Top 10 anime movies and series you can find on Netflix or Crunchyroll

The anime genre of films and television shows has continued to captivate audiences across the globe. Content streaming sites such as Netflix and Crunchyroll have contributed significantly to the uptake of anime by fans in different parts of the world. The latter focuses explicitly on the distribution, publishing, and streaming of anime, manga, and dorama films and series. What are the top 10 anime movies and series you can watch on these sites today?

The anime genre has films and shows that explore numerous themes, including romance, war, friendship, fiction, and many more.

The top 10 anime movies on Netflix or Crunchyroll

If you love anime but do not fancy sitting through an entire series, here are some of the best standalone anime recommendations.

10. The Disappearance of Haruhi Suzumiya (2010)

The film takes place after the events of The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya television show. The movie follows Kyon, who goes back to school only to find that so much has changed; Itsuki and Haruhi are missing, Mikuru no longer recognizes him, and Asakura has mysteriously come back.

9. A Whisker Away (2020)

This movie tells the story of Miyo Sasaki, an unhappy school girl who lives with her stepmother. At school, she is constantly rejected by her crush, Kento Hinode. One day, she receives a magical mask that gives her the ability to transform into a cat at will.

8. The End of Evangelion (1997)

This is the second film in the hugely popular Neon Genesis Evangelion franchise. The film begins when the NERV headquarter is attacked by the JSSDF. One of the lead characters, Asuka, awakens and engages the Eva Series in a battle to the death.

7. Lupin the 3rd: The Castle of Cagliostro (1979)

When renowned thief Yasuo Yamada discover that the money he stole is all fake, he heads to the Cagliostro, the suspected source of the counterfeit money. He comes across a beautiful girl who is being forced to marry the local count.

6. Flavors of Youth (2018)

The beautifully crafted storyline in Flavors of Youth makes it one of the most captivating anime films to watch. The film is split into three stories (The Rice Noodles, Love in Shanghai, and A little Fashion Show) told by different characters. I

The film does a great job of exploring the dynamics of adulthood when one has to confront childhood issues.

5. Penguin Highway (2010)

Penguin Highway tells the story of a mysterious penguin appearance in a sleepy suburb. Following the events, a genius schoolboy is determined to find a reasonable explanation for the events alongside his long-time crush.

4. In This Corner of the World (2016)

This film details a woman’s coming-to-age journey in the World War II era. The film takes a deep look into the lead character’s life in Hiroshima before, during, and after the bombing. The beautiful storyline has gripping moments coupled with sad scenes that take the viewer on an unforgettable emotional rollercoaster.

3. Violet Evergarden: Eternity And The Auto Memory Doll (2019)

Violet Evergarden: Eternity And The Auto Memory Doll tells the story of Violet Evergarden, a former soldier. The film is divided into two sections; the first follows a beautiful heiress who cannot shake her poor origin. The second one follows a young orphan determined to become a postman despite not knowing how to read or write.

2. Mirai (2018)

A young boy known as Kun feels like his family has forgotten him when his younger sister is born. So he runs away from home and comes across a magical garden that serves as a time portal to another dimension. He encounters his mum as a young girl, an experience that helps him change his perspective.

1. A Silent Voice (2016)

What is the best anime in 2021? The answer is A Silent Voice. This anime film follows Shoya, a school bully who mercilessly harasses a girl with a hearing impairment. As a result, the girl is forced to transfer schools. As a result, Shoya is left with no friends and experiences immense bullying from other students. Years later, he embarks on a path to redemption and must locate the girl he once bullied and make amends.

Top 10 anime series

What are the top 10 anime series on Netflix or Crunchyroll? If you love watching something with a longer storyline than the typical movie, here are some amazing anime series to try.

10. Hunter x Hunter (2011)

Numerous anime series focus on groups of young people using their supernatural powers to solve problems. However, very few shows can tell that story as well as Hunter x Hunter does. The show follows Gon Freecss, a young boy who finds out that his father is a world-renowned hunter.

A hunter, in this case, is a licensed pro who specializes in the pursuit of mysterious objects such as treasure, unknown animal species, and surveying unexplored locations.

9. Bleach (2004)

Bleach is an amazing show, especially if you enjoy themes related to supernatural abilities, the afterlife, and ghosts. The show follows Ichigo, a soul reaper responsible for protecting humans from evil souls and guiding the recently deceased to the afterlife.

8. Death Note (2006)

Imagine being able to kill someone by simply writing their name on a book. Well, this is the premise on which Death Note is based. A horrifying demon grants light Yagami this ability. What follows is a captivating rivalry between Yagami and L, a quirky detective determined to hunt down and kill Yagami’s alter-ego, Kira.

7. Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood (2009)

This show explores ethics, racism, war, grief, and loss in a beautifully woven story. Additionally, Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood is perfectly paced with amazing subplots that fit neatly into each other.

6. Food Wars!: Shokugeki no Soma (2015)

This show tells the story of Souma, a young and unbelievably talented chef. While he has lived his life perfectly content at working under his father, he gets thrown into a completely new world when he enrols in the culinary academy. Here, he comes across some of the finest young chefs from across the world.

5. One-Punch Man (2015)

One-Punch Man is the best anime series for a person seeking a combination of action and a good laugh. The show’s protagonist, Saitama, only requires one punch to defeat his enemies, but his nonchalance and immensely laid-back attitude often mean that this is never the case.

With One-Punch Man, prepare for amazing fight scenes and unending laughter.

4. Fate/Zero (2006)

This series follows several mages as they fight each other in the Fourth Holy Grail War to decide ownership of a mysterious chalice that can grant its owner’s wishes. In the war, the mages summon servants to fight as their representatives.

3. Erased (2016)

Erased is a captivating psychological thriller anime that follows a man known as Satoru who has the power to go back in time and prevent terrible events from happening. Ever since he got his powers, he has only ever managed to go back a few seconds or minutes back.

One day, an encounter with a serial killer forces Satoru to try and go back18 years to stop the killer.

2. Your Lie in April (2015)

If you love drama, then Your Lie in April is right up your alley. This series follows Kousei Arima, a talented pianist whose life changes drastically when his mother passes away. He can no longer hear the music when he strikes the keys on his piano.

He decides to give up on music until he comes across a violinist known as Kaori Miyazono. What follows is an amazing journey of rediscovery and beautiful music, making it one of the best animes.

1. Neon Genesis: Evangelion (1995)

What is the best anime ever? The top anime series has to be Neon Genesis: Evangelion. When a group of violent and merciless monsters attack earth, a young man reluctantly joins a group of pilots under the command of his dictatorial father.

The group must fight to defeat the monster while using machines that seem to have minds of their own.

The gripping storyline, amazing visuals, and action in this show make it inarguably the best anime to watch.

The top 10 anime films and television shows have amazing combinations of action, romance, horror, and numerous other themes. Whether you like standalone films or series, this list has something to keep you glued to your screen.

