Humberly González’s biography: age, height, birthday, husband
Humberly González is a famous Canadian actress who rose to stardom following her roles in Orphan Black, Utopia Falls, and In the Dark series. She currently stars in the famous Netflix comedy-drama Ginny and Georgia as Sophie Sanchez.
Here is everything you need to know about the Canadian actress, including details about her personal and career life.
Profile summary
- Full name: Humberly González
- Nickname: Miss Venezuela
- Gender: Female
- Date of birth: April 14, 1992
- Age: 29 years old (as of 2021)
- Zodiac sign: Taurus
- Place of birth: Punto Fijo, Venezuela
- Current residence: Toronto, Ontario, Canada
- Nationality: Canadian
- Ethnicity: Latinx
- Religion: Christianity
- Sexuality: Queer
- Height in feet: 5'5"
- Height in centimetres: 165
- Weight in pounds: 121
- Weight in kilograms: 55
- Body measurements in inches: 32-26-34
- Body measurements in centimetres: 81-66-86
- Dress size: 4 (US)
- Hair colour: Dark brown
- Eye colour: Dark brown
- Relationship status: In a relationship
- Partner: Jonathan Groeneweg
- College: Keyano College and National Theatre School of Canada
- Profession: Actress
- Net worth: $1 million
- Instagram: @humberly
When was Humberly González born?
Humberly González was born in Punto Fijo, Venezuela, on April 14, 1992. Her family later relocated to Toronto, Canada, where she attended school. She went to Keyano College for a theatre program after high school. She graduated from the National Theater School of Canada, where she completed the programme CBC Actors Conservatory.
Humberly González's birthday
The actress celebrates her birthday on April 14 every year.
Humberly González's age
As of September 2021, she is 29 years old.
Career
She made her acting debut in Don McKellar's short film It's Not You in 2015. However, her portrayal of Ana in the television series Orphan Black made her more famous.
She has starred in various films and television shows since then. She also received the FFTG Award for the best international actress for the film We.
Humberly González's movies and TV shows
What is Humberly González in? Since her debut, the actress has appeared in over twenty television shows and films. They include:
Films
- (2015) It's Not You as a girl
- (2017) Glory Days as Cindy
- (2017) FOMO as Jessica Rodriguez
- (2017) Kodachrome as Eve
- (2018) Mariposa as Consuela
- (2018) Killer High as Rosario
- (2018) We as Gabriela
- (2018) Blowback as a creeper
- (2019) Witches in the Woods as Bree
- (2019) Trapped: The Alex Cooper Story as Hannah Lopez
- (2020) Guru as Jessica Matthews
- (2021) Nobody as Lupita Martin
- (2021) Pink Tax as Caroline
- (2021) Jib & Jab on a Quest as Shady Gray
- (2021) Christmas Explorer as Emilia Martin
- (2022) Slumberland as Graciela
- (TBA) A Hundred Lies as Fiona
TV series
- (2016) Women Are from Mars as Renata Romero
- (2017) Shadowhunters as a camper girl
- (2017) Orphan Black as Ana
- (2017) Saving Hope as a bridesmaid
- (2017-2018) Guilt-Free Zone as a variety of characters
- (2018) The Detail as Miranda Towers
- (2019) Workin' Moms as Georgia Lancaster
- (2019) Blink Twice as Dania Morales
- (2019) Hudson & Rex as Brenda Mathis
- (2019-2020) In the Dark as Vanessa
- (2020) Utopia Falls as Brooklyn 2
- (2020) Private Eyes as Morgan Ortega
- (2020) Nurses as Dr. Ivy Turcotte
- (2021) Ginny & Georgia as Sophie Sanchez
- (2021) Debris as Sofia Muñoz
- (2021) Jupiter's Legacy as Gabriella/Neutrino
- (2021) Clifford the Big Red Dog as Mrs. Flores
Does Humberly González have a husband?
She is not married. Currently, the actress is in a relationship with photographer Jonathan Groeneweg. The two have been dating since 2015.
Humberly González's height
González is 5 feet 5 inches (165 cm) tall, and she weighs 121 lbs (55 kg). She has dark brown eyes and hair. Her body measurements are 32-26-34 inches (81-66-86 cm).
Where does Humberly González live?
According to her Twitter profile, the actress currently resides in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
Humberly González's net worth
According to CelebNetWorth, she is allegedly worth $1 million. However, there is no official information on the subject. She makes her income from her career as an actress.
Humberly González is a renowned actress who has not only managed to maintain a clean profile but has also done a commendable job in her career.
