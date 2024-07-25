BREAKING: Governor Makinde Handover Power to Deputy, Reason Emerges
- Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state has disclosed his intention to embark on four weeks of annual leave from the office
- The governor's intention was disclosed in a letter read on the floor of the State House of Assembly on Thursday, July 25
- According to the letter, Makinde noted that he had delegated power to govern the state to his deputy, Bayo Lawal
Oyo State Governor Seyi Makinde has announced his plan to take an annual leave, as communicated in a letter to the state House of Assembly.
The letter was read on the floor of the House by Speaker Adebo Ogundoyin during a valedictory plenary session honouring the retiring Clerk of the House, Mrs Yetunde Awe.
Governor Makinde delegates power to deputy
In the letter, Governor Makinde expressed his intention to delegate executive powers to Deputy Governor Bayo Lawal, who will serve as Acting Governor during his absence.
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
The governor's leave is scheduled to begin on August 5th and end on September 6th, 2024.
During his absence, Deputy Governor Bayo Lawal will assume executive powers as Acting Governor, as stated in the letter.
Oyo assembly swears in new clerk
The House also swore in Mrs. Taiwo Muraina-Akinola as the new Clerk of the House, following her recommendation by the House of Assembly Commission, replacing the retiring Clerk, Mrs. Yetunde Awe.
The request letter of the governor reads in part:
“Pursuant to section 190 subsection 1 of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, I hereby transmit that during the period indicated above, deputy governor Barr Bayo Lawal shall be active governor and shall be acting Governor and shall be back from vacation September 6th 2024”.
Governor Makinde's one-month leave means that Deputy Governor Bayo Lawal will decide the affairs of the state in an acting capacity.
PAY ATTENTION: Stay Informed and follow us on Google News!
Source: Legit.ng
Bada Yusuf (Politics and Current Affairs Editor) Yusuf Amoo Bada is an accomplished politics and current affairs editor, boasting over 7 years of experience in journalism and writing. He is a graduate of OAU, and holds Diploma in Mass Comm. and BA in Literature in English. He has obtained certificates in Leadership and received the "Certificate for Breakthrough of the Year 2022" in recognition of his great performance during his first year at Legit.ng. Worked as Editor with OperaNews. Contact: bada.yusuf.amoo@corp.legit.ng or call 08161717844