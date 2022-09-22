Robert Terkla’s biography: age, wife, military, net worth

Robert Terkla is a famous American YouTuber and author. He is known for posting fishing-related content on his YouTube channel. Do you know that Terkla served in the US Army during the Iraq and Afghanistan wars?

Robert Terkla rose to prominence due to his YouTube channel, which he launched in 2015, shortly after being discharged from the US army in 2014. In addition to YouTube, he is active on Instagram, where he primarily shares his photos and short videos.

Full name Robert Terkla Gender Male Date of birth 26 September 1989 Age 33 years (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Fort Worth, Texas, USA Current residence North Richland Hills, Texas, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5’9” Height in centimetres 175 Weight in pounds 165 Weight in kilograms 75 Hair colour Blond Eye colour Light brown Marital status Married Wife Cami Mantilla Mother Shelly Batula Scism Children 1 Siblings 1 Education Blue Bonnet Private School, US Army Sniper School Profession YouTuber, author, ex-military officer Net worth $2 million

Robert Terkla’s biography

The ex-military officer was born in Fort Worth, Texas, the United States. His mother’s name is Shelly Batula Scism. His parents divorced when he was 14. He grew up alongside his sister Haley Kibe. Robert had his high school education at Blue Bonnet Private School. He also attended US Army Sniper school.

How old is Robert Terkla?

Robert Terkla’s age is 33 years old as of 2022. He was born on 26 September 1989. His zodiac sign is Libra.

Career

Robert is an American YouTuber, author and former US Army. Robert Terkla's military career began in 2008 when he joined the US military as an 11 Bravo infantryman. He was later deployed to Kirkuk, Iraq.

When he returned to the United States, he became a sniper in the US Army, serving with Seal Team Three on multiple deployments to Afghanistan. However, in 2014 he was discharged from the military due to medical conditions.

After leaving the military, Robert launched a YouTube channel called LunkersTV on 6 August 2015. Mostly, he uploads content related to bass fishing, such as tips, instructions and footage of his fishing and hunting trips. The channel currently has over 2 million subscribers. He also shares the same content on Instagram, with over 700 thousand followers.

Besides being an ex-military officer and social media influencer, Robert is also an author. He has published several books, with his first book being Never Fear Anything: My Untold Story as a Sniper in Our Nation’s Longest War, which he released in 2018. The book discusses his time as a sniper in Afghanistan, where he was required to operate behind enemy lines in the dark.

Robert has also been serving as the president of UMG Events LLC. The company is one of the premier e-sports in North America. It has almost 1 million users and offers gaming entertainment events and an online play platform. In addition, the company recently launched its application for Android and iOS.

The popular YouTuber is a member of Googan Squad, a group of YouTubers that always fish for bass. Finally, he is one of the founders of Googan Baits, a fishing bait brand in the United States. The brand is known for marketing and distributing fishing baits and other fishing-related products marketed under the Googan Baits.

What is Robert Terkla’s net worth?

His net worth is alleged to be $2 million. However, this information is not verified. His primary source of income is his social media career. He has also accumulated a substantial amount from his military career.

Who is Robert Terkla's wife?

The US veteran is currently married to Cami Mantilla. She is a realtor. They dated for some time before taking their relationship to the next level. Their wedding took place on 15 August 2022.

Are Robert and Sarah Terkla still married?

No. He was previously married to Sarah Terkla. Sarah is a well-known Instagram star and a graduate of Georgia Southern University. The two married in 2011 but divorced in 2020 after nine years of being together. They have a daughter named Avery Terkla.

How tall is Robert Terkla?

Robert Terkla’s height is 5 feet 9 inches or 175 centimetres, and he weighs approximately 165 pounds or 75 kilograms. He has blonde hair and blue eyes.

What did Rob Terkla do in the military?

Why did Robert Terkla get medically discharged? He had a problem with his body, especially his back and could not continue as a ground pounder. The doctor, therefore, advised him to leave the military.

FAQs

Robert Terkla is a famous American YouTuber and ex-military officer. He served in the US military for six years before starting his social media career. His content has earned him a sizable following, particularly on YouTube and Instagram.

