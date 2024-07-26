The National Film and Video Censor Board has released a statement about the controversy surrounding a movie produced by Nancy Isime

Some Muslims had cried out that their religion was disrespected after seeing the poster of the yet to be released movie

In the statement, the body said that they were going to take action as they have contacted the producer of the film

The statement released by the National Film and Video Censor Board, (NFVCB) on the controversy surrounding the film where Nancy featured has stirred reactions online.

Legit.ng had reported that a Muslim had complained after seeing the poster of the movie posted by Isime on her social media page.

NFVCB releases statement about Nancy Isime's movie. Photo cvredit@nancyisimeofficial

Source: Instagram

NFVCB, the body regulating movies produced in Nigeria, released a statement to condemn the act. According to the statement sighted by Legit.ng, the body stated that they had received the complaint and contacted the producer.

The short letter also explained that the movie has not been released, and it has not been submitted to the organization for classification.

NFVCB makes pledge

NFVCB in its note warned that the body was not going to over look any movie or skit that abuse religion or cultural sensibilities.

The body promised to swing into action before the film was released.

Recall that the Muslim Right Concerns (MURIC) had also kicked and condemned the movie, which has not been released.

How fans reacted to NFVCB's statement

Legit.ng compiled the reaction of fans about NFVCB's statement. Here are some of them below:

@vitorroque9_:

"God forbid, Africans are religious bigots."

@Daalnod:

"Just so you know. The hijab isn't owned nor created by Muslims. Islam adopted its use. I don't know why they are crying up and down."

@Banks_Hoc:

"You guys are not the only ones in this country, if a movie insults you, you’d do well if you boycott the movie‼️No one is forcing Muslims to see the movie. Y’all can’t dictate what the audience of a particular movie producer wants to watch or dictate the creative minds of movie."

@Chimaizuobi:

"They will release it abroad and we will all watch, thank you."

@PrinceSomorin:

"You screwed up on this one. I didn’t watch local content but will make an exception to watch this one when it’s released hopefully overseas."

@tboysquare:

"Calm down; this isn’t a real account! This is just a fan using Ai to write an open statement."

@Zarmaomar:

"Thank you for your prompt response. Those of you that have no single regard for your religion keep doing that without crossing the boundaries."

@donferan10:

"Better make una go warm Eba."

@kunmiadelokiki:

"If this same energy were directed towards educating the children & youth of the North, or even getting them off the streets & away from begging, it would make a significant difference. This has been the North's trademark for decades !"

Nancy Isime rocks male cloth

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the Nollywood actress created a stirred online with some images of herself she posted on her page.

In the viral post, Isime was seen rocking a man's outfit as she transformed from her usual feminine self disguised in a masculine persona.

She was seen on set with veteran actors Yemi Solade, Yinka Quadri, Dele Odule and Moyo Lawal as she showed how dynamic she could be as an actress.

Source: Legit.ng