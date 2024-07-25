Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state has disclosed his intention to embark on four weeks of annual leave from the office

Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has announced his plan to take an annual leave, as communicated in a letter to the state House of Assembly.

The letter was read on the floor of the House by Speaker Adebo Ogundoyin during a valedictory plenary session honouring the retiring Clerk of the House, Mrs Yetunde Awe.

Governor Makinde delegates power to deputy

In the letter, Governor Makinde expressed his intention to delegate executive powers to Deputy Governor Bayo Lawal, who will serve as Acting Governor during his absence.

The governor's leave is scheduled to begin on August 5th and end on September 6th, 2024.

During his absence, Deputy Governor Bayo Lawal will assume executive powers as Acting Governor, as stated in the letter.

Oyo assembly swears in new clerk

The House also swore in Mrs. Taiwo Muraina-Akinola as the new Clerk of the House, following her recommendation by the House of Assembly Commission, replacing the retiring Clerk, Mrs. Yetunde Awe.

The request letter of the governor reads in part:

“Pursuant to section 190 subsection 1 of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I hereby transmit that during the period indicated above, deputy governor Barr Bayo Lawal shall be active governor and shall be acting Governor and shall be back from vacation September 6th 2024”.

