Top 15 richest pastors in America and their impressive net worth
Christianity has produced pastors who feed the congregations the word of God. These pastors are seen as leaders and spiritual fathers for the Christians. Some pastors also engage in other money-making projects besides preaching, and they have emerged among the richest people in society. These are the richest pastors in America.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
When compiling the list of the richest pastors in America, we used verified data and financial estimates as of 2024. This ranking was created with information from trusted sources, including Celebrity Net Worth, The Richest and similar sources. While these figures reflect the pastors’ success, net worth may change over time due to many financial factors.
Top 15 richest pastors in America
Christians have benefited from pastors or preachers through the teaching of the Holy Bible and other needs. There are churches in America with thousands, if not millions, of followers across America who make monetary contributions. These followers and their contributions have made some pastors extremely rich. If you are wondering who the richest pastors in America are, here is the list.
15. Joyce Meyer – $8 million
- Full name: Pauline Joyce Meyer
- Date of birth: 4 June 1943
- Age: 81 years (as of 2024)
- Ministry: Joyce Meyer Ministries
- Net worth: $8 million
Joyce Meyer is one of the wealthiest female pastors in the United States. She is estimated to have a net worth of $8 million. Joys share the gospel through daily TV shows, podcasts, and conference events. She is also an author who has written several books, including Battlefield of the Mind, Beauty for Ashes and Living Beyond Your Feelings.
14. John C. Maxwell – $10 million
- Full name: John Calvin Maxwell
- Date of birth: 20 February 1947
- Age: 77 years (as of 2024)
- Net worth: $10 million
John C. Maxwell is an American pastor, motivational speaker, and author. He is among the most influential pastors in America. His estimated net worth is $10 million. His books, The 21 Irrefutable Laws of Leadership and The 21 Indispensable Qualities of a Leader, are among the New York Times Best Sellers.
13. Franklin Graham – $10 million
- Full name: William Franklin Graham III
- Date of birth: 14 July 1952
- Age: 72 years (as of 2024)
- Ministry: Billy Graham Evangelistic Association
- Net worth: $10 million
Franklin Graham is an evangelist, preacher, missionary, and political commentator. He engages his followers in mega Christian revival tours and meets the needs of the less fortunate. Graham's net worth is alleged to be $10 million.
12. John F. MacArthur – $14 million
- Full name: John Fullerton MacArthur Jr.
- Date of birth: 19 June 1939
- Age: 85 years (as of 2024)
- Ministry: Grace Community Church
- Net worth: $14 million
John F. MacArthur is estimated to have a net worth of $14 million as of 2024. He is a renowned American pastor and author. MacArthur hosts an international television and radio programme known as Grace to You. His church is Grace Community Church in California, where he has been preaching since 1969.
11. Greg Laurie – $15 million
- Full name: Greg Laurie
- Date of birth: 10 December 1952
- Age: 72 years (as of 2024)
- Ministry: Harvest Christian Fellowship
- Net worth: $15 million
Greg Laurie is an American pastor, evangelist, and author. He is the senior pastor of Harvest Christian Fellowship, which was founded in 1976 in California. Greg is also the founder of Harvest Crusades, and his net worth is estimated at $15 million.
10. T.D. Jakes – $20 million
- Full name: Thomas Dexter Jakes
- Place of birth: 9 June 1957
- Age: 67 years (as of 2024)
- Ministry: The Potter's House
- Net worth: $20 million
Thomas Dexter Jakes is an American preacher, author, and filmmaker. He is the senior pastor of The Potter's House megachurch and is known for his motivational sermons broadcast on The Potter's Touch. In 2024, he is estimated to have a net worth of $20 million.
9. Jesse Duplantis – $20 million
- Full name: Jesse Duplantis
- Date of birth: 9 July 1949
- Age: 75 years (as of 2024)
- Ministry: Jesse Duplantis Ministries
- Net worth: $20 million
Jesse Duplantis, also known as The Apostle of Joy, is the founder and minister of Jesse Duplantis Ministries. His first sermon was in 1976, and John Hagee introduced him to TBN. Jesse's sermons incorporate his musical and comical talent. His alleged net worth is $20 million.
8. Rick Warren – $25 million
- Full name: Richard Duane Warren
- Date of birth: 28 January 1954
- Age: 70 years (as of 2024)
- Ministry: Saddleback Church
- Net worth: $25 million
Rick Warren is the pastor and founder of Saddleback Church in Lake Forest, California. His evangelical megachurch has over 30,000 weekly attendees across the country. In addition to preaching, Rick is the author of The Purpose Driven Life, a best-seller. His estimated net worth is $25 million as of 2024.
7. Creflo Dollar – $30 million
- Full name: Creflo Augustus Dollar, Jr.
- Date of birth: 28 January 1962
- Age: 62 years (as of 2024)
- Ministry: World Changers Church International
- Net worth: $30 million
Creflo Dollar is the senior pastor and founder of World Changers Church International in Atlanta, Georgia. He is also associated with Creflo Dollar Ministries and Arrow Records. Dollar is an honorary Doctor of Divinity holder from Oral Roberts University. His net worth is estimated at $30 million as of 2024.
6. Andy Stanely – $45 million
- Full name: Charles Andrew Stanley
- Date of birth: 16 May 1958
- Age: 66 years (as of 2024)
- Ministry: North Point Ministries
- Net worth: $45 million
Andy Stanely is the senior pastor and founder of North Point Ministries, a non-denominational evangelical church in Alpharetta, Georgia, United States. He has written over 20 books, including Fewer Regrets, Better Decisions, and The New Rules for Love. His net worth is estimated to be $45 million.
5. Steven Furtick Jr. – $55 million
- Full name: Larry Stevens Furtick Jr.
- Date of birth: 19 February 1980
- Age: 44 years (as of 2024)
- Ministry: Elevation Worship
- Net worth: $55 million
Steven Furtick Jr. is an American evangelical pastor, author, and musician. He is the senior past of Elevation Worship in North Carolina, United States, and is also part of a music group known as Elevation Worship. His net worth as of 2024 is estimated at $55 million.
4. Benny Hinn – $60 million
- Full name: Benny Hinn
- Date of birth: 3 December 1952
- Age: 72 years (as of 2024)
- Ministry: Orlando Christian Center
- Net worth: $60 million
Benny Hinn is an Israeli-born televangelist and founder of the Orlando Christian Center. He is widely known for his miracle-healing ministry and crusades in major cities. The American preacher also appeared on his popular television program, This Is Your Day. His net worth is estimated at $60 million.
3. Joel Osteen – $100 million
- Full name: Joel Scott Osteen
- Date of birth: 5 March 1963
- Age: 60 years (as of 2024)
- Ministry: Lakewood Church
- Net worth: $100 million
Joel is the pastor and founder of Lakewood Church. Lakewood is a non-denominational evangelical megachurch located in Houston, Texas. Joel is known for simply preaching the Bible teachings with an emphasis on positivity. Joel Osteen's net worth is estimated at $100 million.
2. Pat Robertson – $100 million
- Full name: Marion Gordon Robertson
- Date of birth: 22 March 1930
- Died: 8 June 2023
- Age: 93 years (as at June 2023)
- Ministry: Southern Baptist
- Net worth: $100 million
Pat Robertson, born Marion Gordon Robertson, was a church minister, political commentator, religious broadcaster, and media mogul. He was a former Southern Baptist minister and presidential candidate. Pat passed away at his home in Virginia Beach, Virginia, and had an estimated net worth of $100 million.
1. Kenneth Copeland – $300 million
- Full name: Kenneth Max Copeland
- Date of birth: 6 December 1936
- Age: 88 years (as of 2024)
- Ministry: Eagle Mountain International Church Inc.
- Net worth: $300 million
Kenneth Copeland is the richest pastor in America. He is the pastor and founder of Eagle Mountain International Church Inc. in Fort Worth, Texas. His sermons are broadcast across America and worldwide. Kenneth Copeland’s house is within an 18,000-square-foot estate on a 25-acre lakefront. His net worth is alleged to be $300 million.
Is Joel Osteen a billionaire?
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Joel Osteen is not a billionaire. He is a millionaire worth approximately $100 million.
Is there a billionaire pastor?
No pastor is worth a billion or more. However, many pastors are millionaires, including Kennedy Copeland, Joel Osteen, and Benny Hinn.
What is the richest church in America?
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, also known as the Mormon Church or LDS, is the richest church in the world. According to The Christian Post, it was worth $265 billion as of 2023. The church is projected to be worth over a trillion dollars by 2044.
America has produced some of the richest pastors in the world. These men of God have started mega churches and have a massive following physically and digitally. Besides preaching, some engage in other businesses. The above is a list of the richest pastors in America.
Source: Legit.ng
