Kristina Sunshine Jung's biography: who is George Jung’s daughter?

Kristina Sunshine Jung is the child of George Jung. Her father was a major drug dealer in America during the '70s and early '80s, and he worked with a Colombian drug organization known as the Medellin Cartel.

Kristina Sunshine Jung and his late father George Jung. Photo: @Interesting pictures (modified by author)

Kristina Sunshine Jung gained fame after the release of the 2001 Oscar-nominated film Blow. The film is based on her father, George Jung.

Real name Kristina Sunshine Jung Gender Female Date of birth 1 August 1978 Age 45 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Leo Place of birth Los Angeles, California, United States Current residence Santa Rosa, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height 5'4" (162 cm) Weight 127 lbs (58 kgs) Hair colour Brown Eye colour Dark brown Mother Mirtha Jung Father George Jung Relationship status Married Husband Romain Kara Children 1 Profession Entrepreneur, actress, writer Net worth $150k

Kristina Sunshine Jung's biography

Kristina Jung was born in the United States on 1 August 1978 to Mirtha and George Jung. Sunshine had a challenging time growing up as she was deprived of parental care.

Both her mother and father had criminal pasts. Therefore, they were not around her most of the time. Kristina Sunshine Jung's mother, Mirtha Jung, had plugged herself deep into illegal substances. She was an addict until Kristina was around four years old.

Mirtha consumed a lot of substances while she was expectant. This led to a hard time during delivery. Later, she was jailed for substance possession when Kristina was still a little girl. By the time she was going to prison, Mirtha Jung was already divorced from George.

On the other hand, Sunshine's father, George Jung, was sentenced to 21 years in jail after being found guilty of smuggling illegal substances. Jung said he didn't think what he was doing was wrong because the substances he was bringing in were accepted during the 1960s.

Who raised Kristina Sunshine Jung?

Sunshine was raised by her grandparents, Ermine and Federick Jung. Unfortunately, all these came to an end after the death of her grandfather. She was sent to live with her aunt Marie Jung until she was 18 years old.

What does Kristina Sunshine Jung do for a living?

George Jung's daughter is an actress, poet, motivational speaker, event host, producer and successful businesswoman. She runs a clothing line named BG (Boston George) Apparel and Merchandise. It was launched in 2016.

The business is located in Santa Rosa, California, but has an online shop. The shop promotes and sells books, T-shirts, and other clothing with George's image. The merchandise has cheesy catchphrases such as:

El Americano

The Boston George

Kristina played a little part in the film Blow, but the section was deleted upon request by the federal government. This was her first and final stint in film.

Some of the scenes can still be seen in the DVD version of the movie. Later, her role as the younger Kristina was played by Emma Roberts, while Jaime King played the older version of her.

Kristina Sunshine Jung's net worth

Her net worth is roughly $150,000. She runs Boston George Apparel and Merchandise, selling men's and women's clothes.

Who is Kristina Sunshine Jung's husband?

Sunshine is a happily married woman. She tied the knot with the love of her life, Romain Kara. The couple experienced the joy of welcoming their only child, Athena Romina Karan, into the world, but tragically, she lost her life in a car accident.

Kristina Sunshine Jung's daughter's car accident occurred on 16 January 2001 at Indian Valley Reservoir when Athena was just 19 years old.

Adding to the family's sorrow, Kristina also endured the loss of her father later that year. George, her father, passed away on 5 May 2021 at his home in Weymouth, Massachusetts.

Did George Jung ever reconcile with his daughter?

After his release from prison in 2014, George Jung managed to reconcile with his daughter, and they were able to spend some quality time together. George had spent more than 20 years behind bars.

Where is Kristina Sunshine Jung today?

Kristina currently resides in Santa Rosa, California, United States, where she runs her business. She leads a private and low-profile life, to the extent that her Instagram page is set to private. As a result, it is not easy to find any of current Kristina Sunshine Jung's photos.

She is working on a book about her mother, which is expected to be released soon.

She used to run her business with her late father.

Her mother, Mirtha Jung, lives a very private life.

Her parents knew and even worked with Pablo Escobar.

The life of Kristina Sunshine Jung is a great motivation as she made her path despite having a rough upbringing. She did not allow her childhood to determine her future. Sunshine is a successful businesswoman, thanks to the mental strength she embraced over the years.

