cast member on Bravo's reality show Southern Hospitality. In the show, Alario is a former Republic hostess who had to step away due to her responsibilities for the Miss World pageant, where she will represent Trinidad and Tobago. She was born on 31 December 1997, making her 27 as of 2025.

Leva Bonaparte

Leva Bonapart in Las Vegas Nevada.

Leva Bonaparte was born in India on 3 May 1979 and is 45 years old as of April 2025. She is the eldest of three daughters to Persian parents. Leva is a restaurateur and, along with her husband, owns four popular restaurants, bars, and clubs in the Charleston area.

Bonaparte has appeared as a main cast member of Southern Hospitality since 28 November 2022. She has been married to Lamar Bonaparte since 25 April 2013, and they have a son, Lamar "Little" Bonaparte Jr., born on 29 January 2018.

Joe Bradley

Joe Bradley in season 1 of Southern Hospitality.

Joe Bradley, a prominent figure on Bravo's Southern Hospitality, is currently 28 years old. However, his exact date of birth has not been publicly disclosed. He works as a VIP host and manager at Republic Garden & Lounge in Charleston, South Carolina. Joe is in a relationship with fellow cast member Maddi Reese.

Originally from Atlanta, Joe dropped out of college to pursue a career in hospitality. He has two siblings: a sister named Caroline and a brother named Mike. He attended the University of Michigan from 2014 to 2018, studying art, design, and communications, but eventually dropped out.

Bradley Carter

Bradley Carter in season 1 of Southern Hospitality.

Bradley Carter’s age is 24 as of 2025, making him one of the youngest Southern Hospitality cast members. Beyond his role at Republic, Bradley is a certified personal trainer and wellness coach, operating under the moniker Body by Brad. He founded Let's Run CHS, an initiative promoting fitness and community engagement in Charleston.

Bradley is also an ambassador for Lululemon's SoHo location. He graduated from The Citadel Military College on a football scholarship, where he studied business administration. The reality star is openly gay and dated his fellow cast member Lake Rucker during Season 3 of the show.

TJ Dinch

DJ Dinch on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen during Season 22.

TJ Dinch is one of the bartenders of the Republic who is determined to start his own business. However, his mission gets derailed as he starts to navigate messy personal relationships, starting with his feud with Joe Bradley.

​TJ Dinch was born on 14 December 1995 and is 29 years old as of 2025. Originally from Virginia, he relocated to Charleston, South Carolina, to pursue a career in the hospitality industry. TJ is openly gay and has spoken about the challenges of dating in Charleston's limited LGBTQ+ scene.

Will Kulp

Will Kulp on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen during Season 21.

Will is also one of the oldest cast members and was reportedly born in March 1994, making him 30 years old as of 2025. He was born in Charleston, South Carolina, and later moved to New York City, where he pursued a modelling career and worked as a bar manager.

In 2020, he returned to Charleston and joined Republic Garden & Lounge as a bartender. In the series, Will has been in a relationship with fellow cast member Emmy Sharrett.

Grace Lilly

Grace Lilly in season 3 of Southern Hospitality.

Grace Lilly is a talented actress, influencer, model and sales representative. She is a former VIP host who is set to embark on a major life change. She first appeared in Season 1 of Southern Hospitality and has remained a central figure through Season 3.

As of April 2025, Grace is 26 years old. She was born on 19 May 1998. She went public with her relationship with William “Liam” Gann shortly after Halloween. ​

Maddi Reese

Maddi Reese on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen show.

Maddi Reese was born on 22 August 1997 and is 27 years old as of 2025. She grew up in Charlotte, North Carolina, after moving from New York City.

Maddi is a VIP server at Republic and is in a relationship with Joe Bradley. Besides being an employee at Leva's nightclub, Maddi is also a DJ. Her appearance on the show has helped her career grow, securing gigs across the country.

Emmy Sharrett

Emmy Sharrett in season 1 of Southern Hospitality.

Emmy was born on 14 March 1998, making her 27 years old as of 2025. She is originally from Washington, D.C., and moved to Charleston, South Carolina, where she became part of the reality show. Emmy was a VIP server when Southern Hospitality Season 1 aired and was promoted to Assistant General Manager in Season 2.

In Season 3, she returns to serving while focusing more on her health and personal well-being. Her background in hospitality and her on-and-off relationship with Will Kulp have made her a central figure in the show.

Michols Peña

Michols Peña on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen during Season 22.

Michols Peña is an openly gay cast member who joined Bravo's Southern Hospitality in Season 3. He is the Assistant General Manager at Republic Garden & Lounge in Charleston, South Carolina. Michols is the youngest Southern Hospitality cast member. He is 22 years old as of this writing. However, the reality star has kept his exact date of birth undisclosed.

Lake Rucker

Lake Rucker in Season 3 of Southern Hospitality.

Lake Rucker serves as the VIP Host at Republic Garden & Lounge in Charleston, South Carolina. She hails from a prominent family with deep roots in the Southern community. Her mother, Geri Hopkins, is the Chief Operations Officer at Skyla Federal Credit Union in South Carolina.

Lake's aunts, Ione and Ellen, co-founded Rucker Roots, a natural haircare line, and have been featured on a reality show alongside their other sister, Ruby. Lake is reportedly in her 20s. She once shared on Instagram in 2022, "stuck in them 20 somethings.''

Austin Stephan

Austin Stephan in Season 3 of Southern Hospitality.

Austin joined as a new main cast member in Season 3 of SoHo. Per his Bravo bio, Leva is training him in every position at her nightclub. As per his Instagram, Austin is a fitness enthusiast. His exact age remains undisclosed, but it is believed he is roughly the same age as his cast members.

Molly Moore

Molly Moore in West Village, Downtown Manhattan.

Molly Moore is an event planner and bartender featured on Bravo's Southern Hospitality Season 3. She is known for organising high-profile events in Charleston, and by night, she serves drinks at Republic Garden & Lounge.

Before joining the show, Molly was already friends with longtime cast members TJ Dinch and Mia Alario. Molly's birthday is unknown, but she is reportedly 25 years old as of 2025.

How old is Maddie on Southern Hospitality?

Maddi Reese is 26 years old as of April 2025. She was born on 21 August 1997.

Why was Lucia fired from Southern Hospitality?

According to Entertainment Online, Lucía Peña was fired from Southern Hospitality for drinking while working, which broke a strict no-alcohol rule at the club.

What ethnicity is Lucia from Southern Hospitality?

The reality star is of African-Latina heritage.

The cast of Southern Hospitality is a dynamic mix of personalities, mostly in their 20s and 30s, working in Charleston’s nightlife scene. They come from different backgrounds and share their real-life stories, dreams, and challenges, making the show entertaining and relatable. The show's primary cast includes Leva Bonaparte, Emmy Sharrett, Grace Lilly, Joe Bradley and Maddi Reese.

