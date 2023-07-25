20 famous rappers from Texas: stars from Dallas, Houston and beyond
Texas is one of the states of the United States of America. It is located near the Mexico border in the southern part of the country. Although Texas is known more for its Hollywood celebrities, the state has produced some of the most famous rappers in America. These are the famous rappers from Texas you should know.
Since the beginning of hip-hop, Texans have been among the prominent names in the game. The Lone Star state rap artists are known for affiliation with Southern hip-hop, although many are now ranking on music charts. Here are the famous rappers you may not know are from Texas.
Famous rappers from Texas
What rappers are from Texas? Texas has been home to many famous rappers since the early days of rap. Below is a list of famous rap stars from Dallas, Houston and beyond.
1. Travis Scott
- Place of birth: Houston, Texas, USA
- Date of birth: 30 April 1991
Jacques Bermon Webster II, popularly known as Travis Scott, is the best rapper from Texas. The rapper was born in Houston and grew up in Missouri City. He is well-known for his traditional hip-hop, lo-fi and ambient music. Scott has four studio albums, including the award-winning album Astroworld. He currently owns a record label known as Cactus Jack Records.
2. Megan Thee Stallion
- Place of birth: San Antonio, Texas, USA
- Date of birth: 15 February 1995
Megan Thee Stallion is a rapper, singer and songwriter from Texas. She shot to stardom with her viral songs and videos. Megan is signed by 300 Entertainment, making her the first female rapper signed by the American record label. The talented rapper has won several accolades, including three Grammys and two BET Awards.
3. Paul Wall
- Place of birth: Georgetown, Texas, USA
- Date of birth: 11 March 1981
Paul Michael Slayton, popularly known as Paul Wall, is one of the well-known white rappers from Texas. He is also a DJ who started professional music alongside fellow rapper Chamillionaire. The two released several albums, including Get Ya Mind Correct in 2002. Paul has been nominated for the Grammy Award for Best Rap Performance for the song Grillz, a collaboration with Nelly.
4. Nelly
- Place of birth: Austin, Texas, USA
- Date of birth: 2 November 1974
Nelly is one of the best rappers in Texas who became a household name in the early 2000s after the release of their Country Grammar album. The Grammy-winning artist Nelly started his music career with St. Lunatics and is known for his catchy hooks and versatile style of music. Nelly was ranked third on Billboard's Top Artists of the Decade list. His hit songs include Hot in Herre and Dilemma featuring Kelly Rowland.
5. Kevin Abstract
- Place of birth: Corpus Christi, Texas, USA
- Date of birth: 16 July 1996
Clifford Ian Simpson, aka Kevin Abstract, is one of the famous Texas rappers. He was a member of the Brockhampton band between 2013 to 2017. He started releasing music under his name in 2016. Kevin released two mixtapes, MTV198 and American Boyfriend, in 2014. His best hits include Peach, Baby Boy, Georgia and Empty.
6. Vanilla Ice
- Place of birth: Dallas, Texas, USA
- Date of birth: 31 October 1967
Robert Matthew Van Winkle, best known as Vanilla Ice, is one of the best rappers from Texas. He shot to stardom in the 1990s after releasing his single Ice Ice Baby. The song became the first rap song to top the Billboard charts. The rapper was featured in the reality TV show The Vanilla Ice Project.
7. Lil Twist
- Place of birth: Dallas, Texas, USA
- Date of birth: 11 January 1993
Lil Twist is a famous rapper from Dallas, Texas. He started music at a young age, and at eleven, he released his first single, The Texas Twist. It was on the Dallas charts for six straight weeks. The rapper released The Golden Child mixtape in anticipation of his album Bad Decisions, which was never released.
8. Machine Gun Kelly
- Place of birth: Houston, Texas, USA
- Date of birth: 22 April 1990
Machine Gun Kelly, born Colson Baker, is an American rapper, singer and actor. He is famous for his contemporary and hip-hop fused with rock music. The rapper released his debut album, Lace Up, in 2012, which came in fourth on the US Billboard 200. As an actor, he has starred in movies like Bird Box, Roadies and The Dirt.
9. Scarface
- Place of birth: Houston, Texas, USA
- Date of birth: 9 November 1970
Brad Terrence Jordan, aka Scarface, is among the best Texas rappers. The prominent rapper and music producer is regarded as one of the original members of Southern rap. He started as a member of Geto Boys, who popularised the 'chopped and screwed' rap style. Scarface has released 12 solo albums, which include The Diary and Mr Scarface Is Back.
10. Slim Thug
- Place of birth: Houston, Texas, USA
- Date of birth: 8 September 1980
Steve Jerome Thomas, aka Slim Thug, is a well-known American rapper from Houston, Texas. He became famous when he featured in Mike Jones' song Still Tippin. His first album, Already Platinum, debuted at number two on the Billboard 200 chart.
11. The D.O.C.
- Place of birth: Dallas, Texas, USA
- Date of birth: 10 June 1968
Tracy Lynn Curry, popularly known as The D.O.C., is one of the famous Dallas rappers. He debuted his music career in 1989 when he released his debut studio album, No One Can Do It Better. The album was number one on the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums chart and 13 on the Billboard 200. The DOC has collaborated with artists like Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg, and MC Bree. Some of his songs include Mind Blowin, The Formula, and It's Funky Enough.
12. Bun B
- Place of birth: Port Arthur, Texas, USA
- Date of birth: 19 March 1973
Born Bernard Freeman, Bun B is a prominent American rapper and one-half of UGK (UnderGround Kingz). He became famous for his Southern rap style and has released several solo albums. The rapper has collaborated with renowned artists, such as Paul Wall, Webbie, Yung Joc, and Travis Scott.
13. Riff Raff
- Place of birth: Katy, Texas, USA
- Date of birth: 29 January 1982
Riff Raff, born Horst Christian Simco, is an American rapper from Houston, Texas. He released his first mixtape, Summer of Surf, in 2011. The mixtape caught the attention of MTV, and he has been performing on The Week in Jams since 2012.
14. Asian Doll
- Place of birth: Dallas, Texas, US.
- Date of birth: 7 December 1996
Misharron Jermeisha Allen, well known as Asian Doll, is one of the best female rappers in America. Growing up, she had a tough life, which led her to hone her rap skills. Doll managed to earn money and become the first female artist to be signed by 1017 Eskimo Records. Some of her hit singles include Get Jumped and Pull Up.
15. Yella Beezy
- Place of birth: Dallas, Texas, USA
- Date of birth: 21 October 1991
Markies Deandre Conway, better known as Yella Beezy, is an American rapper and songwriter from Dallas. The Dallas local music manager Big Quan discovered him on the street. His best singles include, That's On Me, Back At It Again, Up One, and Goin Through Some Thangs.
16. South Park Mexican (SPM)
- Place of birth: Houston, Texas, USA
- Date of birth: 5 October 1970
Carlos Coy, best known as SPM, is a well-known American rapper and songwriter. The artist released his first single, El Entrenador, in 1995. He is also the founder of the Dope House Record. SPM was convicted of a sexual offence.
17. Erica Banks
- Place of birth: DeSoto, Texas, USA
- Date of birth: 5 October 1998
Rapper Erica Banks is one of the famous female rappers from Texas. She came together with 1501 Certified Entertainment after releasing her first three mixtapes. Erica's self-titled mixtape became available in June 2020. This led to her hit Buss It, which debuted at number one and went viral on TikTok. Buss It was again published on Warner Records in 2021 after she joined the label.
18. Lecrae Moore
- Place of birth: Houston, Texas, USA
- Date of birth: 9 October 1979
Lecrae Devaughn Moore is a well know Christian rapper and producer from Texas. He started his career in 2004 and has released nine studio albums. His first independent album, Real Talk, was released in 2008, receiving positive reviews among Christians and secular fans.
19. Pimp C
- Place of birth: Port Arthur, Texas, USA
- Date of birth: 29 December 1973
Chat Lamont, Pimp C, is a renowned rapper and record producer. He was a member of UGK. Their popular singles include Big Pimpin', International Players Anthem (I Choose You) and Pourin' Up. The rapper died on 4 December 2007 in West Hollywood, California.
20. Chamillionaire
- Place of birth: Washington, DC, USA
- Date of birth: 28 November 1979
Hakeem Temidayo Seriki, aka Chamillionaire, is one of the famous rappers from Texas. The rapper was born in Washington, DC but relocated to Houston at four. He founded the Color Changin' Click in 2005 and was a member until 2005. He collaborated with fellow Houston rapper Paul Wall in releasing Get Ya Mind Correct.
The above is a comprehensive list of some famous rappers from Texas. Texas is home to some of the most talented and great rappers known worldwide. The rappers have performed globally and have inspired many young talents.
