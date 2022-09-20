Aleyse Shannon’s biography: age, height, partner, net worth

Aleyse Shannon is a rising actress and writer from the United States of America. She came into the spotlight in 2019 following her appearances in the movie Black Christmas as Kris. She is also known for her roles in the TV series Leverage: Redemption (2021) and Instinct (2018).

Aleyse Shannon commenced her acting career in 2018. Since then, she has played different roles in various movies and TV series. At the time of writing, she has eight acting credits.

Profile summary

Full name Aleyse Shannon Gender Female Date of birth 16 May 1996 Age 26 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Taurus Place of birth Dallas, Texas, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, USA Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Unknown Height in inches 5’6’’ Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 123 Weight in kilograms 56 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Green Relationship status Single High school Colonial Forge High School College Carnegie Mellon University, London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art Profession Actor, writer Net worth $250 thousand

Aleyse Shannon's biography

The aspiring actress was born and raised in Dallas, Texas, United States of America. She is an American national of African-American heritage.

The actress completed her high school studies at Colonial Forge High School in Stafford, Virginia, in 2014. Later, she enrolled at Carnegie Mellon University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, where she obtained a BFA in Drama.

She also studied at the London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art (LAMDA) in Hammersmith, London and Atlantic Acting School Summer Ensemble in New York City.

How old is Aleyse Shannon?

Aleyse Shannon’s age is 26 years old as of 2022. She was born on 16 May 1996. Her zodiac sign is Taurus.

Aleyse Shannon's movies and TV shows

She made her professional acting debut in 2018 in the television series Charmed as Jada Shields. However, she gained prominence when she was cast in the movie Black Christmas as Kris. She also appeared in Hollywood First Look Features in 2021. Here is a list of her movies and TV series according to her IMDb.

It Is What It Is (or the Standards of Outrage ) (post-production) as Chaperone

(or the ) (post-production) as Chaperone Beauty (2022) as Jasmine

(2022) as Jasmine Leverage: Redemption (2021) as Breanna Casey

(2021) as Breanna Casey Black Christmas (2019) as Kris

(2019) as Kris Inez & Doug & Kira (2019) as Teen Inez

(2019) as Teen Inez Two Sentence Horror Stories (2019) as Karine

(2019) as Karine Instinct (2019) as Starr

(2019) as Starr Charmed (2018 - 2019) as Jada Shields

What is Aleyse Shannon's net worth?

The American actress has an alleged net worth of $250 thousand. However, this source is not verified; thus, the information is unreliable. Her primary source of income is her acting career.

Who is Aleyse Shannon's partner?

She is not dating anyone at the moment. She is presumed single since she has been tight-lipped about her love life. Since she played a queer role in Charmed, many people have been assuming she is not straight. However, she has not denied or verified the rumour.

What is Aleyse Shannon's height?

The American-based actress stands at 5 feet 6 inches (168 centimetres) tall and weighs approximately 123 pounds (56 kilograms).

Fast facts about Aleyse Shannon

Who is Aleyse Shannon? She is an American actress and writer known for appearing in the movie Black Christmas as Kris. Where is Aleyse Shannon from? She was born in Dallas, Texas, United States of America. What is Aleyse Shannon's age? She is 26 years old as of 2022. She was born on 16 May 1996. Who did Aleyse Shannon play in Charmed? The actress portrayed Jada Shields in the first season of Charmed. What is Aleyse’s height? She stands at a height of 5 feet 6 inches (168 centimetres) tall. What is Aleyse’s net worth? The actress has an estimated net worth of $250 thousand.

Aleyse Shannon is an American actress who is widely recognized for her roles in various movies and television series such as Black Christmas, Leverage: Redemption and Instinct.

