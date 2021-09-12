Humberly González’s biography: age, height, birthday, husband

Humberly González is a famous Canadian actress who rose to stardom following her roles in Orphan Black, Utopia Falls, and In the Dark series. She currently stars in the famous Netflix comedy-drama Ginny and Georgia as Sophie Sanchez.

A photo of Humberly González.

Here is everything you need to know about the Canadian actress, including details about her personal and career life.

Profile summary

Full name: Humberly González

Humberly González Nickname: Miss Venezuela

Miss Venezuela Gender: Female

Female Date of birth: April 14, 1992

April 14, 1992 Age: 29 years old (as of 2021)

29 years old (as of 2021) Zodiac sign: Taurus

Taurus Place of birth: Punto Fijo, Venezuela

Punto Fijo, Venezuela Current residence: Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Toronto, Ontario, Canada Nationality: Canadian

Canadian Ethnicity: Latinx

Latinx Religion: Christianity

Christianity Sexuality: Queer

Queer Height in feet: 5'5"

5'5" Height in centimetres: 165

165 Weight in pounds: 121

121 Weight in kilograms: 55

55 Body measurements in inches: 32-26-34

32-26-34 Body measurements in centimetres: 81-66-86

81-66-86 Dress size: 4 (US)

4 (US) Hair colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Eye colour: Dark brown

Dark brown Relationship status: In a relationship

In a relationship Partner: Jonathan Groeneweg

Jonathan Groeneweg College: Keyano College and National Theatre School of Canada

Keyano College and National Theatre School of Canada Profession: Actress

Actress Net worth: $1 million

$1 million Instagram: @humberly

When was Humberly González born?

Humberly González was born in Punto Fijo, Venezuela, on April 14, 1992. Her family later relocated to Toronto, Canada, where she attended school. She went to Keyano College for a theatre program after high school. She graduated from the National Theater School of Canada, where she completed the programme CBC Actors Conservatory.

Humberly González's birthday

The actress celebrates her birthday on April 14 every year.

Humberly González's age

As of September 2021, she is 29 years old.

Actress González.

Career

She made her acting debut in Don McKellar's short film It's Not You in 2015. However, her portrayal of Ana in the television series Orphan Black made her more famous.

She has starred in various films and television shows since then. She also received the FFTG Award for the best international actress for the film We.

Humberly González's movies and TV shows

What is Humberly González in? Since her debut, the actress has appeared in over twenty television shows and films. They include:

Films

(2015) It's Not You as a girl

as a girl (2017) Glory Days as Cindy

as Cindy (2017) FOMO as Jessica Rodriguez

as Jessica Rodriguez (2017) Kodachrome as Eve

as Eve (2018) Mariposa as Consuela

as Consuela (2018) Killer High as Rosario

as Rosario (2018) We as Gabriela

as Gabriela (2018) Blowback as a creeper

as a creeper (2019) Witches in the Woods as Bree

as Bree (2019) Trapped: The Alex Cooper Story as Hannah Lopez

as Hannah Lopez (2020) Guru as Jessica Matthews

as Jessica Matthews (2021) Nobody as Lupita Martin

as Lupita Martin (2021) Pink Tax as Caroline

as Caroline (2021) Jib & Jab on a Quest as Shady Gray

as Shady Gray (2021) Christmas Explorer as Emilia Martin

as Emilia Martin (2022) Slumberland as Graciela

as Graciela (TBA) A Hundred Lies as Fiona

TV series

(2016) Women Are from Mars as Renata Romero

as Renata Romero (2017) Shadowhunters as a camper girl

as a camper girl (2017) Orphan Black as Ana

as Ana (2017) Saving Hope as a bridesmaid

as a bridesmaid (2017-2018) Guilt-Free Zone as a variety of characters

as a variety of characters (2018) The Detail as Miranda Towers

as Miranda Towers (2019) Workin' Moms as Georgia Lancaster

as Georgia Lancaster (2019) Blink Twice as Dania Morales

as Dania Morales (2019) Hudson & Rex as Brenda Mathis

as Brenda Mathis (2019-2020) In the Dark as Vanessa

as Vanessa (2020) Utopia Falls as Brooklyn 2

as Brooklyn 2 (2020) Private Eyes as Morgan Ortega

as Morgan Ortega (2020) Nurses as Dr. Ivy Turcotte

as Dr. Ivy Turcotte (2021) Ginny & Georgia as Sophie Sanchez

as Sophie Sanchez (2021) Debris as Sofia Muñoz

as Sofia Muñoz (2021) Jupiter's Legacy as Gabriella/Neutrino

as Gabriella/Neutrino (2021) Clifford the Big Red Dog as Mrs. Flores

Does Humberly González have a husband?

She is not married. Currently, the actress is in a relationship with photographer Jonathan Groeneweg. The two have been dating since 2015.

Humberly González and Jonathan Groeneweg attending the Toronto International Film Festival.

Humberly González's height

González is 5 feet 5 inches (165 cm) tall, and she weighs 121 lbs (55 kg). She has dark brown eyes and hair. Her body measurements are 32-26-34 inches (81-66-86 cm).

Where does Humberly González live?

According to her Twitter profile, the actress currently resides in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

Humberly González's net worth

According to CelebNetWorth, she is allegedly worth $1 million. However, there is no official information on the subject. She makes her income from her career as an actress.

Humberly González is a renowned actress who has not only managed to maintain a clean profile but has also done a commendable job in her career.

