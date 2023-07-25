20 famous rappers from Texas: stars from Dallas, Houston and beyond

Texas is one of the states of the United States of America. It is located near the Mexico border in the southern part of the country. Although Texas is known more for its Hollywood celebrities, the state has produced some of the most famous rappers in America. These are the famous rappers from Texas you should know.

Travis Scott, Megan Thee Stallion, Nelly, and Machine Gun Kelly are among the most famous rappers from Texas. Photo: Pierre Suu/WireImage, Mike Coppola, Dimitrios Kambouris (modified by author)

Since the beginning of hip-hop, Texans have been among the prominent names in the game. The Lone Star state rap artists are known for affiliation with Southern hip-hop, although many are now ranking on music charts. Here are the famous rappers you may not know are from Texas.

Famous rappers from Texas

What rappers are from Texas? Texas has been home to many famous rappers since the early days of rap. Below is a list of famous rap stars from Dallas, Houston and beyond.

1. Travis Scott

Rapper Travis Scott performs during day two of Rolling Loud Miami 2022 at Hard Rock Stadium on July 23, 2022, in Miami Gardens, Florida. Photo: Jason Koerner

Place of birth : Houston, Texas, USA

: Houston, Texas, USA Date of birth: 30 April 1991

Jacques Bermon Webster II, popularly known as Travis Scott, is the best rapper from Texas. The rapper was born in Houston and grew up in Missouri City. He is well-known for his traditional hip-hop, lo-fi and ambient music. Scott has four studio albums, including the award-winning album Astroworld. He currently owns a record label known as Cactus Jack Records.

2. Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion speaks onstage at the 2023 CMT Music Awards held at Moody Center on April 2, 2023, in Austin, Texas. Photo: Christopher Polk

Place of birth : San Antonio, Texas, USA

: San Antonio, Texas, USA Date of birth: 15 February 1995

Megan Thee Stallion is a rapper, singer and songwriter from Texas. She shot to stardom with her viral songs and videos. Megan is signed by 300 Entertainment, making her the first female rapper signed by the American record label. The talented rapper has won several accolades, including three Grammys and two BET Awards.

3. Paul Wall

Rapper Paul Wall performs during an event at Sapphire Las Vegas Gentlemen’s Club on February 4, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Gabe Ginsberg

Place of birth : Georgetown, Texas, USA

: Georgetown, Texas, USA Date of birth: 11 March 1981

Paul Michael Slayton, popularly known as Paul Wall, is one of the well-known white rappers from Texas. He is also a DJ who started professional music alongside fellow rapper Chamillionaire. The two released several albums, including Get Ya Mind Correct in 2002. Paul has been nominated for the Grammy Award for Best Rap Performance for the song Grillz, a collaboration with Nelly.

4. Nelly

Nelly performs during the Lovers & Friends music festival at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds on May 06, 2023, in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Candice Ward

Place of birth : Austin, Texas, USA

: Austin, Texas, USA Date of birth: 2 November 1974

Nelly is one of the best rappers in Texas who became a household name in the early 2000s after the release of their Country Grammar album. The Grammy-winning artist Nelly started his music career with St. Lunatics and is known for his catchy hooks and versatile style of music. Nelly was ranked third on Billboard's Top Artists of the Decade list. His hit songs include Hot in Herre and Dilemma featuring Kelly Rowland.

5. Kevin Abstract

Rapper Kevin Abstract performs on the Sahara Stage during the 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 23, 2022, in Indio, California. Photo: Scott Dudelson

Place of birth : Corpus Christi, Texas, USA

: Corpus Christi, Texas, USA Date of birth: 16 July 1996

Clifford Ian Simpson, aka Kevin Abstract, is one of the famous Texas rappers. He was a member of the Brockhampton band between 2013 to 2017. He started releasing music under his name in 2016. Kevin released two mixtapes, MTV198 and American Boyfriend, in 2014. His best hits include Peach, Baby Boy, Georgia and Empty.

6. Vanilla Ice

Vanilla Ice performance at Mega Beer and 90s Music Festival at Magic City Casino on November 9, 2019, in Miami, Florida. Photo: Manny Hernandez

Place of birth : Dallas, Texas, USA

: Dallas, Texas, USA Date of birth: 31 October 1967

Robert Matthew Van Winkle, best known as Vanilla Ice, is one of the best rappers from Texas. He shot to stardom in the 1990s after releasing his single Ice Ice Baby. The song became the first rap song to top the Billboard charts. The rapper was featured in the reality TV show The Vanilla Ice Project.

7. Lil Twist

US rapper Lil Twist arrives for the Black Music Collective Grammy Week 2023 Celebration event at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, California, on February 2, 2023. Photo: Valerie Macon

Place of birth : Dallas, Texas, USA

: Dallas, Texas, USA Date of birth: 11 January 1993

Lil Twist is a famous rapper from Dallas, Texas. He started music at a young age, and at eleven, he released his first single, The Texas Twist. It was on the Dallas charts for six straight weeks. The rapper released The Golden Child mixtape in anticipation of his album Bad Decisions, which was never released.

8. Machine Gun Kelly

Machine Gun Kelly performs at Ruisrock Festival 2023 at Ruissalo Island on July 9, 2023, in Turku, Finland. Photo: Venla Shalin

Place of birth : Houston, Texas, USA

: Houston, Texas, USA Date of birth: 22 April 1990

Machine Gun Kelly, born Colson Baker, is an American rapper, singer and actor. He is famous for his contemporary and hip-hop fused with rock music. The rapper released his debut album, Lace Up, in 2012, which came in fourth on the US Billboard 200. As an actor, he has starred in movies like Bird Box, Roadies and The Dirt.

9. Scarface

Rapper Scarface performs onstage during the Hip Hop Classics concert at Smart Financial Centre on April 29, 2023, in Sugar Land, Texas. Photo: Marcus Ingram

Place of birth : Houston, Texas, USA

: Houston, Texas, USA Date of birth: 9 November 1970

Brad Terrence Jordan, aka Scarface, is among the best Texas rappers. The prominent rapper and music producer is regarded as one of the original members of Southern rap. He started as a member of Geto Boys, who popularised the 'chopped and screwed' rap style. Scarface has released 12 solo albums, which include The Diary and Mr Scarface Is Back.

10. Slim Thug

Rapper Slim Thug looks on before the game Series between the Houston Astros and the Boston Red Sox at Minute Maid Park on October 22, 2021, in Houston, Texas. Photo: Carmen Mandato

Place of birth : Houston, Texas, USA

: Houston, Texas, USA Date of birth: 8 September 1980

Steve Jerome Thomas, aka Slim Thug, is a well-known American rapper from Houston, Texas. He became famous when he featured in Mike Jones' song Still Tippin. His first album, Already Platinum, debuted at number two on the Billboard 200 chart.

11. The D.O.C.

Rapper The D.O.C. is beginning the tree planting process at the City Winery during the Bulleit Frontier Whiskey Celebration at the 2022 Tribeca Festival. Photo: Slaven Vlasic

Place of birth : Dallas, Texas, USA

: Dallas, Texas, USA Date of birth: 10 June 1968

Tracy Lynn Curry, popularly known as The D.O.C., is one of the famous Dallas rappers. He debuted his music career in 1989 when he released his debut studio album, No One Can Do It Better. The album was number one on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and 13 on the Billboard 200. The DOC has collaborated with artists like Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg, and MC Bree. Some of his songs include Mind Blowin, The Formula, and It's Funky Enough.

12. Bun B

Houston rapper Bun B attends a press conference as the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on February 02, 2023, in Houston, Texas. Photo: Bob Levey

Place of birth : Port Arthur, Texas, USA

: Port Arthur, Texas, USA Date of birth: 19 March 1973

Born Bernard Freeman, Bun B is a prominent American rapper and one-half of UGK (UnderGround Kingz). He became famous for his Southern rap style and has released several solo albums. The rapper has collaborated with renowned artists, such as Paul Wall, Webbie, Yung Joc, and Travis Scott.

13. Riff Raff

Rapper Riff Raff performs during the Vans Warped Tour at Seaside Park on June 21, 2015, in Ventura, California. Photo: Chelsea Lauren

Place of birth : Katy, Texas, USA

: Katy, Texas, USA Date of birth: 29 January 1982

Riff Raff, born Horst Christian Simco, is an American rapper from Houston, Texas. He released his first mixtape, Summer of Surf, in 2011. The mixtape caught the attention of MTV, and he has been performing on The Week in Jams since 2012.

14. Asian Doll

Rapper Asian Doll visits SiriusXM Studios in New York City on March 20, 2023. Photo: Slaven Vlasic

Place of birth : Dallas, Texas, US.

: Dallas, Texas, US. Date of birth: 7 December 1996

Misharron Jermeisha Allen, well known as Asian Doll, is one of the best female rappers in America. Growing up, she had a tough life, which led her to hone her rap skills. Doll managed to earn money and become the first female artist to be signed by 1017 Eskimo Records. Some of her hit singles include Get Jumped and Pull Up.

15. Yella Beezy

American Rapper Yella Beezy performs on stage during Juneteenth Unity at Amplified Night Club on June 18, 2022, in Dallas, Texas. Photo: Omar Vega

Place of birth : Dallas, Texas, USA

: Dallas, Texas, USA Date of birth: 21 October 1991

Markies Deandre Conway, better known as Yella Beezy, is an American rapper and songwriter from Dallas. The Dallas local music manager Big Quan discovered him on the street. His best singles include, That's On Me, Back At It Again, Up One, and Goin Through Some Thangs.

16. South Park Mexican (SPM)

Place of birth : Houston, Texas, USA

: Houston, Texas, USA Date of birth: 5 October 1970

Carlos Coy, best known as SPM, is a well-known American rapper and songwriter. The artist released his first single, El Entrenador, in 1995. He is also the founder of the Dope House Record. SPM was convicted of a sexual offence.

17. Erica Banks

Rapper Erica Banks attends Kali Toxic Chocolate Album Release Party at Aura Lounge on March 10, 2022, in Atlanta, Georgia.Photo: Prince Williams

Place of birth : DeSoto, Texas, USA

: DeSoto, Texas, USA Date of birth: 5 October 1998

Rapper Erica Banks is one of the famous female rappers from Texas. She came together with 1501 Certified Entertainment after releasing her first three mixtapes. Erica's self-titled mixtape became available in June 2020. This led to her hit Buss It, which debuted at number one and went viral on TikTok. Buss It was again published on Warner Records in 2021 after she joined the label.

18. Lecrae Moore

Rapper Lecrae attends the 15th Annual Headies Awards at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre on September 4, 2022, in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Paras Griffin

Place of birth : Houston, Texas, USA

: Houston, Texas, USA Date of birth: 9 October 1979

Lecrae Devaughn Moore is a well know Christian rapper and producer from Texas. He started his career in 2004 and has released nine studio albums. His first independent album, Real Talk, was released in 2008, receiving positive reviews among Christians and secular fans.

19. Pimp C

Rapper Pimp-C during the video shoot for the anthem Pourin Up from Pimp-C's highly anticipated solo album Pimpalation on April 3, 2006, in Houston, Texas. Photo: Bill Olive

Place of birth : Port Arthur, Texas, USA

: Port Arthur, Texas, USA Date of birth: 29 December 1973

Chat Lamont, Pimp C, is a renowned rapper and record producer. He was a member of UGK. Their popular singles include Big Pimpin', International Players Anthem (I Choose You) and Pourin' Up. The rapper died on 4 December 2007 in West Hollywood, California.

20. Chamillionaire

Chamillionaire was being interviewed at Austin Convention Centre on March 17, 2011, in Austin, United States. Photo: Andy Sheppard

Place of birth : Washington, DC, USA

: Washington, DC, USA Date of birth: 28 November 1979

Hakeem Temidayo Seriki, aka Chamillionaire, is one of the famous rappers from Texas. The rapper was born in Washington, DC but relocated to Houston at four. He founded the Color Changin' Click in 2005 and was a member until 2005. He collaborated with fellow Houston rapper Paul Wall in releasing Get Ya Mind Correct.

The above is a comprehensive list of some famous rappers from Texas. Texas is home to some of the most talented and great rappers known worldwide. The rappers have performed globally and have inspired many young talents.

