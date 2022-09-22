Kirsten Titus’ biography: age, height, nationality, college

Who is Kristen Titus? She is a TikTok star, YouTuber, entrepreneur and social media influencer from the United States of America. She is known for uploading vlogs on daily routines, and makeup and beauty tutorials.

Kirsten Titus currently resides in Provo, Utah, United States of America. The internet sensation has a passion for broadcast journalism and current events. Due to her impressive following, the social media star has worked with brands such as Amazon, Sony, Neutrogena, and Casetify.

Profile summary

Full name Kirsten Titus Gender Female Date of birth 29 September 1997 Age 25 years old (as of 2022) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Hawaii, United States of America Current residence Provo, Utah, United States of America Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’6’’ Height in centimetres 167 Weight in pounds 110 Weight in kilograms 50 Body measurements in inches 38-25-36 Body measurements in centimetres 96-63-91 Hair colour Brown Eye colour Light brown Siblings 2 Relationship status Single University Brigham Young University Profession TikTok star, YouTuber, social media personality, entrepreneur Net worth $1 million Instagram @kirstentitus Twitter @kirstentitus

Kirsten Titus’ bio

Where was Kirsten Titus born? The social media personality was born and raised in Hawaii, United States of America. She is American.

Kirsten Titus is of mixed ethnicity, Asian-White. Her father is American, while her mother is of Filipino-Japanese-Korean origin. Kirsten Titus’ mom is a kindergarten school teacher. The internet sensation was raised alongside her brother and sister, Jacob and Erika Titus.

What is Kirsten Titus’ college?

The internet sensation attended Brigham Young University in Provo, Utah, United States. What degree does Kirsten Titus have? She graduated in 2021 with a bachelor’s degree in Public Relations.

How old is Kirsten Titus?

Kirsten Titus’ age is 25 years as of September 2022. She was born on 29 September 1997. Her zodiac sign is Libra.

What is Kirsten Titus’ job?

She is a live graphics operator, entrepreneur, and content creator. Where does Kirsten Titus work? According to her Linkedin profile, she currently works as a live graphics operator at Brigham Young University (BYU) Broadcasting.

Kirsten previously worked for various companies. Between May 2016 and August 2016, she worked in the Broadcast Production sector in KITV4 Island News, based in Honolulu, Hawaii, United States.

In May 2019, she worked for Kinetic Productions Hawaii in the film production sector for 4 months. She then joined the BYU Museum of Art, working as a marketing and public relations intern for about 4 months. Between January 2020 and April 2020, the American celebrity worked at Village Capital in Washington, DC, in the product digital marketing sector.

Kirsten is also a young entrepreneur. She owns Kirsten Titus Corn logo T-shirt, where she also deals in hoodies, sweaters, long sleeves, kids tees, men's tees, women's tees, and many more.

How did Kirsten Titus become famous?

The social media entertainer garnered fame posting entertaining content on TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube. She currently boasts a significant following on TikTok, with over 8 million followers and 786 million likes.

She has a self-titled YouTube channel created on 13 March 2021. She frequently uploads vlogs with her family members, Q&As, and beauty-related content. At the time of writing, the channel has 305 thousand subscribers. Furthermore, she is also active on Twitter, with 14.8 thousand followers.

Kirsten is also active on Instagram, where she shares her fashion and lifestyle pictures. She has acquired a significant fan following with over 857 thousand followers. She also uses the account to promote various brands such as Amazon, Sony, and Neutrogena.

How much is Kirsten Titus worth?

The social media influencer's alleged net worth is approximately $1 million. However, this source is not verified; therefore, the information is unreliable. Her primary source of income is her content creation career, especially through paid partnerships and promotions. She also earns a decent amount of money from her clothing merchandise.

Personal life

The internet sensation dated a friend at Brigham Young University. His name is Wyatt Hall. However, they ended their relationship in 2017. Since then, the American star has not revealed any information regarding her dating life.

How tall is Kirsten Titus?

Kirsten Titus’ height is 5 feet 6 inches (167 centimetres). She weighs approximately 110 pounds, equivalent to 50 kilograms. Her body measurements in inches are 38-25-36 (96-63-91 centimetres).

Fast facts about Kirsten Titus

Kirsten Titus is an American social media influencer and graphics operator at BYU Broadcasting. She has amassed a vast following across various social media platforms because of her engaging and unique content.

